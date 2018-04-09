“We fight”

On October 13th 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech that defines this moment in our nation’s history. Part of that speech was put to a video. The entire transcript of that speech is below.
[ Transcript ] […] Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.
The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. As an example, just one single trade deal they’d like to pass, involves trillions of dollars controlled by many countries, corporations and lobbyists.
For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.
This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.
The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
Just look at what this corrupt establishment has done to our cities like Detroit and Flint, Michigan – and rural towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and across our country. They have stripped these towns bare, and raided the wealth for themselves and taken away their jobs.
The Clinton Machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this firsthand in the WikiLeaks documents in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers.
And, likewise, the emails show that the Clinton Machine is so closely and irrevocably tied to media organizations that she is given the questions and answers in advance of her debates. Clinton is also given approval and veto power over quotes written about her in the New York Times. And the emails show the reporters collaborate and conspire directly with the Clinton Campaign on helping her win the election.
With their control over our government at stake, with trillions of dollars on the line, the Clinton Machine is determined to achieve the destruction of our campaign, which has now become a movement the likes of which our country has never seen before – and we won’t let them do that.
The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.
For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds.
This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.
This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it.
The establishment and their media enablers wield control over this nation through means that are well known. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and reputation. And they will lie, lie and lie even more.
The Clintons are criminals. This is well-documented, and the establishment that protects them has engaged in a massive cover-up of widespread criminal activity at the State Department and Clinton Foundation in order to keep the Clintons in power. Never in history have we seen such a cover-up as this, one that includes the destruction of 33,000 emails, 13 phones, laptops, missing boxes of evidence, and on and on.
People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.
[…] But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization, here in America and across the civilized world, has come upon a moment of reckoning.
We’ve seen it in the United Kingdom, where they voted to liberate themselves from global government and global trade deals and global immigration deals that have destroyed their sovereignty.
But the central base of world political power is here in America, and it is our corrupt political establishment that is the greatest power behind the efforts at radical globalization and the disenfranchisement of working people.
Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality is unlimited.
Our political establishment has no soul. I knew these false attacks would come. I knew this day would arrive. And I knew the American people would rise above it and vote for the future they deserve.
The only thing that can stop the Corrupt Clinton Machine is you. The only force strong enough to save this country is you. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American People.
They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less.
This is a conspiracy against you, the American people.
This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.
I didn’t need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back.
Some people warned me this campaign would be a journey to hell. But they are wrong, it will be a journey to heaven because we will help so many people.
In my former life, I was an insider as much as anybody else – and I know what’s like to be an insider. Now I am being punished for leaving their special club and revealing to you their great scam. Because I used to be part of the club, I’m the only one who can fix it. I’m doing this for the people, and this movement is just right – and we will take back this country for you and Make America Great Again.
The corrupt establishment knows that we are an existential threat to their criminal enterprise. They know, that if we win, their power is gone and returned to you. The clouds hanging over our government can be lifted, and replaced with a bright future – but it all depends on whether we let the New York Times decide our future, or whether we let the American people decide our future.
If this Clinton Campaign of Destruction is allowed to work, then no other highly successful person – which is what our country needs – will ever again run for this office.
I will not lie to you. These false attacks hurt. To be lied about, to be slandered, to be smeared so publicly and before your family, is painful.
What the Clinton Machine is doing to me, and my family, is egregious beyond words. It is reprehensible beyond description.
But I also know, it’s not about me – it’s about all of you. It’s about all of us, together, as a country.
It’s about the Veterans who need medical care, the mothers who’ve lost children to terrorism and crime, it’s about the inner cities and the border towns who desperately need our help, it’s about the millions of jobless Americans. This election is about the people being crushed by Obamacare, and it’s about defeating ISIS and appointing Supreme Court Justices who will defend our Constitution.
This election is also about the African-American and Hispanic communities whose communities have been plunged into crime, poverty and failing schools by the policies of Hillary Clinton. They’ve robbed these citizens of their future, and I will give them their hope, jobs and opportunities back. I will deliver.
This election is about every man, woman and child in our country who deserves to live in safety, prosperity and peace.
We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.
We will vote for the country we want.
We will vote for the future we want.
We will vote for the politics we want.
We will vote to put this corrupt government cartel out of business. We will remove from our politics the special interests who have betrayed our workers, our borders, our freedoms, and our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people.
Our Independence Day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th. Join me in taking back our country, and creating a bright and glorious new dawn for our people.
Mueller is no better than the gestapo. I think this is sheer desperation. They are trying to mortally wound POTUS before the truth comes out about their treason and corruption. Remember what Jefferson said about the blood of patriots? Maybe we should inform Mueller and his cronies that they are treading on dangerous ground with their tyrannical antics. Enough is enough.
Inform Mueller? Don’t waste your time. He believes he is above the law. It must be true because NO ONE in Congress will do anything about his inquisition.
worse, Congress is enabling this farse.
