April 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #438

And the night crew punches in…
Night Watch = Best Watch 🙂
That’s a big 10-4.
I’m just hoping for the random 4.am tweet where we leave NAFTA and deploy the military to start building the wall.
Gotta love Trump’s 4AM tweets versus the media’s daily 4AM narrative drops from commie central.
Reporting for duty!
In response to $60B new US tariffs (15%-aluminum and 25%-steel), starting Monday, China imposes $3B in new tariffs on 120 products:
15% ($1B/yr) on nuts, fresh and dried fruit, ginseng and wine, rolled steel bars
25% ($2B/yr) pork products, aluminum scrap
. https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/china-hits-back-with-new-tariffs-on-us-meat-fruit-other-products-20180402-p4z7d1.html
. https://translate.google.com/translate?u=http%3A%2F%2Fgss.mof.gov.cn%2Fzhengwuxinxi%2Fgongzuodongtai%2F201804%2Ft20180401_2857770.html
Aluminum scrap that is funny along with the pork addition.
China dumps more Aluminum in the U.S. then we into china *rolls eyes* Also we send very little scrap already to china. Most is recycled domestically or sent to Canada. If I am remembering the last United States Geological Survey report correctly on Aluminum.
I wonder if the whole People Without Frontiers drama has been cooked up over the last couple of months as part of a plan to have stuff going on to fill the daily news cycle, and therefore distract from The Big Ugly when it gets really, really serious soon (indictments etc.).
LikeLiked by 2 people
😀 The old sleight of hand magic trick! Attract attention to a hard focus on the southern border, while commie USCIS opens the northern border up to a “test” pilot program. It’s known, alot easier to get to U.S.A. via Canadian passport.
Remember Trudeau announcing to foreign banned-muslims to come to Canada, they’d be welcomed with open arms?
It was planed out several months ago their was a kick starter or gofund me or something for raising money for the whole thing.
Maybe it’s like two summers ago, where migrants was walking on highways all over Europe, to get the feelings changed to a more “pro-migrant” stance. Funny that we all ways see family’s migrating, but here in Europe it’s 80-90 % fighting aged men who claim to be refugees, where are all the small children the left cries about?
Doesn’t this admission of an appointment by Sessions of a prosecutor who reports to Sessions prove that he never needed to recuse himself? No one asks why he did then but doesn’t now.
Not in my opinion. The MUH RUSSIA recusal was justified based on real conflict of interest, and by recusing he evaded an actual gotcha. Sessions’ association with the campaign was a legitimate issue, and comes into play if the campaign is being investigated. The likely Obama-tainted DOJ ethics advisers believed Sessions needed to recuse on MUH RUSSIA, so he wisely followed their advice. But he also wisely avoided the Mueller-suggesting “Black Hat Factory” Office of Special Counsel, and did not get a second special counsel for other issues – just used standard DOJ.
Very sharp play, IMO, and by the book.
And way ahead of the ‘competition’.
Yes it was the only possible choice because to not do so means Sessions would wind up heading the investigation into his very own campaign associates Flynn, Manafort, Page, Kushner, Don Jr, etc, AND Trump AND Sessions himself. Since it is a hoax anyway folks might say so what, but it was the only choice period given the situation.
However, those that still cannot understand that simple judgment call have another mistake of logic – they fail time travel 101. If there were no recusal then from spring 2017 until now there would be a different television script. It would be an increasing and accelerating clown show of blaring graphics and chyrons about Sessions protecting the President, he’s corrupt like AG John Mitchell, Trump is “colluding” with Sessions to save his presidency. ( I actually believe this is precisely what the enemy *was* expecting and had their early plans wiped out by the recusal. )
And then what? After a year of that drumbeat the next script iteration has hearings in Congress to pass a new Independent Prosecutor law and override the President veto if necessary. Watergate redux right to the letter. Subpoena all materials between the White House and AG and every cabinet member. Eventually they relent and AG steps down or appoints the same thing anyway and the clock on the Independent Counsel begins but a whole year later, guaranteeing it runs through the entire administration. That’s the thing about time travel, there are consequences to everything. None of the anti-recusers ever shed a thought about the alternative timeline we would now be living in.
