April 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #450

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 24 people
At the rate things are going in Iran, Assad may have to find somewhere else to flee to…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Truly laughed out LOUD! thank Phoenix!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You forgot where President Trump completely castrated James Comey on twitter at like 6:30 this morning, lol
LikeLiked by 5 people
Okay, this right here was a funny, funny post and a great way to start. Remember, Sundance said this week was going to be interesting!!!
“Suffer through another “Rosenstein is gonna be fired! He’s gonna be impeached! He’s gonna be castrated” day” Okay, I admit, I’m a little disappointed none of those things happened. Yet. But hope springs eternal….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably po’d the Bushies with that pardon too. so awesome
LikeLike
So we are being invaded over our southern border, yet we bomb Syria because supposedly, some innocents were killed.
Well, what about the Angel Mothers and Fathers?
There are a hulluva lot more of their children killed by illegals than in this supposed chemical attack.
Bomb Mexico. Stop the invasion FIRST.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are seriously a one-note pansy. You need to be patient.
Now GTFO this board.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, Miles FO.
I’m NOT patient during an ongoing invasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would both of you troll somewhere else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You sound kinda unhinged there, Joe.
Take a deep breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, just throwing out some reality.
Sunnydaze we have been here, together, for quite awhile. Disappointed you would call me “unhinged.”
I’m sure you remember Kate Steinle?
Just a reminder, it wasn’t a Syrian who killed her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think it was the “bomb Mexico” remark that did it.
Maybe you were being sarcastic?
Cuz I think we can all agree that bombing is a *last* resort, and when it comes to problems with the Border and Illegals, we haven’t even completed Step One.
So it’s a bit early to suggest bombs. (?!)
Were you being sarcastic?
The printed word leaves out a lot, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, call me unhinged then, but I am putting this in perspective.
Fact: More Americans are killed by illegals than Syrians.
So why the hell are we not putting Americans FIRST?
We literally bomb Syria over a questionable chemical attack, yet allow thousands cross our border, then kill Americans? Steal our votes?
I am America FIRST.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again Joe, we have not even taken the FIRST STEPS to stop the problems with the border and with illegals, Visa overstays , etc etc etc that have led us into this problem.
I’ve lived in many countries over the years and have RARELY lived in a country where everyone did not know 1) what the Visa/Residency, etc. laws were and 2) if you broke them your a** would be thrown out and you’d likely never be allowed to return to said country again.
ONE country I lived in was same as U.S. That is: had “laws” (wink wink) that EVERYONE knew you did NOT have to follow.
And guess what? That country had EXACTLY the same problems we have here: foreigners driving wages down and the locals resenting them for it and all the rest of the BS we’ve got because everyone who comes here and stays illegally KNOWS we do not enforce our so- called “laws”.
It’s gonna take a while to fix this mess. Trump’s making a GOOD start.
Bombing is waaaaay down the line.
Law Enforcement and border control are the first steps.
AND, once people KNOW that we actually ENFORCE the laws we have, that will be a huge deterrent.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, sounds great, but not happening.
Honestly, I am gobstomped that the NUMBER ONE issue, in the election, is put aside.
While day by day, !month month, the invaders come in. Take your jobs, take your vote.
I will NEVER stop this fight, you see my vote is gone. I no longer have a say. An illegal stole it, and it won’t come back in my lifetime.
I’m fighting for YOU. I don’t want you to live under tyranny…it sucks.
Much love to you! Good night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you a plumber?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And The Wall. I want The Wall. All in all I want another brick in The Wall….
LikeLike
The foreign policy of the past 24 years has created a mess in the Middle-East and Trump–whether, he or WE–like it or not, we have to clean it up. The thing is that we have defined objectives now.
Syria is a proxy for Russia in the same way that NK is a proxy for China. Assad was also a destabilizing agent to the Middle East Peace Coalition. They can help stabilize the area and put someone more amenable in charge…someone that isn’t going to be a puppet of Putin.
Also, pretty sure we began working on the wall this week. It’s getting dealt with, slowly but surely. It’s hilarious that I’m a liberal and I got more faith and trust in Trump and his leadership skills than most conservatives it seems…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
What you have just said is exactly what got us here. Yankees, stop with the regime change already.
LikeLike
Bob, unfortunately we want be able to clean up the middle east. The place is a hell hole and will continue to be a hell hole.
LikeLike
Trump wants to leave Syria but does not want another Iraq rebound, nor does he want Assad to drag us back in by political flack over Chem attacks.
Assad evidently still has Chem research/development, production, and storage facilities. So, get a ‘coalition’ to bomb the facilities to make the point clear they all need to go.
There was a second part of Trump’s message which was to Russia, reminding them that they were responsible to insure the Chem facilities were gone. Fail. Then Trump tied that failure to relations with Russia to help motivate them. Assad no longer needs Chem to deal with ISIS. So there is a good chance we may get Assad to discontinue his Chem program.
Thus, there is the possibility we can get out of Syria.
That is the logic I see (False flag or not the bombing of the Chem facilities was justified.)
LikeLike
One more thing, a temporary, rapid instal barrier to block illegals from getting far enough into the US for catch and clog our judicial system from too many cases.
I would hope that would be deployed along with the manpower to keep the temporary barrier form being breached. Then push for expedited permanent wall funds.
That is what I want to see. (besides the National Guard)
LikeLike
Joe,
Copy and paste from the other thread?…and from the other thread…vulgarity is one thing…I am guilty as most…but blasphemy is not welcome here..from the other thread..
So I suggest you go somewhere else
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, Gunny I’ve been here a hullava lot longer than you.
Where were you in 2015? Not here, brah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been here and I don’t like your foul attitude. Get lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not foul, asking questions that count. Its why you responded.
LikeLike
How, my cousin was murdered by illegals and his body set on fire….the trial was a farce. They got time served which was basically a little over 6 months. My family and I are not cursing in comment section.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe, not how
LikeLike
My God, conservativeinny, I am terribly sorry.
How do we get these people to understand?
LikeLike
Joe,
Change topic much? So that gives you the right to blasphemy Christ?
Longevity does not equate to intelligence. As you have shown
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Joe, our GEOTUS is multitasking. He’s got this part of the government arresting and deporting illegals, and he’s got another part of the government bombing the sh** out of Syria.
You complaining on a message board isn’t going to change either one of those for the better or the worse.
BTW, if you DO decide to actually message the white house, or congress, or anything, you might want to leave out the part where you want to bomb Mexico. You might end up getting McCabe’d
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL….”McCabe’d…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I don’t have that capabilities, but appreciate the shoutout to the NSA,. Good job, brah!