Victoria Toensing probably is right, they’re trying to goad PTrump into firing Mueller because they have no case. The GOP congressmen who tell PTrump he’ll be impeached if he Fires Mueller are a disgrace, As Mark Levin and Andrew McCarthy pointed out today, Congress is basically happy to scare off any talent person from even trying to become president.
I’ve been saying that all day. I was happy to hear Victoria make the same point.
I am deeply afraid most Americans don’t realize the historical significance of what the deep state did today.
What the deep state did today is remove the right of all American citizens to consult privately with an attorney. Now anything you say to an attorney is no longer considered private under the law. Everything you say to an attorney he/she must now report it to the government! Let that sink in!
Trump is in the fight of his life!. We can only hope Trump can hang in until the November 2018 elections and voters give him new allies to help fight the deep state. I also hope Trump stops travelling and stays inside the White House so the deep state doesn’t JFK him.
The question is … what do we DO about this? Our President needs us. We cannot let this abuse of power continue. What do we DO?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What do we do? Do not allow the demonrats to get in control of anything. The GOPe Inc is stupid, the demonrats are evil. I’ll take stupid over evil.
I know hindsight arm-chair quarterbacking is a fun pastime for many of us, even the president. 🙂
The minute that Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian Thing, … I’m thinking Trump should have immediately thanked Sessions for “being upfront” and fire him to hire someone not connected to his campaign! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that your suggestion needs to be put in context. The President did not bring Jeff Sessions’ appointment for a vote until they got the last vote they needed with him as a Senator. He was confirmed Feb 9th. The work of restoring law & order could not begin until then. Jeff Sessions has done a superlative job of removing gang members, beefing up deportation, breaking up human trafficking & child pornography. He has cleaned up a lot of fraud as well.
I think the Justice department has had a very positive effect thus far. That was his main job, that was what President Trump brought him on board to do. If President Trump had decided not to appoint Jeff Sessions it would have been 6 more months minimum without an AG. That would have been a very bad decision. There are many heads to the hydra that is the Deep State and Jeff Sessions is chopping of as many as he can by establishing the rule of law, putting in place ways to seize assets from wrong doers like the Clintons, setting the stage for Justice to shine out. Leaving that Department with the Obama staff in charge would have given them that much more time to destroy & hide evidence of the prior administrations wrongdoing.
Growltiggerknits,
Hear Hear!
Well said.
Thank you.
…ditto 1000%.
On May 4th, 1864 Lt General Ulysses S. Grant launched his first campaign against Robert E. Lee. The Civil War had just entered is third year. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were dead. President Lincoln hoped Grant, the hero from the Western theater, could finally corner and destroy the now nearly mythical Lee and his Army of Northern Virginia, that Grant could end the war and end it quickly.
By May 11th it seemed that Grant was destined to follow in the footsteps of his failed predecessors. The Battle of the Wilderness had resulted in over 28,000 causalities, including nearly 4,000 deaths. The Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse, three days old, would last another week, result nearly 31,000 casualties (including over 4,000 killed), and end inconclusively.
These two battles merely marked the beginning of a campaign featuring six weeks of near continuous fighting (unheard of in pre-20th century warfare) that would cause over 85,000 casualties, including 12-15,000 killed in action; many of the nearly 20,000 captured would subsequently die slow, agonizing deaths in prison camps. All this bloodletting occurred in just six weeks in one corner of a massive war just entering its final year.
On the 11th Grant summed up its first week to the Secretary of War:
“We have now entered the sixth day of very hard fighting. The result to this time is much in our favor. Our losses have been heavy as well as those of the enemy. I think the loss of the enemy must be greater. We have taken over five thousand prisoners, in battle, while he has taken from us but few except stragglers. I propose to fight it out on this line if it takes all summer.”
It would take all summer, and fall, and winter… and most of the next spring. It would take thousands of more lives. But Grant was true to his word. He did not accept failure. He took the fight to the enemy and pursued him relentlessly, and demanded his generals do the same. He did not care if his enemies and detractors called him a butcher, a drunk, a failure. He did not care what his enemies thought of him or what they might do. During the Wilderness he told one his subordinates
“Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do.”
He understood what his job was, and was determined to do it. That job was to end the war, and he did. Not alone, to be sure, but it was Grant’s resolve and leadership which finally molded Northern power into victorious armies.
President Trump does not care what others think. He knows what is job is. He will fight it out all summer, and beyond. He is more focused on what he is going to do than on what Robert Mueller, Tom Donahue, Xi Jinping, Albaghdadi, Kim Jong-Un, al Rouhani, or anyone else might do. He will not accept failure or defeat. He will fight, fight, fight- fight past any setback- until the fighting is done.
Do not be discouraged. Do not be afraid. Do not back down. Do not retreat. Follow the example of Grant. Follow the example of Trump. Keep moving on. MAGA.
Good post. Thanks.
Since you mentioned generals..
Don’t ever forget that one of the most experienced and best generals America has had in generations is at PDJT’s side…
Sec. Def. James Mattis
LikeLiked by 3 people
SO very true G&C! I might actually sleep better tonite..for your 1 wonderful truthful comment! Thank you!!!
LikeLike
Sleep?
“Lots of concerns out there, sir. What keeps you awake at night, General?”
