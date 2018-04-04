Shooter at YouTube Campus Identified as Iranian, Vegan, PETA Activist, Angry Over YouTube Policies…

Posted on April 4, 2018 by

Police have identified the shooter who attacked a San Bruno YouTube campus wounding three employees and killing herself as Nasim Aghdam.  Apparently Ms. Aghdam was a user of the platform and was considerably upset about YouTube ad revenue policies.

Nasim Aghdam has a website [available here] displaying a weird manifesto of sorts where she admonishes YouTube for censorship and demonetization of her video content. Her self-identification is an “Iranian Vegan”, and apparently she is also an animal rights activist.   Prior to the rampage she might not have entirely lost all her marbles, but there was definitely a big hole in her bag.

(Via ABC7) […]  Aghdam is said to have no relationship with anyone in the YouTube facility.  Sources contacted by ABC7 News say that Aghdam did not have an ID badge, but was carrying a purse, and that nobody in the facility knew who she was.

According to her website, a possible motivation for the shooting could have been tied to her many YouTube accounts, which she says have seen a decline in viewership over the past few months. (read more)

(Visit Sketchy Website Here)

Yikes…

  1. sundance says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:58 am

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 4, 2018 at 3:05 am

      Interesting. And grateful my father never felt compelled to alert the police every time he learned I was angry at something or someone…

      Reply
      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        April 4, 2018 at 3:21 am

        Yeah, you have to be really messed to trigger that from a father. Especially for a female.

        Reply
      • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
        April 4, 2018 at 3:48 am

        In those cultures (Middle East, Iran Turkey etc) it’s quite common to hear threats of killing or raping when one is really mad, especially from the males. But they rarely go through with it unless honour and pride are involved.
        It would be interesting to see some of her Youtube videos. I’d say she was a typical vegan activist often frothing at the mouth. These are the types who let animals out of enclosures.

        The father would have been asked what frame of mind she was in after having reported her missing.
        “I think she was OK except she was really angry at Youtube for unilaterally cutting off her income after years of hard work and slow build up”.

        What Youtube is doing is akin to having your corner store business being shuttered up by the government after many years of toil and with no explanation. I’m actually surprised more of this hasn’t happened (as yet).

        Reply
      • Jesse T Mims says:
        April 4, 2018 at 3:59 am

        @ Sylvia… I’m guessing you weren’t a snowflake who went off the deep end when you got angry, either. lol

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          April 4, 2018 at 4:04 am

          LOL no, despite my threats to take a shovel to a long list of idiots who annoy me.

          Kind of made me wonder how bad a gal had to act for her father to call the cops thinking “wow, she’s off her rocker and really gonna do something bad!” She must have been SERIOUSLY messed up.

          Reply
  3. sundance says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:02 am

    So…the “angry with a boyfriend” story was BS?
    Sounds like it.

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 4, 2018 at 3:06 am

      You know, I think the truth here is she would have been happier if she had let go and enjoyed the occasional bacon cheeseburger. I know I always feel better afterwards.

      Reply
    • mike says:
      April 4, 2018 at 3:54 am

      I think we’re missing two pieces of information:
      How long did she live in US ? (any US college, jobs etc)
      When did she become vegan (short of B12 and DHA from fish oil)?

      Reply
      • H.R. says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:10 am

        mike: “How long did she live in US ? (any US college, jobs etc)”

        Most likely she has lived in the US all of her life. There was a large influx of Iranians to California when the Shah of Iran was deposed in the ’70s.

        Reply
      • Old Lady says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:30 am

        Mike, has anyone said what type of gun she used? That is missing from the accounts I read.

        Reply
    • The Defiant One says:
      April 4, 2018 at 4:24 am

      During the live news coverage here in San Francisco on KTVU 2, (a Fox Affiliate), the reporters were saying from “witnesses” on the ground it was a Girlfriend/Boyfriend spat… basically they jumped the “gun” to report something while the News Helicopter hovered around.

      This was the very definition of “fake news” instead of stating the hard facts they had to broadcast anything, including speculation by 2nd hand accounts!

      BTW interesting factoids… the Golden Gate National Cemetery is 3 blocks away… the largest Military Cemetery on the West Coast. And another 3 blocks away is Tanforan Mall… before it became a Mall it was where Seabiscuit raced in the 1930’s. There is a Bronze statue on the outside of the mall to commemorate that. Oh and about a mile aways is where PG&E caused an enormous Gas Pipeline Explosion.

      Reply
  6. Beverly says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:02 am

    A few hours ago, everyone was reporting that she shot her boyfriend and two other people, then killed herself. So, not true?

