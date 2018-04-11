President Trump Signs Law to Target On-Line Sex Trafficking…

H.R. 1865, the “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017,” which makes it a Federal crime to own, manage, or operate a website with the intent to promote or facilitate prostitution. [Summary Details]
[Transcript] 11:08 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much for being with us today as we sign this crucial legislation to combat online sex trafficking and bring criminals to justice.
And the people behind me have been working on this long and hard. That’s political, as well as some of our great citizens. And we appreciate it.
I want to thank House Majority Leader McCarthy. Kevin, thank you very much. Senator Portman. Senator Portman? Thank you very much, Senator. I know you two have really been working along with Congresswoman Wagner, Congresswoman Walters — thank you very much; great job — and all of the members from both parties who worked tirelessly to pass the Fight of the Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017. So we have an official name: Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: FOSTA.
THE PRESIDENT: Sounds good, right?
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: FOSTA. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: You, did you work hard. (Laughter.) I also want to thank Governor Kenneth Mapp of Michigan [the U.S. Virgin Islands]. And we have — where’s Kenneth? Kenneth.
GOVERNOR MAPP: Right here.
THE PRESIDENT: Hi, Kenneth.
GOVERNOR MAPP: How are you doing, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: We got you all straightened out on that beautiful island, right? (Laughter.)
GOVERNOR MAPP: Yes, thank you so much.
THE PRESIDENT: Governor Kenneth Mapp and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who has been so great in so many ways. And good luck with your race.
SCHUETTE: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: And I think Dick Blumenthal is here. I saw Dick. So thank you very much for coming. I appreciate it very much.
SENATOR BLUMENTHAL: Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: And the rest of the people are much more important because they’re not politicians. Right? (Laughter.) And, Bill — Bill Schuette, thank you very much. We appreciate it.
Most importantly, I want to thank the survivors and families who join us today. I’m signing this bill in your honor. And we are all together — politicians, both Republican and Democrat — signing this and representing this to you in your honor. So thank you all very much. We very much appreciate it. You’re very brave. (Applause.)
You’ve endured what no person on Earth should ever have to endure, and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that traffickers are brought to a swift and firm justice. And I’ve heard statistics where trafficking in the world is more now than it ever has been ever in the history of the world. And you wouldn’t believe that with, you know, modern-day everything. But they use modern-day better than law enforcement can use modern-day, whether it’s the Internet or anything else. And you wouldn’t believe that. But trafficking, it’s probably worse today than at any time in history.
So I want to thank you for your courage, and thank you for helping survivors across our country. And you are not alone. You are not alone. And this is a very important day. If we work together, we can get the criminal traffickers off our streets and off of the Internet. We can bring safety and hope to every community across the country, and we can create a culture that respects the dignity of every child of God.
So I just want to thank everybody for being here. And I think what we’ll do is I’d love to have a few of you make statements. Kevin, maybe we start with you.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: Well, first I want to thank you. And I want to thank all the survivors. We would not be here today if it wasn’t for your courage. And the difference that this is already making — we’ve tried for 10 years to get this bill through. You just achieved something we haven’t been able to do because, of the hundreds of thousands of children who are trafficked, 70 percent of them are online. And because of what you’re doing today, that’s already shut down. Eighty-seven percent of that is already shut down.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s fantastic.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: You are saving lives.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Kevin. That’s so nice. And I have to give credit to Ivanka Trump. She’s here someplace. (Applause.) She’s been a great representative, I will say.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: At the very beginning of your administration, she put a meeting together of all of us over there — the start of making this happen.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true. Thank you, Ivanka, very much.
Rob, would you like to say something?
SENATOR PORTMAN: Mr. President, you’re correct about Ivanka. (Laughter.) Early on, she sent some personal tweets out which were very helpful to us, at a time when, to be frank, many people thought we couldn’t get here. There were people who believed that this was not the appropriate way to go, and we instead persevered, with the help of all these survivors with us today.
They kept saying, “You know, it’s unbelievable” — as you just said — “that trafficking could be increasing in this country, in this century.” And yet, it has been. And all the experts say it’s because of the Internet. So we had to deal with this issue.
And there was a federal law, unbelievably, that actually gave these websites immunity, that shielded them from prosecution or from these victims and survivors you see here being able to have their day in court. And so, they persevered.
And by signing this today, Mr. President, you will make a huge difference in the lives of so many women, girls, boys going forward. And I want to thank you for that and, again, thank the survivors who are here because they’re the ones who led this fight.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true. That’s so true.
Dick?
SENATOR BLUMENTHAL: I want to thank my partner, Rob Portman. It was really a partnership in the Senate, and the bipartisanship on this issue really can provide a model for the country of how we can work together and do anything if we are together.
And I just want to add my thanks to the survivors. I’ve been working on this issue for more than a decade. And they said it literally couldn’t be done because we couldn’t overcome the power and the wealth of the folks who had a vested interest in that statute that was protecting the online traffickers. But with your help, your courage, your strength, we did it. Thank you.
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: Mr. President, it was Ann and Mimi who put this bill together to make it get to your desk, too.
THE PRESIDENT: Good. Well, say something. (Laughter.)
REPRESENTATIVE WALTERS: First of all, thank you to all the survivors. You have a lot of courage. It’s difficult to come forward, and we couldn’t have done this without you.
I come from Orange County, California, and last year there was a sex trafficking ring that was uncovered. As you said, didn’t know it could happen in my backyard, and it is everywhere. And I became much more involved once I found out what had happened. So I am so honored to be here today. I’m so glad that we’re now going to hold those accountable who are hurting people.
THE PRESIDENT: Really great work. We appreciate it.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: H.R. 1865, Mr. President, FOSTA.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: We are so excited. And this is landmark legislation that is truly, as the Leader said, going to save lives, and it already is. I received a text message from the Manhattan DA last night that said we have already shut down 87 percent — 87 percent — of the online sex trafficking ads out there. And we’re after the remaining 13 percent.