“Nothing. I keep other people awake at night.”
– James Mattis
My great grandfather (Co.H, 44th Ga. Inf.) was one of those taken prisoner at the Wilderness. He was fighting in an exposed position all day when a shell burst overhead, knocking him out. He woke up in Federal hands and spent the rest of the war at Point Lookout, Md.
Worked out best for him; he was the only one of three brothers going to war who survived. (Although, because of the shell burst, he was stone deaf by the early 1890’s.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome family history!
My great grandfather ended his war career with a mini-ball to the knee at Winchester, Virginia. But he lived to tell about it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a northerner but here is some wisdom from General Lee:
I have been up to see the Congress and they do not seem to be able to do anything except to eat peanuts and chew tobacco, while my army is starving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a great leadership book of that particular wisdom of RE Lee. Don’t remember the name, but it’s probably searchable. I’m too tired to offer much more.
Aw heck, here it is
Some appropriate wisdom from Stonewall Jackson:
“The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.”
And, like Trump, but in contrast to Grant:
“I like liquor — its taste and its effects — and that is just the reason why I never drink it.”
When Jackson was shot, Lee said “He lost his left arm, but I my right.” Jackson’s death changed the course of the war.
President Trump need to take out Meuller’s right arm and fire Rosenstien.
LikeLike
Sir Winston S. Churchill October 29, 1941.
“Never give in.
Never give in.
Never, never, never.
Never in nothing great or small, large or petty-
Never give in, except to convictions of honor.”
And that’s the way I see it.
Never, never, never.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
You see….wisely.
keeler, you said Pres Trump does not care what others think.
Actually keeler, Pres Trump does care about what others think. Pres Trump cares about what WE, Pres Trump’s supporters, think.
There were many, many times during the 2016 Presidential Campaign when Battered Conservative Syndrome set in, hard.
During one such time, early on in the campaign, we started a postcard campaign, where We The People sent in thousands of postcards from around the country to Trump Tower for Candidate Trump, expressing our support.
Pres Trump is the one on whom we need to focus right now. Perhaps it is time for an email campaign, or even another postcard campaign. Flood the White House with emails, postcards, whatever you decide. Do it tonight, or first thing in the morning.
Doggone it, we helped put Pres Trump in that White House. Now we need to KEEP Pres Trump there, and focused on the job Our Pres was sent there, by US, to do.
And Pres Trump is worth it.
jeans2nd – thanks for the reminder! In the last few days posters here have been asking, “What can we DO?” You just gave the perfect answer. Even the poorest, weakest, most time-starved people can do this easily!
I was one of the 1000s of post card senders. And, thanks to you, I’m remembering when and how “we helped put Pres Trump in the White House.”
Guess what? I still have postage and post cards for another effort. My card will go into the mail first thing tomorrow morning! No time like NOW!
keeler, Thank you for this great comment – a little bit of history with right context and message. Awesome..
LikeLiked by 1 person
As PDJT has often stated/
MOMENTUM IS EVERYTHING
…Keep moving on. MAGA/KAG.
Yes Trump has to continue fighting no matter what. However American voters also need to do their part by sending Trump new allies to fight the deep state. RINO Republicans like McCain also need to be replaced in primaries starting in May/June too or the deep state will win.
LikeLike
On the bright side, I’d say the Dims and UniParty are doing a fine job of making sure we turn out at the polls in November 🙂 Nothing like ticking people off to give ’em a little pep in their step.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I sure hope you are right. I know I’m fired up to vote for people Trump suggests. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
perhaps the Democratic leadership doesn’t know it, but I think they lost the mid-terms today
That may be why, as noted by someone in this thread, the usual suspect in the crooked media like Yayhoo are burying this story. It may be backfiring on the DeepState so they are in coverup mode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
woohoowee, I agree. I see the Lord’s hand in it. I think he’s motivating people to vote like never before. Perhaps we’ll finally get mad enough about what they’re doing to our good President that we vote each and every one of the deceivers out of office.
Russia can’t influence the election but God can and he may be doing just that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… against all enemies, foreign or domestic.
OR DOMESTIC
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great speech. I did not hear that one. It looks like today PDT has decide what to do on the crossing of two red lines. One in Syria the other with Mueller. I hope he makes the right choices. He has to be thinking is this really worth it. He is taking a lot of arrows from every direction.
We have now entered the post-lawyer era.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump ingnites a passion in the hearts of true patriots. I will not stand idly while the Deep Swamp tries to take him down. I will fly 10,000 miles to stand in front of the White House to support my President. All we need is a date and time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We would be there as well. There is no organization on our side like there is on the Left.
I am not able to do that – but I think if each of us is able to get people in our lives to go vote and sweep out the Democrats, that will be most helpful!
Have a resounding and startling mid-term victory over Democrats and then proceed to build a truly dynamic Republican leadership that will help our President.
What if Mueller did all of this just to find out if he could afford Stormy?
What if Mueller is beneath her standards?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Compared to Mullah Mueller, ‘Aging Porn Star’ Stormy Daniels seems CHASTE.
