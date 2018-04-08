April 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #444

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

53 Responses to April 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #444

  nimrodman says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Poll: Working-Class Americans Most Supportive of Trump's Immigration Agenda…
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/07/germanys-die-welt-proclaims-trump-successful-climate-protector-world/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  BlackKnightRides says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    President Trump's greatest priority:
    Election Integrity.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  LibtardFantasy says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Just added Ace Hardware to the list! boycottleftwingers.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:30 am

    GOP Rep Meadows: If Rosenstein Doesn’t Turn Over Docs, We Will Move to Impeach
    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/04/07/gop-rep-meadows-rosenstein-doesnt-turn-docs-will-move-impeach/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  conservativeinny says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

    2more military have died in a crash. How many does that makes the past weeks? Too many IMHO
    http://www.oann.com/two-soldiers-killed-in-helicopter-crash-at-fort-campbell-kentucky/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    millwright says:
      April 8, 2018 at 12:50 am

      We’ll helos are a flying collection of parts looking for a place to crash …but I suspect the well-documented ‘starvation rations’ of parts and maintenance training during the Obama years is playing a large part in the rising accident rates as well as the numbers of aircraft deadlined for parts . For over a decade our military has been forced to scavenge essential parts from boneyards, static displays and salvage . Our navy is in equally poor condition of material due to delayed and restricted ‘upkeep’ periods where only only absolutely critical repairs and maintenance are performed ( usually by crews) rather than trained yard personnel.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    distracted2 says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:44 am

      It makes FOUR in the past week!!! Even with worn out equipment, the chance that this many “accidents” could happen in one week is improbable.

      There are no coincidences.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  kinthenorthwest says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    GOD BLESS OUR ROARING LION PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
    Romans 13:1-2
    13 All of you must obey the government rulers. Everyone who rules was given the power to rule by God. And all those who rule now were given that power by God. 2 So anyone who is against the government is really against something God has commanded. Those who are against the government bring punishment on themselves.

    Let love explode and bring the dead to life
    A love so bold to see a revolution somehow
    Let love explode and bring the dead to life
    A love so bold to bring a revolution somehow
    Now I’m lost in Your freedom
    And this world I’ll overcome
    My God’s not dead, He’s surely alive
    He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion
    God’s not dead, surely alive
    He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion
    Roaring, He’s roaring, He’s roaring like a lion

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  phoenixRising says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Gotta post this for the early AM crowd. Mark Robinson (man who spoke about 2nd Amendment at the N.C. City Council) is becoming a real motivator- something that the right desperately needs.

    The more people like him and Scott Presler, the better. Trump can’t do this all by himself.

    Thankyou, Mark Robinson!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    phoenixRising says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I am so happy he is getting all this attention… he’s a great spokesman, passionate about 2A rights.

      Like

      Reply
    dman1971 says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Mark Robinson “get’s it”. As a combat veteran it makes me proud to finally see my fellow Americans stand up! He is spot on everyone needs to be vigilant and stand up for our rights. Do not take them for granted people die everyday for that Constitution and the rights written on it. I spent my life defending that sacred document and I will continue to do so. I want all Americans to do the same as he has done and doing as I am as well. There is nothing more important and more urgent to stand up for!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    ForGodandCountry says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Pure, 100%, red-blooded, intelligent, well-grounded, patriotic, American Alpha male right there.

      This is a gentle giant who is quite obviously slow to anger, but God help the person who gets on his wrong side.

      I love him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Saintmike says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:57 am


    The groundwork for a Backdoor Ban on Semi-Auto Firearms and any trigger accessories is coming thru the proposed BATFE Bumpstock ban.
    This decision ” will not ” and “does not” limit itself to just “bump stocks” it completely redefines what is ” Readily Convertible into a machine gun “

    https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=ATF-2018-0002-0001

    go comment and comment again, and again

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Here’s Robinson’s segment from Fox and Friends yesterday:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Plain Jane says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:35 am

      That man is inspiring. God bless him and his loved ones.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      sunnydaze says:
        April 8, 2018 at 1:53 am

        Yes. God Bless them. They’ll be taking a lot of flak and hate from the #ViolentLunaticDemocrats.

        At some point, this sh*t from the Left will subside. But not yet.

        If the DemMSM would stop fanning the flames, that would help. But right now, they still are chomping at the bit to keep the fire going.

        Like

        Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:42 am

      This is *such* a great interview.

      Wish I was around in the AM to see this show. It’s gotta be the only decent News Show in the U.S.

      He wants to be a History teacher, but I doubt there’s a school that would take him right now….outside of a handful that consider the Constitution a “legit document”.

      That will change in the future, but this year? Probably not. The guy is waaaay too dedicated to FACTS.

