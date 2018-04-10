President Trump Welcomes 2017 NCAA Championship Alabama Crimson Tide to White House…

Earlier today President Trump hosted the NCAA championship football team, Alabama Crimson Tide, to the White House. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.
Hey I’m first.
Very Interesting another 17 jersey???
the year they won
The number of national championships they’ve won…..17😁
” Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.”
– one ping only, please
I forgot Mr. Magoo is looking for other ways to screw our President. He has nothing else to occupy his time but to cover for the deep state.
So what you’re saying is that apparently President Trump LIKES being screwed by the same guy for 16 months?
Or can’t fire him due to threats of impeachment…
Hmmm…
Strange, I can’t remember a time when I, personally wanted to keep people I disliked and disapproved of NEAR ME, or invited them to events. One would think that if President Trump was REALLY ANGRY at AG Sessions, he would have told him to stay in his office and “take a nap” or “find something better to do” or “You’re not invited”. After all, President Trump is AG Sessions boss…..if memory serves me correctly.
Exactly!
(wink wink)
🙂
Just say ‘bye’ and be done with it!!!
No thanks
Uggh. I was at the game. That should be UGA. We were beating their behinds for over two quarters, even after they made the QB change, and we blocked their punt. At that point, the refs botched that call and a few more, and we lost. Totally stolen from us by the refs. I hate to sound like one of “those guys”, sour grapes, etc….but its true.
The refs were bad. We (Bama) had zero leadership until Tua fired everyone up. UGA folded as much as Bama stepped up. The refs only affected it so much
Tua absolutely saved the day. ROLL TIDE!
Wait till next year! haha 😂
Nope Alabama fought their way back in that game. Yes there were some bad calls, against both sides, but that isn’t why GA lost. The refs did screw up on the offside call at the start of the 2nd half, but as far as missed calls……they ran both ways.
You guys have a great coach with Kirby, he’s just starting to build the team. No doubt you’ll be making more trips to the big game, better luck next year. Bottom line let’s all be proud of an all SEC national championship!
UGA…for what?….The better team won. When Tua went in you could almost hear the dog defense saying…”oh shit”…and so it goes. Y’all lost – even after we loaned you our second best coach….I’d say good luck in 2018/19, but you’ll need more than good luck. Start praying to St Jude – the patron Saint of hopeless causes
ROLL TIDE…
Dawg fan here…we screwed up on one play that cost us the game. We played a hell of a game…congrats to Bama, so did they…we’ll be back!
The UGA offense was no where to be found in the second half besides one long pass.
Great game though.
They did a prayer circle around Trump at the end.
They cut it out of this video. But it’s posted on the main Trump Presidency blog.
Do you have that link?
Pam had posted the same YouTube video on the Trump Presidency blog, and after Trump was leaving the stage, the team pulled him back and formed a prayer circle. I went and looked, but youtube has cut that part out on all the links.
Typical.
This is the best I can find…a photo from CBN.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/april/alabama-crimson-tide-prays-for-president-trump
Another one–it has a 38 sec video–keep watching it and you”ll see a snippet of the team praying for President Trump.
http://www.waff.com/story/37925074/alabama-punter-jk-scott-leads-prayer-with-president-trump-at-white-house
This is the best coverage….
This is the longer video-41 sec of the praying–yahoo! Amen!!
https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/alabama-football/scott-prays-trump-alabama-players-2018/
I saw that. I thought that was very nice.
Prayer circle….Wow, that is interesting.
It’s a good day for one.
Stereo comment 🙂
You already posted that. We get it.
I just never get tired of angry Sessions bashing. It just never gets old! /s
It’s old.
Agreed! The Sessions bashing is old. We should have a thread just for them.
I love how our President makes these events special. They all seemed to be enjoying themselves. Nice of him to call up the coach’s wife for a photo. He is so personable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes we need a special place for Sessions and Q bashers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very OLD!!! They are probably working out of their parent’s basement!!!
Hey lev, give it a rest, boyo.
Looks like Russian bits infiltrated the treehouse.
Yep, Alex, trolls of every stripe are busy today. Yawn.
ROLL TIDE!
Hey, watch it there…Long Horn here…Nothing but Steer…If ya’ git my drift!!!! Too many WWII movies with John Wayne in Vietnam!!! When I wasn’t in the boonies…Wonder if this person knows what a boonie is?
Proud of my school, my coach, my President and my country. Roll Tide!
Oh, and my state!
This Alaska gal was born in Birmingham and I agree with both comments!
They are our kids today but hopefully great fathers and successful men in the future. Why does this look very possible? Just watching them be happy, smiling, proud college kids means they want to be SOMEBODY by earning it and working toward a goal! Not giving up? Tears in eyes here! Good Luck, Guys!!
I love President Trump, football and football players! As a football mom, this was an uplifting moment. Thank you Mr. President. Thank you Crimson Tide men for enjoying the experience!
ROLL TIDE INDEED! Thank you Mr. President for your gracious and warm reception today.WE LOVE YOU!!
I really enjoy it when a group, team or establishment openly and genuinely give President Trump the honor and respect he deserves. The media never shows things like this unfortunately.
As an Auburn graduate, I congratulate Alabama for a job well done!
I’m glad these young people on the team appreciated the honor to be in the historic White House. Made all the more special due to the Honor and Integrity of President Trump, a great man and a great American!
WarDamEagle! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also present in the audience.”
Was there any “collusion” going on? (sarc/)
Hopefully they got to chat a little bit during the game, where the CIA could not listen in.*
* – I know they are not supposed to be involved “domestically”. Go tell them that. Certain people move data from the NSA server farm (which is audited) to the CIA cloud run by Beelzebub, Inc. (which is not).
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“….“The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances…..”
I loved this so much! My team and my POTUS! ❤️❤️❤️ Roll Tide!! 🤗
