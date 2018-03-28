President Trump Fires VA Secretary David Shulkin…

Posted on March 28, 2018 by

When President Trump took office the VA was undergoing an effort to reform how healthcare was provided to the veterans served. In an effort to provide as much room possible for the reform effort to show improvement President Trump retained Obama’s selected VA change-agent David Shulkin. However, a year later with little progress, and a VA Secretary embroiled in personal spending controversies, and President Trump’s had enough.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency.

[…] Trump is nominating Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official and the first non-veteran ever to head the VA. Jackson has served since 2013 as the Physician to the President, and gained a national profile earlier this year for holding a sweeping press conference on the president’s health.

Trump has selected Robert Wilkie, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, to serve as the acting head of the VA. It is government’s second largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities. The selection of Wilkie bypasses VA Deputy Secretary Tom Bowman, who has come under criticism for being too moderate to push Trump’s agenda of fixing veterans’ care.  (read more)

174 Responses to President Trump Fires VA Secretary David Shulkin…

  1. NoJuan Importante says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    He’s getting there. He’s not afraid to make changes and make them fast. That is a bold leader.

  2. Minnie says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Beautiful!

    Like a BOSS!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Is Charles Payne the man or what! During commercial breaks he is tweeting back Deplorables. He follows me on Twitter and I am trying to get him to join us at CTH.

  3. Dave Crawford says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Trump is the first President to truly respect our military members on a personal level since Reagan.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      So well said! He loves our Veterans and Active Duty men and women the same way he loves his on kids and grandkids. It is absolutely so genuine and makes me emotional every time he interacts with them.

      I honestly think when he looks back at his Incredible Presidency, our military personnel will be what he cherishes the most in terms of all his accomplishments.

      Ending the Korean War, having the Mullahs toppled, destroying ISIS etc., will all take a back seat to what he was able to do for our men and women that wore the uniform.

      • Howard Cosell says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:41 pm

        They appreciate it for sure

      • jeff montanye says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

        the korean war is not ended but trump is acting better and more independently than prior presidents. the mullahs (in iran) are still there and we have done more than enough government toppling in iran (mossadegh, etc.); let them alone, we need no more wars. russia (and the mullahs) did far more to destroy isis than did trump (the mossad, saudi and the cia created isis) but, again, he acted better and more independently than prior presidents. still glad i voted for him but he should keep working on the one state solution for palestine/israel (israel is sovereign in all of palestine, no palestinian state, palestinians made voting israeli citizens).

  4. Tejas Rob says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    And the left goes ballistic in 3…2..1

  5. wheatietoo says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Rear Admiral Jackson will be a big improvement.
    An inspired choice.

    Shulkin was given every opportunity to shine…but he didn’t.
    Enough time wasted on him. Time to go.

    “I am finally getting the cabinet I wanted.”
    ~ Pres Trump

  6. TreeperInTraining says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Good.

    The VA remains a joke and I just KNOW Trump will do his best to fix it.

    • woodstuff says:
      March 28, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      I pay $251/month for a medicare suppliment plan so I don’t have to deal with those monkeys at the VA. They were generally incompetent and rude. The only workable solution is to eliminate all current employees and replace them.

      • woodstuff says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:32 pm

        It would be better and much cheaper to just issue qualified vet an insurance card to go anywhere and to convert all the VA hospitals & clinics to museums of malpractice. The only downside would be the the directors and bureaucrats would be living under bridges.

  7. MM says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    If it can be fixed PDJT will fix it…. Veterans should be getting the healthcare they earned…

  8. Michael says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Kalifornia is gonna sue over this! 9th will order a stay………..

    • LafnH2O says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      At the Pleasure of THE PRESIDENT!!
      Da 9th
      Pfft.
      LOSERS!!

    • Little Annie’s Fannie says:
      March 28, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Maybe the 9th Circus will realize that if Kalifornia secedes, then they can become the new Supreme Court of K-Land!! I still say, start the Wall at the Tex-Mex border and head west. Immediately at the western Arizona border head north. Wall off the Left Koast!! If Oregon and Washington want to go along, so be it!! No loss!

