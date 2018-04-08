April 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #444

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Poll: Working-Class Americans Most Supportive of Trump’s Immigration Agenda…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/07/germanys-die-welt-proclaims-trump-successful-climate-protector-world/
…oops, wrong headline for the breitbart article
Germany’s Die Welt Proclaims Donald Trump ‘Most Successful Climate Protector in the World’
President Trump’s greatest priority:
Election Integrity.
Just added Ace Hardware to the list! boycottleftwingers.com
What did Ace do?
Sunnydaze: from SfGate:
Ace Hardware has pulled its ads from Laura Ingraham’s show, becoming the 19th advertiser to drop the Fox News host after Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called for an advertiser boycott.
Thanks, Kristin and Everywhere guy.
What effing dopes. It’s a smaller operation than some of the other hardware stores, too.
This is gonna kill those fools.
The people at our local Ace have always been libs. Can’t stand going in there for anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PlainJane: ours are very friendly and helpful. But I now will go HD for sure.
Ace Hardware Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham’s Show
Retailer becomes 19th company to sever ties with Fox News show
While I abhor liberal methods to punish anyone and anything conservative, I don’t have much sympathy for Ingraham. She is an obvious opportunist in her support for the President. I clearly remember her strong animosity toward him.
GOP Rep Meadows: If Rosenstein Doesn’t Turn Over Docs, We Will Move to Impeach
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/04/07/gop-rep-meadows-rosenstein-doesnt-turn-docs-will-move-impeach/
Rosenstein has been clearly exposed as a deep state operative. I believe we will eventually know the reasons why he remains on the job, but it is certainly confounding to many at the present time.
Wow. Boom. Obama WH implicated. 🤭
2more military have died in a crash. How many does that makes the past weeks? Too many IMHO
http://www.oann.com/two-soldiers-killed-in-helicopter-crash-at-fort-campbell-kentucky/
We’ll helos are a flying collection of parts looking for a place to crash …but I suspect the well-documented ‘starvation rations’ of parts and maintenance training during the Obama years is playing a large part in the rising accident rates as well as the numbers of aircraft deadlined for parts . For over a decade our military has been forced to scavenge essential parts from boneyards, static displays and salvage . Our navy is in equally poor condition of material due to delayed and restricted ‘upkeep’ periods where only only absolutely critical repairs and maintenance are performed ( usually by crews) rather than trained yard personnel.
It makes FOUR in the past week!!! Even with worn out equipment, the chance that this many “accidents” could happen in one week is improbable.
There are no coincidences.
GOD BLESS OUR ROARING LION PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Romans 13:1-2
13 All of you must obey the government rulers. Everyone who rules was given the power to rule by God. And all those who rule now were given that power by God. 2 So anyone who is against the government is really against something God has commanded. Those who are against the government bring punishment on themselves.
Let love explode and bring the dead to life
A love so bold to see a revolution somehow
Let love explode and bring the dead to life
A love so bold to bring a revolution somehow
Now I’m lost in Your freedom
And this world I’ll overcome
My God’s not dead, He’s surely alive
He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion
God’s not dead, surely alive
He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion
Roaring, He’s roaring, He’s roaring like a lion
Yep, its called the Gray Bar Country Club.
that’s very creative!
Gotta post this for the early AM crowd. Mark Robinson (man who spoke about 2nd Amendment at the N.C. City Council) is becoming a real motivator- something that the right desperately needs.
The more people like him and Scott Presler, the better. Trump can’t do this all by himself.
Thankyou, Mark Robinson!
I am so happy he is getting all this attention… he’s a great spokesman, passionate about 2A rights.
Mark Robinson “get’s it”. As a combat veteran it makes me proud to finally see my fellow Americans stand up! He is spot on everyone needs to be vigilant and stand up for our rights. Do not take them for granted people die everyday for that Constitution and the rights written on it. I spent my life defending that sacred document and I will continue to do so. I want all Americans to do the same as he has done and doing as I am as well. There is nothing more important and more urgent to stand up for!!
Pure, 100%, red-blooded, intelligent, well-grounded, patriotic, American Alpha male right there.
This is a gentle giant who is quite obviously slow to anger, but God help the person who gets on his wrong side.
I love him.
The groundwork for a Backdoor Ban on Semi-Auto Firearms and any trigger accessories is coming thru the proposed BATFE Bumpstock ban.
This decision ” will not ” and “does not” limit itself to just “bump stocks” it completely redefines what is ” Readily Convertible into a machine gun “
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=ATF-2018-0002-0001
go comment and comment again, and again
Here’s Robinson’s segment from Fox and Friends yesterday:
That man is inspiring. God bless him and his loved ones.
