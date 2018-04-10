April 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #446

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
who are the two guys to the right of Sandberg?
Ryan, Cantor, Zuckerberg, Sandberg, McCarthy, Andreesen
“Zuckerberg”
Is he actually a such a little weasel, or is it camera lens distortion?
When was that taken? Few years old then bc mccarthy is a lot grayer now. Eddie Munster NEVER has been an honest broker. I wonder when he got completely bought off. Was it as an intern or later?
If you’re talking about the guy between Ryan and Zuckhead, it’s Eric Cantor (RINO) who lost a primary in 2014 or thereabouts.
Zuckerberg’s boobs are about the same size as the lady’s next to him. How pathetic.
Yeah, that kinda makes me want to throw something……
It started yesterday…
I’m still feeling the Cold Anger.
Let this show that many aren’t asleep, including in states that were thought by some to be long gone:
Wake Up! Paul Ryan is deep state – an enemy of America!!!!!!
I think most people know that – except for his neighbors in Wisconsin – sigh……
Common sense.
Notice the much higher ‘like’ count than normal on that one. The entire country supports his trade policies, and the globalists know it, and they’re about to lose TRILLIONS of dollars because of it.
So they’re fighting back with a brigade of lawyers, journalists, and porn stars.
It’s not going to work. We’re going to Make America Great Again.
The Doublespeak that Americans have been putting up with the past few decades is just pathetic.
Free/Fair Trade my a**.
Isn’t it amazing that everything they were calling “free” trade has been proven to be “screw America” trade?
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
–Ronald Reagan
Is it time for pitchforks?
I am sorry to report that most pitchforks today are an inferior product made in China.
I found a digging fork made in USA. I have been to their store in Ohio, I am pretty sure they have Amish made pitchforks there, but not on their website.
https://www.lehmans.com/product/super-garden-fork/
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.” Thomas Jefferson
Trump Retweet:
phoenixRising, can I dare hope the pendulum is swinging the other way?
This better translate to GOP (non-RINO, if possible) votes! No Dems!
OK, this is nuts. Why would they think they could get cheaper in-state tuition than other AZ. students?
ROFL. If this doesn’t Red Pill some AZ. Lefty college students, I don’t know what will!
Maybe that tweet is just worded incorrectly, and they just want regular In-State tuition?
Anyone from AZ. know about this?
They wanted in state tuition even though they are from another country. They are entitled idiots.
Its what happens in California already. Illegalls in state tuition my neice out of state rate. Comming soon to a town near you if we don’t build a the wall!
Love,love,love this. They were so confident they would win. They shouldn’t even be allowed to attend.
This is completely inexcusable. Out here in California we’re living with the ramifications of having an open border. We’re paying billions every year to provide social services, medical care and other entitlements for illegals, and the folks in SaCRAPmento only care about giving them drivers licenses and putting them on the voting rolls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Illegal Immigration and Threat Of Impeachment are going to be our ticket to holding Congress in November.
As long as we contain Mueller, things could be very nice in November.
Very nice.
Time to fire Mueller. He’s overstepping the attorney-client privelege. Fire Mueller now. And Rosenstein.
LikeLike
Mueller should have been fired Friday…
If he’s fired now, after Dems think he’s got something…
I don’t know…
Actually Mueller should be arrested!!!!
Pitchforks!
“Pitchforks!”
I have two, one with many tines and one with a few. I also have a digging fork and some shovels, too. In case Sylvia runs short.
Who cares what Democrats think. There is not enough of them to do what you don’t want them to do unless you let them do it.
No, do not fire Mueller. Ignore Mueller. Just as DiGenova says in this clip from Lou Dobbs tonight:
https://grabien.com/file.php?id=366545
The media is swarming on Trump and asking him if he is going to fire Mueller. The Dems are talking about Trump firing Mueller.
This is a trap. Time to walk away from the trap.
Trump needs to carry on with his business, at least in the view of the public. Take a step back and let’s get ready for the IG report.
DiGenova and Toensing are advising the president, I believe. I’m sure they have already told him all of this.
The instinct is to fire Mueller, of course. We all want him fired. He should be fired.
But we’re playing the long game here.
We’re going to beat Mueller, but we have to play smart to do so.
The best thing about today’s thuggish Mueller raid is that Trump now has cause to avoid sitting down and doing an interview with Mueller. That’s the one positive aspect of this.
Mueller has outed himself as a purely political thug who cares nothing about justice.
I expect some damaging leaks to come out of this raid, but we probably can still turn all of this to our advantage and defeat Mueller in the end.
Mueller is the only thing that can stop prevent. Even the weak GOPe cannot stop him.
Survive Mueller, and we’re going to crush the left.
If I were Trump, I’d be mocking Mueller publicly.
“What’s the matter, Bob? Haven’t you found ANYTHING yet? So desperate you gotta violate my atty-client privileges in your witch hunt?? How pathetic. LOL”
Then again, Trump needs to keep the base angry and motivated for Nov., which precludes the above strategy.