  9. The Devilbat says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    The democrats wasted a lot of the Presidents time with their phony accusations of a Russian conspiracy, serious leaks and many department leaders working against him. All of this was their backup plan after empress Hillary got squashed in the election.

    • coltlending says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Their not done and it’s not just the democrats it’s the uniparty Rinks and the media.

      They are going to throw sand in his face and lay logistical and political land mines in POTUS’ path to MAGARITAVILLE for as long as they can.

      And, unless a significant majority of the people want to go to MAGARITAVILLE, that’ll mean obstruction all the way.

      Given that, it is ASTOUNDING what we have seen POTUS prevail through as a candidate, President-elect and President.

      The guy is a stud.

      I hope he keeps it up. He will be the greates President this country has ever seen if he does.

      He can be frustrating and he can make you shake your head sometimes, it You can’t ignore the body of accomplishments he has made in spite of the enormous forces working against him.

  10. Malatrope says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    If Trump keeps this up, he’s actually going to find the eight or nine ethical people in Washington!

  11. Kaco says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    President Trump ain’t messing around!

    Liked by 4 people

  12. realcapedcrusader says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    So happy to see “Shulkin the Slug” replaced by Admiral Jackson, a man of passion, and compassion for the Vet. He will pour his heart into making the VA better.

  13. andrewalinxs says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Love the idea to make the Physician to the President the man in charge of healthcare for all veterans and bring about VA reform. What novel idea putting an actual Medical doctor in charge of the VA.

    The line about him being the first none veteran is a bit misleading given he is an active duty Rear Admiral.

  14. backseatdog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Surprise! Not all veterans qualify for VA benefits. I went to the VA and was interview for benefits. The lady told me I didn’t qualify because I make too much money. I could pay for my own healthcare which I do. I have a friend who was a medic in Vietnam that was told he didn’t qualify either.

    • Bendix says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      That needs fixing.
      We pay for half the world’s medical care, and then we means test our veterans.
      If you make a lot of money, that means you paid a lot of taxes too.

      • Truthfilter says:
        March 28, 2018 at 7:58 pm

        I completely agree.

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        Its a benefit you earned and a benefit a grateful nation Gives you. If you have been successful in addition to serving our country, so be it. It is not a welfare benefit or need based – at least it shouldn’t be! They don’t make the college benefits need based, do they? Or pay need based – if one already has a net worth or inherits pay doesn’t go down.

        And, one ought to receive better care at a VA facility than a regular hospital and specialty care for specific, service related issues.

        All part of the benefit package, in my opinion. Gladly pay taxes for that!

        • 🍺Gunny says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:35 pm

          This is crap and needs to be fixed. As per below from the VA site.

          But the VA health system can’t provide full care for all veterans. So the VA has set up a complicated priority system to determine veterans’ benefits and out-of-pocket costs. The system divides veterans into eight groups, with the highest-priority groups eligible for the most services at the lowest costs.

          The priority groups are based on service-connected disability, other disability, and income. Veterans with severe service-connected disabilities get the broadest coverage; veterans with less severe service-connected disabilities, or other disabilities combined with low income, are given midlevel priority; veterans without disability or low income get the least VA care.

          http://www.caring.com/articles/who-qualifies-for-va-medical-benefits

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      That’s not right. I didn’t know that the VA does ‘means testing’.
      This shouldn’t be happening.

      • Doug says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:02 pm

        so because they made more money after fighting or serving somehow that minimizes their service? messed up is right!

      • 4harrisonblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        You must be below a certain income level and they check it each year.

      • elize says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:12 pm

        My response as a vet to this news? Thank God! Only a man such as Trump can fix the VA. And it’s about damned time!

        Unfortunately, many Americans aren’t aware of the horrific and non service that we vets receive through the VA. It is not uncommon for veterans to wait a decade to receive disability compensation. The stats show that a large majority of appeals to the BVA are approved. In my opinion the regional offices just collect a paycheck and pass the buck (work) onto the BVA.