LikeLike
Joe Hillary is calling for you!
LikeLike
There are too many traitors here who speaka de English and have lawyers fighting us on the borders that are bleeding in so many illegal aliens PDJT has to call out the National Guard to stem the tide. Cruise missiles and B-2s don’t work so well here at home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump multitasks, as you can see in the summary above. In case you’ve forgotten or haven’t bothered to keep up before sounding off – wall being built and national and military activated at the border. He’s dealing with both the border and Syria. Where do you get off accusing him just because you can’t multitask.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody give the Joe a bump, his needle is stuck.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bongino owes his recent popularity to SD. I can’t stand a thief.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s silent on everything to do with defending Trump against deep state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda noticed that myself. I’m sure he thought he’d be prez by now. I doubt he was Trump’s first choice, in fact, I doubt Trump got a choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has he said anything about the Donahue speech yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Btw, did anyone else notice that Breitbart didn’t have one article about the Donahue speech? I thought they would be all over it, running at least a couple articles, one of which contained “Sez” in the title. But nope. Not one dang thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree, Pence defends President Trump constantly. Just click his twitter account and read it.
Won’t change your mind though, you’ve already got it made up that you don’t like anybody who was ever a democrat, or ever a republican.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thanks for the reminder Citizen817. PDJT last line, “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Is the best comment of the day 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, the Donald. A New York gem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
He needs his meds changed to something much stronger 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s not well-informed…
but he is well-inebriated…
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well….our President is surely a genius at getting the idiots to come out of the closet..
Words of Mark Twain say it better than I could.
It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 4 people
Definitely not a good idea to go public when drunk.
LikeLike
Drunk people sometimes think their friends are their enemies.
LikeLike
…and sometimes they think their friends are their friends (somebody leaked that tape).
LikeLike
Late to the party but anyhow. I bet Tucker had a cow.
LikeLike
Alex Jones is like a ten thousand piece jigsaw puzzle just taken out of the box and spread on the floor. He’s all over the place when it comes to Trump. I’m sure tomorrow he’ll be leading the parade to get the president impeached, and then a week from now he’ll be praising him as the one man who is brave enough to take on the Deep State. Jones is an entertaining person, but I always take his views with a huge mix of laughter and caution!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t believe he’ll ever call for impeaching the President. He’ll say this video was out of context or whatever, and then he’ll conclude that President Trump is being drugged again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He makes some important points.
LikeLike
Well he has his knickers in a knot……wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many people on the right became attached to Putin and Assad during the Obama years. Because they were proxies who were standing up to Obama. Putin did it directly, and Assad did it by not being forced out as Obama wanted him to be.
Also, Russia is anti-globalist (Putin is) and seems like a bulwark against the Cultural Marxism affecting much of the West. This is why many people view them as a natural ally. And I think there is a good case for that.
Still, neither Putin nor Assad is “pure” or anything like that. So it’s probably best to be realistic on that score.
The way that people on the right (some) view Putin/Assad is much as people on the left view China now. The lefties WANT China to take down the USA so that Trump is made to look bad. It’s just proxy battle stuff.
We’re not going after Assad. And I think, in the end, Trump and Putin will get to meet and they will end up getting along, for the good of the West.
LikeLiked by 9 people
>Many people on the right became attached to Putin and Assad during the Obama years. Because they were proxies who were standing up to Obama. <
Excellent point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great insights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Ton
LikeLiked by 1 person
As we/many have noted. It would be best if Putin and our President would meet.
And…we know why many are fearful of that…
The two largest Christian nations in the world becoming friends…
The Globalists worst nightmare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem was (and is) that so many people hated Obama so much that they started a cult of personality with Putin (which Russia definitely exploited)…to the point they seemed to relish the idea of America falling or being destroyed by Putin.
That’s some messed up schiesse right there. That is being a lefty — just with a different focal point. They were getting all weak in the knees and giggly at the idea of totalitarian and brutal behavior just like the left.
Some people need to seriously reevaluate: no matter how bad a president might be, you don’t wish your country ill will. And you don’t wish people under the jackboot.
There’s a lot of soul searching and house cleaning that needs to be done, and not just on the left either. everybody…Trump’s the bellweather
LikeLike
Thanks for the out of context post. Lots of respect for you Sundance but also lots of respect for AJ. He is wrong on this but is right in general. He believes the globalists are using Syria to launch ww3. Imagine how you would react if you believed ww3 just started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have watched Alex quite a few times….and do not dislike him…but he needs to slow down a bit..
And, many of his theories have come true and he gets little or no credit..as was stated up thread…
A nice walk would do him good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course there’s the possibility ( since its leaked ) its “B” roll footage . AJ has been known to fly off the handle before ! Has he finally stepped too far off the edge to grab it on the way down ? Its interesting to watch the play !
OTOH, I’ve posited here before the “coincidence” of the ‘Syria Crisis ‘ is too convenient for the anti-Trump camp . I have absolutely no confidence some “rogue actors” in any one of several of our government agencies wouldn’t be willing to kill Syrians if they thought it would advance their anti-Trump agenda ! PDJT represents the ‘ little guy ‘ having a voice in our nation’s policies and actions . A lot of ‘ power players ‘ have long grown accustomed to running things their way and PDJT presents a looming change they can’t abide !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex can be an idiot at times but I do believe in general he supports the President. It almost seems like him saying “F Trump” was him out of control not even realizing what he’s saying and lashing out at everybody he disagrees with. He disagrees with President Trump on this.
Alex has an illness, it’s obvious, and he has his entire adult life. In some ways it makes him very interesting to watch and when he’s ‘on’ he’s ‘on’…. but when he’s wrong he’s wrong and this video is a great example of him being wrong. About a lot.
He’s a good example for all of us to not give in to your paranoia and skepticism about every single thing. Like anything, moderation is important, whether that be moderation in conspiracy theories or moderation in alcohol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give Alex a break. He’s frustrated because his far out conspiracy theories keep coming true and going mainstream. He knows he has to come up with stuff so far out there it can’t possibly be true or he will go out of business.
LikeLike
You know there do seem to be an awful lot of usually sensible folks blathering about World War III the last few days. Perhaps they’ve been listening to the Russians a little too much. Me — I am looking carefully at the interception capability and actions of the Syrians and the Russians that respond to the 3 nation attacks of this evening. Let us see just how real all this WWIII fear is…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, as it turns out “World War 3” had fewer casualties than an average night in Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Helluva point there, joeknuckles
LikeLike
Good point.
LikeLike
Well in all fairness, a retaliatory strike from Russia could come in a week or two weeks. My concern is a strike against a naval asset or foreign military installation somewhere made to look like it was Russia originated in order to catalyze a big war. Kinda like in the movie Sum of All Fears. Hope not though.