It’s amazing what this is going to do to give prosecutors, the Department of Justice, state and local district attorneys the ability to go after and shut down these websites and put people behind bars, give victims the justice they deserve, and to actually go to the heart of the Communications Decency Act and make sure that the courts know, that the public knows, that survivors know that it was never Congress’s intention, through CDA, to make a red-light district out of the Internet. If it’s a crime offline, it’s a crime online. And we are grateful to your leadership, Mr. President, and to Ivanka who has really led the charge in helping us bring this together.
THE PRESIDENT: Great job. Thank you very much. And I didn’t know you were going to be here. You have to say — you have been so good to us. (Laughter.) I didn’t know she was going to be here. Now I’m happy.
REPRESENTATIVE FOX: Well, I just want to say, Mr. President, that we have the Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the jurisdiction of the Education Workforce Committee, and we want to highlight that too. Just as Congresswoman Wagner has talked about what’s been happening, there is a resource there of the federal government, and we want people to go to that and to pay attention to it and use the center when necessary.
But hopefully, of course, we’d like to see that be able to go away because we wouldn’t have exploited children.
THE PRESIDENT: Right. That would be nice.
REPRESENTATIVE FOX: Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
MAZZIO: So, Mr. President, we have a survivor. This is M.A. She was the first person to sue Backpage in 2010 and she elbowed me and would like to say something.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: From Ferguson, Missouri.
THE PRESIDENT: Absolutely.
M.A.: I am not a survivor. I am M.A. It’s about damn time. (Laughter and applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Bill, say something?
SCHUETTE: The credit goes to the survivors, Mr. President. Because of the leadership in Congress, and your signature, as Attorney General of Michigan, it will give me and others attorneys general and county prosecutors the ability to shut down these bad actors, the Craigslist, the Backpage. And so this is a monumental day. Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Bill. Thank you.
SCHUETTE: My pleasure. You bet.
THE PRESIDENT: I’d love to have you say something.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: Yvonne, please. She lost her daughter, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: I know that, and I heard, and it’s very special. And we’d love to have to you say a few words.
AMBROSE: I don’t want to cry in front of you, Mr. President. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Don’t cry. Don’t cry.
AMBROSE: This is so important to all of us, and I thank you, Mr. President, so much for signing this bill into law. It means so much to our family. To lose your child who has been trafficked, which is modern-day slavery in our country, and to get that call on Christmas Eve that your one daughter, your oldest child has been brutally murdered because she said, “no”, because she did not want to be a part of this, is the worst thing.
Unfortunately, my daughter was not the first person whom this has happened to. And thanks to you and everyone here, hopefully there won’t be many more after her that have to endure this pain. The pain that has brought on my family is unimaginable.
So I thank you, Mr. President. I thank you all to the survivors and my husband for everything that you guys have done.
THE PRESIDENT: How old was your daughter?
AMBROSE: She was 16.
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, boy. We’re with you 1000 percent, okay?
AMBROSE: Thank you so much.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Very brave to be here.
AMBROSE: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Would anybody want to say anything? Anybody else? Anybody? Please.
SVENGARDE: Mr. President, I’d just like to thank you on behalf of my family as well. My daughter was trafficked at the age of 15. And by signing this, like Yvonne said, hopefully there won’t be too many more.
And I would like to thank all the representatives in the bipartisan leadership that it took to get this across the finish line and onto your desk.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. They really worked hard. Thank you. This was a tough one, but it was something that we got done. And it shouldn’t have been tough.
REPRESENTATIVE WAGNER: Right. That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s even tough politically, if you can believe that. But we got it done. Right, Kevin?
MAJORITY LEADER MCCARTHY: Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: So this is in honor of your daughter, okay? This is very important. I think we may have to give you the pen. (Laughter.)
AMBROSE: Thank you, Mr. President.
(The bill is signed.)
AMBROSE: Thank you. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I want to thank everybody. This is my great honor. I will say, the political people around the desk, every one of them — Democrat and Republican — have worked very hard. And it was surprisingly difficult. You would think it would be easy, but it was much more difficult than any of us would have assumed because people have reasons. But I personally don’t understand those reasons. This should not have been as hard and it shouldn’t have taken as long. It’s been many years in the making.
So on behalf of everybody, and just in honor of your daughter and all of the folks behind me, I want to thank you and I want to really congratulate you. This is a great piece of legislation. It’s going to make a tremendous difference.
AMBROSE: Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
AMBROSE: Thank you so much, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: And we have some extra pens, all right? (Laughter and applause.) Thank you all very much everybody.
Fantastic ceremony. I think there may be a longer version of the video than this one. Really touching stuff.
Very proud of the president for leading the charge here. Same for Ivanka.
Here’s more of the ceremony. Can’t find a clean version of this, but here is more. Runs from like 1:16:00 to about 1:28:00 or so.
Richard Blumenthal, Trump hater, was there and spoke.
Oops, forgot the video. Here it is:
MAG TY so much for sharing that! I just finished watching it and it was absolutely breathtaking. Our Father in Heaven has blessed us with this man at a time that our country was at a crossroad. TY GOD!
Incredible ceremony, Flep. Glad you liked it. It really touched me when I watched it and that’s why I wanted to share the full thing with others.
God bless President Trump and Ivanka for their work on this issue.
Ivanka truly made this a mission from day 1! I know our President is so proud of his daughter.
He should be. Great that she led the way on this key issue.
Yeah, I’m excited too. It’s all hitting the fire now; pizzagate will be exposed.
Can’t wait for that!
I can’t get the video to play. I think youtube shut it down. Evil youtube.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry to hear that, Tina. Could be a glitch. I had trouble with a YouTube video a little while ago. Hopefully it will work.
I got it, I slid the red bar over.
Oh never mind. I slid the red bar and found the footage.
Such a good man. Syria, Russia, Muller & all the other issues bearing down on him but he gave this bill and these people his undivided attention, compassion and support. President Trump gets things done for the American people once again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s totally focused and doing the work we elected him to do, Tigger.
That’s our guy!
