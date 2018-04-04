Shooter at YouTube Campus Identified as Iranian, Vegan, PETA Activist, Angry Over YouTube Policies…

Police have identified the shooter who attacked a San Bruno YouTube campus wounding three employees and killing herself as Nasim Aghdam. Apparently Ms. Aghdam was a user of the platform and was considerably upset about YouTube ad revenue policies.

Nasim Aghdam has a website [available here] displaying a weird manifesto of sorts where she admonishes YouTube for censorship and demonetization of her video content. Her self-identification is an “Iranian Vegan”, and apparently she is also an animal rights activist. Prior to the rampage she might not have entirely lost all her marbles, but there was definitely a big hole in her bag.

(Via ABC7) […] Aghdam is said to have no relationship with anyone in the YouTube facility. Sources contacted by ABC7 News say that Aghdam did not have an ID badge, but was carrying a purse, and that nobody in the facility knew who she was. According to her website, a possible motivation for the shooting could have been tied to her many YouTube accounts, which she says have seen a decline in viewership over the past few months. (read more)