      Like

      Reply
      ForGodandCountry says:
        April 8, 2018 at 1:50 am

        I’m hoping he does a 180 and runs for office. Big Mark Robinson. He gets it.

        Like

        Reply
        sunnydaze says:
          April 8, 2018 at 1:57 am

          Sounds like he’s considering it.

          For now tho, I am so thankful he is doing exactly what he is doing.

          He’s doing more for Americans (in motivating them to take back the reigns) than any politician (w/ the exception of Trump) could do.

          We need Mark Robinson *exactly* where he is right now.

          Like

          Reply
  millwright says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:15 am

    I certainly hope POTUS Trump gives strong public support to EPA Sec. Pruitt ! For too long the EPA has been the fiefdom of the Left, abusing its regulatory powers to curtail our freedoms, inhibit or prohibit our use of property we own based upon their ‘private science’ determinations, and their fiat regulatory policies inflicting enormous economic, social and physical harm all out of proportion to the ‘harm’ they claim to prevent. The emergent CAFE standards battle is going to be a key issue. Less than a quarter of the nation’s states are seeking to impose vehicular emission and performance standards making new vehicles all but unaffordable to many. Its fantasyland mileage standards completely ignores the passenger safety compromises inherent to meeting them or the nature of the majority of American’s travel habits..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:23 am

    SB54 is a bill for Sanctuary Cities in CA., I guess. Here’s Scott’s tweet and below is a vid of a woman speaking against it last year:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    mvneeds2016 says:
      April 8, 2018 at 2:00 am

      It sure is a now law that favors Illegal Residents over Taxpaying Legal Residents and went into effect Jan 1, 2018. I am looking forward to the Supreme Court overturning this insult to law abiding people all over our nation. California is run but radical marxists and I’m wondering how much more the people here will take until they say in a loud enough voice “Enough”. I can’t believe the majority here support these legislators and wonder how much vote fraud ensures reelection for democrats to keep their super majority and ability to keep hurting the “forgotten men and women of our state.”.

      Like

      Reply
      sunnydaze says:
        April 8, 2018 at 2:09 am

        Thanks MV.

        Looks like the tide may be turning in CA.

        You guys could use your very own Mark Robinson (or a hundred of him) out there to get the law abiding citizens to create an inspired and dedicated front, up and down the state.

        Take heart from changes that have already been made and continue with the battle.

        As it stands, the amount of cities that are pushing back against Sanctuary City status is inspiring – keep it going!

        We are depending on you guys!

        Like

        Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Here’s the vid of the woman speaking against the bill SB54. It’s pretty powerful. It’s from a year ago.

    This Bill SB54 looks like it’s not just about Sanctuary Cities, but rather Law Enforcement sharing data (with ICE?) People from CA. please correct this info if wrong or incomplete – thanks:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      April 8, 2018 at 1:32 am

      She even mentions Non-Profits (ie. CHURCHES) and the $$$ they make off of the Business of Illegal Aliens- it’s *lucrative*.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      sunnydaze says:
        April 8, 2018 at 1:34 am

        Lutheran Church makes a sh*tload of cash off of illegals. Gawd, grew up Swedish Lutheran…can it get more humiliating that that?!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        Plain Jane says:
          April 8, 2018 at 1:42 am

          I’m RC, and really detest Catholic Charities. It’s only real connection to Catholicism is it’s name. It is most likely the same with the Lutheran charity. We have both been infiltrated.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        Nchadwick says:
          April 8, 2018 at 2:01 am

          When I started educating myself regarding the immigrant and refugee issues in the United States – my heart dropped to find out that the Lutherans Social Services were involved and making money doing harm to the United States.

          Haven’t practiced religion in years, but being brought up in the Lutheran religion – breaks my heart.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  phoenixRising says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Bree says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Thank you President Trump for another great week of MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  Keebler ac says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Mr. Barsoomian appoints a Hillary rank and file as his Deputy DAG in reaction to DiGenova is a threat to POTUS to avoid a more sinister agent should he be fired.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  ForGodandCountry says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Keebler ac says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:54 am

    RR lets Clinton off on tax evasion and yet…….

    Definition of deep state swamp – unfairly going after the innocent minor guys and letting the corrupt honchos go – for a fee or favors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  thinkthinkthink says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:02 am

    He points out that Jerry Brown got less votes to win governorship in California than our Lion PDJT garnered from California in the 2016 presidential race. He’s got fire in his bones!

    Travis Allen 2018 CA Gubernatorial Candidate – Modesto October 2017

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  ForGodandCountry says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Coward deleted his tweet.

    Jeffery Todd Guterman, PHD – lives in Florida.

    I guess we should be happy he didn’t drive to DC and try to murder all the Republicans like another democrat did.

    Like

    Reply