        I pay for my own health insurance because I wouldn’t even take my service dog to the VA for medical care.

        Based on my research and experience with the VA under the prior presidents administration…imho, they mass produced “denied” rubber stamps and then told the media, “look at us, we cleaned up the backlog.” All they did was push hundreds of thousands of legit claims onto the BVA.

        As an American, that served during war time, I am embarrassed at the way this country treats our vets. My civilian doctors have told me I have a 50% chance of dying from my service connected disability and I expect I’ll pass on before my parents do. Maybe the BVA will get to my claim before my death.

        • wheatietoo says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:23 pm

          Thank you for your service, Elize.
          And thank you for this reply…people need to know the truth, that only our veterans can provide.

          Hopefully R-Admiral Jackson will hit the ground running and start turning things around, quickly!

        • Somebody says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:40 pm

          You speak the truth Elize. My father’s 1st and only VA check arrived in the mailbox the morning after he passed away. We returned it. YEARS it took years.

    • quintrillion says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      I never knew that income would disqualify. That does not seem right to do to Veterans, all should be eligible to use the VA or not as a choice.

      • sickconservative says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Then again if you have private insurance from your job why not use it first.

        • elize says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

          Oh fear not, the VA takes my personal insurance, which I pay for with my SSDI, and bills my insurance company for their services. I rarely utilize VAMC’s anymore unless it is required for my claim. But our local VA clinic has a great GP doctor who is a vet so I see him twice a year. And I promise you the only claims the VA is filing in a timely manner is against we vets personal insurance companies.

          You old timers know I don’t talk much but this subject pisses me off. 🙂

      • elize says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        No offense to non vets, but if people knew how the VA system works, hell would be raised, It is discussed often amongst we vets. In the same way that we treepers are a close knit group, we vets have trees/tree branches we spend time on. And in many ways we vets live in a bubble that many don’t know or hear about.

        Vets don’t have large advocate groups or lobbyists working/looking out for us.

    • Texian says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      I had a supervisor that was a Marine Recon Medic in Vietnam.. A damn good man.. He trained me well.. If he told me to go jump off a bridge.. I would do it.. And I would survive – because I know he would not order me to do something that he thought I couldn’t handle..

      • 4harrisonblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        It helps to stay healthy if you know whose orders to follow. From behind is not an option.

        • Texian says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:15 pm

          Yes Sir.. We had to be in top physical condition for what we were doing.. otherwise one wouldn’t even be there.. they washed out early on.. We had no “bad” supervisors or had people in authority who shouldn’t be there. The greatest gathering of a small group of special Men all in one place in the world.. that has yet to be equaled.. We followed all orders..

    • Sayit2016 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      That is flat out wrong one of the benefits When receives for signing up for the military is Health Care.

  15. FofBW says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    A liberal is what a liberal does.

  16. LafnH2O says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Kickin butt…
    Names irrelevant.

    🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸

  17. recoverydotgod says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    A practicing physician wouldn’t take on this new role unless they thought they had an administration that would support what was needed for real reform of the healthcare system for patients they care about. Good news!

    • 4harrisonblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      I met many good doctors but they seldom last. They can’t stand the system either. Atlanta VA when I went there. Had like wash tubs to put your urine and blood samples in with a computer code on each. If you were not service connected at 4:30 you had to leave and start that process over another day, until someone could see you.

      • elize says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        The last time I used a VAMC was years ago for an EEG and other tests to see if they could do brain surgery to remove the scarring from my TBI. Two females (nurses? God only knows) who spoke little English entered the room to start connecting all the gadgets to me. I was sitting on the “bed” with a patient gown on, I slipped the gown off my shoulders so they could easily access my chest area. When they saw my exposed breasts they both went into hysterics and began rambling in a foreign language. They pressed the gown against me like I had committed a serious offense.

        Hmmm, maybe the VA is recruiting from ME countries where women exposing themselves is a deadly crime.