LikeLike
Perhaps he had a shirtless horseback riding poster and it got ripped? Thus explaining the fit of pique? And the wanker can sod off for calling for an eff on our President’s family — lots of slips peeked out from skirts tonight it seems.
All I know is: once again a lot of so-called diehard Trump supporters are going after him with arguments that are being made by Ted Lieu, Joy Reid, Tim Kaine, etc.
Yep, that Constitution thing and the how do we know Assad is a baddie thing, the stronk Russia will have us glowing with their stronkness thing…all cropped up hours ago on leftist twitter pages…congratulations, you’re (you know who you are, and so does everybody else) now on the same side as the Resistance, Women’s March and Antifa folks…the Rightie Reeeesistance indeed…hope it made you feel good…hope it showed your slip to some people; hopefully some of you may have realized that perhaps you have been played.
And you called your President basically a moron (or some Zionist swamper, which by the way, usage of the Z word is a pretty big tell imhao), your military a bunch of war criminals, and seemed to take a little too much glee in the idea of one of our cities “glowing”.
Beginning to think you aren’t really who you say you are to be honest.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is how we can win in the November elections. The Democrats are going to have to run on gun-control and open-border immigration. Those are two political albatrosses that, like the ancient mariner, they can’t separate themselves from and that they’re going to have to carry around with them for the entire election cycle. Both are issues that are guaranteed to set people’s teeth on edge. Trump can dramatically help swing elections by campaigning against these issues.
People are very skittish about attacks on the 2nd amendment and, now that we know the gun-controllers actually want to confiscate guns, they can’t pretend to be for “commonsense gun solutions”. They’re for gun confiscation and that’s a political third rail in American politics. But the real lynch-pin issue that will sink Democrat candidates is open-border immigration.
Every middle-class American knows how their wages have not kept up with prices. The thought of open-borders bringing in people who will compete for their jobs, turning formally well-paying work into poverty-wage jobs is a real threat to any American who works for a living. Just talk to a finish carpenter or a automobile body man sometime about low-wage competition from illegals threatens their livelihood and you’ll get an ear-full. Like it or not, the Democrats are associated with gun-control-gun-confiscation and open border immigration. All Trump and Republican candidates have to do is keep reminding their constituents about this and they’ll win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ooo-rah. This here ‘blue wave’ looks like a water color sketch that is left out for the Spring showers to deal with. I guess I am just not overly impressed with this “suddenly out of the blue” defeat analysis in the face of all this working class winning on the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And don’t forget that Pelosi is also talking about repealing the tax cuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be careful on this folks. The Dems will repeat the PA-18 trick by running candidates that come across as the old Blue Dog conservative Dems. Against open borders, against gun control etc. We cannot be fooled, they will all be Joe Manchin Jr.s, voting with Pelosi at every turn.
I’ve also read that the Dems are running scores of ex military/ex Intellegent agents. Same thing applies. If you see the supposed Blue Dogs make it thru the primaries then we will know the fix is in. No way they should win a leftyLib primary with the Democrat electorate.
I sense real intelligence & coordination behind this years mid-terms with the Dems. They will all fall in line with the “puppet-masters” plan to impeach Trump. I’m not usually disposed to hyperbole BUT I would not be surprised if there are unsealed indictments out on most of these first time ex government employees running as Democrats. Impeach Trump & stay out of jail. Heck of a motivation.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now let us see if McCabe gets indicted just as Gen Flynn did for the same crime. Let us also see if the FBI will raid McCabe’s lawyers office & home just as they did to Michael Cohen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One question: Just who do you petition in order to obtain equality under the law?
LikeLiked by 1 person
twitter thread – click on tweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL “compromise the *integrity* of the “investigation” ….I thought it was a “matter” that had an outcome decided in advance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t that infer obstruction of justice? Shouldn’t the FBI have investigated and turned it over to the DOJ for possible indictment?
He’s digging holes for himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgive me, but I don’t feel like figuring out when a liar is occasionally telling the truth. James Comey is a liar. We will have to get the truth from other sources, this well is dry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But he had no problem what so ever in disclosing the Trump totally unverified report based on opposition research.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe is already trying to shift all of the blame onto Comey — things should get fun; more leftist cannibal parties.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a day.
The Syria attack, as pointed out by some already, was 100% Kabuki. Everyone knew it was coming, on all sides. And everyone is playing their part after the attack. But it’s over, no WW3, no nothing. And yet it still took Comey and the other coupists nonsense off the front page. And, Trump kept to his red line.
One of the best things in the Syria strikes was that there were ZERO leaks beforehand. No one knew it was coming. That’s a very good sign, and maybe the Bolton Purge and the threat of more purges is already paying off.
As Sundance noted in his “can’t win on facts, fight a propaganda war” thread, we’re in the midst of a total, saturated propaganda fight. The black hats are working to try to keep control of the narrative, with the assistance of the media. But the white hats are answering every munition with one of their own.
The left’s efforts have gone into overdrive since the Cohen raid. Their are astroturfers everywhere now and it seems like a leak an hour. They’re just throwing everything against the wall and trying to dominate the space.
But, the good guys are not letting them do this. You don’t have to “win” propaganda wars, you just have to make sure you don’t outright lose them. And you lose them by not participating in them and ceding the stage to your opponent.
The left wanted to re-ignite Muh Russia (via new boogeyman Cohen) as an assist to the Comey rollout. They’ve had some success with it, but it hasn’t been clean. They’re taking damage. And Comey is getting pushed off the stage, too (Syria).
What we have to do is muck things up a bit and not let Comey get a clean run in this rollout. Distract from him. Alinsky target him. Tie him to McCabe (as Trump did in a tweet), who seems ready to be indicted.
Very proud of our side today and this week. We got hit full force at the start of the week, but we’re come back extremely strong and closed the week well.
Much yet to do, but a lot was accomplished this week.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree with you, but how low have we come to have to pretend we’re at war. Sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eric, Trump never pretended he was at war. I’m sure you know that.
Here’s what happened:
* Trump says he wants to get out of Syria
* “Chemical attack” or whatever it was took place
* Media, Left mocks Trump over the chemical attack (Assad defied you!)
* Trump starts to signal he’s going to hit back
* Suddenly, “World War 3” talk begins and the media wants more evidence
What happened was the media set Trump up for the attack. And then once they realized he was going to attack, they tried to turn it into a negative thing. Because they were afraid — correctly — that Trump would do a “Wag The Dog” moment and shift focus where he wanted it (away from Comey, Cohen, etc).
