Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses IG Report on McCabe, and His Demand for James Comey Memos…

Last night Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Fox News to discuss the release of the OIG report and investigation into fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Additionally Chairman Nunes discusses his request for the immediate release of five memos written by former FBI Director James Comey.

.

14 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses IG Report on McCabe, and His Demand for James Comey Memos…

  1. MM says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Ty Sundance for posting that clip……

  2. Publius2016 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Yes, if you can write a book, then how can you argue they hold STATE SECRETS?

  3. Minnie says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Re: warrant on Michael Cohen – “it better be really, really big” (the justification to search all of Cohen’s spaces, including safety deposit box)

    Where was the search warrant on cankles?

    Beyond disgusted but keeping the faith, as I trust President Trump implicitly.

  4. budsblog868 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Nunes is an extraordinary Congressman that has looked deep into the swamp and must be thoroughly disgusted as are we on the outside. He speaks for so many ‘normal’ Americans sick of the DC crap.

  5. Trey Dawg says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Obtaining warrants on dubious info seems to be operating procedure for these aholz

  6. BestBets says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I’ll never forget the image of Devin Nunez when he first came out to talk about The Swamp after viewing documents in the WH scif. He seemed mortified, like he had just seen a ghost. Only an honest man with integrity would have been so upset by all the nastiness that he had read. I’m dating myself when I refer to the movie, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

  7. flowerbelle says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    The declassified FISC review has been out since last April. The MSM have not nor will ever report on it because it is a scathing assessment of Obama’s criminality and spying. While waiting for the rest of the IG report, the GOP should be out 24/7 talking and repeating ad nauseum about what’s in the FISC review, what prompted mike Rogers to call for it, and who he shut down. If they don’t start laying the foundation and the showing the big picture, it will NEVER be done. Dems win by concentrating on minutiae, refuting it, and then saying if a small thing is wrong, it all is.

    The GOP(who have no strategic or communication skills) should go on the attack and talk about this 24/7. Start with a press conference. Why didn’t the media report on this? The judge had never seen such abuse. Show the conclusions, numbers involved, and dates. Compare those numbers and dates to preobama. Show how they ticked up before the election. Who were the independent contractors who were at the NSA unauthorized? FGPS? People don’t know that FISA is more than the court. Explain the querying. And there is nothing wrong with getting out there and planting the seed in someone’s head about how someone who was sitting there basically spying, instead of doing authorized intel, could put in a name and pull information from the wrong person??

    Don’t let 2 weeks go by between McCabe and the next part of the IG report. Who knows what else mueller will do. And also ask the questions out loud about comey and Brennan. If comey tho ugh this the dossier was nothing, what did Brennan do to force him to open an investigation. Brennan will go crazy

  8. woohoowee says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    …an investigation in search of a crime. There ya have it.

  9. saywhat64 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Sure would be sweet if President Trump has an audio recording of his private meeting with Comey to verify or refute what ever Comey transcribed in his memos…

  11. bkeyser says:
    April 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream are far and away the best interviewers on FNC. Both always seem knowledgeable of their subject matter and unlike Laura Ingraham, they actually let their interviewee speak.