LikeLike
Compared to Mullah Mueller, ‘Aging Porn Star’ Stormy Daniels has more principled standards of ethical behavior.
LikeLike
Now porn starlet is giving a interview and posing nude in Penthouse magazine.
I’m at a loss for words.
The left using a hooker to unseat TPOTUS.
Mueller did a similar thing today – by this raid on the FBI, he totally exposed himself – he might as well be posing in a centerfold, with a little spinach or arugula between his teeth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“WITH this raid BY the FBI”
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/04/cohen-fbi-raid-mueller-outsources-the-legal-torment-of-michael-cohen/
Sundance, knocking it out of the park again.
In this address is one paragraph which I think completely encompasses the reason for TDS, at least among the establishment.
“In my former life, I was an insider as much as anybody else – and I know what’s like to be an insider. Now I am being punished for leaving their special club and revealing to you their great scam. Because I used to be part of the club, I’m the only one who can fix it.”
And he’s right, they will do anything – as the elephant says in that pistachio commercial, “I mean aaanything” – to keep their game going.
What do you say we drop the President a quick note and show our support, let him know we got his back?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this idea and thanks for the link!
Jeff: done!! Thanks for reminding us to let our president know he is appreciated and loved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think everyone should just take a step back and calm down a little. Our President has this…
Do you really think he does not know what’s going on? Come on, the Establishment is desperate.
Syria, Cohn’s office…Trolls everywhere….
The Big Ugly…did you think it would be nice? There are trillions at stake. Did you think that they would just give up?
From what I see on this site today….a panic has set in…Trolls abound…and the Globalists are trying to accomplish their mission of destroying the greatest conservative site on earth.
Think about it. Our President saved us. He saved us all from the fate of the Hag. He will do the correct thing and make the correct decisions.
Think about what it would be like to have her as our President. I have provided a link from info wars about what Q discovered…yes from me…what Q discovered, back in January…
It was Obama and Hillary’s plan to destroy the United States as is. We came so close…so close to this.. I will provide a part of the article then the link…then tell me we have something to complain about.
Part of the Article:
The Obama/Hillary Clinton “16-year plan to destroy America” involved the Democrats calculating both Obama and Hillary Clinton’s two term presidencies would allow the unfolding of a 16-year plan to destroy America.
As part of the plan, the Democratic Party co-conspirators envisioned Hillary would follow Obama’s plan to put rogue political operatives at key positions throughout the federal government, just as President Obama placed John Brennan at CIA; James Clapper, DNI; Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch as Attorney General; Valerie Jarrett in White House, James Comey at FBI – the list goes on.
Hillary would continue Obama’s plan to weaken the U.S. military, while actively funding Iran and North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.
The only military commanders promoted by the Obama and planned Hillary Clinton administrations were to be those who: accepted the LGBT agenda and sex-change operations for transgender soldiers at taxpayer expense, were willing to eliminate any discussion of radical Muslims as terrorists, accepted a nuclear-armed Iran and North Korea, were willing to advance the Palestinian agenda to destroy Israel as a Jewish state, were willing to promote Muslim Brotherhood control throughout the Middle East and Africa.
So, tell me…do we have anything to complain about?… Trust our President and support his decisions…it is what we have…
If he wants us to rise up…he will tell us…then we go…until then..trust him.
Link:
https://www.infowars.com/treason-qanon-exposes-obama-hillary-16-year-coup-detat-plan/
LikeLiked by 14 people
Spot on, Gunny. Spot. On.
double ditto.
POTUS has got this, the deep state globalists want him to react angrily. Remember
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where we go one we go all!! With ya Gunny! God Bless!!
China 🇨🇳 isn’t praying for Mueller to take out our Lion 🦁! They realize he isn’t going anywhere for the next 6+ years! They blinked tonight not only because of what a trade war would do to them but also because of what happened yesterday that has been completely under the radar!
LikeLiked by 11 people
What??? I have heard nothing about this…thanks Flep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been in the news. The Japanese will help defend Taiwan if needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😽 Holy Sushi, Batman!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t as well! That is the greatness of our President. He doesn’t share anything and doesn’t mention anything until after the fact. China 🇨🇳 has and will always fear the Japanese. They are some of the greatest fighters in the world.
Added bonus is that they are spending money likely drunken sailors to build up their military. They are buying everything from us!
https://thediplomat.com/2017/08/whats-in-japans-record-2018-defense-budget-request/
From the article linked above:
Last Tuesday, Japanese government officials stated that the Ministry of Defense will request a record 5,255 billion yen ($48.1 billion) for fiscal year 2018. Government officials noted that the budget request, which represents a 2.5 percent increase from the initial defense budget for fiscal 2017, is in response to the series of recent North Korean ballistic missile launches and increased Chinese activities in the East and South China Seas.
