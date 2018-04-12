President Trump Remarks on Tax Cuts – Rose Garden 1:45pm Livestream

Posted on April 12, 2018 by

President Trump will give remarks regarding tax cuts for American workers. Anticipated start time 1:45pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

68 Responses to President Trump Remarks on Tax Cuts – Rose Garden 1:45pm Livestream

  1. duchess01 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    LIVE NOW!

  2. Publius2016 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Cspan looks crappy compared to wh.gov

  3. sundance says:
    April 12, 2018 at 1:54 pm

  4. Pam says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

  5. Pam says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:01 pm

  6. Brian L says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Can’t wait for the mid terms, when the GOP platform is another round of tax cuts, and the Dems want to raise them.

  7. Michaele Clarke says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Business owner tax comment thread

  8. fleporeblog says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    There are some that are still angry about the comments Rick Perry made about our President during the lead up to his election. The fact that our President was able to see past them and appoint Rick Perry the Secretary of Energy is allowing us today to be in a position no one in their right mind would have ever predicted 6 to 8 years ago. Our President said two beautiful words to his Secretary, “Energy Dominance”. Secretary Perry took those words and is completely running with them!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 12, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      Yes, the EXPORTING energy is a BIG deal. I look forward to revamping the ports to handle more CNG* tankers bound for Europe. FRACK THAT SHALE!

      * Compressed Natural Gas

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 12, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      “There are some that are still angry about the comments Rick Perry made about our President during the lead up to his election.”

      Well, if our President can get over them then they should as well. It was primary season after all. I have an issue with people that did not rally behind him after he became the nominee, preferring felonious swamp critter HRC instead.

      2Corinthians 2:6 Sufficient to such a man is this punishment, which was inflicted of many.
      7 So that contrariwise ye ought rather to forgive him, and comfort him, lest perhaps such a one should be swallowed up with overmuch sorrow.
      8 Wherefore I beseech you that ye would confirm your love toward him.
      9 For to this end also did I write, that I might know the proof of you, whether ye be obedient in all things.
      10 To whom ye forgive any thing, I forgive also: for if I forgave any thing, to whom I forgave it, for your sakes forgave I it in the person of Christ;
      11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 12, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      We are WINNING like it is nobodies business!

      • LafnH2O says:
        April 12, 2018 at 3:38 pm

        Best be Building More Truck Stops and Independent Parking Facilities.

        More Freight Traffic…
        More Trucks…
        A lot More…

        Just in Time- freight (JIT), aka “Zoom Zoom”, will become a Liability in a Growing Economy! Imo
        (Not to mention the DECLINE of Truck Drivers, Driving like your hair is on FIRE🔥🔥🔥)
        Someone else… “Warehouse”” “Forward Looking” STORAGE!!!! Facilities” WILL be delivering it!!

        While the JIT folks are waiting on their supply, i.e.. Loooooong lines at Truck Stops for fuel and proper REST/Sustenance for the Drivers *not to mention truck after truck after truck after…backed up out into traffic lanes trying to get IN a facilty used to GLACIAL, BS “We’re Running the Show.. SO There! Policies*
        “America 1St” Companies” (Actual SUPPLY..NOW..No extra Charge 😉😉) are going to be DELIVERING IT… Not you.
        JIT folks will be sitting around trying to figure out how they can Raise profit margins on “Goods” they dont have!!
        And it will likely, (jmho), begin with “Firing” Employees!!
        (And it won’t be the folks in the Northwest, 4th floor, corner office..)

        So…
        If we don’t want more Traffic Congestion.. A Lot More!! Best build these “Supply NOW” Warehouses in staging areas that are NOT Downtown!!! Or designed for and older and dying paradigm. i.e., smaller trucks and Shorter Trailers.
        Begin “Start UP!!!” companies with “Local Work”/ “Family/Orientated” JOBS JOBS JOBS.. Maybe an LPG Fleet!!
        With respect, The Big Trucking companies and Big Truck stop companies, imo, will say we don’t need no competition!
        Well, THEY DO!!
        You know… Global Warming../s And All that!!
        Just sayin..
        Jmo

    • svenwg says:
      April 12, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      Just imagine what those does to GDP with more exports and less imports in the energy sector. Thanks for all you do to keep us plebs informed of what is really happening with the economy.

  9. Blaze says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Lower taxes and America ranks in the top 5 countries in productivity. Its a no brainer why companies are moving their production here and all thanks to our POTUS.

  10. NHVoter says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    This is a great event. So smart of our president to keep the focus on his economic reforms.

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    If I had to pick a favorite part, it would be when he announced that even MORE regulations would be cut at EPA.

    SPLODEY HEADS galore!

  12. Pam says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:19 pm

  13. Pat Frederick says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    so nice to see these good, heart warming stories being shared.
    right at the end though…you can hear the press shouting…”did you fire Rosenstein?” “Are you firing Mueller?” smh

  14. Eric Kennedy says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    FYI the weather in DC today is perfect for this event.

  15. Pam says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:34 pm

  16. Pam says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:34 pm

  17. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 12, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    President Trump did good. He does great things for all the legal citizens of the USA.

  18. quintrillion says:
    April 12, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    A mini-miday rose garden rally to thank working Americans for helping to MAGA.
    The leader of the free world is getting government out of the way so America can thrive.
    Bless President Trump & dedicated cabinet members.

  19. Elizabeth Carter says:
    April 12, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Other administrations have brought in the rich, the celebrities and the powerful to be admired by the little people. President Trump brings in the “little” people who make America great and by telling their stories, they personalize what it means to be an American. We are not Globalists, we are Americans and what happens to America is totally personal to us. The rich Globalists can just go somewhere else after they trash America. This is our country. We don’t have somewhere else to go and we don’t want somewhere else to go.

    We want to Make America Great Again and we want to enjoy the right and privilege to raise our families in a safe and free environment. We were not being lazy or slack when we let these Globalists take over and try to destroy us. We are so different from them that we simply could not imagine that no matter how much they took, no matter how much they destroyed, they would never be happy until they had everything and we had nothing.

    Americans are amazing, kind, loving, generous people. We are not looking for power and money. We are simple people holding simple desires. I have lived a long time now and I can tell you that simple is not a synonym for stupid. When I am trying to understand something, I have learned that if it is getting more and more complicated, then I am on the wrong path.

    Jesus Christ was a very simple man. He did not hold positions of great power and celebrity. He did not have great worldly possessions. Instead he lived by simple truths: love, honor, integrity, forgiveness and freedom.

    Over two thousand years later, Jesus Christ is the most well known person on Earth. He turned the “world upside down”. He said very few words that we have recorded, but every word still has profound meaning and power. We the People set up a Government based on Christian principles and we turned the “world upside down”.

