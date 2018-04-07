If you are a really old timer Treeper, you used to read Mailboxes and Old Barns every Sunday. If you missed those excellent stories, and you haven’t yet discoverred Sharon’s writing, here’s your chance. It’s only 3.99 on Kindle.
It has one of my must have requirements to be added to my favorites list. If an author can make me see the characters, feel the action, view the scenery, in other words, put me in the story, it’s a rare treat. Sharon has that gift. Along with the ability to allow the experiences as related to be the lessons we sometimes need, without attaching a sermon.
Most of you are familiar with our friend, Sharon, who comments here regularly. You have probably read her posts (lovingly referred to as MBOB) at Conservative Treehouse on Sunday mornings in past years.
You may even know that Sharon wrote a book (see cover above), and thought to yourself that it might be something you would like to read, but never got around to purchasing a copy.
If you are such a person, now is your time! Mailboxes and Old Barns is now available in the Kindle edition for just $3.99. Full disclosure: This may not be a new development – just new to me. MBOB is now available in hard cover, paperback, AND Kindle!
If you are newcomer, do yourself a favor and read some of the old Sunday MBOB posts. You can find them by using the “Choose A Topic” box in the right margin, and selecting the category “Mailboxes & Old Barns”.
I just did it myself (to make sure it worked okay, and see what results I got), then read one of the first on the list. Even I had forgotten the beauty and “rightness” of Sharon’s words. Made me cry.
Me, too. Sharon’s story about the sprouting wheat moved me to tears. I have had many losses in the last ten years, and I was comforted and encouraged to press on instead of spending too much time looking longingly back. The best really is yet to be. Christ in us. (PS – I just bought the Kindle book.)
Treeper from way back, and I do certainly remember these! Haven’t seen any for awhile though.
I meant to buy it a while ago. Thank you for reminding me.
Menagerie – thank you for posting this. One day, early in my fortunate discovery of a vacancy on my now-claimed Treeper branch, I noticed this book featured in upper right corner of this website.
Because both mailboxes & weathered gray barns are an integral part of my childhood, I ordered it, and cherished every word Sharon wrote. The book resides on my ‘favorites’ shelf. Those are books I read over & over again because they feed my soul & feel like family.
I hope others who seek stories of our generational evolution as Americans will consider reading Sharon’s book.
It’s also available for $3.99 on Nook.
Just finished the purchase.
Thank you for letting us know.
Available on iBooks, too for $3.99
Purchased and reading the book. A great read to enjoy on a lazy Saturday afternoon, after having a house full of children and grandchildren for a week.
I’ve purchased this a while back — a lovely read!
😍😍 Hi Zurich Mike. Just one more reason we Treepers are family. Writers like Sharon bring us closer through shared experiences & family memories. 💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks just got my Kindle copy
From the Amazon page:
“Between 1900 and 1910, many Danish families who had transitioned through Ellis Island to Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska boarded the immigrant cars for one more ride with their children, their plows, their horses, their cow, and their trunks. Their final destination was the dry land prairie country in the northeastern corner of Montana-Roosevelt County, Sheridan County, and Richland County.
These essays document historical and family events, personalities, perspectives, and strong memories. The focus may be on a place, a conversation, a news broadcast, a dead calf, a letter, a time of day, or sometimes a shot to the heart received in the middle of some childhood pursuit. Mailboxes along the roads and old barns set back in fields overgrown with weeds often served as landmarks that told us where we were and how far we had to go. Sometimes they signaled ‘home’ and the end of the road. At other times, barely visible through swirling snow, they told us we had miles to go.
When I started compiling these word pictures, I realized they were like those mailboxes and old barns-still identifying important places along the road, still signaling where I am and how far I have to go. May this work be found to be a faithful record of heritage as it is laid alongside the writings of grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
‘The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a good inheritance.’ Psalm 16:6”
I love history!
Thank you for letting us know! Hidden treasures are sought after 🙂
Mary=Check out” McGill Nev. Memories 1935-55″ about growing up during WWII in a copper mining town. by Keith B. Gibson . It is on Kindle.
I remember!
As a true writer can, Sharon has the ability to transport the reader back to an era of a time gone by full of wonderful memories😄
Not an old Treeper (two years perhaps) but am getting older. Much appreciated post.
Will check it out.
Seems much like my youth enjoyed, and now distorted thru the lense of current media.
Blessings to all
This evoked a thought about another mailbox. Maybe a step or two removed from Mailboxes & Old Barns, but the Kindred Spirit Mailbox is worth a visit if one ever walks along the shore of Bird Island, NC, below Sunset Beach. A remote repository for thoughts.
http://thekindredspirit.net/