Wonderful !
God Bless President Trump and his entire family !
LikeLiked by 13 people
Multiple people were tearing up during the ceremony. Powerful stuff.
And you can see how much Trump cares. Very empathetic.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I often cry when I watch Trump stuff. Glad I’m not the only sap.
ha ha. You are surely not the only one, Tina 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
And the DEMO CRAPS will say he HATES WOMEN. Pray that GOD protects him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right. Total farce by them.
But we all know the truth, and more are learning it every day.
I saw a comment from a black man on a video with Trump the other day. Said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 but would vote for him now. He realized he was lied to about Trump being racist, and he likes how “real” Trump is.
More people wake up minute by minute!
MAG he keeps this up and there will be only 1 Party come November! The numbers below will continue to rise because Americans of all different colors and creeds want our children PROTECTED!
LikeLiked by 16 people
This is phenomenal, Flep.
Weren’t people making fun of Roseanne for saying Trump was protecting children in this manner?
Well, he is.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey Fle, just a thought, but do you think this new law could somehow tie in with the recent asset forfeiture EO PDJT signed.
Maybe I’m just “out there” but me thinks there are some folks swearing bullets right about now. For those that read Q, he mentioned the Epstein chronicles recently noting that it was abhorrent, deviant, disgusting, sick behavior. I’m thinking more than meets the eye here.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Red I truly think everything our President does and when he executes it is all interconnected. The Devil’s creatures are unable to keep up with him!
LikeLiked by 10 people
redlegleader68 I have thought for a while that Trump’s MOAB is not the corrupt FBI/DOJ soft coup but Human Trafficking. (Remember he got invited to an Epstein party and left after 10 minutes according to his driver.)
From a twitter thread by Red Pill
“[…]Pedophiles all across America & the globe have been arrested for raping children or possession/distribution of child pornography
It’s one of the most profitable illegal black market industries on the planet
Some say 1 Million a year in the US Alone forced into #sextrafficking
Average victims age is 11 to 14
Approx 80% are women and children bought, sold and imprisoned in the underground sex service industry
Average life span of a victim is reported to be 7 years (found dead from attack, abuse, HIV and other STD’s, malnutrition, overdose or suicide) […]
……….
Maiingankwe brought child sex trafficking up earlier in a Comment in February
This is the the video on Human Trafficking Update: she mentions. It is a compiliation of the Podesta brothers Pizzagate plus additions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmmUT0J-OA4
She is beautiful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, how many primaries have we lost to democrats so far? 4?
How many can we lose in november but keep the majority?
Right now we have 237 Republican House members and 4 that resigned. Democrats have 192 with 2 resignations.
Add those 6 back and the breakdown going into November is 241 (AZ8 in two weeks which we will win) and Democrats with 194.
Democrats would need to hold their 194 seats and gain 24 additional seats.
https://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/party-breakdown
is it even possible for them to win 24+? I wouldn’t thinks so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, Rosanne was right. Lots of trolls are picking on her now. Saying she is a liberal operative. lol for days.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
BYE BYE BARRY!
From the article linked above:
A majority of Americans think President Donald Trump is responsible for the current state of the economy, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.
Fifty-four percent of respondents agreed that Trump is responsible for the economy, while just 34 percent said Obama is responsible. Even 46 percent of Democrats credited Trump with the economy, while just 43 percent of Democrats credited Obama.
These numbers have shifted dramatically from one year ago, when 58 percent of respondents said Obama was responsible for the economy.
A whopping 78 percent of respondents characterized their current economic situation as “excellent” or “good.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
46% of Dems thin Trump is responsible for our great economy?
who woulda thunk it? mental illness is treatable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
50% of Democrats don’t consider themselves as Liberals.
We got new health insurance and life couldn’t be better 🙂
The race baiters will come out in full force. This is like night follows day.
Items like this, the CEO of BET recent comments, help. Ee need to get it out there. And Diamond & Silk!
Just curious, why didn’t geniuses Obama, Pelosi & Michele pass this?
I would shut down Congress, halt paychecks, and make their life hell until they signed it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because they were all in on it to some extent! Harvey Weinstein, John Podesta, Bill Clinton, Epstein etc. They weren’t going to kill their pleasure!
All these animals will spend eternity burning in HELL!
This is great to see…. I can’t even imagine the horror of being trafficked as a sex slave..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah. You can see the pain on the faces of those at the ceremony, who were involved themselves or who had family members involved.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nice job, Ivanka. Giving the gift of a better world 🙂
Chirp!!
Yes, the short video does not give the true feeling of the ceremony! It’s manipulated when the actual proceeding is very real, raw and powerful! Hope wh.gov puts up the entire ceremony so it is preserved as a historical document.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they post the entire thing also, Publius! It does give a much better feel and it should be preserved as a historical document.
He’s been busier than a one legged man in a behind kicking contest this week! Look at the EO he signed Monday(Tuesday?) regarding welfare reform. The cabinet meetings, the law signings, etc.
He’s WORKING for us, not enriching himself.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The President is focused!
Not distracted by fake news, Dem’s or RINOS.
Get ‘er done Mr. President
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
LikeLiked by 12 people
What else would you expect from a VSG? 🙂
This man is truly amazing. He is on a mission for God as Jake would say. He really is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
VSG?
Very Stable Genius from when the DemonRats were trying to say he was crazy and should be impeached. (He had a doctor give a report.)
I prefer Very SPECIAL Genius, myself because he is a special special man.
Thank you!
Very Strong Gentleman
“Very Stable Genius”
Very Stable Genius
“Very Special Guy”?
Cisco, let’s follow his example.
You already are.
This sense that you have about MR. Trump.
Is that deep in your innermost being of what could be called “The Knowing”.
You know that our ancestors laid the ground work of what we call “Modern Society”.
You are reacting to the Survival Instinct. And are also as DJT and Family working to Save The Species of Man.
That is the “Knowing” and the understanding that our enemies wish to destroy.
In past days Writers, Musicians and Artists could see it before the rest.