    Reply
  7. rsmith1776 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:05 am

    If she loves animals so much, why did she not show mercy to the YouTube progressive baboons?

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      April 4, 2018 at 4:56 am

      in one of her missives I read, she expressed concern for “non-human animals”

      so animals = sympathy
      humans = not so much

      Reply
  8. TMonroe says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Brings to mind a quote attributed to holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel: “When someone says they want to kill you, believe them.”

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:13 am

    One thing this did today…was show us where ‘the gods of Youtube live’.

    We got to see their “campus” in all it’s glory.
    We got to see the little censorship wankers scurrying around out in the open.

    It’s not a very impressive facility.
    I mean…I wasn’t impressed, was anyone else impressed?

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      April 4, 2018 at 4:57 am

      can we call in a strike on those coordinates?

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      April 4, 2018 at 5:01 am

      It’s not a very impressive facility.
      I mean…I wasn’t impressed, was anyone else impressed?

      All you need is a lowly cubicle to exert The Left’s groupthink
      All it takes is obedient drones

      Reply
  10. onevoiceinamerica says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:15 am

    http://www.starelectricoc.com/portfolio/
    There was a pic of her at 1year old holding a pistol. Her father owns this company, it looks like they got some nice contracts with Facebook and Microsoft among others.

    Reply
  11. NewOrleans says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:16 am

    Will Attention Hogg and his band of merry fruitcakes now call for a boycott of YouTube? I won’t hold my breath.

    Reply
  12. applevista says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:17 am

    Libtards are mentally deranged to the point they lack common sense. Characteristically, they are angry, miserable, insecure, humorless, arrogant and dangerous. Never trust a Libtard. They can turn on you like a rabid dog.

    Reply
  13. lokiscout says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:40 am

    “Camp Pendleton stop torturing animals!” Them ain’t animals them there are Marines! Just Pi$$ them off and find out! Wanna see some real torture just go on down the beach to MCRD!

    Ooooh Rah! Right Gunny?

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      April 4, 2018 at 4:34 am

      Hey, I was stationed at Camp Pendleton many times. Believe it or not they treat animals wonderfully.

      They have a mountain range in the middle of the base. On top of these mountains they have an animal reserve called Casey Springs. They have an actual Buffalo herd that they, the Marines, had started years ago. It has swelled to a few hundred. The Buffalo are not fenced in, because the mountains are too steep for them to get down. You are allowed to visit and look at them, but we don’t get too close. Found that out drinking beer on time..

      On the Marine bases we have wild horses and protect the tortoises, jack rabbits, eagles, all the wild animals…and we cherish them…Also we allow sheep herders to tend their sheep on Camp Pendleton…

      And, lokiscout is correct, if you want to see some real torture, go to the Marine Boot Camp about 35 miles down the road……been there…😎

      Ooooh Rah! Semper Fi.

      Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:59 am

    It’s gonna be weird if her father ends up being an FBI informant too.

    Reply
  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:01 am

    One thing that amazes me here. I thought it was just the conservatives who were getting kicked off YouTube and demonitized. Lo and behold they kick off one jihadist, hijab adorned, PETA vegan activist and she gets a gun and shoots up the place. I thought that was the job of conservatives?/sarc

    Reply
  16. Harry Lime says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:09 am

    And they say the NRA is a dangerous organization? Right.

    Youtube/Google is the one who continues to censor and demonetize people at an alarming rate. They only want to push their own warped viewpoints. It’s not an excuse for what happened but it’s not surprising when they continue to screw with people’s hard work and livelihood.

    Don’t get me started on Facebook.

    Reply
  17. OS says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:38 am

    From the many photos of her – she has this strange flat expression in her face in every photo – quite telling. Staring eyes. Thomas Wictors take on this:

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/981375094059446273.html

    Reply
  18. Artemis Gordon says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:43 am

    I’m guessing we’ll be putting up GUN FREE ZONE signs on the YouTube campus now. No doubt that little oversight contributed to this incident.

    Reply
  19. woohoowee says:
    April 4, 2018 at 5:03 am

    -snip-

    Aghdam was born in Iran and from an early age, she refused to eat meat or wear animal fur leading her to become a “humanitarian” who is concerned about animal welfare.

    Aghdam even ran her own website which was dedicated to topics such as animal rights issues and veganism. Along with music videos by Michael Jackson and interviews with former U.S. president Bill Clinton,…

    http://thegoldwater.com/news/22262-Who-Was-YouTube-Shooter-Nasim-Aghdam

    So she liked Bubba……

    Reply