All of the “war” idiocy came from this. There is no war, we’re not staying in Syria, etc. That propaganda only ramped up, this week, once the Media Democrat Complex realized Trump was going to strike.
I’m truly disappointed that many people on our side fell for this propaganda. Trump did not change his mind, in like one week, of wanting out of Syria. He merely used this opportunity to enforce his existing red line and change the narrative.
The strike seems like it was as harmless as you can get.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I agree. I get it. Many won’t. But the whole thing is absurd. Trump did what he had to do, but the fact that this was all kabuki theater is just downright silly. But alas this is what neocons and the corrupt system has brought us to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely right.
It’s a shame, but we are still playing in the “frame” of this corrupt system.
Hopefully Trump can shift that frame, over time, but first he has to finish off the coup.
Our society is a disaster now. It’s going to take a long time to get it back. But we made a good start in 2016.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eric, I consider you a Trump Warrior. A stalwart supporter.
I say this because I am being pilloried for asking questions.
Let’s put this in perspective. Many more Americans have died at the hands of illegals.
Why are we not seeing the same compulsion, the same humanity, the same need to find justice for those Americans, FIRST?
Where am I wrong? What am I missing? By the way, the NG is not cutting it for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re not wrong. And the President is the only Presidential candidate in my lifetime (I’m 50) to raise this issue. But the media complete ignores it. And Americans are very visual people. Unless we see and hear the suffering, we don’t recognize it.
Remember the GOP convention when the parents spoke? Many networks didn’t cover that at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Eric. Of course I remember, in fact it is first in my mind. I can never forget President Trump bringing those families on stage, it solidified my position.
Those are Americans and it seared my heart.
LikeLike
Your not wrong. That wall is something many of us have wanted for a long time. With Pres Trump it may really be built.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 reasons why:
A. The people dying at the hands of illegals are now being targeted in chemical weapons attacks by the illegals. It’s easy to get people riled up over pictures of dead children with gas masks on. It’s less easy to get people riled up over a hit-and-run done by an illegal that has no picture.
B. The illegal immigrants have a monstrous amount of Western propaganda behind them, in their favor. Whereas Assad has a monstrous amount of Western propaganda against him. Assad is “the bad guy” in many brainwashed minds, whereas “Dreamers” are good guys to many. This is reality, and it’s a reality Trump has to deal with until he can change it.
The good news is, Trump is working to change it. He got illegal immigration into the 2016 conversation. He’s frequently featured Angel families in his remarks and at rallies, I believe. He’s slowly shifting the thinking on the issue.
Don’t be Ann Coulter. A one-note idealist who is living in a fantasy realm. Trump is constrained by decades of propaganda and has to function in that warped reality. He’s not a monarch, and it will take time for him to change things.
The strike on Syria was a one-night thing that Trump could do without having to ask Congress’ permission. The wall and immigration are not in the same category, but Trump is still working on them, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Joe, you are acting like Trump can’t walk and chew gum. Get real. He’s been doing everything he can to get control of the border, including finally sending troops there. That should stop the invasion post haste. The wall has been started. This wasn’t an either/or situation. He’s been working on both things (as well as a hundred other things) at the same time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe, you ain’t no Eric Kennedy.
In other words, credibility matters here at the Treehouse.
Eric has it.
You?
Not so much.
As another Treeper stated above, you went wrong saying ‘bomb Mexico’.
For starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I have been here longer than Eric for whatever that is worth. See Eric’s comment, above, since it means so much more to you.
LikeLike
Joe, I’m not going to take sides here except to say, I do not agree with bombing Mexico as of now. I do know our President Trump has already started on the Wall in San Diego and will continue from there. He has brought the National Guard to the border as well, which to me is a win-win. In addition, he can also use military funds to build the Wall and our military to build it if need be without congress.
With that being said, you as a Treeper have every right to speak your opinions here whether the majority agrees with you or not. However, don’t be shocked if there are some who may comment against what you said. It happens to most of us at some time or another.
In all honesty, I have no idea how many years I have been on my tree branch at CTH, to me it doesn’t matter. The reason why I say this is it doesn’t make my opinion any better than someone who is newer. I see our opinions as both equal in being voiced, whether I may agree with them or not. Just like you may not agree with what I just said. It’s alright and it’s all good, and it is one of the many reasons why I like this place.
There is no way we all agree with everything and I am ever so thankful for that. I feel debate is good as long as it is healthy and respectful.
Now, let me just say, I also do not like it when someone demands another person must leave because of what they said, unless they are of course one of the trolls we see here occasionally. This is the one time I do jump in with Treepers who have been here awhile. I and many others have upvoted your comments over time, you’ve made really good points in the past, and those are things I won’t forget. So what if there is a part I don’t agree with, I can get over it easily enough. All of the good points you’ve made in the past will overshadow that one.
Will I keep an eye on what you say later on? Of course, but it’s my nature, I’m a curious little bugger when it comes to seeing how people think is all. I wouldn’t define it as policing because one it’s not my job and two, it’s curiosity as I’ve explained.
Be well Joe, and hope to see you around.
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Where am I wrong? ”
Joe says:
April 14, 2018 at 12:22 am
…………..
Bomb Mexico.
Not much different from AJ 😉
LikeLike
So let’s try some logic here. Ok?
You want to bomb Syria because 50 people died in a chemical attack, but not bomb Mexico thousands of Americans have been killed.
Help me out here.
LikeLike
Put me down as a “no” for bombing Mexico.
Put me down as a “yes” for making them pay for the wall and take back all their rejects.
Bombing them would just make more come here. Besides, what would we bomb?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do know that when you can strike your enemy ‘deaf, dumb, and blind’ while you choose to act in your own time, the superiority factor does become a little daunting. I seem to recall alot of CIA folks who over-estimated the ‘Russian Capabilities’ for a long, long time, until they finally rusted out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely, GR.
Very daunting.
LikeLike
Thank you for being the VOICE OF REASON. Those of us who trust Trump know you are right.
LikeLike
I tihnk the liberals and the neocons are trying to start WW3, so they get President Trump all riled up with photos of gassed babies, but instead of starting a war, President Trump and fellow Genius Mad Dog Mattis just took out the problem (the actual gas) instead of doing anything provocative enough to warrant a response.
Probably informed Russia what they were going to do ahead of time. Possibly informed Assad as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, Ron. Trump is far too smart to fall into the Neocons’ trap. And Mattis made sure we hit the right target.