        Needless to say, I got off the bed, put my clothes on and told my caregiver to get me the hell out of there. Haven’t been back there since.

  18. 4beagles says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I like the Presidential doctorm his comment about PDJT’s genes was classic…lol

    • Doug says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      its the truth and the sad one for some of us.. this guy doesnt need to care much about what he eats or does hes just go genes of steel… lucky and thankfully hes using that health to help others

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      You and I both know that the Democrats that question him on the committee will grill him about our President’s weight, mental capacity, etc. These people are all sick and will pay dearly when they meet their Maker!

  19. Bendix says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Attention ladies, we are going to see more Ronnie Jackson.

  20. sobriquet4u says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Hopefully he cleans house of all the Obama loyalist employees in the VA…there are tons of them who daily try to undermine the VA and I have that straight from a couple of honorable people who have been recently hired.

    • Tegan says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      Sobriquet…not that I doubt your statement, but I find the idea incredible to believe! WHY would you want to undermine the VA, as an employee? Why?

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        Corrupt slackers who want to keep things the way they are?

        • 4harrisonblog says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:02 pm

          Wheatietoo, Your statement is overflowing with the truth.

        • Kate says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:47 pm

          Yes Wheatietoo, they have their little cliques and certain political mindsets which keeps them quite comfortable as they wonder from water cooler or coffee center and conversing with others just like them for up to 8 hours a day, while the “little people do the work”, and then they go home.

          • wheatietoo says:
            March 28, 2018 at 9:57 pm

            They may even be stealing supplies, etc….who knows.

            What pisses me off, is that these VA employees Work For Us, and they are supposed to be fulfilling our Promise to ‘take care of our veterans’!

            So they are betraying us by not fulfilling that Promise to our Vets.

      • Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        Look no further than that smarmy teacher in LaLaland suggesting(no actually ranting that our military men are all homers.
        At least that lowlife got 86ed.
        No doubt he’ll turn up at MSLSD or dem think tank.

      • Leapin says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm

        Demosociaists are ideologues, nothing else matters.

      • sobriquet4u says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        Your kidding me right? I love your positive attitude but I have been there and seen what goes on and not always from a patients perspective. I have lots of stories about the unwillingness of certain employees and ways they go about sabotaging the work of those who do care about our veterans. As I have stated here many times … I’m the wife of a retired AF veteran and the mother of a disabled Marine veteran and the mother-in-law of a disabled Air Force veteran. I’m tired of what I have seen and what my loved ones go through. If that were not enough I have a 78 year old neighbor who battles with them weekly over his cancer treatments. I know there are plenty of Veterans who can attest to great service but they may not be the majority.
        By the way…do you have any veterans in your family who rely on the VA? I wish what I said were not true…but I live in the real world now.

        • Katherine McCoun says:
          March 28, 2018 at 8:51 pm

          You have an impressive record of service in your family! Mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, siblings and children all serve along with the actual enlisted person, during active duty, deployments and after their years in service. Thank you so much for raising such children that served and now you continue to care for them. Moms, sons and families like yours are what has kept us free! Thank you!

        • 4harrisonblog says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          I am a Nam veteran that was in the system. I was lucky and got out before they killed me. Some folks were great a lot were mean and awful. The good ones move on as soon as they can. My primary doctor was in Macon GA and loved her. She wanted to help me but the rules wouldn’t allow it. If I need something she had to ask other if I could get it. That meant I had to go see that person first. Those were the ones that most often were the bad guys. The lady doc got an offer in a private office and she was gone. She cried as she told me that she wasn’t able to help me. Her replacement came out of retirement and took quite a while to locate my name in the computer database. Once he found me he said well ok I will see you in three months. That is when I told my wife I was done with the VA. Haven’t been back since. I will let God decide not a VA doc that I can’t stand.

          • sobriquet4u says:
            March 28, 2018 at 9:53 pm

            I have heard too many of these stories and I am so sorry that you received that type of treatment. I feel your pain.

