Sunday April 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Easter to all you Deplorables!
He is Risen, Alleluia!
May God bless our President and his family and staff.
May God bless Sundance and all the Treepers.
May God bless our Republic
In Jesus’ name, Amen!
He is risen! He is risen indeed!!
Rejoice in Christ’s Resurrection!
The Gospels record the dramatic details of our Lord’s resurrection, concluding with His resurrection and final words to His disciples. Likewise, the Book of Acts describes the impact of the resurrection on the apostles and upon those who heard of it. But it is the Apostle Paul who takes on the task of explaining the implications of the resurrection, and nowhere more emphatically than in the Book of Romans. We challenge you to consider these truths from Romans as you celebrate Easter this year.
In Romans chapter 4, Paul tells us that Abraham’s faith was demonstrated by his belief in the resurrection. In this case Abraham had faith that were he to sacrifice Isaac, his only child of promise, God would raise him from the dead. His faith was not groundless because God had already demonstrated His resurrection power in the very conception and birth of Isaac. Abraham and Sarah were “as good as dead” with respect to their age and childbearing, yet God gave them this child as He promised (Romans 4:17-22). Abraham ‘extrapolated’ what he learned from this to another level. If God gave them this child by His resurrection power, He would also restore this child to life by the same resurrection power. This resurrection faith was not merely true of Abraham; it was true of every Old Testament saint, as we read in Hebrews 11:13-16. Paul is careful to add that Abraham’s resurrection faith was recorded for our sakes as well, when properly linked to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ (Romans 4:23-25).
In Romans chapter 10, Paul makes faith in the resurrection of the Lord Jesus a central part of the gospel which we must believe in order to be saved (see Romans 10:8-13, especially verse 9). Indeed, if Jesus did not rise from the dead then our faith would be useless or “in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:13-19).
In Romans chapter 6, Paul presents the resurrection of our Lord as an essential element in our sanctification (Christian growth and life). He says that because Jesus died, was buried, and rose from the dead, every Christian also died and rose to new life in Him. Thus, we cannot continue to live a life of sin as we once did (Romans 6:1-14ff.). The problem that Paul presents in Romans 7 is that even though we are obligated to live a new life in Christ, we are often unable to do so because sin is alive in our flesh (Romans 7:15-24). But the good news is that the gospel (the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus) provides us with the solution. The Holy Spirit who raised the dead body of Jesus from the grave is the same Spirit who indwells every Christian, giving life to the new creation within our “dead” bodies (Romans 8:11).
Finally, the resurrection of our Lord plays a crucial role in bringing the lost to salvation. The resurrection of Christ is that to which the Holy Spirit bears witness, convicting men of the righteousness of our Lord (John 16:10). It is God’s resurrection power that brings those dead in their sins to life in Christ (Ephesians 2:5; Romans 11:15). Knowing this give us confidence to proclaim Christ, certain that He is mighty to save.
May this Easter be a blessed time of celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ!
He is Risen!
—
Source: Bible.org
AMEN and AMEN
A celebration of Eternal Life! May God bless everyone here and everyone in your hearts!
Amen, WSB! TY 😁
May the, Lord, Bless You and Yours, as well!!
Bigly!!
Thank you so much, LafnH2O. And to you and yours!
😊
Have a blessed Easter, Treepers . . . Know that our Lord is always with us.
“The Fool!”
Thank you Dottie Rambo for the decades of devotion to the Lord and for being the vessel He chose to bring thousands of songs to the world and in so doing countless numbers have come to know Jesus as their Savior. “Well done good and faithful servant”
Watching you as Sandi was singing speaks so loudly as to how much you love Jesus the Christ and also how you appreciate the talent the Lord has bestowed upon her…..for His glory.
And now your lyric -we shall behold Him face to face- has come to pass for you.
Thank you for the music and love. Rest in His loving arms.
Happy Easter!
God is blessing President Trump and his family,our nation and his people all over the earth!!!!! He
Is Risen!!!!!!!!
God bless you Sundance and all the treepers!
May the good Lord grace Sundance with spiritual wisdom alongside natural wisdom. May he user the gifts the Lord has bestowed upon him with orthodox kindness.
Church liturgy is such a beautiful gift from God. We learn the meanings of the various holidays as children. As we blossom, the holidays meld together. Everyday is the Cross, everyday Easter. They are intertwined. The greater the acceptance of suffering, the greater the graces. Heaven is within. A blessed day to all!
God bless all of you in America. I appreciate all you and your President is fighting for. Jesus as always will save us all, no worries God bless you!
He is Risen! Truly He is Risen! Happy Easter to all! What a glorious day!
For those treepers who pray the rosary, please see the following call to participate in the spiritual warfare that is taking place across the globe;
“International Coordinators from Poland, Ireland, the British Isles and Australia – as well as other countries – have pledged to join the US, both in the prayers leading up to and through world-wide prayer events scheduled for the weekend of October 6-7, 2018. In essence, this world-wide alliance of spiritual warfare is the coming together of the new “Holy League of Nations.”
Between now and October 7, under the banner of “Rosary Coast to Coast,” Americans across the country are invited to lead, pray and engage with “Rosary Coast to Coast” wherever they can gather: along the US coasts and borders through pilgrimages and processions. If unable to organize trips to the US coastline, they are encouraged to participate in parish churches; in front of state capitols; as families; or simply while viewing the live-stream of the National Rosary Rally in Washington, DC.
The events will culminate with the Rosary being said, simultaneously, throughout the country (and the world) starting at 4:00pm eastern, 3:00pm central, 2:00pm mountain, 1:00pm pacific.
For more see:
https://www.romancatholicman.com/major-announcement-world-unites-together-spiritual-warfare/
“In Stillness the whole earth awaits the Resurrection of the Lord”
John Pavlovitz
18h
“Life is stunningly short and it is eggshell fragile.
Most people are almost always in more pain than you think they are.
Don’t be a jerk.”
The glory of Resurrection day.
Thank you almighty God for your sacrifice . To God be the glory.
This one is for you, smiley. Thank you for all the wonderful art you share and your near daily presence.
It is, indeed a welcome respite from the day to day. 🤗
Have a quiet and loving Resurrection day.
Blessed Resurrection ❤
…and thank you, nwtex 🙂
I guess this little raccoon swam out just a little too far…but he was saved just in time…I think he was about to run out of gas…
Never heard of that happening before.
These “end of watch” broadcasts always take my breath away and eyes mist over. Heavy stuff for sure.
Sweet.