Then would come the Thinkers and Philosophers. And the Ethos of man would take the step and man would move to the next level. This is where we are now.
And, There have in the past been one or two that have shouldered that burden for all.
Christ was one of those.
Meanwhile he has the MSM going crazy about firing Mueller while he does all this great stuff. He plays them like a fine violin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it ain’t just the MSM. My sister goes BONKERS every time there is a media report about him. She despises this man but absolutely adores and worships the former individual who was in office.
Scratch my head
That is the wail of demons.
ROTFLOL!! TRUTH!!
This is a good thing!
By the way, the anarchist-libertarians opposed to this can go back playing Nintendo in your mother’s basement.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wait a minute, that can’t be possible.
When Roseanne tweeted about our POTUS’s valiant and SUCCESSFUL efforts to end this scourge.
The MSM advised us that it was just a “conspiracy theory.”
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Virginia Roberts Affidavit” teen diary of Randy Prince Andy at Orgy Island….
But this is useless gesture when Earth is covered in mushroom clouds. Assad did NOT gas Syrians, Putin did NOT gas Skripal. Weeping Ivanka and the neocons are on autopilot to Armageddon. We have been lied to about every war for centuries….
“All Wars Are Bankers Wars” by Michael Rivero at WhatReallyHappened
Year of Russian collusion needling has given Donald….
Trump DERANGEMENT Syndrome…. WW Three is insanity
Thank God for President Trump ferreting evil from our land. It’s high time the lack of values and preversions of the left were driven out, no longer forced on us as somehow normal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I felt so sorry for the mom that lost her daughter. No parent should have go through something so painful as this. I don’t blame the lady one bit who sued Backpage. I’d be celebrating too.
This bill was long overdue. Thankfully, we now have a president who takes issues like this very seriously.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Isn’t this what prompted Craigslist to shut down the personals section?
If so, I’m not sure this is such a good thing. It sounds a bit like gun control, wanting to take away a useful (yeah, I know what it’s used for, but still) free speech tool because some minority misuse it – sometimes horrifically.
I’ll admit ignorance on details here, but I’m not totally sure celebration is in order.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You need to read the indictment of Backpage. Some of the things that were happening that they were covering up were absolutely horrific! They made tons of money from little kids being sexually abused, and in some cases killed.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you. I’ll read up on Backpage.
I’ll grant for argument that there is a problem. I still have reservations.
I read the text of the law. These things are not really possible to fully understand without days of study, because 1-they modify other, existing laws, so there is a need to go find the context-often to multiple levels, and 2-they hinge on legal definitions of certain terms that don’t always exactly match the plain English definitions.
This particular law relies heavily on the principle of facilitation, – which, from my 10 minutes of online study, appears to be a disturbingly vague concept.
In any event, the result has been to shut down a popular section of Craigslist, which has many legitimate users. I find this quite disturbing, as I met my own special someone on another dating site. One that will likely be taking a great risk under this new law.
There appears to be a lot of collateral damage from this.
As I mentioned, Craigslist figured if they didn’t shut down the entire Personals area, prostututes would just migrate to the remaining marriage and friendship areas. Here’s the message they put up right after FOSTA passed:
“The US Congress just passed HR 1865, “FOSTA”, seeking to subject websites to criminal and civil liability when third parties (users) misuse online personals unlawfully.
Any tool or service can be misused. We can’t take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline. Hopefully we can bring them back some day.
To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!”
Hannibal,
Blame the lack of morals and honor that has been DELIBERATELY cultivated in our society. It is a shame that a law like this is even contemplated.
You can trace a lot of this back to the Rockefellers:
Rockefellers & feminism
Feminism was a creation of the Rockefellers.
How The Rockefellers Re-Engineered Women
The Rockefeller Foundation Funded ‘Womens Lib’ For The Same Reason The CIA Funded ‘MS Magazine’
Not only was it about getting to tax the labor of women. Remember the Grace Commission report to Reagan noted that 100% of personal income tax goes to pay interest on the national debt, the lion’s share of which goes to the banking cartel that we know as the Federal Reserve. –(wwwDOT).bloggernews.net/17032) Women’s Lib was about the government getting control and indoctrinating children.
The Hand that Rocked the Cradle: A Critical Analysis of Rockefeller Philanthropic Funding, 1920-1960
That was what all the trumped up charges against Daycares was all about. Problem -Reaction – Solution — Got to create the problem to get people to hand over more control of their lives. In this case control of your children.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So now women can’t be advertised on “personal” sites, or on Reddit or Craigslist. Just like that, the problem of prostitution is taken care of!
Why didn’t we do this long ago, if all we needed to make women & children safe is pass laws against what can be advertised online? Hard to believe no one thought of this before! After all, no one can find any drugs on streetcorners these days. There was a law passed against drugs, and voila! No more drugs! That was pretty simple, wasn’t it?
What’s that you say? It didn’t work? So now drugs are pushed right next to- or in- schools? Huh. Who would have guessed! There were plenty of good intentions behind that law, so it should have worked. Something must’ve gone wrong!
Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
In this case, the safety is imaginary; it’s not even temporary, it doesn’t exist at all. This law just stops women (and girls, yes) from advertising themselves by themselves from their own equipment; it won’t stop pimps from peddling them, or buyers from buying their wares. Look forward to an – unexpected- rise in arrests for streetwalking. I hope there isn’t also a rise in battery of “sex workers.”
By some odd coincidence, this law also blocks a lot of people who aren’t prostitutes or sex workers from being able to meet or speak with each other. Too bad for them! “It’s for the children.”
This is another encroachment on the free speech that this once-free country used to have.
Which reminds me: I’ll have to visit the Constitution one day soon, it’s in a museum you know. Locked up safely, where you are still allowed to see it- if you go at the right time, and pay admission- but of course no one pays any attention to what it says anymore. Why, it’s over 100 years old!
It’s obsolete; like freedom of speech.