        • InvestingforOne says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

          My Dad, uncle and a friend – Marine, Army and Marine, all went to VA facilities in Oregon and California. My Dad acted as if I had insulted HIM when I criticised the VA, the other two loved the VA services they got. BUT, they were ALL WW II vets – different generation, different expectations. (They were ALIVE in the 1990s, weren’t they?)

    • Scrapiron says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      He’ll have a hard time doing that. The VA is full of liberals, from top to bottom. I know, I’ve worked at the VA for 25 years. As a Veteran I rose to GS-13 and run a service. They just hired two women to head our facility. Two millinials so this old 62 years old is retiring at the end of June.

    • Scrapiron says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      He’ll have a hard time doing it. As a Veteran I’ve worked at the VA for 25 years and it’s full of liberals. After all them years rising to GS-13 and head of a service I’m retiring at the end of June. They just hired 2 millenial females so this oil’ 62 years old has go to go.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 28, 2018 at 8:41 pm

        i know a number of people that go to the VA in Buffalo, NY and they are pretty satisfied. The problems must vary greatly from facility to facility. Went to see a friend there about a year ago (no picture of PDJT on the wall era) and the staff was courteous and helpful.

        On the other side of the state, my older daughter’s BF worked at the Albany NY VA and it was the pits. Director was corrupt, yet still got to retire w/pension. Money invested in rehabbing homes for vets, pulled the plug on program and heat was shut off in houses, leading to frozen pipes busting and ruining them, etc.

        • Bendix says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:14 pm

          Albany is corrupt in general.

          • Your Tour Guide says:
            March 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

            The V.A. in Dayton sits on Gettysburg Avenue, in the hood.
            Going to the V.A. meant pack a pistol when I was growing
            up in the 70s. Good place to make a deal on a stolen watch
            or stereo in parking lot.

            Was AMAZED when I came to Atlanta, and the V.A. here is
            in a pricey neighborhood. We Daytonians just took it for granted
            that all V.A.s were in shitty neighborhoods.

        • boogywstew says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:22 pm

          I live equidistant from the Buffalo, NY VA and the Erie, PA VA … my vote is for Erie!

  21. Pam says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    The local VA clinic here has had issues with the drinking water for quite some time and I don’t know if it’s ever been fixed. Our veterans do deserve better. Hopefully, Mr. Jackson can do a much better job. I guess we will watch and see what happens. Our president is always keeping his promises (a.k.a. too much winning). Thank you Mr. President!

  22. Matt Transit says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Did I read that right? Shulkin was the first non-veteran to head the VA? Put in there by Obozo? What pukes.

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I like the idea that Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson will be in charge of the VA. At the same time, though, I was very comfortable with him being Trump’s physician. I trusted Trump in Jackson’s hands. I hope that whomever takes his place has been thoroughly vetted or it is someone that Trump has known personally for a long time.

  24. bkeyser says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I’m of the mind that if you served in the executive branch in any capacity other than active duty military during the entire 8 years of the Obama administration, and did not retire or separate out of respect for yourself and the country, than you
    a) are not qualified for any cabinet-level or executive level position, and
    b) should be reevaluated as though you are a new hire with no previous government service.

    I literally don’t trust a single damn one of them.

  25. MfM says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    We all know that Trump is appointing him because Dr. Ronny put him on a diet. /Sarcasm!

    At least that’s what my Trump hating friend said!

    I’m sure there is someone Trump feels comfortable with who will step into Admiral Jackson’s position. I know the Medical Office at the WH is actually quite large several other doctors, nurses and PA’s.

    I’m pretty sure that Pres. Trump has talked to Jackson enough in the last year to know he’ll be good at this.

  26. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Hoorah Dr Ronny…☎💊💉🔬.
    Who’s better than a highly qualified veteran and MD.
    MAVGA!!

  27. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I second that emotion..

  28. scott467 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    “In an effort to provide as much room possible for the reform effort to show improvement President Trump retained Obama’s selected VA change-agent David Shulkin.”

    ___________________

    That was a mistake.