So what the recusal actually did was get the ball rolling even earlier than anyone, even the enemy expected. They burned up their energy, shot their load too soon. The best part is that Trump and Sessions still have the option of appointing other special prosecutors anyway, his own statutory, nuclear option. This would serve as payback and also dissuade against another ever being considered into the future. They can do this ( after Rosenstein is replaced ) by assigning a whole dozen of them, loaded for bear. One each for Fast and Furious, IRS Lerner vs. TEA Party, Iran Deal, Honduras election meddling, Israel election meddling, Egypt Arab Spring overthrow of Mubarak, Libya overthrow and Khadafy execution, Syria and ISIS arming Islamists ( including McCain and McMuffin ) Spying on American Citizens ( including candidate Trump ), spying on the White House phone calls ( and President Trump phone calls ), meddling into USA elections by Mexico/UK/etc, Clinton Foundation, Five Eyes reciprocity, and a few more Obama scandals I forget.
Once a nuclear option like this is exercised and all these prosecutors ( e.g., DiGenova, Christie, etc ) are let loose with unlimited budgets then the enemy will shut up fast, lawyer up and disappear from the airwaves. So there must be a reason it hasn’t yet occurred as it was always an option. I imagine the reason is that Sessions and Trump really do have a plan underway that they feel is sufficient to establish justice. ( BTW I still would like to see such an event because again, once the enemy tastes this level of government power aimed at them, they will think twice about what they have done here with Mueller, or not, and then the cycle continues next election and Presidential change ).
NXIVM heating up further.
This will not play out well in the Albany area.
Yes!
Wow…. that’s…
Check this out – VERY interesting set of links about NXIVM, collected by an anti-cult organization. NOTABLE – NXIVM used its women to try to set up false fronts and shell organizations to connect to new entrepreneurs. Also, they threw money at both D and R pols, and anybody in Arkansas or New York. Looks like they may have tried to taint Huckabee by donations at one time. I’m starting to think this Raniere guy actually WAS sharp, but in a nasty, criminal way. Also note this – his little branding ceremonies were a lot like stealth satanic rituals. Just sayin’.
CT. *may* have a chance of a Republican Governor.
Erin Stewart s currently the Mayor of New Britain, and quite popular there cuz she’s helped “turn it around”. It’s a factory town that’s seen better days and kinda went down the crapper for a few decades.
A 30 year old woman and…….even some die hard Dem relatives love her for what she’s been able to do there.
So….fingers crossed, she throws her hat in and wins.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erin_Stewart
CT has to whittle down the field. There are about 15 republicans running for Governor.
*Such* a problem with Republicans.
If you live there, can you keep us informed?
One of my relatives mentioned this. But she’s so used to voting Dem that she said there were “too many Dems” running. (!).
That’s why I went to Wikipedia to make sure this person was actually a Repub!
Try Ballotpedia for info on the contests. They are connected to Judgepedia at least when the site started. Good people run it.
Seems like this guy ought to be on President Trump’s team:
http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/30/president-trump-play-hardball-robert-mueller/
wow
Time to use that huge military budget to deploy on the southern border. Its game on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if this is old–I hope we have more man power than what was shown in the video.
The number heading north to the border are a lot.
They carry no weapons, just be a human battering ram.
This was a Democrat voter registration drive.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ma Deuce fixes those situations !
$536, 296 of $250,000 goal
https://www.gofundme.com/andrewmccabelegaldefensefund
like jill stein’s recount
Did GOFUNDME change terms of service? I definitely remember several legal funds shut down because it violated their terms of service. Another in-your-face double-standard going on?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love how Trump’s tough talk on DACA makes it sound like he won’t accept the caravan of invaders. But we’ll see.
–I do know I’ll do anything to help him with the midterms. In fact, let’s all donate today. Just a few bucks as a show of support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🚨!
hahahaha….well he said that at the end of Jan.
Probably getting a bit of pushback from sane Canadians by now.
Doubt they’ll be on board at taking this latest bunch headed for our border.
someone from Canada here on CTH , sorry I can’t remember who, said last wk that Sparkle Socks’ approval ratings are trending downward.
Maybe this is why?
I thought that we do not have a border wall between us and Canada?
Winky, where did you read the word “wall”?
There isn’t a wall between U.S. – Canada but there should be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree…and I guess if someone wants to come to the US they could go to Canada first and get here that way.
Andy…..I think my original statement said that we do NOT have a border wall between Canada and US.
The point is: The USCIS is undermining POTUS promises to the American people. If you had watched congress “DACA Decision” (since, renamed) Hearing, you’d know that USCIS was still operating under Obama’s 2012 “Policies” in 2017.
I guess the price of pork, nuts, dried fruit and wine will decline in the USA. We should all have a party.