Details of the request are yet to be fully finalized, but officials indicated that Japan will request money for: the introduction of the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system (amount unspecified because needs to be negotiated with the United States); SM-3 Block 2A intercept missiles (47.2 billion yen); PAC-3 MSE missiles (20.5 billion yen); the enhancement of the automatic warning and control system’s detection capacity (10.7 billion yen); the development of a next-generation radar capable of tracing stealth aircraft (19.6 billion yen); two destroyers that can remove sea mines (96.4 billion yen); six F-35A stealth fighters (88.1 billion yen); four Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft (45.7 billion yen) the maintenance of facilities for Self-Defense Forces units stationed on the southwestern islands of Okinawa (55.2 billion yen); the development of a high-speed glide bomb for use in contingencies on such islands (10 billion yen); the development of a system to monitor space activity (4.4 billion yen).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, that is big news that I missed, Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Japanese absolutely kicked China’s butt in WW II. The Japanese conquered all of China and Korea.
Both China are deathly afraid of the Japanese.
And we should understand. The US never defeated the Japanese Army. We defeated the Japanese Navy. Japan still occupied both China and Korea at the end of the war and only surrendered after the Emperor ordered them.
My ex-wife’s grandfather was in the Japanese Army in Korea.
Bottom line is: Our President and Prime Minister Abe made a brilliant move.
China and Korea are finished.
LikeLike
Flep!! You the very very best!! Always bring a major smile to my face!! YOU are a true gift from God for this time and this PLACE! Hugs!!
LikeLike
People gonna freak out….just like they’ve been programmed to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may see a 1,000 point increase in the Stock Market tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well to late to buy in now. Unless you try early trading. Good luck with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bought on dips last week. Might sell some option contracts tomorrow if everyone’s ecstatic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Options. Can make you rich, or poor.
They are a gamble. Got rich off options in 1999 Qualcomm. Oh yes I did.
I have also lost with options. Remember Rambus? Oh, what a bust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THht’s why it’s better to sell options than buy them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That's….
Boy that’s for sure.
It will be great if it happens, but this is the Chinese we’re talking about.
I’ll believe it when I see video of Fords tooling around Beijing and Shanghai.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like with North Korea 🇰🇵, our President isn’t going to put the tariffs to the side. There would have to be a bilateral deal signed before that happens.
This maybe just gaslighting but it costs us nothing because the plan to kill China 🇨🇳 economically is already in motion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like reading your posts fleporeblog, but the little pictures between the letters always distract me from your words. Hope I don’t offend, just being honest
LikeLike
Aw stormy! I love his flags and emojis!! Dont kill his creativity!! Separates Flep from the masses–its his blue checkmark on this site 😉
LikeLike
Thomas Wictor has “distraction” down cold.
His heart’s in the right place, and he’s always so positive.
On the Mideast, though, he’s often down the rabbit hole. He doesn’t know any of the languages in the region, confuses tribal affiliations, proper nouns, even military logos.
It’s a shame he reaches beyond his considerable competencies.
Distraction.
Awesome video, Sundance. Sent it to my liberal ex husband. Who is a professor of neurobiology at SDSU.
Why? Because deep down, he will love it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deep breath, let’s pray:
Dear Heavenly Father, we thank you and praise you for our country. Please thwart the evil plans of men, and expose the evil deeds of men so that they will not escape justice, rescuing from destruction the innocent, the helpless, the unwary, and the unsaved. Bless and protect all who travel, conduct business or attend classes today, that they may do so free of threats, danger, and destruction, please work your good and perfect will in their lives this day.
We pray that you would bring great healing to our nation where it needs it, bring about a generation who will stand against the tide of cynicism, to act justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with you. Please touch the hearts of the unsaved, lifting the veil, so that they will recognize their sin, repent, and trust Jesus Christ as savior.
Bless all who love us and all whom we love. Bless and protect Donald Trump and his family, Mike Pence and his family, all incoming Cabinet Members and Aides to the President and their families, all lawmakers who uphold Biblical principles and their families, law-keepers in all branches of the military and in all law enforcement agencies and their families, and work your good and perfect will in their lives this day, so that they will lead spiritually fruitful, spiritually productive lives, and as happy, healthy, and long as you have appointed with your good and perfect will, free from malevolent interferences.
Protect us from a slow agonizing destruction we pray.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen
Tonight I so needed your prayer SKC.
😪 Thank you.
LikeLike
Bless you 💕🇺🇸✝️
Amen, Shelley.
We can help fight them, but only GOD can destroy them! Please, God, destroy them.
LikeLike
Amen.
Ace Hardware was added to the list! Bookmark and link to: boycottleftwingers.com Next we boycott Kimmel advertisers!
There is one I can boycott. Strange thing is that all of the workers at my local Ace are very pro Trump
“all of the workers at my local Ace are very pro Trump”
Which is a reason that people like Sean Hannity are against outright across the board boycotts. The people in your local store do not set company policy.
These companies are sliding down into the sewer just like most of the Unions did years ago. Getting involved in politics, instead of looking out for the day to day welfare of their members while ON THE JOB and building expansive, lavish bureaucracies just like government..
Or as Milton Friedman stated, in a true free market economy, business decisions should not be based on politics or social issues:
“There is one and only one social responsibility of business–to use it resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits so long as it stays within the rules of the game, which is to say, engages in open and free competition without deception or fraud”
― Milton Friedman
That’s true, on the consumer side it seems like tribal consumership rules the day.