    Whatever the political machinations behind that decision might have been, how many millions of veterans suffered needlessly over the past year, because an Obamanation was allowed to continue leading the department?

    Evil is as evil does, and you shall know them by their fruits.

    Hussein is the most corrupt ‘person’ to ever enter the WH. He is corruption personified in the flesh. Is it even possible that Hussein would appoint someone who is not corrupt?

    Why would he?

    His whole purpose, his entire raison d’être, was to destroy.

    He is a destroyer.

    Is there even a SINGLE Obama appointee who is not likewise wholly corrupt?

    Someone might say IG Horowitz.

    We shall see.

    I’ll believe it when I see it.

    • Oldschool says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Could not agree more scott. The shulkin appointment was a horrible decision. As for why Trump appointed him?

      • GB Bari says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

        Trumps didn’t appoint him, Obozo did. Trump let him continue at the beginning of his presidential term to see if the man could correct the problems, which he subsequently proved that he couldn’t. Trump has now taken action. That’s how many CEOs work with staff level executive managers when the CEO first takes office. Until the CEO has specific negative information or has his own experience with the manager he won’t take any rash action. Usually an incompetent manager will hang himself given enough rope.

  29. Texian says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    What the hell is wrong with politicians.. Some still haven’t gotten the message.. The days of pretending you are doing something are over as far as the current Administration is concerned.

    Sir Trump is the Supervisor – do what the supervisor says – accomplish your mission. What the hell is so hard about that.. A bunch of fckn losers in D.C.

  30. scott467 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    “Trump is nominating Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official…”

    __________________

    Why would you appoint anyone tainted by Hussein?

    Is the pool of qualified people really so small that we are reduced to HUSSEIN administration officials?!?

    I give up.

    • jello333 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      You misread that. The “former Obama” person is the one Trump just fired, that Shulkin guy.

      • scott467 says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:30 pm

        “You misread that. The “former Obama” person is the one Trump just fired, that Shulkin guy.”

        _________________

        That’s GOOD news!

        I see what you mean, that ‘a former Obama administration official and the first non-veteran ever to thead the VA’ refers to Shulkin, but it goes on to say ‘Jackson has served since 2013 as the Physician to the President’, which would seem to make him a part of the Hussein administration.

        Here is the whole passage:

        ……………………………..
        “Trump is nominating Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official and the first non-veteran ever to head the VA. Jackson has served since 2013 as the Physician to the President, and gained a national profile earlier this year for holding a sweeping press conference on the president’s health.”
        ……………………………

        Why would the Devil’s minion, a would-be prince of darkness, have entrusted his life to a good guy?

        • jello333 says:
          March 28, 2018 at 9:36 pm

          “Why would the Devil’s minion, a would-be prince of darkness, have entrusted his life to a good guy?”

          Yeah, that’s a good question. Maybe it’s that Obama knew that if he picked someone like himself, that person couldn’t be trusted… since Obama knows himself better than anyone. So he picks a good guy, knowing that even if he didn’t particularly like Obama, his morals and ethics would prevent him from doing any harm to Obama. (Hey, what a theory, huh? 😉 )

      • InvestingforOne says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:31 pm

        Why proper grammar and punctuation are impotant. Just sayin’

    • Sayit2016 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      Do you know anything about how respected this appointee is?

      I am happy that President Trump doesn’t say everyday….” I give up’…. I have a sneaking suspicion his plate is a lot Fuller than yours is.

      • scott467 says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:46 pm

        “Do you know anything about how respected this appointee is?”

        _________________

        No, I don’t.

        People said the same thing about Mueller, even right here on this message board.

        Having watched so many ‘highly respected’ career government people turn out to be criminals, I don’t put much stock in how respected ‘they’ say someone is.

        Whoever ‘they’ are.

        I use a simpler criteria.

        If you are associated with the Uni-Party or the Hussein Obamanation, then I’m not taking the chance. Why should we? Are there not plenty of other qualified people in the selection pool who are NOT tainted by the black hats?

