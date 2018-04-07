President Donald Trump – Weekly Address April 7th, 2018, “Border Security”…

President Trump delivers the weekly address on April 7th, 2018, on the subject of border security and the latest laws passed by the state of California that undermine U.S. federal immigration laws.
I would rather be the hammer than the anvil – Erwin Rommel
“Be the hammer, not the nail.”
Utah attorney John Huber’s football coach.
“I’d rather be a hammer than a nail
Yes I would, if I only could, I surely would.”
— Simon and Garfunkel in “El Condor Pasa”
“It’s Happening”
“EH CA.
Relevant soon.”
Eric Holder?
Hope so. He’s not here to help…
“Border states are VERY key.
Bigger than you can imagine.
The pipeline.
Not R vs D.
CA is special.
Public will learn.”
Finally.
What a line to end on. How much do I love our President? I can’t quantify, and it grows every day.
He is calling out and going after Calif. He is locked on.
Locked on like a T… nm lol Hoorah
Thank you Mr. President! He is not only calling out Calif but the democrats too! All criminals!
Can’t wait to see Tom Llamas on ABC News today to see how he spins this.
Orange County is famous now. They should revive the TVSeries “The OC” and all the high school kids are grown up now, fighting against the sanctuary city junk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know several people that live there. A few facts from the ground.
– 20 years ago, 4 different family members were hit by vehicles. All driven by illegal aliens, without insurance. I was a passenger in one of the accidents.
– A relative lives in Costa Mesa in a largely Latino area. One morning he woke up, and every van and truck were tagged with graffitti. He went online, the claimed motive was “this is our neighborhood now”.
– A review of the DEA Most Wanted online database reveals almost 100% were Mexican nationals. Wanted for trafficking heroine, meth, etc.
Lived in Costa Mesa 55 yrs Ten yrs ago I lived off of 19th and Placentia. If you drove by you would think it was a 3rd world shathole! Finally got out only to find out Washington State almost as bad. Sigh
Strong! Make this happen, get them bastard’s out of our country now, take Demorats with you.
What an incredible address! Our President is absolutely winning on Immigration and it is scaring the Left, MSM, Democrats and RINOs to death 💀!
the Data below is only getting better with each passind day!
Great thread by unseen1 that speaks to their fears!
I sense VSGPDJT is not backing down.
One.
Bit.
At.
All.
Darrell Issa was just on Fox News.
He said the fencing in San Diego, which has been very effective (not perfect), was installed by the National Guard with salvaged scrap metal at the push of a local politician.
Pioneers! We traveled furthest to settle; we are strong!
Issa is part of the problem
Trump’s political instincts are far better than anyone realizes. If the DEMs could shut their pie holes and acted somewhat normal, they had a slam dunk in the midterms. This caravan was a game changer that just back fired on the DEMs, RINOs, and Chamber of Commerce. This is like a Willy Horton ad- Mexican rapist and dope dealers storming towards the border.Play that visual over and over and over. Who do you think the suburban soccer mom is going to stand with. The folks who want to build a wall and keep her and little Mary safe or the sniveling liberal who wants to stick up for open borders, criminals, and sanctuary cities. Trump just gave these idiot REPs the road map for mid-term victories.
I like the way he called out California!!! He shoots from the hip–if I were them, I would be worried…but they are “fruits and nuts” out there…not sure they are even aware.
so proud i voted for him!!!
Not all of us are fruits and nuts, but there are a lot of them.
The pendulum is swinging ever so slowly.
It may be swinging slowly, but is is swinging with a vengeance…And at this point, it is becoming unstoppable.
Everyone, not all of us trapped behind enemy lines are libtards… We have been cowed and ridiculed to be careful what we say and to whom we say anything to. Rest assured, we are here, we are watching, and we are waiting for the moment to be heard…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hooorahh!
We are aware; give them enough rope….
The best way to help President Trump is to vote for those people that will support his and the true legal citizens of these United States agenda. Of fixing our borders and laws. Then enforcing our United States Federal laws.
🇺🇸Take it to ’em, Mr. President!!🇺🇸
Keep Charging!!
We STAND with YOU!! 🇺🇸
WE SUPPORT YOU! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
We will FIGHT for OUR Country! 🇺🇸For OUR Children!! 🇺🇸For the Whole of Mankind!!🗺✌
WE WILL PREVAIL!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸
May, God, continue to Bless US and Strengthen US! Every one!!
AMEN
I could NOT be MORE PROUD of this MAN!!!
Fight ON, Mr. PRESIDENT!!!
What ever is required of ME…
I STAND READY!!
A reminder for the usupers mentioned by President Trump who would extend their middle finger in contempt towards us:
*usurpers*
MAGA.
CA and a few other states reminds me of the Old West towns where a group of criminals would work their way into positions of power. They would become the Sheriff, the Mayor, the Judge, the city council etc. At this point, they pretty much ruled the town. This would go on until the little people decided to take their town back. Hence the term vigilantes from vigilance committees.
This situation has played out in towns of various sizes across the country since those early days of the country. All that is required is getting the votes to stay in power and illegal aliens have been the weapon used. Just look at how LBJ won the 1948 Senate election in TX. The D-Rats have now scaled it up to control entire states.
IMHO, the only way to start reversing things in these corrupt cities and states is to start prosecuting these officials for breaking the Federal laws. Nothing will happen to them at the state level because they OWN the state. Look at Jerry Brown. a wealthy person who takes a pension from EVERY state office he has held. He openly uses state resources for his personal benefit. And of course no one does anything about it.
A combination of sending the illegal aliens back to their home country coupled with Fed prosecution of elected officials who break the law will start turning around places like CA. Destroy their fraud vote base and eliminate the criminals who are in power because of it. Rinse and repeat until the state once again is part of the USA. JMHO
“All that is required is getting the votes to stay in power and illegal aliens have been the weapon used.”
This is why George Soros is funding District Attorney’s races all over the country with overwhelming amounts of money. He will use them to persecute Republicans and Conservatives with the legal system, just as what was done to former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-TX)
Reach out and touch someone (the coyotes as they approach the border):
Marine scout snipers to get new Mk 13 Mod 7 rifles
http://patriotgunnews.com/2018/04/04/marine-scout-snipers-to-get-new-mk-13-mod-7-rifles/
Marine spokesman Capt. Christopher Harrision confirmed to the Marine Corps Times on Monday that Marine snipers will soon be toting the Mk13 Mod . Chambered in .300 Win Mag, the new Mk13 Mod 7 comes after the Corps has demonstrated a need for longer ranges than the previous sniper rifle system has been able to produce.
IT’S HAPPENING.
5.5
