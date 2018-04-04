Shooter at YouTube Campus Identified as Iranian, Vegan, PETA Activist, Angry Over YouTube Policies…

Police have identified the shooter who attacked a San Bruno YouTube campus wounding three employees and killing herself as Nasim Aghdam. Apparently Ms. Aghdam was a user of the platform and was considerably upset about YouTube ad revenue policies.
Nasim Aghdam has a website [available here] displaying a weird manifesto of sorts where she admonishes YouTube for censorship and demonetization of her video content. Her self-identification is an “Iranian Vegan”, and apparently she is also an animal rights activist. Prior to the rampage she might not have entirely lost all her marbles, but there was definitely a big hole in her bag.
(Via ABC7) […] Aghdam is said to have no relationship with anyone in the YouTube facility. Sources contacted by ABC7 News say that Aghdam did not have an ID badge, but was carrying a purse, and that nobody in the facility knew who she was.
According to her website, a possible motivation for the shooting could have been tied to her many YouTube accounts, which she says have seen a decline in viewership over the past few months. (read more)
Yikes…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting. And grateful my father never felt compelled to alert the police every time he learned I was angry at something or someone…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, you have to be really messed to trigger that from a father. Especially for a female.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In those cultures (Middle East, Iran Turkey etc) it’s quite common to hear threats of killing or raping when one is really mad, especially from the males. But they rarely go through with it unless honour and pride are involved.
It would be interesting to see some of her Youtube videos. I’d say she was a typical vegan activist often frothing at the mouth. These are the types who let animals out of enclosures.
The father would have been asked what frame of mind she was in after having reported her missing.
“I think she was OK except she was really angry at Youtube for unilaterally cutting off her income after years of hard work and slow build up”.
What Youtube is doing is akin to having your corner store business being shuttered up by the government after many years of toil and with no explanation. I’m actually surprised more of this hasn’t happened (as yet).
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ Sylvia… I’m guessing you weren’t a snowflake who went off the deep end when you got angry, either. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL no, despite my threats to take a shovel to a long list of idiots who annoy me.
Kind of made me wonder how bad a gal had to act for her father to call the cops thinking “wow, she’s off her rocker and really gonna do something bad!” She must have been SERIOUSLY messed up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“When cops found her in NorCal last night…”
What?
Another case of ‘had the shooter but let them go’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And LE let her family know they located her ………..:
Nasim Aghdam’s family had reported her missing and her dad had told police he thought she might be going to YouTube’s offices near San Francisco because she “hated” the tech giant.
Police questioned her and took no action before notifying her family that she had been found.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/youtube-shooting-gunwoman-found-sleeping-12300153
LikeLike
-snip-
Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed officers located a woman by the same name asleep in a vehicle asleep in a Mountain View parking lot Tuesday morning. Nelson said the woman declined to answer further questions but the police spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether police were warned Aghdam might go to YouTube.
http://gulfnews.com/news/americas/usa/what-we-know-about-nasim-aghdam-the-youtube-shooter-1.2199491
LikeLike
Whoa…..excuse the expression, but that looks like some whacked out brawd….
No offense to our lovely ladies…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
So…the “angry with a boyfriend” story was BS?
Sounds like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know, I think the truth here is she would have been happier if she had let go and enjoyed the occasional bacon cheeseburger. I know I always feel better afterwards.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh yeah…but make mine a double bacon cheeseburger.
And chase it with a chocolate shake!
😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Darn it, Wheatie, that’s making me hungry! Sounds really good right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make mine a triple hold the cheese and hold the beef! Never could trust anyone that didn’t like bacon.
Great story for Hogg! Wonder how he will twist this into more gun control…….As he gives his Natzi salute!
Idiot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on, I just got up, now I have to go cook….
but have all the ingredients….plus a frozen vanilla, strawberry, and banana shake in the freezer…
Oh…yeah….😎
Bye the way, she looks like a real wacko…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we’re missing two pieces of information:
How long did she live in US ? (any US college, jobs etc)
When did she become vegan (short of B12 and DHA from fish oil)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
mike: “How long did she live in US ? (any US college, jobs etc)”
Most likely she has lived in the US all of her life. There was a large influx of Iranians to California when the Shah of Iran was deposed in the ’70s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike, has anyone said what type of gun she used? That is missing from the accounts I read.
LikeLike
I read multiple reports she had a “handgun” and “calmly shot at people.”
LikeLike
During the live news coverage here in San Francisco on KTVU 2, (a Fox Affiliate), the reporters were saying from “witnesses” on the ground it was a Girlfriend/Boyfriend spat… basically they jumped the “gun” to report something while the News Helicopter hovered around.
This was the very definition of “fake news” instead of stating the hard facts they had to broadcast anything, including speculation by 2nd hand accounts!