Exactly, For.
Time for some Alinsky tactics.
The base is ticked off now. Time for Trump to remind Mueller who is in charge, but not by firing him. But shutting him out and mocking him.
This is the time for cool minds.
Second other, they are looking for a way to impeach him. Even Gowdy was goading Trump into talking to Mueller, “if he’s got nothing to hide”. I hope he doesn’t.
I heard some clips tonight and they are saying that they wouldn’t have a warrant to raid an attorney’s office if they didn’t have evidence of something criminal as it’s a very hard warrant to get. It was on Shannon Bream’s show. Either there are still bad black hats and a black hat judge to issue this warrant or they have some bullcrap they used. I don’t know the legal justification for the search warrant raid, just repeating what I heard if someone has some info.
Has the War Party Hooked Trump?
http://buchanan.org/blog/has-the-war-party-hooked-trump-129088
“With his Sunday tweet that Bashar Assad, “Animal Assad,” ordered a gas attack on Syrian civilians, and Vladimir Putin was morally complicit in the atrocity, President Donald Trump just painted himself and us into a corner.
“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” tweeted Trump, “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… to pay.”
“Big price… to pay,” said the president.
Now, either Trump launches an attack that could drag us deeper into a seven-year civil war from which he promised to extricate us last week, or Trump is mocked as being a man of bluster and bluff……”
—————————–
It will be interesting to see what happens here. Does he withdraw from Syria or launch some more cruise missile strikes after warning Presidents Assad and Putin?
I would hope the former, using a fact that Judge Andrew Nepolitano mentioned on Kennedy’s FBN show after the first strike a year ago.
The intel community intent on “pulling his chain” to react apparently did not inform PDJT that Syria is an ally. Apparently we signed a treaty which was ratified in 1952, so unless Mr. Assad wants us there, we have no business being there, unless Congress has declared war on Syria.
America Must Go To War, Immediately!
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy The War Propaganda Consumed By A Lazy, Uncaring Nation.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49183.htm
We, as citizens of this sick nation, must not allow these politicians to send our children to die in another needless war. Those who profit from the destruction of our fellows in far off lands and those who work for our military industrial complex, the military and the racist bigots who fuel these flames can not be permitted to savage another million innocent civilians while the their fake tears are wiped away with the trillions of dollars that could be used to feed, clothe and house those people starving around our planet.
Apparently the Asian markets have taken very positive note of China’s tariff on automobiles announcement.
This is where things get interesting.
It seems like the 200 day Moving avg on the S&P has held, but there is a danger of a Head & Shoulders formation with the right shoulder forming in the coming days.
http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=$SPX
Jus’ sayin’
Panda blinks.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/09/asia-markets-xi-jinping-speech-us-china-trade-tensions-and-stocks-in-focus.html
As if there were any doubt, knowing what Sundance has already laid out.
Oh yeah.
Personally I feel if Sessions had any integrity at all, he should resign!
As Mark Levin says:
“But I really do think it’s time for the attorney general to step aside.”
The U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mr. Levin explained that this was “over the top” and an end-round police state tactic to find anything to “take out” the president after the investigation into collusion collapsed.
“The constant expansion of this investigation and the backdoor rope-a-dope with the Southern District of New York, the buck stops with the attorney general’s desk. Even if he recused himself, as he did, on the Russia matter, this is not the Russia matter,” he said. “The entire department is out of control. It’s country first.”
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2018/04/09/its-country-first-mark-levin-calls-for-jeff-sessions-to-resign/
Folks – We’re enthusiastic but, unlike our opposition, we aren’t organized. Consider this my way to begin: I live in Northeast Philadelphia. Anyone reasonably in the area should feel free to contact – chickandstew22@gmail.com.
Actually the song I wanted to play was “Opening the John Galt Line”. Not building new tracks.
But youtube exiles out the entire “Atlas Shrugged” album. So, I guess we are living the movie.
If Sundance were in the WH, he’d have the advice and counsel of people like James Mattis and Mike Rogers, just to name a few. If declassifying were the best strategy, they’d be doing this. And no, they haven’t failed to consider it, either.
I think Sundance might be undergoing a bit of a confidence slump at the moment. We all do. No biggie.
Dan Bongino forgot one…there is a segment of the population who actually want this. That fact should never be forgotten.
again alot of pople is feeling angry now. Session must go!
Is Sundance ‘Q’?
In the morning Trump should announce he will granting a Pardon to Cohen due to attorney client privilege and to Flynn and anyone indited for a process only crime.
When you have a “limousine liberal” who has deliberately positioned himself in the political center saying “fire him, Mr. President”, you’ve won on political optics.
It’s time, Mr. Trump, unless you have some sure plan to utterly destroy his credibility within the next week it’s time to fire him.. NOW