I do think Russia knew the basics of what we were going to do, and my guess is they passed that info along to Assad. Which is why, I’d guess, a bunch of people and personnel was on the move this week (I think) before the strike happened.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My gut tells me we told the Russians.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think they admitted deconfliction. Who knows how much extra deconfliction that entailed….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, when you get on the ‘deconflicting’ channels and say ‘ya’ll watch out’, the message becomes just crystal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well… someone figured the US Military was coming.
Read extensive twitter thread by Heshmat Alavi – solid reporting.
Lots of ‘on-the-ground info – some videos graphic and up to date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. I should have been clearer in what I said. This is what I meant:
* Russia/Syria knew we were coming and they planned accordingly. I think that is not an accident. As in, we wanted Assad cleared out and we wanted no Russian casualties, either. In other words, I think there may have been a “heads up” there. For Russia/Syria.
* Our media did not know we were coming, or not exactly. Alavi had some idea, but he didn’t know we would strike tonight, I don’t think. And even if he did, much of the media did not know it. So, we escaped too many leaks on that front. Good!
Thanks for the links!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn – oops… I gotta work on my posting skills.
Sorry for the huge blap on your screens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
F-4 ‘wish-I-was’ are lucking to be flying, ya’ll…
LikeLike
You can run but you can’t hide.
LikeLike
Remember that attack on T4 a few days ago? Yeah, the pictures of that were all sorts of messed up..Let’s not forget that right pounding our troops gave to those Russian irregulars not so long ago either. That one was rattling, but this T4 thing…the pics looked spooky, maybe the hint was starting to be heeded a bit.
LikeLike
From my mothers womb
You have chosen me
Love has called my name
I’ve been born again, into a family
Your blood flows through my veins
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I am surrounded
By the arms of the father
I am surrounded
By songs of deliverance
We’ve been liberated
From our bondage
Were the sons and the daughters
Let us sing our freedom
LikeLiked by 4 people
There ain’t nothing in this world like this man in your foxhole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump, about the Syrian attack:
“Tonight I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our Nobel Warriors and our Allies as they carry out their missions.
We pray that God will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria.
We pray that God will guide the whole region for a future of dignity and peace.
We pray that God will continue to watch over and bless the United States of America”
LikeLiked by 8 people
I thought this ending was so thoughtful, genuine American spirit and displayed true Presidential leadership.
LikeLiked by 2 people
noble warriors?
LikeLike
I TRUST our VSGDJT..
I stand with Him..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that segment tonight. Dr. Gorka put that guy in his place—and Laura too! Ha! It was pretty awesome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you really think Gen. Msd Dog has the patience for nuance? He simply tells it like it is, and you better get out of the way if you know what’s good for you, given his conviction.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great thread
LikeLiked by 2 people
An excellent read, thanks for posting it! Very good advice. I am weary from all of the sighing and crying and rending of clothing and gnashing of teeth. I get it. I don’t want one thing to do with Syria. But I accept that it seems we gotta do it and it was a go in, do it, and get the heck back out sort of thing, so that helps.
And I do understand people feeling betrayed. We all suffer to a degree from PTSD or Battered Conservative Syndrome. I had my own meltdown over DACA. People here were mostly kind to me, although I could FEEL the eyerolls. But DACA/The Wall are big deals to me and I was afraid PDJT was gonna whiff the ball.
Yes, I should have known better. It was my fear that got ahold of me. Just like all the “OMG we’re at war with Syria and it is all Bolton’s fault” people who are currently wigging out. We just have to wait through this stuff. It will pass.
PDJT is a force of nature. I’ve never seen anything like him. He fights.
LikeLike
TY Wolf for posting both tweets….
LikeLiked by 3 people
No problem! I was alerted to the thread because somebody likened it to my old post about Trump Gravity, and mentioned my Twitter handle, so I got a notification. The poster really has a great set of practical points about why people need to trust POTUS on this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Wolfie 👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
YW! 😀
LikeLike
What’s with the fat dude’s hair? Why listen to anybody that would go on TV looking so ridiculous? Looks like he glued 3 different colored pieces of carpet to his head.
The fact is that he really was as stupid as he looked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does the U.S. accomplish by striking Syria? Winning the conversation, one crater at a time.
LikeLike
President Trump’s track record is so conservative, so dead on the money, that I think honest people have to trust his judgement even over their own, because he has a more educated opinion. He knows what is going on and is better informed than we can possibly be, because all of our information is filtered through the media.
Any honest observer has to agree that his intentions are noble and honest. Politics aside, the man clearly loves the country, loves the people of the country, and clearly wants what’s best for the country. America first, indeed.
I also believe that James Mattis’ intentions are noble and honest, and he has a track record of promoting peace. This is not a man who would attack something for political reasons, in fact, he would look for every reason not to attack.
I trust both of them 100%, if they said this is the way it should be , this is the way it should be. Period.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nice post treehouseron. Clear and to the point
Have a good morning and a nice day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. He is President after all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s kind of an American sport to rip on the President. Has been for a long time. Everybody thinks they know better, lol. Hell i can barely run my own life, much less the free world! Glad he’s doing it for us!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Solid comment. Well put
LikeLiked by 1 person
I usually listen to Fox Business on the way to work on XM radio. It was nauseating today, all of the little germs on their preaching about how President Trump had ‘come to his senses’ and was reconsidering TPP. Not one of them could figure out that he said he’d “look” at TPP if they changed it. Nothing wrong with “looking” at a deal, any businessman is willing to “look” at any deal. They can’t grasp that. If he “looks” at TPP again, in their minds, it’s a complete admission that he made a mistake.
These are all C- celebrities on talk news channels, likely all 100’s of thousands of dollars in debt, trying to give unsolicited advice to a man worth 10 Billion dollars.
It just makes you want to puke.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I will look at it” was all And that is With changes. Reminds me of a parent saying Msybe or We Might do X to mollify a child
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, right? I didn’t even flinch when I heard he said that because I just thought, “Ha, I know this old game! Carry on!”
LikeLike
It was rather amusing today to see all the over the top posts about: I don’t support Trump anymore because he bombed Syria.
Of course, that statement is not totally accurate. President Trump along with the UK government and French government authorized a military action against chemical weapon manufacturing and storage facilities. Not against Syria per se, unless of course Syria claims manufacturing and storing chemical weapons.
Russia, as far as the middle east is concerned is very untrustworthy. The USSR used the various middle eastern countries to cause problems for over 70 years. Russia claiming that they got rid of the chemical weapons is simply not believable.
The military action included not only USA forces but British and French. That means that 3 distinct governments examined the intelligence and came to the same conclusion. Whether St. Assad (He must be a saint because so many people seem to love and defend him) used the chemical weapons or not, the fact remains that chemical weapons exist on Syrian soil. To me, just the fact that Assad is hosting the Iranian terrorists makes him public enemy #1.
