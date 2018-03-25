Sunday March 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HOLY WEEK TIMELINE
Thank you, Lucille.
Wishing you a blessed, peaceful and safe Holy Week.
You’re welcome, Minnie! And thanks for the best wishes.
Good morning treeps, can anyone help make my time here more productive ?
..more efficient? I know there must be some interactive features I’m in the dark about .
maybe a wordpress tutorial ? dig up my password change wp password ?
I spend way too much time here, but Love it nonetheless.
maybe others can learn too
ManyThanks in advance
MAGA
chris, as far as I can tell, the only way to spend less time here is to spend less time here.
I sometimes resort to setting a timer. Or tell myself I can be here while the laundry is in, or while the roast is in. Doesn’t work very well, but I do make an effort.
Best wishes.
Once you find a place which dishes truth, its hard to pull away.
Plus, on this Open Thread, you kinda get to know individuals, so looking forward to their offerings becomes yet another allurement.
Happy Sunday…. went to bed early and now I can’t get back to sleep!
Have been reading a book lent to me by a family friend after I mused about some disheartening situations I’ve encountered while caring for people with major lifelong disabilities. The loaner is something she had found helpful, an expensive medical book with mercifully large print from Springer Publishing… put out in 1995 by a mental health counselor in the Washington DC area who specializes in family violence. The writer/psychiatrist, Steven Stosny, has a dent in his head from where his father hit him with a shingle when he was a child; and the book is dedicated to Stosny’s mother, “from whose suffering this treatment was born”.
Stosny describes the syndrome of family violence in the first half of the book. The second half, Stosny goes into practical suggestions for developing compassionate response for self and others.
Stosny differentiates between pity, empathy, and compassion:
“The term, “compassion” … implies equality. “I sympathize with your hurt because despite differences in luck, we’re [humanely] equal.” “Pity” implies inequality: “I pity you because you’re deficient in some way (naive, stupid, uneducated, ugly, poor, unskilled, etc.”… Pity can be construed as merely feeling bad at the sight of another’s suffering…it can easily lead to contempt”.
Interesting stuff. And, family violence is often linked to road rage and accidents there, too… Steven Stosny, intelligent guy with great instincts for overcoming horrendously difficult problems. If you’ve been disheartened and baffled by situations where otherwise competent people harm the most vulnerable ones around them, Stosny has some useful insights
Thank you for this post, wondering.
As I have taught my children, pity ain’t pretty.
I may look for this book at my library, thank you.
I forgot to ask, what is the title?
Thank you.
Hello all. I actually went to the movies today (first time in over a year) and saw Paul: Apostle of Christ . It was very well made and an excellent movie. I recommend it to anyone, especially Christians (if you are a follower of the Lord you WILL cry at the ending). It was only playing in 2 theaters in my town of Jacksonville, FL but it’s definitely worth seeing if you can, if only to show Hollywood that these are the kind of movies we want. Good night!
Went to see it yesterday as I needed to stay away from the news.
It was good. Only the audio was not so clear.
A message of peace.
Sometimes I wonder where we could go with it when talking about/to the Liberal Left.
Binkser, thanks for your input. Treeper recommendations are a thing I value.
By choice don’t go much to movies, but I wondered ab this one.
I’ll watch for it.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
Beautiful. Thank you. Good night.
Jonathan Swift about Trump
“If a truly great man would appeared on earth, he would be recognized immediately, for all fools and scoundrels of the world instantly unite against him”.
— Jonathan Swift
Had a great talk with 2 Kurdish-Americans in their 70s yesterday at a fast food place. … how many ways they told me they love America! Refreshing. … I’ve only met a few Kurds, but they seem passionate, loyal, and reportedly great fighters. … they complimented me for being open and engaging, and I stayed away from hot button issues… they love Bush Jr… the Suny / Shia thing gets confusing in the Middle East …the one gent said, “All you need is a strong Israel and Kurds, and everything will be fine.”
Went to the gaisee this morning (my Palm Sunday) and bought three potted palms (for the trinity) to place in front of my humble abode. In Roman times the palm was a symbol of victory, that early Christians appropriated as the symbol of victory in the war waged by the spirit against the flesh. It occurs frequently in the Acts of the Martyrs (the earliest records of Christian persecutions) by expressions such as “he received the palm of martyrdom.”
Dominica in palmis, De passione Domini
Troublemaker10 posted the CBN tweet on Saturday’s open thread re Mario’s baptism.
I’m posting the little vid of the actual baptism.
That is how I was baptized. What a perfect moment it was. So peaceful, warm, free and tranquil.
You may want to take a peek at the the other video’s he posted on his twitter, too….the Western Wall etc.
Quite bold of him, in these times, to publicly showcase Lord Jesus the Christ. God bless him.
Here is a post about the French Policeman who gave his life for a hostage in the terrorist attack in southern France – was it just yesterday? He was young,…and a person of faith.
https://fatherjerabek.com/2018/03/24/arnaud-beltrame-great-hero/
Thank you. I had not read about this; I will keep this young man in my prayers and light a candle after mass.
A true hero, and a martyr. Bless him oh Lord.
Thank you and God Bless You, menagerie.
That is all xoxoxoxoxoxxo
