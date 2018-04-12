President Trump Remarks on Tax Cuts – Rose Garden 1:45pm Livestream

President Trump will give remarks regarding tax cuts for American workers. Anticipated start time 1:45pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
LIVE NOW!
Cspan looks crappy compared to wh.gov
Love WH.Gov best thing ever…super transparent
Throttling is the major issue! Wish WH.GOV would leave YouTube and offer it’s on streaming service
Very interesting
This was heard in the background:
“Rod Rosenstein”
I want to know what his countenance looked like – happy or sad; dejected,angry, indifferent?
Would be nice.
Agreed
Did he look like he just crapped his pants? Oh yeah, he always looks that way.
“The regulation does not permit the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel in order to determine whether there is a basis for a criminal investigation. To the contrary, the basis for a criminal investigation must pre-exist the appointment. It is the criminal investigation that triggers the special counsel, not the other way around. Rosenstein, instead, appointed a special counsel and unleashed him to sniff around and see if he could come up with a crime.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/08/rod-rosenstein-mueller-investigation-special-counsel-fishing-expedition/
RR should be crapping his pants as he appears to have violated a few CFR’s when he appointed Mewler to SC before a criminal investigation ever took place.
My last sentence is in error…
The Mewler part is spot-on. I’m going to steal that.
I wonder just the count, no details, of the thousands of DOJ sealed indictments that are for “TREASON” with request of “Death by Firing Squad”? One, several, many would all be good answers!!
They’d probably need to fire up some Military Tribunals for firing squads to happen. There’s so much treason going on they’d probably need a bunch of them.
Made me laugh!
Made me laugh!
Our President knows how to cut to the chase! All I ever wanted was a President that loves America.
And Tax revenues INCREASING … despite Trump’s substantial TAX CUT!!! Yeah … Supply Side economics are “voodoo” economics. Idiot Statists.
And I’m the Queen of England.
And I’m Rasputin!
Sure….
They were talking about the grandkids, and Chelsea’s wedding plans. Wait, what?
Golf too.
Yoga regimes — Hillary has moves.
I’m more than convinced crow may be on the menu again soon. Just say N to myself is all.
Can’t wait for the mid terms, when the GOP platform is another round of tax cuts, and the Dems want to raise them.
My husband announced to me “that we are paying more taxes thank’s to Trump.”
I looked puzzled and then he said ” our investments made more money that is why we have to pay more.”
Not complaining all is good..:)
Lol.
I don’t care whoyar that’s funny!
Business owner tax comment thread
That thread was AWESOME!
There are some that are still angry about the comments Rick Perry made about our President during the lead up to his election. The fact that our President was able to see past them and appoint Rick Perry the Secretary of Energy is allowing us today to be in a position no one in their right mind would have ever predicted 6 to 8 years ago. Our President said two beautiful words to his Secretary, “Energy Dominance”. Secretary Perry took those words and is completely running with them!
Yes, the EXPORTING energy is a BIG deal. I look forward to revamping the ports to handle more CNG* tankers bound for Europe. FRACK THAT SHALE!
* Compressed Natural Gas
If all our ports arent sold to overseas companies. A big one is happening in Delaware now.
Damn straight!!
“There are some that are still angry about the comments Rick Perry made about our President during the lead up to his election.”
Well, if our President can get over them then they should as well. It was primary season after all. I have an issue with people that did not rally behind him after he became the nominee, preferring felonious swamp critter HRC instead.
2Corinthians 2:6 Sufficient to such a man is this punishment, which was inflicted of many.
7 So that contrariwise ye ought rather to forgive him, and comfort him, lest perhaps such a one should be swallowed up with overmuch sorrow.
8 Wherefore I beseech you that ye would confirm your love toward him.
9 For to this end also did I write, that I might know the proof of you, whether ye be obedient in all things.
10 To whom ye forgive any thing, I forgive also: for if I forgave any thing, to whom I forgave it, for your sakes forgave I it in the person of Christ;
11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.
Me , me, me, I wanna comfort Rick Perry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shameless. LOL
Best line of the day wendy 🙂
You like his “studious” eyeglasses?
For some reason your comment reminded me of …
I apologize for my “racy” thoughts … perhaps I need a spanking too ?
All I know is that Rick Perry is TOTALLY on-board, and fully-committed to MY President’s agenda. Rick has been KILLING IT!! … all those Economy-crushing regulations that is. Look at the man’s face … he is having the time of his life serving MY President
We are WINNING like it is nobodies business!