It seems communists have infiltrated all corporation’s and organization’s executive offices.
LikeLike
I think back to the bright days of 2 months ago, just after the tax cut bill and the first revelations about Strzok and Page. And the SOTU address, plus the karate chop delivered to Schumer over the shutdown. (Not to mention when the markets were 15% higher, but that’s neither here nor there now.)
The other side was reeling. Trump at least had some grudging respect from the RINOs, because he seemed to have recovered a lot of political clout.
That would have been the perfect time to frogmarch in the lawbreakers from the small group. And to file charges against any flippers to lock them in. Shock and awe. It would have put Mueller on his heels, maybe even fire him.
Lost opportunity…. now our side has been shocked and awed.
LikeLike
I note your concern.
I note your user name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is shocked and awed?
PDJT should have appointed you his senior adviser. Missed opportunity.
West Palm Beach, October 13, 2016: “We are now less than a month from the most important election of our lifetime.” Indeed….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Rod Rosenstein part of the coup? Does the quote “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” apply in any way to Jeff Sessions? Is the arts laid forth by Machiavelli or Sun Tzu really being played out or is it incompetence and a reactionary approach we see by our side? Do I need more faith to believe in 12d chess than I do to believe Christ has risen? Time for a drink….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like you are running scared and trying to panic others…
This work is for the brave and believers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the insight into my motivations ill contemplate your suggestions. Posting on a blog is work for believers eh?
LikeLike
“Jeff Sessions”
AG Sessions is doing EXACTLY what he said he was going to do, which was to restore honor and dignity to the DOJ which has deteriorated since it was corrupted by WJC. He said he was going to go about the business quietly, like it was done 30-40 years ago before 24/7 “fake news” channels demanding daily press briefings and almost ubiquitous hi-speed Internet stretching form sea to shining sea across the fruited plain
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is only one way to solve this problem, cut the budget to 12% of GDP. All the nonsense disappears into the ether. When sundance says there are Trillions at stake he doesn’t just mean the world economy, he includes domestic spending.
LikeLike
“We fight”
Are you worried about Syria? Trump? The chinese? Missican caravans invading the border?
Relax.
PDJT and this guy got this. All of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that comment. I was just fashioning a comment saying that while I like the speech, I was missing the confident “we got this” attitude SD so effectively interjects in all of his posts. I am still sure he is confident and that this is just not the place, but I could use one of those posts again.
LikeLike
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
James Mattis
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f*ck with me, I’ll kill you all.”
– James Mattis
LikeLiked by 2 people
In case anyone hasn’t already been reminded, President Donald Trump was under audit for what, a decade or more? Dennis Montgomery also indicated that he believes that President Trump was being surveilled for many years, probably as a result of his involving himself in the Obama presidential eligibility dispute. This predates the President’s becoming involved in politics by at least five years. Despite all of this opportunity, the Deep State still felt the need to RAID PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LAWYER’S OFFICE! These people are desperate! They must have nothing! Nonetheless they believe everyone is as dirty as they are, and if they only persist long enough and have access to the right information they will find a crime! It’s just insane!
I have to say one thing. President Trump actually said that guns could be confiscated from people without court approval. If he is outraged about the violation of his rights in this situation, he should keep in mind the seizure of his attorney’s records occurred with the participation of a judge. He was accorded more due process than he thought gun owners should be accorded. I hope he understands that these issues are all of a piece, and our individual rights cannot be willy nilly made subject to negotiation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You should know that the President was talking about taking guns from NUTCASES… if they are threatening, as many of these shooters do, then go take their guns. Then you go through the process. Nothing wrong with that at all. Might have saved many lives if all these nutjobs had had their weapons taken before they used them as promised.
Hit a nerve, did I? Just who gets to decide who is a “nutcase”? Well, in the case of NO DUE PROCESS whoever makes the allegation like, e.g., your neighbor who doesn’t like your politics. Or an entire political party who views your military training as a threat to the tyranny they are trying to impose so they take away your gun rights because of a supposed psychological condition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the president made that statement, it was in the immediate aftermath and context of the Parkland High School shooter. That proven nutcase had a very long and well-known history of mental problems and anti social behavior. That behavior was witnessed by dozens of people including the school administration and police.
Trump was speaking in that context, and the kid at Sandy Hook Elementary who also was a proven nutcase.
I have a art of news for you, taking guns away from a nutcase is already being done, and was done long before Parkland happened. I know – it happened to a relative of mine who went nuts because of painkiller pills, threw acid all over his wife’s belongings, the furniture and house, destroyed the cars and threatened her.
The police came the night of his violence, and took him away and confiscated all of his rifles and handguns; he had quite a collection. They kept those firearms until the court case completed, and after the guilty verdict, those weapons were disposed of with the wife’s blessing. The court never ruled on the guns, it was seen by all and accepted as the most rational action to take given the man’s nutcase condition. So Trump isn’t wrong, nor is he citing a new law.