The USA will increase its production of steel and aluminum, creating good jobs for American workers. These industries are vital to the national security interest of the USA. How can a superpower exist if it can’t make its own steel?
The USA will shift its overseas procurement to India. What is China to do? They can pay the tariffs or negotiate an equitable trade deal with the USA. If they don’t, then India has much to gain and China has much to lose.
Come on China, how long do you expect the USA to pay $600 Billion more in what we purchase from you compared to what you purchase from the USA? Those days are over.
China, you have so much to lose. You steal our intellectual property, you manipulate your currency, you entice the good people of the USA to purchase your “cheap” products that are manufactured by prison labor, an oppressed people who have no civil rights. If I have any choice, I will not purchase any product manufactured in a country that insisted its women could have only one child. that forced women to have abortions, that deprives its people of freedom of speech…
The communists used to say that: “The last capitalist will sell us the rope with which we will hang him.” Now you think “The last capitalist will be hanged with the rope we manufacture.” Your are sadly mistaken.
The USA is no longer a patsy. There is a new sheriff in town.
Can licensed armed US Citizens show up to protect our own border?
LikeLiked by 3 people
it will be great.Get your guns Americans!
What is illegal about border invaders being stopped by whatever means by the invaded?
I wish these people would stop with their always telling POTUS what to do. I’m sure POTUS already has a plan that will be better than what anyone is thinking or screaming about right now.
Buzzfeed reporter Adolfo Flores, has embedded the march on the U.S., says transportation is being provided from town to town.
So, forget the proposed, “two-week” window descending on our border.
It was just a few days ago that I was wondering what would President Trump’s defining moment. This crisis may be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what would be
We’re now up to 24,544 sealed indictments.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KPh2ASFggwF1XVnVpDB3mtwvwlH71om6
As a non-us person, could someone explain what the deal is with these sealed indictments? I would think you indict people, when you think you have a case, not make the case and the seal the indictment? But I’m not from the us, so don’t always get the finer points on your legal system
It makes for a better surprise.
You are right apparently there are people who are bribed in the US Attorneys Office to leak indictments to major drug dealers. Surprise! Surprise!
In the US in order to be charged with a federal crime (US Constitution Fifth Amendment) you need be indicted by a grand jury. Due to the nature of the crime some indictments are sealed. See above post about the NXIVM case. In this case a sealed indictment was issued for the arrest of the cult leader Keith Rains.There maybe other sealed indictments in this case -Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack. I think they were sealed because the case deals with human trafficking – a women branding sex cult.
Persuing an criminal operations enterprise investigations, all evidence goes to a *grand jury*, group selected in secret, and protected from exposure, to weigh evidence that a crime has been committed & the evidence will, more than likely, support the charges, with a high-probable confidence to prosecute the conviction to its conclusion, by judge or jury.
When a person is formally charged in a court of law, the indictment becomes unsealed. Due process, is “innocent until proven guilty”.
This is a product of the DOJ. A lawsuit needs to be filed against this whole cabal including Rosenstein and Sessions for negligence and rushing to activate a SC without evidence. So now Rosie et al (ahem) will want to prove they were correct by siding with Mueller. I’m serious if something isn’t done to end it or investigate it. It’s a freakin’ comedy of errors that AG/DAG moves quickly against PDT but everso carefully and fearfully with Hillary and the corrupted FBI. SPIT!
We worked so hard to have President Trump elected to lock her up and destroy the swamp, instead of this, Hillary’s off promoting a book and the Trump Admin and family from son to son in law is investigated on bad evidence, the media having a field day near past a year and Gen Flynn’s family finances destroyed…and some of you want to tell me this is 14th dimensional chess, I’ll tell you where to go!
I never believed it. I only hope that he can get them before they get him. I’m hopeful.
Amazingly, some on the net are still holding out hope mueller is a converted white hat.
This is not kosher.
For deportees at a migrant shelter on Mexican border, an agonizing choice: Turn back or try crossing again
“The free shelter run by Catholic priests has space for 100 at a time in a white concrete building beside the river. On this recent morning, the migrants, most of them men, ate breakfast at plastic tables next to a map of the U.S., a picture of Jesus with his disciples and Spanish banners proclaiming, “Justice for migrants” and “If the migrant is not your brother, God is not your father.””
http://www.latimes.com/world/la-fg-nuevo-laredo-mexico-20183029-story.html
I hate how communists exploit Christian values, using Christians to do it. SMH.
