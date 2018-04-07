President Donald Trump – Weekly Address April 7th, 2018, “Border Security”…

Posted on April 7, 2018 by

President Trump delivers the weekly address on April 7th, 2018, on the subject of border security and the latest laws passed by the state of California that undermine U.S. federal immigration laws.

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, Jeff Sessions, Mexico, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized.

39 Responses to President Donald Trump – Weekly Address April 7th, 2018, “Border Security”…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I would rather be the hammer than the anvil – Erwin Rommel

  2. disklxik says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    “It’s Happening”

  3. FofBW says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    He is calling out and going after Calif. He is locked on.

  4. codasouthtexas says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Thank you Mr. President! He is not only calling out Calif but the democrats too! All criminals!

  5. Scott J. Brooks says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Can’t wait to see Tom Llamas on ABC News today to see how he spins this.

  6. talkietina says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Orange County is famous now. They should revive the TVSeries “The OC” and all the high school kids are grown up now, fighting against the sanctuary city junk.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 7, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      I know several people that live there. A few facts from the ground.

      – 20 years ago, 4 different family members were hit by vehicles. All driven by illegal aliens, without insurance. I was a passenger in one of the accidents.

      – A relative lives in Costa Mesa in a largely Latino area. One morning he woke up, and every van and truck were tagged with graffitti. He went online, the claimed motive was “this is our neighborhood now”.

      – A review of the DEA Most Wanted online database reveals almost 100% were Mexican nationals. Wanted for trafficking heroine, meth, etc.

      • Janice says:
        April 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Lived in Costa Mesa 55 yrs Ten yrs ago I lived off of 19th and Placentia. If you drove by you would think it was a 3rd world shathole! Finally got out only to find out Washington State almost as bad. Sigh

  7. Jimi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Strong! Make this happen, get them bastard’s out of our country now, take Demorats with you.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    What an incredible address! Our President is absolutely winning on Immigration and it is scaring the Left, MSM, Democrats and RINOs to death 💀!

    the Data below is only getting better with each passind day!

  9. itsarickthing says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I sense VSGPDJT is not backing down.
    One.
    Bit.
    At.
    All.

  10. Perot Conservative says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Darrell Issa was just on Fox News.

    He said the fencing in San Diego, which has been very effective (not perfect), was installed by the National Guard with salvaged scrap metal at the push of a local politician.

  11. iTrollPalmer (@iTrollPalmer) says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Trump’s political instincts are far better than anyone realizes. If the DEMs could shut their pie holes and acted somewhat normal, they had a slam dunk in the midterms. This caravan was a game changer that just back fired on the DEMs, RINOs, and Chamber of Commerce. This is like a Willy Horton ad- Mexican rapist and dope dealers storming towards the border.Play that visual over and over and over. Who do you think the suburban soccer mom is going to stand with. The folks who want to build a wall and keep her and little Mary safe or the sniveling liberal who wants to stick up for open borders, criminals, and sanctuary cities. Trump just gave these idiot REPs the road map for mid-term victories.

  12. Pat Frederick says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    I like the way he called out California!!! He shoots from the hip–if I were them, I would be worried…but they are “fruits and nuts” out there…not sure they are even aware.
    so proud i voted for him!!!

  13. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The best way to help President Trump is to vote for those people that will support his and the true legal citizens of these United States agenda. Of fixing our borders and laws. Then enforcing our United States Federal laws.

  14. LafnH2O says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    🇺🇸Take it to ’em, Mr. President!!🇺🇸
    Keep Charging!!
    We STAND with YOU!! 🇺🇸
    WE SUPPORT YOU! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
    We will FIGHT for OUR Country! 🇺🇸For OUR Children!! 🇺🇸For the Whole of Mankind!!🗺✌
    WE WILL PREVAIL!!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸

    May, God, continue to Bless US and Strengthen US! Every one!!

    AMEN

    I could NOT be MORE PROUD of this MAN!!!
    Fight ON, Mr. PRESIDENT!!!
    What ever is required of ME…
    I STAND READY!!

  15. itswoot says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    A reminder for the usupers mentioned by President Trump who would extend their middle finger in contempt towards us:

  16. AH_C says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    MAGA.

  17. FL_GUY says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    CA and a few other states reminds me of the Old West towns where a group of criminals would work their way into positions of power. They would become the Sheriff, the Mayor, the Judge, the city council etc. At this point, they pretty much ruled the town. This would go on until the little people decided to take their town back. Hence the term vigilantes from vigilance committees.

    This situation has played out in towns of various sizes across the country since those early days of the country. All that is required is getting the votes to stay in power and illegal aliens have been the weapon used. Just look at how LBJ won the 1948 Senate election in TX. The D-Rats have now scaled it up to control entire states.

    IMHO, the only way to start reversing things in these corrupt cities and states is to start prosecuting these officials for breaking the Federal laws. Nothing will happen to them at the state level because they OWN the state. Look at Jerry Brown. a wealthy person who takes a pension from EVERY state office he has held. He openly uses state resources for his personal benefit. And of course no one does anything about it.

    A combination of sending the illegal aliens back to their home country coupled with Fed prosecution of elected officials who break the law will start turning around places like CA. Destroy their fraud vote base and eliminate the criminals who are in power because of it. Rinse and repeat until the state once again is part of the USA. JMHO

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      “All that is required is getting the votes to stay in power and illegal aliens have been the weapon used.”

      This is why George Soros is funding District Attorney’s races all over the country with overwhelming amounts of money. He will use them to persecute Republicans and Conservatives with the legal system, just as what was done to former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-TX)

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Reach out and touch someone (the coyotes as they approach the border):

    Marine scout snipers to get new Mk 13 Mod 7 rifles

    http://patriotgunnews.com/2018/04/04/marine-scout-snipers-to-get-new-mk-13-mod-7-rifles/

    Marine spokesman Capt. Christopher Harrision confirmed to the Marine Corps Times on Monday that Marine snipers will soon be toting the Mk13 Mod . Chambered in .300 Win Mag, the new Mk13 Mod 7 comes after the Corps has demonstrated a need for longer ranges than the previous sniper rifle system has been able to produce.

  19. The Raven says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    IT’S HAPPENING.

    5.5

