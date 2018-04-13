President Donald Trump National Address on Syria – 9:00pm EST – UPDATE: U.S., France and U.K. Strike Syria…

Is military action eminent? The White House has informed national media there will be a Presidential Address tonight at approximately 9:00pm from the White House.

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said. “A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway.”

UPDATE 9:40pm EST – Airstrikes by combined forces from the United States, France and the U.K. have begun against elements of Syrian Bashir Assad forces in response to prior use of chemical weapons.

BREAKING: French president announces military operation with US, Britain targeting `clandestine chemical arsenal' in Syria. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2018

FLASH: First photo emerges showing airstrike on Damascus – @maramkasem pic.twitter.com/VkRaIWILz2 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 14, 2018