Some people seem to think that President Trump is being swayed by certain factions to take this action. The absurdity of this thought is that these very factions are working to undermine his Presidency. If you believe that President Trump would believe these conniving, backstabbing POSs, I will give you a bargain on the Brooklyn bridge.
What is more realistic is that President Trump has reliable sources of intel that he trusts. He likely crosschecks everything because he is very meticulous. The intel had to be solid enough for the UK and France to authorize the expense of the military action. Then, let us not forget that the UK and France have a couple of hundred year association with the middle east. Large portions of it were under British and French control until after WW2. So, these governments do have connections and sources of information.
President Trump warned Assad, Iran and Russia the last time chemical weapons were used, when once again, people were slashing their wrists over the cruise missile attack on the base where the attack was launched, that it had better not happen again. This was President Trump’s way of saying get rid of the chemical weapons. Obviously, they did not. So, it dosen’t matter who used them, Assad and Russia, Iran is just a bunch of terrorist thugs, were responsible to find them and get rid of them. I can see both parties not really wanting to do that. Assad, for the power, and Russia just because it causes trouble, like they have done in the middle east ever since the UK and France faded away.
I for one, am proud of President Trump. He is a man who sticks to his principles and keeps his word. He told Assad and Russia, find and get rid of the chemicals or else. They didn’t do it and the OR ELSE included not only the USA but the UK and France. President Trump is a LEADER and smart people in the world realize this fact.
Until the Mueller crap ends, the Russians and Assad will be tempted to play games. The Mueller witch hunt is not only bad for the USA, it is bad for world peace and stability. JMHO
LikeLiked by 10 people
What it comes down to is, President Trump isn’t going to do anything Military without fully consulting Mattis, and Mattis isn’t going to put men and women in jeopardy over some B.S. Intel. If they struck, they both agreed that it was necessary and the intel was legit.
We don’t know what that intel was. So it may not be that Assad did it, but we Do know that the strikes done tonight were what these two men concluded were the best choice in this particular situation that THEY have all the information about.
Just comes down to trust. I don’t know what the hell is happening in Syria, but I know Mattis and President Trump do so let them handle it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The flurry of nonsense postings we saw tonight were a combination of virtue signaling and trolling. A lot of names I didn’t recognize, either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always had the feeling that Russia was a ferocious beast when you crossed over into their borders. But you know the farther they get from Mother R, the less likely they have to confidence to persist. Take a look at Afghanistan. Now, look at the Middle East. They want it, but, you know, not that much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russia isn’t capable of projecting power beyond its borders except through proxies and disinformation propaganda/spying (which they are very good at). They never really have been, especially from the Soviet times onward, and they still aren’t now.
But they are still very much in love with the idea of imperialism; that’s still a very distinct line in their thinking.
They want it, they want it very much — they just can’t get it the old fashioned way and are at a loss on how to get it otherwise. They’re stuck in a very old dynamic and don’t seem to be able to get out of it — a rut if you will.
LikeLike
“authorized a military action against chemical weapon manufacturing and storage facilities. Not against Syria per se, unless of course Syria claims manufacturing and storing chemical weapons.”
Good point. Also was in a rebel held pocket? The actors on the ground know the truth. Prolly doesn’t matter we don’t. No matter what, there are fewer chemical weapons in Syria today. Striking IN Syria is not necessarily striking Syria.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we hit some Iranian supplies for the Hezz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting article below:- Of course not all we read is accurate, but interesting read.
https://yesterdaysprophecy.com/german-company-involved-in-syrian-chemical-attacks-defies-u-s-warnings/
By Benjamin Weinthal 4/11/2018 –
German company called Krempel Group’s products found in Iranian produced chemical rockets, that gassed Syrian civilians in Jan and Feb. Iran funds Hezbollah, Hamas and Bashar Assad. This article says that Assad regime fired the Iranian missiles that contained the Krempel material at Syrian civilians, gassing 21 adults and children.
LikeLike
I’m getting very close to feeling about the Germans like I’ve never felt in my life. Their behaviour is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the NAZIs didn’t die. Look at the mess in Europe. Every country being over run with Muslims hunted down the Jews and turned them over to the NAZIs during WW II. Karma?
LikeLike
I kind of know what you mean, I’m sorry to say. I’m starting to feel that way myself and I am unhappy about it for a variety of reasons.
LikeLike
If you’re on the side of Bill Kristol, you’re on the wrong side.
LikeLike
Bill Kristol posts on message boards and twitter.
so do you.
Fallacy destroyed
LikeLiked by 4 people
Full. Of. Shlt. I am not on Twitter. “Message boards?” What the hell are you even talking about?
LikeLike
You’re just like Bill Kristol. You both wear pants. You both have a computer. You agree with Bill that President Trump is yucky.
LikeLike
Nah, big Trump supporter, but America first. ALWAYS.
LikeLike
Joe,
I just wanted to clarify…I am not against what you say. I am all for stopping the illegals from getting in and am heart broken for the angel mothers.
It is just sometimes the way you say it…like I stated..and not to ride a dead horse …but using Christ in your comments on the other thread…you are better than that ..I know you are..
So, I hope we can agree to understand each other and value each others opinion. Longevity is not a measure of the value of one’s comments.
So, let’s just have peace and enjoy our supporting and trusting our President in his quest to make America Great Again.
Thanks for your consideration.
Gunny
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you Gunny. Thank you. Ain’t it great to be a Treeper?
LikeLike
Best ever…only don’t sleep much around here…always something going on..😎
LikeLike
Trump well on his way to undoing Obama’s greatest achievements; nuclear North Korea, nuclear Iran, ISIS, chemical warefare in the middle east to flood Europe with muslims…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Record # of people on Food Stamps, Global Warming Bull***t, Deep State, dependence on ME oil, etc.etc.
We could all add a few, but this thread would end up 50 pages long…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ace Hardware has walked back it’s “boycott Laura Ingrahams show” stupidity.
Dang. Ace stores are operated by individual people, corporate may have gotten a lot of negative feeedback from individual store owners over this stupid Boycott move.
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/383062-ace-hardware-to-air-ads-on-laura-ingrahams-show-after-initially-saying-it
LikeLiked by 6 people
I didnt see it but I hear she stepped in it big time tonight covering Syria. So who knows it could be moot.
LikeLike
I deliberately skipped her show tonight and took my grandson to the movies instead. Every time the going gets tough, she agrees with the naysayers and throws Trump under the bus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
David Hogg is on a milk carton, exactly where he should be.
