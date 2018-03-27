Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Tuesday March 27th, 2:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Tuesday March 27th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Tuesday March 27th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Aaaaand,,, she’s back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who doesn’t enjoy a 3-day weekend?
LikeLike
I hear the scum “news” media for just a few minutes during Sarah’s open question period and it reminds me why I don’t watch them, or otherwise listen to them at all.
What a bunch of losers.
They keep trying so hard to do to President Trump
what they did to Clarence Thomas and Robert Bork.
Because it is all they have. They don’t have anything else.
Instead of doing their job, investigating the crimes of the clintons, the FBI, the DOJ, etc.
the marxist media marches on like goose stepping soldiers in their pursuit of trying to bring down a freely elected President.
Perhaps it is the ‘freely’ part that they hate so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since WAPO and The Hill ran stories today about our President funding the WALL with military money (DoD), I would like to share the tweets below. All this garbage that our President needs 60 votes to move funding is BS!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Excellent!
Thank you, flep 👍
On with the show 😁
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since it is done by legislation, the 9th court will have no say…IMO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Considering the questions asked about President Trumps options on how can use the money, there is more knowledge here of what he can and can’t do than the press corps knows.
Don’t they ever do research like our fellow treepers?
LikeLike
I think it’s starting to dawn on the losers who masquerade as journalists that they may have been played by a VSG. Let the butt hurt begin! And never end! Dilly dilly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this just wishful thinking?
LikeLike
Flep is right, of course, but unfortunately Donald Trump has two parties aligned against him to prevent him from doing anything the Deep State/Swamp does not want. And the Deep State/Swamp does not want to stop the illegal invasion of our country because the Dems get the votes and the Repub donors get the cheap labor. Hate to be a naysayer, but that’s how I see it. Will he do it anyway? Who knows? The man has more guts than a brontosaurus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and bigger balls :)!
LikeLiked by 4 people
wheel barrel sized
LikeLiked by 2 people
And some divine intervention!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m with you!
Let’s do it.
I’ve never prayed so much and so hard since President Trump was elected.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🙏🛐
LikeLiked by 5 people
Watched ‘Paul, the Apostle’ this weekend. You think things were bad with O. He could not hold a candle to Nero.
As long as we have man and satan, there will always be evil in this world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is exactly why our Constitution, if adhered to, is timeless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
99 and I just got back from “Paul the Apostle.” I have always been a Luke fan, but found Paul hard to read and legalistic. The screenwriter and the actor who played Paul made me like the Apostle to the Gentiles a lot more. We are Catholics, but I just got off the phone with a Baptist preacher friend of mine (Service and aviation bonds) and recommended he take his church to see it.
“Would you sell out your faith in adversity?” is one thing most people would think about.
“Would you thirst for revenge?” is another thing men and some women would think about.
Jim Caviezel plays Luke the Evangelist, one of the few authors better than the Sundance Team, or even Mark Twain or Solzhenitsyn or Sinkiewicz, the author of “Quo Vadis?” The actor who played Paul, the actors who played the Roman jailer and his wife, and the actors who played Aquila and Priscilla killed it.
And they filmed in Malta, which still has Roman ruins.
(Fiction alert: The real Aquila and Priscilla were Romans (he a Jew) who met Paul in Corinth, and were in Ephesus when Peter and Paul were martyred in Rome.
Also, Luke knew enough about Paul not to have to interview him in prison. But the pretense of Luke the physician was needed for another plot twist.)
The insight the writer had into the human, faith side of Paul, not the hairsplitting Pharisaical background he came from, and he and the actor brought it to the screen in epic fashion. You will be uplifted.
Blessed Easter to all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Trump would NEVER strike such a passive pose … even in the arms of the Lord. Trump would be a hugger! Maybe even a lean-in, shoulder bump, bro-hug with The Christ. Redraw …
LikeLike
TBH … my own stones would grow to enormous size … if I had a $Billion or so in the bank. That $$$ backing FORCES everyone to take him seriously (even as the media denies it). Look at all the leftist politicians and hucksters who have tried to get into The Donald’s pocket – before he ran for POTUS. MY President’s $$$ alone, has insulated him from each and every special interest group in America. Trump doesn’t NEED them to win an “impossible” campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you
LikeLike
According to Fox, Becerra just filed his lawsuit against the citzenship question in the census. I wonder if any of the presstitutes will ask Sarah about this? Congress vermin are away from their rock for two weeks.
LikeLike
I would guess that a large percentage of people in CA state gov and working for the state gov are illegal aliens. Thus, Becerra is obstructing justice….isn’t that the D-Rat favorite accusation?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one!
LikeLike
Well, once we get off of Smarmy, the presser will be over.
LikeLike
The Presstitutes just won’t give up asking the same old, tired questions again and again about the Stormy Daniels issue. And Sarah just keeps knocking them down every time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing is clear, the press sees that Trump has money for the wall. Further, the Russia collusion question barrage is finished… no questions on Mueller either. In fact, there were few, very few repeat narrative questions, and the Swampy Daniels questions were feeble (nothing, absolutely nothing there, Americans are bored with the story).
Finally, I did not catch any CNN questions and April could only shout out a question at Sarah’s back as Sarah was leaving. Sweet. Maybe April 1, April will get a shot of asking one with intelligence.
LikeLike
Notice the press and DhimmiRat gloating over Omnibus has popped like a pricked balloon.
I wonder if Trump will just build the wall full speed without shoving it in the face of the NevertheWall Uni’s, thus taking out the lumps? Moreover, slow walking funding for DhimmiRat’s pet Marxist honeypots might take place, leaving them hanging with their tongues hanging out?
Silence is golden when you are winning Bigly. Just like the military, ‘If you are going to shoot, shoot, don’t talk’.
I like the silence when it drives the press to worry squirm in their seats. Trained seals barking for a fish.
LikeLike