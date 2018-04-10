President Trump Welcomes 2017 NCAA Championship Alabama Crimson Tide to White House…

Posted on April 10, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump hosted the NCAA championship football team, Alabama Crimson Tide, to the White House. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.

  1. JB in Jefferson says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Hey I’m first.
    Very Interesting another 17 jersey???

  2. Mark says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    ” Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.”

    – one ping only, please

  3. dawg says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Uggh. I was at the game. That should be UGA. We were beating their behinds for over two quarters, even after they made the QB change, and we blocked their punt. At that point, the refs botched that call and a few more, and we lost. Totally stolen from us by the refs. I hate to sound like one of “those guys”, sour grapes, etc….but its true.

    • thenewyoungrepublicanblog says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      The refs were bad. We (Bama) had zero leadership until Tua fired everyone up. UGA folded as much as Bama stepped up. The refs only affected it so much

    • Everywhereguy says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Wait till next year! haha 😂

    • Somebody says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      Nope Alabama fought their way back in that game. Yes there were some bad calls, against both sides, but that isn’t why GA lost. The refs did screw up on the offside call at the start of the 2nd half, but as far as missed calls……they ran both ways.

      You guys have a great coach with Kirby, he’s just starting to build the team. No doubt you’ll be making more trips to the big game, better luck next year. Bottom line let’s all be proud of an all SEC national championship!

    • Remington says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      UGA…for what?….The better team won. When Tua went in you could almost hear the dog defense saying…”oh shit”…and so it goes. Y’all lost – even after we loaned you our second best coach….I’d say good luck in 2018/19, but you’ll need more than good luck. Start praying to St Jude – the patron Saint of hopeless causes

      ROLL TIDE…

    • TAS says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Dawg fan here…we screwed up on one play that cost us the game. We played a hell of a game…congrats to Bama, so did they…we’ll be back!

      Liked by 1 person

    • Iamacokecan says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      The UGA offense was no where to be found in the second half besides one long pass.

      Great game though.

  4. talkietina says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    They did a prayer circle around Trump at the end.

  5. lav48erne says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    I forgot Mr. Magoo is looking for other ways to screw our President. He has nothing else to occupy his time but to cover for the deep state.

    • eagledriver50 says:
      April 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Hey, watch it there…Long Horn here…Nothing but Steer…If ya’ git my drift!!!! Too many WWII movies with John Wayne in Vietnam!!! When I wasn’t in the boonies…Wonder if this person knows what a boonie is?

  7. jnearen says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Proud of my school, my coach, my President and my country. Roll Tide!

  8. Disgusted says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    They are our kids today but hopefully great fathers and successful men in the future. Why does this look very possible? Just watching them be happy, smiling, proud college kids means they want to be SOMEBODY by earning it and working toward a goal! Not giving up? Tears in eyes here! Good Luck, Guys!!

  9. nonniemae says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I love President Trump, football and football players! As a football mom, this was an uplifting moment. Thank you Mr. President. Thank you Crimson Tide men for enjoying the experience!

  10. Ivehadit says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    ROLL TIDE INDEED! Thank you Mr. President for your gracious and warm reception today.WE LOVE YOU!!

  11. gingergal says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I really enjoy it when a group, team or establishment openly and genuinely give President Trump the honor and respect he deserves. The media never shows things like this unfortunately.

  12. FL_GUY says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    As an Auburn graduate, I congratulate Alabama for a job well done!
    I’m glad these young people on the team appreciated the honor to be in the historic White House. Made all the more special due to the Honor and Integrity of President Trump, a great man and a great American!

  13. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:50 pm

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 10, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    “Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.”

    Was there any “collusion” going on? (sarc/)

    Hopefully they got to chat a little bit during the game, where the CIA could not listen in.*

    * – I know they are not supposed to be involved “domestically”. Go tell them that. Certain people move data from the NSA server farm (which is audited) to the CIA cloud run by Beelzebub, Inc. (which is not).

    http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up

    “….“The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances…..”

  15. Bamalaker says:
    April 10, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    I loved this so much! My team and my POTUS! ❤️❤️❤️ Roll Tide!! 🤗