Yeah… but… who certifies that the person determining who is nuts is sane?
Kinda like going to a marriage counselor who is divorced….
It’s a slippery slope we walk.
“who certifies that the person determining who is nuts is sane?”
The old U.S.S.R. had some psychiatrists more than willing to make a favorable diagnosis for the government in charge that someone needed “treatment” or “detention”.
I can envision the same thing happening here. Look around and see what is happening now. If I “feel like a woman” (according to the song), I can walk into a Ladies restroom. it is sick.
When the police and judges decide who is a nutcase, it scares me. Just look at what we are seeing. No governmental body, without extremely good oversight and lots of due process, should be able to seize a weapon. If no laws were broken, they should leave everyone alone. Now, if I threaten to shoot someone and there is clear and convincing proof, well beyond a cop saying so or a judge saying so, that’s different. Otherwise, hands off. I just do not trust government, and for good reason.,
LikeLike
And all medical organizations are being stacked with Lefties. Look at all the transgender business.
It was a terrible idea spoken and those who have fought to keep the 2A intact as originally written let him know.
If the person is a threat then put them in an institution.
LikeLike
He was a target because he was a birther. He wasn’t the only one.
LikeLike
Great speech. One way to keep fighting is to keep contacting the DoJ/FBI, DOJ OIG, and Congress and DEMAND that they stop the Mueller witch hunt. Cumulative pressure works and evil succeeds when good men and women stay silent and don’t act. Here’s the DOJ/FBI contact form.
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
THANK YOU
Another take on Sessions white or black hat deep state mole status. If he was a black hat mole, he knows full well he could resign now and screw Trump royally. Senate would never confirm another possibly (in our view) remotely MAGA Trump choice. The “AG” forever would be Rosenstein. Sessions could resign now and get his mega mansion payoff from the deep state for a job “well done”.
So, Trump won’t fire Mueller because that’s exactly what the deep state coup plotters want…….and Sessions won’t resign, because that is exactly what the deep state coup plotters want too.
Maybe I’m grasping at straws here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is a huge disappointment. What a disaster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump could elevate whoever he chooses to ‘acting ag’ until his choice is confirmed. Wouldn’t have to be RR.
ok, just who in that corrupt cess pool would do a better job? Who could be trusted? Name a few names. In the meantime, I like the MS-13 being rounded up and deported. I like the increase in deportations. I like the disgusting child abuse and worse rings being shutdown and taken into custody.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless it’s not really what they want. What if what they want is the opposite of what they Want us to think they want? It could be that what they want is to keep Sessions in place and the witch hunt going and we are falling prey to battered conservative syndrome by cowering from firing them?
Much needed shot of adrenaline! When I heard that speech during the campaign I realized how scary things really were. I also realized our VSGPDJT has KNOWN, for a long time and has/is prepared.
My God what a gift we have been given,
God Bless our VSG President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like Goodcovfefe says:
G B O V S G P D J T
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI raid is evil work.
I have posted a long comment on the other thread on this event, so I won’t reiterate it, but I am far from peace over this raid. I asked God to bring to mind a scenario from His Word that would encourage me and Treepers on this day of intense evil.
Here’s what He gave me. Genesis 50.
It’s about Joseph. Remember, Joseph was Jacob’s favored of 12 sons. His brothers wanted to kill him but sold him into slavery instead. He endures prison but ultimately ended up as the Pharaoh’s right-hand person saving Egypt from a worldwide famine. In fact, his Hebrew family and all Hebrews move from the land Yeshua gave them in Israel and move to Goshen, Egypt, due to the famine and Joseph saves them too from starvation. When Joseph’s brothers recognize him as their brother who saved them from famine, this happens:
“His brothers then came and threw themselves down before him. “We are your slaves,” they said.
19 But Joseph said to them, “Don’t be afraid. Am I in the place of God? 20 You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives. 21 So then, don’t be afraid. I will provide for you and your children.” And he reassured them and spoke kindly to them.” Genesis 50:18-21
The Bible concept that I learned for Genesis 50 is: God can use evil for good.
God had a purpose and plan for Joseph’s life, which included the hardships he endured at the feet of his brothers, but God exalted Joseph to the most important person in Egypt, other than the Pharaoh.
Many plans are in a man’s heart, But the counsel of the LORD will stand. Prvbs 19:21
For the LORD Almighty has purposed, and who can thwart him? His hand is stretched out, and who can turn it back? Isaiah 14:27
Devise your strategy, but it will be thwarted; propose your plan, but it will not stand, for God is with us. Isaiah 8:10
God appointed and anointed Donald J. Trump to the Office of the Presidency.
God is sovereign. POTUS’ path will not be any easier than Joseph’s, but God can use evil for good. Only God can see the end from the beginning.
God can use evil for good. Pray that he will do for President Trump what He did for Joseph. Pray His Word back to Him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very powerful.