        I don’t know why Conservatives do this continually, pretending like evil doesn’t exist, or giving people associated with the bad guys every opportunity to infiltrate and corrupt from within.

        You don’t see the Left making that mistake. Or the establishment Uni-Party, or the Deep State.

        It’s beyond frustrating fighting for the Conservative side, because the Conservative side NEVER FIGHTS like they intend to win.

        It’s like Vietnam syndrome. Sure, we’ll declare our noble and righteous objectives, but then we handcuff ourselves and set up every obstacle imaginable between ourselves and victory.

        We keep doing the same thing, making the same mistakes over and over again, expecting a different result.

        At some point it’s impossible not to wonder whether they’re doing it on purpose, losing on purpose, self-sabotaging on purpose.

      • scott467 says:
        March 28, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        “I am happy that President Trump doesn’t say everyday….” I give up’…. I have a sneaking suspicion his plate is a lot Fuller than yours is.”

        ___________________

        You misunderstood.

        I didn’t give up the fight.

        I gave up trying to understand why DJT keeps retaining or appointing people associated with the Hussein Obamanation.

        If you have a good explanation, I’d love to hear it.

  32. jello333 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Man oh man… that picture of Trump with the guy with the prosthetic arms… that still gets me. I showed that pic to ALL my anti-Trump “friends” during the campaign. And believe it or not, it actually made some of them take a closer look at Donald. That image (along with a few other events during the campaign) really shines the spotlight into the guy’s heart.

    • jello333 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      And no, I don’t know if that guy is a disabled vet or not. Could be, but it may also be that he lost his arms in an accident, or it was genetic, or whatever. Doesn’t matter. What matters is that he’s clearly overjoyed to see Trump, and Don literally pats him on the face since he couldn’t actually “feel” anything if they just shook “hands”. Sorry… I just can’t get over that pic… LOVE it.

  33. PaulM says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    It seems like I read somewhere that Shrillerys Ob/Gyn was previously considered for this post but had some king of breakdown where he removed his own eyeballs.
    They never really explained what might have happened.

  34. James W Crawford says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Secretary of Veterans Affairs Palin!

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 28, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Gov Palin would probably do a good job…but R-Admiral Jackson is an active-duty doctor with decades of experience.

      Jackson is a great pick.

  35. Celtic Kelly says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    From the linked Las Vegas review article:

    “Shulkin leaves behind a department in disarray. Several projects remain unfinished, including a multibillion-dollar overhaul of electronic medical records aimed at speeding up wait times for veterans seeking medical care as well as expanded mental health treatment for veterans at higher risk of suicide.”

    This was done with the intent to harm. Could he be charged with (at the very least) criminal negligence?

  37. IMO says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Hope Admiral Jackson yanks cnn aka fake news off the VA’s wide screen tv’s.

  38. SteveC says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I like that he’s using these people like they are contractors, waiting for them to prove themselves before making them employees.

  39. rf121 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Read the bio but don’t see any experience at running an organization as large as the VA. Might be a great physician but this needs a major shake up. Plus, the VA is more than just healthcare.

  40. Mr BiG Time says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Seems like President Trump is finding his groove as the commander in chief. Time is short w so much to do! Time to turn up the volume. If your not making progress in the MAGA program “your fired” . Go USA!

  41. Pam says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:43 pm

  42. jbrickley says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I hope he can put a stop to the shady unethical metrics fudging. They were caught blowing off veterans on appointments and not logging it so they didn’t count. That was because they were completely missing the SLA mandate of seeing patients within a fixed time frame. It’s Shit Like That That Got Trump Elected! I can only imagine all the other B.S. games being played to make things look not so bad. Unfortunately, the VA has been corrupt since it’s founding. If I remember correctly the man behind the founding was embezzling funds from the VA right from the start.

  43. KittyKat says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    During the transition, a lot of people thought Sarah Palin would have been a good choice for that job. She proved her management and innovative skills when she was governor, and it might have been nice to give the department a touch of mothering.