After all, no one can find any drugs on streetcorners these days. There was a law passed against drugs, and voila! No more drugs! That was pretty simple, wasn’t it? What’s that you say? It didn’t work? So now drugs are pushed right next to- or in- schools? Huh. Who would have guessed! There were plenty of good intentions behind that law, so it should have worked.
So laws were passed to legalize drugs. That was pretty simple, wasn’t it? What’s that you say? Pedestrian deaths increased in states where drugs were legalized? Huh. Who would have guessed! There were plenty of good intentions behind that law, so it should have worked.
Look forward to an – unexpected- rise in arrests for streetwalking.
I expect an increase in streetwalking followed by that rise in arrests, I also expect more advertising dollars to flow into local rags.
By some odd coincidence, this law also blocks a lot of people who aren’t prostitutes or sex workers from being able to meet or speak with each other. Too bad for them!
Of course this isn’t really true as long as dating sites exist. The question is how well the dating sites will be expected to police this. More possible unintended consequences.
This is another encroachment on the free speech that this once-free country used to have.
True, but on the bright side, this means we can lobby for Christian anti-blasphemy laws.
But…but….muh RIGHTS. I was just planning on starting my new career as a ho, I mean a sex worker, and it is so much safer to do it via web site. Besides, I’m old enough that my knees can’t take all that standing around on street corners, and if I post a pretty Photoshopped selfie I can attract way more customers.
Seriously, the Women’s March organizers are upset because it is interfering with Sex Workers ability to make a living. And somehow it is safer online. Insert HUGE eye roll.
One of these fools was on Tucker’s show trying to sell this line of BS earlier this week. I can’t believe it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Maybe you can post photos of your shovels dressed is skimpy nighties and maybe even a web cam for a pitch fork and shovel getting it on. Could be a money maker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dan, sounds like a new line of cards.
I’m like all weepy and schiff. (sniffle)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!
If so, I’m not sure this is such a good thing
I am not so sure either. One of the girls killed due to Backpage ads was being pimped. I don’t see pimps giving up and taking honest work. Most likely they will now advertise in ads of local rags or just have their girls walk the streets.
Overall I think this bill will reduce prostitution, but most of the women who will stop now are ones who worked for themselves and discreetly sold themselves online. In other words the women who were doing this voluntarily. That is not a bad thing, but the question is whether the women who remain in prostitution are in more or less danger than before.
But hey, we are going to find out in the coming years, one way or another.
It will have the effect of bringing light to the darkness.
Or make them go back to the street where it is easier to see.
I don’t see pimps giving up and taking honest work. Most likely they will now advertise in ads of local rags or just have their girls walk the streets.
Of course it’s not an all-encompassing fix. But it will make it a lot more difficult for the pimps to find clients for their slaves.
I think a web site that offered killer for hire would be along the same lines. It’s frick’n illegal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the day after FOSTA passed craigslist shut down the entire personals area, even the romance and marriage and platonic areas, because they’ve never had the money to pay moderators to prescreen — and after they shut down their “sexual services” ad area in the early 2010s all the prostitutes starting posting in the personals area.
Hannibal, following that thinking, FB should be shut down bc, even though it performs innocuous functions, it pimps our personal info.
What was the “dance” that MA did all about? What was the pouring on her shoulder about? Anyone know?
Teens call it ‘dabbing’. I think they do it when they want to acknowledge a good turn.
LikeLike
Thank you John. It looked weird for someone to do that during a solemn type moment. I just didn’t know.
What happens to these trafficking victims is horrific.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m glad the bill got passed and they can crack down on this disgusting practice. That being said, Ambrose daughter was living w her grandparents. Why? She kept running away from home. Why? She voluntarily got involved with being a hooker. Why? This girl was 16 years old, not a little kid. While the assailant needs to be prosecuted for her murder, the home life this girl had should be investigated. Instead of the mother trying to make money from her daughter’s death she should be asking herself what she could have done as a parent that would have prevented this tragedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead of the mother trying to make money from her daughter’s death she should be asking herself what she could have done as a parent that would have prevented this tragedy.
That would require the mother to brutally honest with herself, most people can’t handle that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m guessing she does ask herself what she could’ve done differently, probably asks herself that every day of her life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe we can discuss that tomorrow but today we praise our President and every single victim!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed, flep!
It is Forward we look… And Forward we must go.
Hear, hear, fle.
You, wodiej, make me sick.
Also all those passing judgment on parents. Think whatever you want. This is not the time for such heartless comments.
We parents do not have complete control over the influences on our children. We don’t raise them in a vacuum. Yet when a parent suffers the worst tragedy imaginable, there’s always a segment of holier-than-thous who just HAVE to place blame and turn the blade in the gut.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Passing judgement on parents: Better be careful in “slinging” mud! One of these days it will come back home and slap someone in the face and it won’t be pretty!
While there may be something to what you say, I also know a family, neighbors for 13 years, with 2 very nice upper middle class parents, who appropriately disciplined their daughter, who starting at around age 12 had sex with any boy who wanted it. She would sneak out of the house in the wee hours and meet with boys on the golf course behind her house. She ran away a number of times. There was no stopping this girl. She ended up in reform school for stealing. She was just a bad apple. Her sister did none of this. Sometimes, people are just born to be bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, CirclinTheDrain. Although I don’t know about being “born to be bad,” I agree with what you are illustrating…. that parents can do their best, but sometimes some children go a different way.
Bad friends are where it starts, IMO. That can be extremely hard for a parent to fight.
re: The Bad Seed. Patty McCormick I believe was the little girl in the movie. I’ dpost a clip but can’t.
I think we have to be very careful — “two very nice upper middle class parents.” Were they supervising their children, with consequences for misbehavior? It takes lots of time and a disgusting amount of energy at times to follow one’s teens properly. I think there are bad apples, but when they are young they can be supervised. “Upper middle class” are often so busy with so many upper middle class activities, that parenting responsibilities can take second place. Then one’s heart breaks.