BTW interesting factoids… the Golden Gate National Cemetery is 3 blocks away… the largest Military Cemetery on the West Coast. And another 3 blocks away is Tanforan Mall… before it became a Mall it was where Seabiscuit raced in the 1930’s. There is a Bronze statue on the outside of the mall to commemorate that. Oh and about a mile aways is where PG&E caused an enormous Gas Pipeline Explosion.
LikeLike
A few hours ago, everyone was reporting that she shot her boyfriend and two other people, then killed herself. So, not true?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If she loves animals so much, why did she not show mercy to the YouTube progressive baboons?
LikeLiked by 4 people
in one of her missives I read, she expressed concern for “non-human animals”
so animals = sympathy
humans = not so much
LikeLike
Brings to mind a quote attributed to holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel: “When someone says they want to kill you, believe them.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing this did today…was show us where ‘the gods of Youtube live’.
We got to see their “campus” in all it’s glory.
We got to see the little censorship wankers scurrying around out in the open.
It’s not a very impressive facility.
I mean…I wasn’t impressed, was anyone else impressed?
LikeLiked by 4 people
can we call in a strike on those coordinates?
LikeLike
It’s not a very impressive facility.
I mean…I wasn’t impressed, was anyone else impressed?
All you need is a lowly cubicle to exert The Left’s groupthink
All it takes is obedient drones
LikeLike
http://www.starelectricoc.com/portfolio/
There was a pic of her at 1year old holding a pistol. Her father owns this company, it looks like they got some nice contracts with Facebook and Microsoft among others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Attention Hogg and his band of merry fruitcakes now call for a boycott of YouTube? I won’t hold my breath.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope, Herr Hogg will call for a boycott of Big Macs and Quarter Pounders, as they obviously upset the Iranian Vegan
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Camera Hogg logic, since she was an Iranian vegan member of PETA, then of course the NRA is responsible for her actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Libtards are mentally deranged to the point they lack common sense. Characteristically, they are angry, miserable, insecure, humorless, arrogant and dangerous. Never trust a Libtard. They can turn on you like a rabid dog.
LikeLike
“Camp Pendleton stop torturing animals!” Them ain’t animals them there are Marines! Just Pi$$ them off and find out! Wanna see some real torture just go on down the beach to MCRD!
Ooooh Rah! Right Gunny?
LikeLike
Hey, I was stationed at Camp Pendleton many times. Believe it or not they treat animals wonderfully.
They have a mountain range in the middle of the base. On top of these mountains they have an animal reserve called Casey Springs. They have an actual Buffalo herd that they, the Marines, had started years ago. It has swelled to a few hundred. The Buffalo are not fenced in, because the mountains are too steep for them to get down. You are allowed to visit and look at them, but we don’t get too close. Found that out drinking beer on time..
On the Marine bases we have wild horses and protect the tortoises, jack rabbits, eagles, all the wild animals…and we cherish them…Also we allow sheep herders to tend their sheep on Camp Pendleton…
And, lokiscout is correct, if you want to see some real torture, go to the Marine Boot Camp about 35 miles down the road……been there…😎
Ooooh Rah! Semper Fi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s gonna be weird if her father ends up being an FBI informant too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, man. Oh, man. Oh, man….that made me laugh. I shouldn’t laugh…but I did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing that amazes me here. I thought it was just the conservatives who were getting kicked off YouTube and demonitized. Lo and behold they kick off one jihadist, hijab adorned, PETA vegan activist and she gets a gun and shoots up the place. I thought that was the job of conservatives?/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
And judging from all of the pictures of her on-line she had just one facial expression: miserable, pissed off, and angry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She looks like David Hogg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hangry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah Sylvia I came down here to say that. And there you are. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they say the NRA is a dangerous organization? Right.
Youtube/Google is the one who continues to censor and demonetize people at an alarming rate. They only want to push their own warped viewpoints. It’s not an excuse for what happened but it’s not surprising when they continue to screw with people’s hard work and livelihood.
Don’t get me started on Facebook.
LikeLike
From the many photos of her – she has this strange flat expression in her face in every photo – quite telling. Staring eyes. Thomas Wictors take on this:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/981375094059446273.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing we’ll be putting up GUN FREE ZONE signs on the YouTube campus now. No doubt that little oversight contributed to this incident.
LikeLike
-snip-
Aghdam was born in Iran and from an early age, she refused to eat meat or wear animal fur leading her to become a “humanitarian” who is concerned about animal welfare.
Aghdam even ran her own website which was dedicated to topics such as animal rights issues and veganism. Along with music videos by Michael Jackson and interviews with former U.S. president Bill Clinton,…
http://thegoldwater.com/news/22262-Who-Was-YouTube-Shooter-Nasim-Aghdam
So she liked Bubba……
LikeLike