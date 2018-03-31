Saturday March 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God is with us 🙏
Happy Caturday!
Volcanoes be damned!
I wish a most glorious day for all the Treeps on this most holy of Christian celebrations ! We have so much to be thankful for ! And equally as much to be prayerful for !
‘ Lord we live in contentious times . Please show us the way to assuage the hearts of our enemies, direct us to true enlightenment of spirit, and aid us in creating a wider fellowship. ‘
Amen 🙏
Thank you, a very blessed and Happy Easter to you and yours ❤️
On Holy Saturday, the Harrowing of Hell commenced. . . .
Nicene Creed, 4th Century, 1662 text from the Book of Common Prayer:
“I believe in one God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, and of all things visible and invisible:
And in one Lord Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God, Begotten of his Father before all Worlds, God of God, Light of Light, Very God of very God, Begotten not made, Being of one substance with the Father, By whom all things were made:
Who for us men, and for our Salvation came downe from heaven, And was incarnate by the holy Ghost of the Virgine Mary, And was made man, And was cruciﬁed also for us under Pontius Pilate. He suffered and was buried,
And the third day he rose againe according to the Scriptures, And ascended into heaven, And sitteth on the righthand of the Father. And he shall come againe with glory to judge both the quicke and the dead : Whose kingdom shall have no end.
And I believe in the Holy Ghost, The Lord and giver of life, who proceedeth from the Father and the Son, who with the Father and the Son together is worshipped and gloriﬁed; who spake by the prophets.
And I believe in one Catholick and Apostolick Church. I acknowledge one Baptism for the remission of Sins, And I looke for the Resurrection of the dead, And the life of the world to come.”
Keep the Great Vigil, friends.
Amen!
Thank you 😊
I wanted to say something special about Easter but this man said it better than I ever could.
God bless everyone at the Treehouse. The Bat.
“Surely he took up our infirmities and carried our sorrows,
yet we considered him stricken by God,
smitten by him, and afflicted.
But he was pierced for our transgressions,
he was crushed for our iniquities;
the punishment that brought us peace was upon him,
and by his wounds we are healed.
We all, like sheep, have gone astray,
each of us has turned to his own way;
and the Lord has laid on him
the iniquity of us all.”
“We are oppressed and afflicted,
yet he did not open his mouth;
he was led like a lamb to the slaughter,
and as a sheep before her shearers is silent,
so he did not open his mouth.
By oppression and judgement he was taken away.”
Isaiah 53: 4-8
What Jesus did for us, there are no words.
We must strive every single day to emulate His peace, to live our lives believing we will be reunited.
Thank you, God.
Thank you, Jesus, our hearts are full of love, gratitude and devotion ❤️
😍 aw, …… AWSOME 😊
Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers.
Friday, Good Friday
The enemy thought he had won, and to the natural eye, it looked as though he had. But God!
Romans 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
Scripture is full of situations where the “natural eye” only provides a scenario of what is in this worldly realm but is not the reality of the Kingdom of Heaven. Any situation has a but God opportunity.
Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
God has plans that can not and will not be thwarted. Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven. We are called to bring that Heavenly reality to earth as God works through our renewed mind and we believe His word and God’s Grace empowers us to act on it. Spiritual warfare.
Newsboys@2013 – God’s Not Dead, 68,400,393 views, 75,209 comments
We are in this world but not of this world 🌎
“Do not be afraid, I am with you
I have called you each by name
Come and follow me
I will bring you home
I love you and you are mine”
🙏❤️🙏
cougars – the largest species of the “lesser cats”
So magnificent.
It’s Caturday!