I’m just sickened that it took 10 years and the Presidency of Donald Trump to get this legislation signed into law. Where were the rest of our Leaders when they were bellowing about “Rape Culture”, “War on Women”, “Children, Children, Children”??? Nothing was done while child after child, woman after woman, and boy after boy were trafficked like they were pieces of meat. Please, Jesus come back…
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think when “Pizzagate” is exposed in its full extent, as the international perverted heinous crime that it is, there will be major repercussions that will even shake governments to their roots (I’m looking at you, England, France, and the Klintoons and Paedostas).
Remember the video of the Dutch banker, and what led him to leave high finance – it was a child sacrifice that was going to happen at a meeting he went to.
When you kill or abuse your children, be it by abortion, trafficking, neglect, or whatever, you are not just killing them: you are killing your and your country’s future, and your eternity. I think kidnapping and rape should get the death penalty, like they used to…
Matthew 18:6-7 says:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Public executions should be brought back. Justice can’t be served by CCTV to a few people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan, Guilty of an offense requiring the death penalty once meant the perp was executed.
If we executed people today say, within 72 hrs of a Guilty Verdict this action would be a deterrent for many.
Today, it just means the next 20+ yrs of one’s life is spent imprisoned…with all kinds of bennies.
And, yes, the impact would be greatest if executions were in public.
Hanging were done in the public square for a reason.
LikeLike
More please. Doesn’t get stated enough.
Kidnapping most certainly.
Darn, they had to make this illegal before I even discovered it existed. DOH !
Not funny. What were you hoping to find on such a site, a child?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paging Sylvia’s shovel……Sylvia’s shovel….please pick up the white courtesy phone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve got my biohazard pitchfork handy. I can just aim lower….
Child trafficking, sex slaves ect, is horrifying. And it’s so wide spread. Lots of big wigs from DC and Hollywood are in on it.
There is even a new movie on Amazon Prime called “Are All Men Pedphiles?”
They are trying to normalize it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vigilant Citizen has many interesting articles on Monarch mind control. Not sure I believe all of it but it hangs together too well to be entirely wrong, either…
So, they have been trying to pass this bill for 10 years. Closing the internet sex traffic loophole. That means this started during W and of course continued during Obama. Obviously, this wasn’t important to either of them.
It took President Trump to get the job done. The same people who are trying to destroy President Trump and his family are the same ones opposed to this legislation. These are the EVIL people backing Rosenstein and Mueller. The entire witch hunt against President Trump is truly Good vs. EVIL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Marxists want this behavior. Then no individual ever feels that they own their body or their mind or their soul or their future. They belong to some authority or another. All it takes is shutting down marxists and criminals. Thank you President Trump for this step. I know AG Sessions has been active in this regard, too.
The Womens March is not pleased
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh nos! What are we gonna do?! They aren’t pleased. Goodness gracious! Someone alert the media.
Incredibly important. Well done, President Trump and your “team”.
(NB U.S Virgin Islands and an earlier Q posting?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump Signs Law Aimed at Curbing Sex Trafficking”
____________________
Why does the video caption say ‘aimed at Curbing Sex Trafficking’?
Shouldn’t it be aimed at STOPPING sex trafficking?
I mean, if you’re gonna ‘aim’, why not aim to STOP it?
Immigrant YouTube Star: “Pedophilia is a Human Right”
http://libertyvideonews.com/immigrant-youtube-star-pedophilia-is-a-human-right/
Most people are in favor of gays having the same rights as the rest of us. Even if you’re a fundamentalist Christian, the Bible teaches us that we should not judge or risk being judged ourselves. It’s a simple and intuitive principle that what two consenting adults do in the privacy of their home is their business alone.
But. there was a fringe of conservatives who predicted that if gays were given the right to marry, the liberals would push the envelope and demand rights for those who wish to have sex with animals and eventually, children. We would hope we would not have to explain why this is wrong. Children and animals cannot give consent. Even if a child believes sex is desirable, the child’s judgment is not sufficiently developed to constitute consent. And that’s just the first reason to oppose pedophilia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate to tell you Bestiality is legal in Texas and seven other states.
http://www.ibtimes.com/bestiality-still-legal-8-states-texas-next-outlaw-2518885
Such a great man, such a good and blessed soul💖 Such a caring father, grandfather and President to us all 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
For the nefarious paid trolls now on this site, I give you Christ’s blood to save your souls; think of what you are doing to this country, for what? Re-evaluate who you are and what you stand for, or do you just stand for evil…it is a choice of consequences, the choice is yours
LikeLiked by 7 people
American Georgia Grace lays this out in terms even the most caustic among can understand.
If not, then just ask yourself: What would your grandmother have said to you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
💖💖💖
VERSE 1:
The passion of our Saviour
The mercy of our God
The cross that leaves no question
Of the measure of His love
CHORUS:
Our chains are gone
Our debt is paid
The cross has overthrown the grave
For Jesus’ blood that sets us free
Means death to death
And life for me
VERSE 2:
The Innocent judged guilty
While the guilty one walks free
Death would be His portion
And our portion liberty
CHORUS:
Our chains are gone
Our debt is paid
The cross has overthrown the grave
For Jesus’ blood that sets us free
Means death to death
And life for me
BRIDGE 2X:
I give my whole life
To honour this love
By the Lamb who was slain
I’m forgiven
The sinner’s Saviour
Crown Him forever
For the Lamb who was slain
He is risen
CHORUS:
Our chains are gone
Our debt is paid
The cross has overthrown the grave
For Jesus’ blood that sets us free
Means death to death
And life for me
Thank you!!💖💖💖 even though I have learned the lyrics, I cried as I read them, that you wrote them out💖
For you, ForGodandCountry, I leave you also the CD version with full instrumental, I love them both, God bless you!💖💖💖
The pleasure is all mine, AGG, and the thanks belongs to you who posted that terrific video. I had not heard that one and was deeply moved. Love me some Hillsong!!
Thanks again and God bless you, strongheart!
PS – I think I like the acoustic version better….but isn’t it always the one we hear first we like the best? Funny how that seems to be the case!