Yes. God Bless them. They’ll be taking a lot of flak and hate from the #ViolentLunaticDemocrats.
At some point, this sh*t from the Left will subside. But not yet.
If the DemMSM would stop fanning the flames, that would help. But right now, they still are chomping at the bit to keep the fire going.
This is *such* a great interview.
Wish I was around in the AM to see this show. It’s gotta be the only decent News Show in the U.S.
He wants to be a History teacher, but I doubt there’s a school that would take him right now….outside of a handful that consider the Constitution a “legit document”.
That will change in the future, but this year? Probably not. The guy is waaaay too dedicated to FACTS.
I’m hoping he does a 180 and runs for office. Big Mark Robinson. He gets it.
Sounds like he’s considering it.
For now tho, I am so thankful he is doing exactly what he is doing.
He’s doing more for Americans (in motivating them to take back the reigns) than any politician (w/ the exception of Trump) could do.
We need Mark Robinson *exactly* where he is right now.
Does it start here?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/not-only-do-obamas-fbi-and-doj-lack-candor-fisa-court-says-clappers-nsa-had-an-institutional-lack-of-candor/
I certainly hope POTUS Trump gives strong public support to EPA Sec. Pruitt ! For too long the EPA has been the fiefdom of the Left, abusing its regulatory powers to curtail our freedoms, inhibit or prohibit our use of property we own based upon their ‘private science’ determinations, and their fiat regulatory policies inflicting enormous economic, social and physical harm all out of proportion to the ‘harm’ they claim to prevent. The emergent CAFE standards battle is going to be a key issue. Less than a quarter of the nation’s states are seeking to impose vehicular emission and performance standards making new vehicles all but unaffordable to many. Its fantasyland mileage standards completely ignores the passenger safety compromises inherent to meeting them or the nature of the majority of American’s travel habits..
He has. See thread below
SB54 is a bill for Sanctuary Cities in CA., I guess. Here’s Scott’s tweet and below is a vid of a woman speaking against it last year:
It sure is a now law that favors Illegal Residents over Taxpaying Legal Residents and went into effect Jan 1, 2018. I am looking forward to the Supreme Court overturning this insult to law abiding people all over our nation. California is run but radical marxists and I’m wondering how much more the people here will take until they say in a loud enough voice “Enough”. I can’t believe the majority here support these legislators and wonder how much vote fraud ensures reelection for democrats to keep their super majority and ability to keep hurting the “forgotten men and women of our state.”.
Thanks MV.
Looks like the tide may be turning in CA.
You guys could use your very own Mark Robinson (or a hundred of him) out there to get the law abiding citizens to create an inspired and dedicated front, up and down the state.
Take heart from changes that have already been made and continue with the battle.
As it stands, the amount of cities that are pushing back against Sanctuary City status is inspiring – keep it going!
We are depending on you guys!
Here’s the vid of the woman speaking against the bill SB54. It’s pretty powerful. It’s from a year ago.
This Bill SB54 looks like it’s not just about Sanctuary Cities, but rather Law Enforcement sharing data (with ICE?) People from CA. please correct this info if wrong or incomplete – thanks:
She even mentions Non-Profits (ie. CHURCHES) and the $$$ they make off of the Business of Illegal Aliens- it’s *lucrative*.
Lutheran Church makes a sh*tload of cash off of illegals. Gawd, grew up Swedish Lutheran…can it get more humiliating that that?!
I’m RC, and really detest Catholic Charities. It’s only real connection to Catholicism is it’s name. It is most likely the same with the Lutheran charity. We have both been infiltrated.
When I started educating myself regarding the immigrant and refugee issues in the United States – my heart dropped to find out that the Lutherans Social Services were involved and making money doing harm to the United States.
Haven’t practiced religion in years, but being brought up in the Lutheran religion – breaks my heart.
Just LOOK at that Fake Smile. ugh.
He is a TRUE Politician. To the core.
Thank you President Trump for another great week of MAGA.
Mr. Barsoomian appoints a Hillary rank and file as his Deputy DAG in reaction to DiGenova is a threat to POTUS to avoid a more sinister agent should he be fired.
RR lets Clinton off on tax evasion and yet…….
Definition of deep state swamp – unfairly going after the innocent minor guys and letting the corrupt honchos go – for a fee or favors.
He points out that Jerry Brown got less votes to win governorship in California than our Lion PDJT garnered from California in the 2016 presidential race. He’s got fire in his bones!
Travis Allen 2018 CA Gubernatorial Candidate – Modesto October 2017
Coward deleted his tweet.
Jeffery Todd Guterman, PHD – lives in Florida.
I guess we should be happy he didn’t drive to DC and try to murder all the Republicans like another democrat did.