Good job, Ace Hardware.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There may be reasons to avoid Ingraham’s show, but a “boycott” was an over-the-top ploy. Not surprised Ace walked it back, it probably would do no good anyway. In my observation Ace appeals to independent-minded types who aren’t inclined to “boycott” a TV/cable show they enjoy, that is, if they watch TV at all anyway.
LikeLike
I go where Trump goes. Period! For God, Family and Country. Trump haters think they know how I feel have no idea. Those who think the truth sounds like hate, hate the truth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m right there with you, Brother. I suppose 99% of us are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
110% everyday. No wavering. After all, he is a Very Stable Genius.
LikeLike
DNC rolls out its 2020 election slogan
LikeLiked by 5 people
I cannot “like” that on principal lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ll all like YOUR comment, to thank waltherppk!
LikeLike
Now, that’s a great hat.
LikeLike
Just for the record.
I stand with President Trump and trust the judgment of Gen. Mattis along with the President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get wanting to stay out of Syria, and I tend to agree. It’s a mess and the rebels are not exactly a good group of people. Well, the Kurds are somewhat tolerable(we kind of screwed them over in Iraq as well)
However, some people on our side acting like Assad is some benevolent leader is kind of gross. He is close allies with Iran and the terror group Hezbollah. In fact, he is pretty much a puppet now to Iran. Without Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, the Assad regime would be finished. He already doesn’t control much of the country even with their help. Yes the rebels suck and many are extremists, but so is Iran and Hezbollah on the Assad side.
Also this isn’t some massive troop invasion but just a targeted missile strike that lasted about 30 minutes. It’s not WW3 and Russia certainly didn’t “shoot down our incoming missiles”
The Russia statement was kind of lame. “The U.S has chemical weapons also”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I do not care for the NeoCons what so ever and believe many are just plain stupid. Having said that I tend to loath these Quaker-esque people, who seem to think the world will end if one more bomb is dropped in the Middle East, even more. It’s almost as if everyone on our forgot about what Ronald Reagan did to ol’ Gaddafi. He blew up his military facilities and palaces, killed many of his children and was just yards from taking him out entirely. What happened after that? He shut up for about 30 years; long after Reagan had been dead for a time.
LikeLike
Wasn’t Gaddafi in a tent in his backyard or something ridiculous?
President Trump’s “I’m Crazy, don’t test me!!!” is pretty much the exact same Foreign Policy President Reagan had…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m Crazy, don’t test me!!!<—T45 policy
LOL
LikeLike
Or actually “I’m crazier than you are. Wanna see my big Button?” lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSG: Release the Mad Dog (Hounds).
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Tucker was saying during the last week that he didn’t think Assad used chemical weapons. Why? Because it would be insane for him to do that. His side has been winning lately, so why use something he knows will piss off America and Europe. Tucker seemed to suggest that it could be isis or other fraction against Assad , so Trump would bomb Assad which would diminish Assad’s forces so isis/rebels could have comeback. It makes sense to me.
The military complex just got fed 708 Billion dollars and that money goes to the military complex that sells the weapons to the USA (using taxpayers money) . This was also done during Bush times, and if you remember Trump was mad at Bush for getting us involved in Iraq.
It seemed like Alex just was so upset he couldn’t see straight and just vented. During the last week with the raid on Cohen, boy was I frustrated myself. Alex knew he was too upset to be on the air, someone from his staff must have leaked the tape. I too think Trump might be sucked into the War thing since it’s what the military want. I am just a little leary about all this after the Bush years.
LikeLike
Tucker will give birth to a cow on his next show. He will be BONKERS. lol
LikeLike
The Great Satan has LIED again! Not a single American weapon has made it to Syria. As predicted by your mass media … Russian s-400 anti-missile battery’s completely destroyed each of Trump’s little missiles … which are as small as his tiny hands. Ha ha … we laugh at the infidels! Mr Putin laughs at you. Your own media laughs at you … now prepare for the Mother of all Battles!
{sarc. done}
LikeLike
Report from NC.
Robert Pittenger is our local House Rep, He’s running against democrat Dan McCready in the fall.
Pittenger has been running ads all over t.v. locally for months, praising President Trump to the hilt, oh my Gosh, I voted with him 98% of the time, he’s kicking butt, etc.
Here’s Pittenger’s twitter. Non stop sticking up for President Trump (even though this guy is Rino’ish)
The Democrat doesn’t say ONE WORD about President Trump… EVER. The backlash would be severe. So he just says that he doesn’t like congress. He’s attacking Paul Ryan, etc. but never mentions President Trump.
This tells you everything you need to know about Presidential Approval.
it’s Through. The. Roof.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heshmat Alavi is reporting there are some targets still getting hit in Syria.
One just about an hour ago and another about 35 minutes…
Israel and / or the GCC.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting. Doubt if we’ll hear anything about those targets from our “media” news outlets no matter who’s missiles those were. Hopefully the missiles took out the intended facilities/parties and further the end of terrorism and war in Syria.
LikeLike
I can’t wait for tomorrow morning’s after-action report from the Pentagon so that we can take stock of the hypersonic S-400’s performance characteristics in the face of all those 1980’s vintage ‘prop-driven’ cruise missiles they were facing last night.
LikeLike
Like these Tomahawk’s … burning rubble and then another hit.
22 second mark.
LikeLike
I think the Pentagon briefing said chemical weapons and delivery systems were targeted. That could easily have meant planes and helicopters. Guess we’ll find out tomorrow.
LikeLike
Ka frick’n boom!
LikeLike
I hope those weren’t “fully automatic” Tomahawk missiles. Aren’t those illegal?
LikeLike
Thousands have died at the hands of illegals. THOUSANDS!
Yet maybe fifty Syrians are killed and we bomb Syria.
So why not Mexico? This is an exercise in logic. Try not to fail.
LikeLike
O.K., I’ll lay out the logic for you.
In Syyyyrrriaaaaa, they’re gasssssinnnggg the babbbbbiesssss.
in Ammmmerricaaaaaa, the Pollliticiansssss are letting the Mexicans literally walk over the border…
How old are you? Should we bomb Canada over that whole Justin Bieber thing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got a point there with Canada. Maybe instead of bombing them, we can just send Miley Cyrus there as retaliation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treehouseron, come on, we have more Americans being killed by illegals than Syrians. So let’s start there.
So, using logic, why wouldn’t we bomb Mexico first?
And for those of you who think I actually want to bomb Mexico. No.
But America First, right?
God bless every one of you, you care and that’s enough for me.
LikeLike
Please just stop. The statistical likelihood of dying as the result of terrorism is very very low. But look at the hundreds of billions of dollars we throw at prevention. The likelihood of dying at the hands of a teen driver is much greater, so why don’t we spend the hundreds of billions on driver safety instead? You can play these games of relativism with almost anything.