I agree, its the simple beauty of lyrics, guitar & piano, encumbered, His Grace💖
Oooops, unencumbered 🤓
😊 And God bless your strong heart, ForGodandCountry…
💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
LikeLike
Beautiful💖💖💖😢😢😢🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Well, Boy Howdy!!! Just ordered me the red, navy and grey of Stand for the Flag Kneel for the Cross!! Thanks for that🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 will be so proud to wear these T’s🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
What this man is fighting against is beyond our comprehension. Just the onslaught we (the public) are able to see & hear on a daily basis would absolutely cripple the majority of us.
The strength & commitment he has cannot be calculated. It is beyond measure.
We must also realize & remember the sacrifices this man is making for US!
He didn’t have to do this. He really didn’t. But he chose to.
We must never forget that choice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love this man. I truly do. I like what Sheriff Joe said. He stated “I’m 75 years old and have never found a hero to look up to until I met Donald Trump”. I too have a hero now. BTW I am Spartacus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, I am Spartacus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol!!! Sharing??? 😜😎
Ahahahaha, no.
The part in the movie where Spartacus is getting ready to reveal himself but instead, his entire army claims to be Spartacus, one man at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m learning stuff ALL the time 🙂
Beautiful scene though….brings tears to your eye
Amen, brother, Amen
💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
Will the real Spartacus please stand up?
T.H.I.S. should become the “cold anger” rallying cry!!
He is our voice that has been silenced all these long years.
Reagan was great….truly great.
But unless I miss my guess, we are literally watching a man become a living legend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He already is a living legend after just one year. Who else in the USA could do so much against such odds?
Podesta cried…
The world of perverse sex has no limits. I just read something about legislation to stop child sex robots from being sold. Pretty sick. Next they will have dolls that freaks can dismember while they role play being a serial killer. Sick, sick, sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saturday Night Live did a disgusting stint with Dwayne Johnson acting as a scientist who invented a child-molesting robot. If you want to see just how shocking that was, you can go to youtube and listen to the crowds reaction after his character introduces his “product”. Needless to say it didn’t go over very well even from the left. No taste whatsoever and it wasn’t even humorous.
Jeremiah once said, Our hearts are desperately wicked, who can know them?
None of this is surprising. And it’s not so much the details on this one…it’s all about the timing.
President Trump is a machine! Tirelessly working to MAGA!! The bill had many problemic issues embedded but seeing this ceremony puts the need in perspective…the internet should be cleaned up and protected for all…especially from cookies and tracking too!
If the internet is too dirty for you, don’t use it.Why do you prevent me from using it?
No one is saying you can’t use it. You just can’t use it to break the laws. Sorry.
I must be missing something. What’s wrong with two adults having sex in exchange for money? A sincere question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you’re saying you’re ok with one of your (or someone else’s) children being prostituted out to be used as a sex rag in exchange for filthy lucre, am I reading this right?
OR
You’re ok with paying for someone ELSE’S son or daughter to be used as your own sex toy in exchange for your own filthy lucre, right?
What’s the matter….can’t find someone willing to have consensual sex with you??
I must be missing something. What’s wrong with two adults having sex in exchange for money? A sincere question.
That is a very good question. Understand that different people have very different reasons for why something like this is wrong.
Wives: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because my husband should be spending money on me, not some prostitute.
Husbands: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because my wife should not be having sex with anyone but me.
Women: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because sex is one of the few things men want from women and to offer it up for cash makes it harder for the rest of us to get what we want and need from men.
Men: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because if I marry a woman who used to have sex with lots of different men I am in for a living hell of a marriage because she will compare me to all those other men and no doubt at least one of them was better than I am at sex.
Doctors: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because it can lead to the spread of sexually transmitted disease.
Society: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because society depends on men and women having long-term monogamous relationships and anything that endangers long-term monogamous relationships endangers society which is wrong.
Christians: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because God said so, unless the two adults happened to be married to each other before God, in which case having sex in exchange for money is ok.
Neighbors: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because I don’t like all these strange men visiting my woman neighbor constantly throughout the day.
Government: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong because that is commerce which isn’t getting taxed and any tax money not going to the government is wrong.
Nevada: Two adults having sex in exchange for money is wrong if it happens in Las Vegas because we have gambling in Vegas and we can make more money if we keep Vegas family friendly. Two adults having sex in exchange for money outside of Vegas but in Nevada is perfectly ok.
Wow, first of all it is illegal. Are you that desperate that you need to pay for sex. Take a look in the mirror and do some soul searching. Why any woman would sell her body for sex . A Prostitute was most likely, sexually abused as a child and is addicted to drugs . The psychological and physical abuse contributed to their demise. People like you are part of the problem
LikeLike
People like you are part of the problem
LikeLike
One it is illegal in every state but NV (take out Clark County), and two..many times it is not adults women getting paid. It is someones teenage daughter.
Because it generally involves a pimp and the woman is not free.
“It’s one of the most profitable illegal black market industries on the planet
Some say 1 Million a year in the US Alone forced into #sextrafficking
Average victims age is 11 to 14
Approx 80% are women and children bought, sold and imprisoned in the underground sex service industry
Average life span of a victim is reported to be 7 years (found dead from attack, abuse, HIV and other STD’s, malnutrition, overdose or suicide)”
link
I see interesting answers to interesting questions and interesting insults but not a single answer to my question.
The only possible answer was that multiple groups of other people don’t like it – so what?
I really, really don’t understand your passion. All of you have to work and are get paid for your brain and body. Also, it’s not a crime to have sex, but it’s a crime to be paid for it? Why?
LikeLike
I see interesting answers to interesting questions and interesting insults but not a single answer to my question.
That is a bald-faced lie. I listed ten answers to your question eighteen minutes before you posted.
The only possible answer was that multiple groups of other people don’t like it – so what?
That captures the essence of nine of my ten answers. And the answer to “so what” is you have to deal with what other people don’t like unless you want to live away from society as a hermit.