WAY more subtexts in this story to list here, but this is an outstanding reference. Thanks for sharing, coon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for this comment. As soon as I saw to what Biblical story you were referring I grasped the significance. It is perfect!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is little that can be said which more clearly describes the utter corruption of the establishment of both parties. There is very little keeping it from total destruction from forces within itself. Those career government employees, corrupt politicians, the MSM and global elites are very close to destroying what took well over 200 years to build. Only the votes of every day Americans and the support of those that are in the position to crush this evil with in. If Jeff Sessions doesn’t fire Mueller and disband his ilk right now, TODAY This nation could be done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q always says, we have the power. We the people are in control. Just do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know how we keep thinking the liberals are all so brain dead nothing can make them see the truth?
The only thing that could possibly make them see the truth is where this may be going. This is getting so egregious, so out of control that when they eventually try to string the president up on nothing, fail, and he exposes all of the evil and treachery the entire Obama administration and Hillary Clinton were responsible for…. Perhaps that will finally be the wake up call the best of these people need.
The Lord works in mysterious ways and he may be working a mystery right now in front of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a good sentiment. Time will tell but some liberals/Dems I know will never, ever see.
Anything is possible. Anything.
Seriously people, this Trump’s early speech, sounds like it is from Atlas Shrugged movie.
LikeLike
It really is incredible.
Like Lincolns Gettysberg speech, it just gets more and more powerful with the passage of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is amazing. A billionaire actually cares about what this country is made of, that gave him what he has.
And we were on the Trump Train from the very beginning, at least I was. I have always liked Trump. Read his books on early otts. And I was like, wow.
My mom had them in her bookcase. She was a financial planner.
The fact is, the Big Ugly lays in the hands of one person. Jeff Sessions. Only he can bring it upon them. The person most of this forum has the ultimate trust in. All the theories of his being a white hat make sense, but I look around and no one outside of this forum supports him. Not even DeGenova today. What has Sessions shown us to deserve this trust? I’m back to being worried again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever heard of military tribunals?
Even if Sessions is the ultimate turncoat, the DOJ isn’t the only way to try and convict people.
Jus’ sayin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully. But I’ve read that they don’t have authority either.
LikeLike
Really?
See: PDJT’s Dec 21, 2017 Executive Order
There is your authority
LikeLike
Well. Guess we’ll eventually find out. Just hope it’s not too late when we do.
Then they’ll say he’s a dictator.
LikeLike
We know better. And they’ll learn they were wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE know better but what about the brain dead masses?
Man, I wish we could organize in some manner! I’ve said it before. It’s great to stay informed, but reading the treehouse and posting here doesn’t make our voices heard, really.
The deception is quite effective. All the more devastating when it is revealed.
Some are participants.
I remember when lawyers got immunity in FBI investigations. Funny dat.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-unusual-for-clinton-to-bring-nine-lawyers-to-fbi-interview
No ‘no knocks’ there…
It appears to be a race to the finish line. Impeach the President or release the OIG report and hang the traitors. It appears to me that the traitors will get away with a coup and never be held to account for their crimes. It appears to me that we may lose the most consequential POTUS in US history. I am more than a little angry about this crap.
Don’t be so negative. I believe you’re wrong. He’s going to come out on top of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that should happen, then we’ll not only know who the black hats truly are, but we’ll know that these are, indeed, the end times and heading toward Armageddon. We’ll see but I pray God let’s us keep our dear President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It appears to me that the traitors will get away with a coup”
Hint: change perspectives…broaden what you see as possibilities, then apply probabilities
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only way I know how to “fight” is to vote and our primary is next month.
If we had some organization, perhaps we could come up with a plan to have universal massive voice to send somewhere, if we can’t organize to be there physically. NumbersUSA and I discovered FairUS have a great system to email whoever with a letter to send to those contacts.
We are living the Atlas Shrugged movies now. Seriously, we are.
Atlas Shrugged one movie “Building New Tracks” song. No link aloud.
I just wanted to play that so bad. Youtube sucks now. Sad.
A superb reminder Sundance, perhaps you could post this speech in a tab setting next to your other tabs. Lord know we need a swift kick in the pants once in a while! Thanks Sundance!
October 13, 2016 was the 99th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima, Portugal. To most, that doesn’t mean anything, but to faithful Catholics, it means a great deal.
Donald J Trump Is A Very Good, Great Man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scott Adams speaks for millions of US.
People! Time to GO TO THE MATTRESSES
Michael Cohen vs Fusion GPS is filed in Southen District New York
Is there something about that case which influenced the decision to conduct that raid today?
Anyone have access to SDNY court proceedings to research status of Cohen vs Fusion GPS?
https://www.scribd.com/document/368795928/Michael-Cohen-vs-Fusion-GPS
Worth the time to understand what President Donald J Trump and his cabinet is up against.
Incredible references and names that tie the Blacks Hats together.
http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html
Does anyone amongist think we are capable of solving this problem?
Arm chair criticism of our preident is not needed and actually is exactly what our opponents want to see…
Support is not based on innuendo and unreferenced rumors!
My goodness. I hate to say it, but you all are acting like a bunch of reactionary snowflakes.
Chill. We got this. Just wait.
Patience is a virtue, and it’s hard as heck to deal with, but…it rewards, in the end.