Best be Building More Truck Stops and Independent Parking Facilities.
More Freight Traffic…
More Trucks…
A lot More…
Just in Time- freight (JIT), aka “Zoom Zoom”, will become a Liability in a Growing Economy! Imo
(Not to mention the DECLINE of Truck Drivers, Driving like your hair is on FIRE🔥🔥🔥)
Someone else… “Warehouse”” “Forward Looking” STORAGE!!!! Facilities” WILL be delivering it!!
While the JIT folks are waiting on their supply, i.e.. Loooooong lines at Truck Stops for fuel and proper REST/Sustenance for the Drivers *not to mention truck after truck after truck after…backed up out into traffic lanes trying to get IN a facilty used to GLACIAL, BS “We’re Running the Show.. SO There! Policies*
“America 1St” Companies” (Actual SUPPLY..NOW..No extra Charge 😉😉) are going to be DELIVERING IT… Not you.
JIT folks will be sitting around trying to figure out how they can Raise profit margins on “Goods” they dont have!!
And it will likely, (jmho), begin with “Firing” Employees!!
(And it won’t be the folks in the Northwest, 4th floor, corner office..)
So…
If we don’t want more Traffic Congestion.. A Lot More!! Best build these “Supply NOW” Warehouses in staging areas that are NOT Downtown!!! Or designed for and older and dying paradigm. i.e., smaller trucks and Shorter Trailers.
Begin “Start UP!!!” companies with “Local Work”/ “Family/Orientated” JOBS JOBS JOBS.. Maybe an LPG Fleet!!
With respect, The Big Trucking companies and Big Truck stop companies, imo, will say we don’t need no competition!
Well, THEY DO!!
You know… Global Warming../s And All that!!
Just sayin..
Jmo
Just imagine what those does to GDP with more exports and less imports in the energy sector. Thanks for all you do to keep us plebs informed of what is really happening with the economy.
Lower taxes and America ranks in the top 5 countries in productivity. Its a no brainer why companies are moving their production here and all thanks to our POTUS.
This is a great event. So smart of our president to keep the focus on his economic reforms.
If I had to pick a favorite part, it would be when he announced that even MORE regulations would be cut at EPA.
SPLODEY HEADS galore!
so nice to see these good, heart warming stories being shared.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They hear those statements and their Cold Anger cements together even more stronger. The contrast is beautiful.
i do enjoy your optimism!
always the bright side!
The press and what they say and do whenever our President has an event like today are leading to the demise of the Democrats and themselves!
Just axe N. Was Mueller really hired to investigate the Comey firing? Hmmm
FYI the weather in DC today is perfect for this event.
President Trump did good. He does great things for all the legal citizens of the USA.
A mini-miday rose garden rally to thank working Americans for helping to MAGA.
The leader of the free world is getting government out of the way so America can thrive.
Bless President Trump & dedicated cabinet members.
Other administrations have brought in the rich, the celebrities and the powerful to be admired by the little people. President Trump brings in the “little” people who make America great and by telling their stories, they personalize what it means to be an American. We are not Globalists, we are Americans and what happens to America is totally personal to us. The rich Globalists can just go somewhere else after they trash America. This is our country. We don’t have somewhere else to go and we don’t want somewhere else to go.
We want to Make America Great Again and we want to enjoy the right and privilege to raise our families in a safe and free environment. We were not being lazy or slack when we let these Globalists take over and try to destroy us. We are so different from them that we simply could not imagine that no matter how much they took, no matter how much they destroyed, they would never be happy until they had everything and we had nothing.
Americans are amazing, kind, loving, generous people. We are not looking for power and money. We are simple people holding simple desires. I have lived a long time now and I can tell you that simple is not a synonym for stupid. When I am trying to understand something, I have learned that if it is getting more and more complicated, then I am on the wrong path.
Jesus Christ was a very simple man. He did not hold positions of great power and celebrity. He did not have great worldly possessions. Instead he lived by simple truths: love, honor, integrity, forgiveness and freedom.
Over two thousand years later, Jesus Christ is the most well known person on Earth. He turned the “world upside down”. He said very few words that we have recorded, but every word still has profound meaning and power. We the People set up a Government based on Christian principles and we turned the “world upside down”.
you’re so right! easy to see who our President cherishes versus who previous presidents cherished!
Excellent post!!