Also, it’s not a crime to have sex, but it’s a crime to be paid for it? Why?
Because nine of the groups I listed above got together and lobbied the tenth group to pass the laws.
David, it’s impossible to have a reasonable discussion if one party misinterprets what the other party says to make the argument. It is obvious, I think, in the context of this discussion, that when I say so what I mean that moral disagreements should not result in laws protecting groups whose feelings were hurt.
LikeLike
I see. So you’re ok with murder?
Hint: Prositution is illegal because it HARMS people….even if YOU think it doesn’t. Medical and criminal statistics don’t lie in this regard.
Prostitution harms families. Marriages. Health. Mental.
What part of that don’t you understand?
You’re the type of person that prolly thinks it’s ok for someone to be a “cutter”, because hey….it doesn’t harm anyone else.
WTF is wrong with you?
David, it’s impossible to have a reasonable discussion if one party misinterprets what the other party says to make the argument.
I didn’t misinterpret what you asked. I answered your question exactly.
“It is obvious, I think, in the context of this discussion, that when I say so what I mean that moral disagreements should not result in laws protecting groups whose feelings were hurt.”
And, it is obvious, in the context of this discussion, that your attempt to sell your narrative of prostitution being “moral disagreements” is both simplistic and difficult, if not impossible, to justify. Morals are not just opinions on how to behave, they are also laws which should not be crossed. A broken marriage is, indeed, a group with “feelings” that were “hurt”. Break enough marriages and watch more people in society get murdered. Is murder a line which should not be crossed or a moral disagreement that should not result in laws protecting groups whose feelings were hurt?
I noticed you refused to….or couldn’t….answer my questions.
That says it all.
Some say 1 Million a year in the US Alone forced into #sextrafficking
While there is some sex trafficking for children, those numbers are phoney. I was watching a TV channel which was interviewing the owner of a Nevada brothel. He was discussing how he hires from the list of women who apply to work at his brothels, and he made the offhand comment, “I have to turn hundreds of women away every year.”
If hundreds of women are applying to work at a brothel and they can’t get the job, then there isn’t much sex trafficking going on. Most women are doing this voluntarily. I think they pad the numbers by estimating all the women over legal age who work for pimps, without acknowledging that a lot of women will voluntarily work for a pimp as well, at least for awhile.
Don’t misconstrue this post as endorsing slavery, prostitution or pedophilia. All of those are morally wrong. But forcing women and children to have sex is a small percentage of the sex work going on out there.
Heh.
Can’t you see, b123, that prostitution is paying a woman for sexual purposes. That is bad, and it might cost you $300.
Now it’s a totally, completely and utterly different thing- to ask a woman out, buy her flowers ($50) a nice dinner ($100) and a beautiful bracelet ($150) after which she invites you into her flat for sexual purposes.
Why, there’s just no equivalence at all, is there!
Why, there’s just no equivalence at all, is there!
Of course, Eskyman omits one key detail from the second scenario, the woman being courted. That detail, of course, is why society does not see the two scenarios as equivalent.
And that key detail is the myth…or opinion…or fact(your choice) of romantic love. Everyone knows that the prostitute has no romantic love for the john. And society dislikes sex separated from romantic love. While in the second scenario, the woman is, presumably, sexually attracted to the man who asked her out and bought her those things. She feels romantic love for the man, and that is why she had sex with him. That he bought her those things were incidental and not the cause of her attraction to him.
Now Eskyman isn’t completely full of bs here. It is a fact that while men and women get married for companionship, women also get married for security and resources while men get married for exclusive access to sex. Society knows this even if it considers it crass to state it.
But prostitution is a line that societies don’t want crossed, because they like the idea, if not the reality, of romantic love and prostitution is way too crass in the mechanics of exchange for men and women getting what they want.
It’s immoral and against the laws God put in place, that’s why. Not to mention the diseases being spread this way which cause medical services to be more and more expensive, women battling depression, abortions and/or kids born unwanted.
Well, that brought tears to my eyes. This is the kind of bipartisan cooperation America desperately wants to see. Thank God for these brave citizens who wouldn’t give up the fight. It is very telling the Women’s Movement found the passage of this bill objectionable. How they could think they represent beautiful women in the US is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t represent the beautiful women in the US, Eliza. But you do. God bless!
Does Stormy have a website?
LikeLike
Yeesh, who needs that. But if you’re curious, try searching her full stage name.
How the blazes is an oppressed leftist supposed to get laid now? No wonder they hate this President.
87% *reduction* in online trafficking already! And so the world is a safer place every day that passes with President Trump45 leading 🙂 Making our world a better place 🙂
Ozero was the stain on America’s underwear…
President Donald J Trump is the bleach.
Now what’s Adam Schiff gonna do on Saturday nights?
I felt so sorry for the girl standing next to the President (his left side). She kept wiping her tears. I’m glad he gave her a pen.
Sue Backpage for what?
I see no context here to explain…
A pimp posted an ad for his prostitute on Backpage. A john answered. Pimp brought prostitute to john’s place and fell asleep waiting outside. John kills prostitute and pimp finds her body in garage. The mother of the prostitute wanted to sue Backpage.
That man’s signature just pops!!!
“And there was a federal law, unbelievably, that actually gave these websites immunity, that shielded them from prosecution or from these victims and survivors you see here being able to have their day in court.”
OH, REALLY??? Hm, wonder who passed that one…
The faux-feminist lib nutters are now trying to push the idea that prostitution is good for women, because it’s a “choice”. I guess they buy into that Pretty Woman fantasy image of prostitution. The reality is that many of the women doing it are drug addicts. Estimates vary, I think the average is around 50%. It’s a miserable dangerous life for them. And then we have the young girls and the foreigners who are treated like slaves. And then we have the idiot girls who are so addicted to shopping that they prostitute themselves for $$ so they can buy designer clothes and accessories … and put themselves at risk of acquiring an STD or being raped, beaten, or killed.
Thank you President Trump for truly caring about women when the ones who claim to are doing nothing.
