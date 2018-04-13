President Donald Trump National Address on Syria – 9:00pm EST – UPDATE: U.S., France and U.K. Strike Syria…

Is military action eminent? The White House has informed national media there will be a Presidential Address tonight at approximately 9:00pm from the White House.
“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said. “A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway.”
UPDATE 9:40pm EST – Airstrikes by combined forces from the United States, France and the U.K. have begun against elements of Syrian Bashir Assad forces in response to prior use of chemical weapons.
I haven’t read comments so I’m not responding to anyone just giving my opinion.
I believe this attack was a mistake. I don’t believe the intelligence claiming Assad launched a chemical attack.
Hopefully this conservative blog is healthy enough to allow dissenting opinions about topic conservatives should be discussing. I won’t attack anyone personally and I won’t attack the president. He made a decision that he now owns.
Hopefully my words help others who might be concerned tonights actions weren’t the right choice. Its OK to disagree. Life goes on.
Yes it is okay to disagree
I actually agree. Our highest institutions have been compromised and I wonder if our foreign intelligence has been corrupted. My husband said there is also Israel intelligence, but I still wonder.
You were great on Friends.
Surprised this place didn’t burn up tonight with all the people running around with their hair on fire
🙂
I genuinely don’t understand how people can compare anything about this POTUS and the way he leads our country with anyone who has preceded him. It’s a brand new day in America, folks. Just because X happened on Y and the result was Z back 5 or 10 or 30 years ago doesn’t mean a thing with regard to what happened today or last week or next month. Hopefully more people will catch up at some point.
The sky falls weekly for some people. 🙂
Yes, I was surprised
Ingrahm is obnoxious, and I can’t get past her delivery to focus on the content.
She was pathetic!
I just sat here and shook my head…almost like in a seizure moment.
Laura, Give me a Freakin’ Break!!!
Gorka destroyed her. She babbled aimlessly into her next segment.
You could see Ingraham thinking …
“My BIG BREAK”
Made a fool of herself.
Laughing.
Mocking.
Stupid questions.
Answering her own questions with wrong-headed views.
Had she been drinking?
Lmao at a CNN journalist saying “Some are questioning whether Trump has the authority to do this without Congress”
Mattis literally had to explain to the press that President Trump absolutely had authority to do this strike under Article II of the Constitution. He had to explain it to them like they were children. Unreal
Seriously, when has this ever been brought up for other Presidents?
When this President says he’s gonna do something he does it… NK better be paying attention
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was it not reported that Russia would shoot down any missile fired at Syria?
Genuine purity spiral: A situation where a group of like-thinking ideological allies self-destruct because they start attacking one another for not being ideologically pure enough. This happens without any outside influence.
Astroturfed purity spiral: A situation where interlopers encourage a group of like-thinking ideological allies to attack one another because the interlopers convince the credulous among the like-thinking allies that one or more of the their group is not ideologically pure enough. This is not self-destruction because it is induced by external forces.
Has President Trump by his isolated attacks on the Syrian regime broken his promise not to escalate our presence in Syria? I do remember him promising that under his Presidency he would intervene in Syria to knock the hell out of Isis. He didn’t promise to unilaterally leave. How do these isolated attacks compare to the scale of the operations the US has conducted against ISIS and other aggressors in Syria since he became President? Do any of you criticizing the President even know? Let me know when the President authorizes the Marines to storm Ras al-Bassit beach before you accuse him of breaking any campaign promises! And stop listening to the trolls that are trying to induce a purity spiral!
I would imagine that a full half of Maddow’s audience cringed when she said that.
Ingraham is killing me tonight. Is she right that Mattis was saying yesterday that we needed more time to determine if Assad was responsible for the chem weapons attacks, and that he was concerned about a wider conflict with Iran & Russia?
I have to admit, watching the PC live, I did think he seemed to be a little unsure of himself when asked when he got the confirmation he needed to go forward with strikes, and the reporter said yesterday? And he kind of mumbled yes yesterday. I did find that odd in real time. Hope I’m wrong on that.
Hmmmm
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/sky-news-abruptly-ends-segment-when-former-head-of-british-armed-forces-questions-syria-gas-attack/
Laura Ingraham is decompensating: “why should we go in to Syria; there are atrocities going on all over the world (e.g., South Sudan, babies being cut out of wombs in China). Admittedly not chemical weapons….” That is precisely the difference. We can’t be the Beat Coop for the World but chemical weapons are clearly illegal and nobody else will do this except ourselves (with Britain and France).
Bottom line is we have to do it. Think about it: if Assad can cross this red line with impunity, there are no red lines any more. “Oh maybe we’ll go after JUST Genocide,” but will we? Think of all those B-17 bombers that spent the last Year of WWII interdicting the railroad lines into the death camps. Actually, don’t because we didn’t do anything and opponents of POTUS’s Strategy are essentially saying do nothing here either. Essentially, opponents of this very targeted intervention are saying: “Stay home and let the crazies run the rest of the World because we need to conserve money for other activities.”
following from qanon:
Last strike was focused on aircraft.
This evening was multiple sites, long term degradation on their research and deployment of chemical and biological weapons.
Data / precoursers / Machines.
Nice clean wrapup for a denuclearized NK TBH.
https:// http://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/28/north-korea-sent-syria-missile-and-chemical-weapon-items-says-un-report