LikeLike
Oh sweetie, give in a rest. You are going to give yourself dyspepsia. Seriously. There is nothing you can do, and saying the same thing over and over again here can’t possibly be making you feel better. Take a break. Make yourself a cup of chamomile tea. Listen to some great Mozart music. Things will look better in the morning. I promise.
LikeLike
The attack on Syrian chemical weapons after Assad used them (I trust Mattis and Trump on this) wasn’t about regime change or intervention.
It was all about chemical weapons use.
Besides the Syrian United Nations Security Council Resolution 2118, and Syria’s agreement yo give up it’s chemical weapons, etc….
Syria was also a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that was adopted on 3 September 1992.
They were supposed to have destroyed certain banned chemicals long before John Kerry and the Russia/Syrian agreement to turn them over.
I don’t see Chlorine specifically on the list as Sarin is. However part of the agreement bans using any chemicals as a weapon:
“The general and traditional definition of a chemical weapon is a toxic chemical contained in a delivery system, such as a bomb or shell.
The Convention defines chemical weapons much more generally. The term chemical weapon is applied to any toxic chemical or its precursor that can cause death, injury, temporary incapacitation or sensory irritation through its chemical action. Munitions or other delivery devices designed to deliver chemical weapons, whether filled or unfilled, are also considered weapons themselves.”
There are civil wars and dictator atrocities, and crimes against humanity taking place all over the world on a regular basis.
However, the global community decided decades ago (as far back as the 1925 Geneva Protocol) that chemical weapons rose to a higher level and banned their use.
So, the issue is more a geo-political one about whether we allow the growth of chemical weapons use and proliferation of these banned weapons to terror groups and rogue nations (which will likely come back to haunt us) or not.
It’s not about Regime change or war with Syria.
Info on CWC can be found here:
https://www.un.org/disarmament/wmd/chemical/
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT is privy to things all of us are not. With that said, I support our President. God Bless PDJT, our country and our beloved service men. May God surround you with wise counsel and give you the strength, wisdom, courage, and perseverance to turn our country around. Amen and out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone has been wondering why Assad would use chemical weapons a few days after Trump said he planned to leave Syria (myself included).
One possible explanation as to why Assad may have used chemical weapons:
———-
“Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have carried out a chemical attack in Douma, Syria, over failed negotiations between his regime and the main opposition group in the region, Jaysh al-Islam.
The tactic may have worked in the short term, as Jaysh al-Islam agreed on Sunday to evacuate the area.
While it can’t be said with certainty that Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons on Saturday forced Jaysh al-Islam to evacuate the area, circumstantial evidence indicates this.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/why-assad-probably-used-chemical-weapons-syria-2018-4#ampshare=http://www.businessinsider.com/why-assad-probably-used-chemical-weapons-syria-2018-4
LikeLike
Dershowitz slammed James Comey for writing the “worst possible book at the worst possible time for the worst possible reasons”
LikeLiked by 2 people
After reading Comey’s cheesy book, he says Comey should never have been an FBI Director in the first place nevermind being fired by Trump! Dersh is very big on taking personal baggage and politics out of your job. In every sense of the word, he is the objective sayer and seer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust Dershowitz. He defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and Dershowitz was accused of being involved in the Lolita Island child rapes (which he denied).
The Bush DOJ covered this up. Did not even advise the victims of the deal they made for Jeffrey Epstein. The Florida lawsuit by the victims is a travesty. The court is pathetic. Same lying, weasel Swamp tactics we see against President Trump.
I honestly wonder about the DOJ and the FBI. There are so many examples of this type of injustice. Are they just for sale like everyone else in Washington DC?
I think we will find that the root of all this evil is money. Lots and lots of money.
https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/crime–law/salacious-trial-involving-jeffrey-epstein-delayed-appeals-court/bDv87LbNCEN6Uv1qOC7EYO/
“Further, Hafele said, it is likely jurors will be told about a controversial non-prosecution agreement Epstein negotiated with federal prosecutors. In 2008, he agreed to plead guilty to two state charges — soliciting prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution — and served roughly 13 months of an 18-month sentence. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue allegations that he had abused dozens of other teenage girls, instead allowing them to file civil lawsuits against Epstein.”
https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/crime–law/judge-delays-tries-rein-rated-civil-trial-jeffrey-epstein/CmoG1vhJenQwhdL4ufW0IK/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something at this level was decided by an appointed magistrate? Can’t wait to find out what his dirty connections to this might be. Another Trump hater and friend of Preet Bharara?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I hope President Trump was eating a beautiful chocolate cake when Assad was running for his life.
Fairly certain that this is more about Iran. Israel has been having border issues. If I had to guess I’d say that Iran is being put on notice.
Bolton is there now, patiently waiting for Iran to put on notice.
In the meantime, President Trump got rid of chemical weapons. Put Iran on notice. Put Asad on notice. And bonus, everyone involved will behave very well in the hope that we will leave and go home.
Americans want our people out of the sandbox and home with us. That entire godforsaken region is not worth one drop of American blood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely agree Donna…making peace with Russia is not an issue…would be great for us all
But…get out of the Mid-East…bring all our service men home from that mess.
They have been fighting among themselves for thousands of years…it does not matter whose is there…it will never stop.
Just keep them where they are and leave it alone…as you say…
not worth one more drop of American Blood….I’ve been there…I’ve seen them…how they are…
look at what they are doing to Western Europe…and for no reason, except that is how they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do agree. I have never seen a Saudi royal concerned about Saudi citizens getting jobs and creating commerce. I think they are going to run out of oil and want Syria to send natural gas to Europe to bring in money.
That takes the conversation to Petrodollars. Some economists think this is a big deal. An underlying problem like all the others that President Trump inherited.
Iran is creeping up on Israel. Israel found gas in the sea and so the discontent is all about money. 120-240 billion dollars worth. Rest assured Palestinians and the PLO want a piece of this.
http://www.jpost.com/…/Energy-Minister-Natural-gas-can-transform-Israels-geopolitical-stat...
Nov 27, 2017 – Israel’s discovery of huge natural gas fields in the Mediterranean could turn the country into a major exporter, transforming its geopolitical status and giving it energy independence and greater sway worldwide, according to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Biblically, it will end. But not today….
LikeLike
Took a four hour nap and wow! Anyhow, sure is a shitload happening. What a Friday the13th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To Ma’iingankwe…I could not respond to you directly. Thank you. Whoever you are, you are a beautiful person and I am a better human being because of your kind response.
LikeLike