Report: New NSA John Bolton Planning Deep State Purge Within National Security Council….

The National Security Council is a large intelligence bureaucracy, within the Washington DC intelligence apparatus, consisting of dozens of principles and hundreds of staff. Many of those staffers are career officials, holdovers from prior administrations.
According to Foreign Policy, incoming National Security Adviser to the President, John Bolton, is planning a significant ‘clean house’ removing a significant number of people within the system.
(Via FP) Incoming National Security Advisor John Bolton and people close to him are expected to launch a massive shake-up at the National Security Council, aiming to remove dozens of current White House officials, starting with holdovers from President Barack Obama’s administration, according to multiple sources.
Those targeted for removal include officials believed to have been disloyal to President Donald Trump, those who have leaked about the president to the media, his predecessor’s team, and those who came in under Obama.
“Bolton can and will clean house,” one former White House official said.
Another source said, “He is going to remove almost all the political [appointees] McMaster brought in.”
A second former White House official offered a blunt assessment of former Obama officials currently detailed or appointed to the NSC: “Everyone who was there during Obama years should start packing their shit.” (read more)
This should have happened earlier…. but at least it’s a good restart now.
Good! I’m sure it needs it.
Remember the movie the Exorcist? Think of Trump as the priest and the swamp as the Devil. The Devil becomes most violent just prior to his eviction, this is why it’s non stop 365/24/7 hate of Trump. Socialism is collapsing!
Bye-bye leakers and Obama holdovers (likely the same people).
Can’t wait for The Stache to get started.
Setting the tone.
No wonder the deep state is throwing everything they have a PT.
Just the beginning of the ‘Big Ugly’ we have so breathlessly been waiting! They WILL pay!!
Definitely should have happened earlier but I’m glad to see it happening now. I am sure LTG Flynn would have pursued this path if he had been able to continue.
Bolton is nothing more than a war mongering establishmentarian…I won’t hold my breath
Yeah, that’s why the bushies never liked him .. .. …
Likewise. I find it very hard to trust anyone from PNAC . They ‘Pearl Harbored’ us into Iraq and they aren’t going to stop.
Your name does with your opinion.
I understand many post here that don’t like John Bolton. I am elated that he has been appointed. He has a towering intellect, a strong mind, he is principled. I don’t agree with all of his hawkish positions, but he has been very supportive of PDJT and I think he is honest.
He will always give the President his opinion, but once PDJT makes up his mind he will implement his decisions and not gossip like a school girl smoking behind the HS gym.
Like the joke goes:
Husband: “Honey start packing – I just won the lottery!”
Wife: “Where we going? How should I pack?”
Husband: “I don’t care – just pack and get out!”
I volunteer to push the button to sound the avalanche warning!
Sundance, IF THIS isn’t true, the please delete it! But I have to post it for all of the Treepers if it IS true! Sorry, I don’t know how to post a link to the page without it showing a video!
I just came back from watching a Fox News clip on youtube.
The title is, Was Trump Thrown Under the Omnibus?
But notice the comments below that video!!! And IF this is true, TRUMP WON THE WAR!!!
He can fund the wall! The Entire Wall!
Mary McLean posted:
The Omnibus spending bill is NOT a budget, but the thing that obumer had all the 8 years…AND it has NO spending audits on it. He can spend it where he wants. He can spend it HOW he wants! hahaha…it is a disaster for the dems as they have just funded his wall!!! He can use the money how and where he desires. He can s-l-o-w down payments to those he does not want to get tax payer’s money…like the abortionists, planned P and others not on the nice list. Do you understand that is how obumer funneled away 8 trillion dollars over 8 years??? He NEVER had a budget, just these weird omnibus things, quasi budgets, but not a real budget with accountabilities, that’s why no one knew where the missing trillions went. Congress needs to be kicked out…period!
The bill has no orders attached to it. He can spend it where and how he wants and it won’t be spent anywhere he does not approve…
Jaque’s Page posted:
I spent hours yesterday researching the laws, the 1974 law and statutes and providing links. Do you know why the Omnibus is not going to get any notice? Here it is…
It’s not an official ‘Federal Budget’. It’s an Omnibus bill…not a Budget…He(Trump) outsmarted them again…Congress basically screwed themselves by not passing a Budget…
Per the Constitution…the President must adhere to a Budget set forth by Congress and direct the expenditures as provided therein.
This is another one of those big Porkulus Bills, like they gave Obama for 8 years. This is not a Budget!
An Omnibus Spending Bill may have some ‘instructions’ as to how the money will be spent…but Obama ignored them. He spent the money, or didn’t spend it, however he wanted to. And Congress didn’t do a thing about it! Because they couldn’t.
I think our President observed how this happened, year after year. He is bound to realize that those ‘appropriations’ for different things in these Omnibus bills…are merely ‘suggestions’.
So like Obama, brilliant President Trump can spend this money on whatever he wants to. Or…not spend it.
Planned Parenthood? What if our President decided to tell the Treasury Dept to ‘slow-walk’ that money to Planned Parenthood…until the Senate gets off their ass and confirms his appointees?
Sanctuary Cities? What if our President decided to ‘slow-walk’ that money too…until those Sanctuary Cities assist ICE in rounding up criminal illegal aliens?
Splodey heads? From the Dems/GOP to the Enemedia? Why yes, there would be a colorful display of splodey heads.
But what could they do about it? …Hah.
Our brilliant President could just say…’Wait! Congress should’ve passed a Budget.’
Done finished…research was done…and it is so very humorous actually. Our VSG just said: Just give me money for the Military and the Wall…put anything else you want in it…and those goofballs did…lol
In this case, as per above, he doesn’t have to spend a dime….because it is not a ‘budget’. And even if it was…researched….he could still spend as he pleased… Congress appropriates, but it’s up to the President to spend it…or not….as he pleases. Oh, I did see $30 million for Military Tribunals and the Holamn Rule…
Again, that is why Obama never had a Budget in his Presidency…Congress did continual Omibus’s and he just took the money.
President Trump is getting down to serious business now, He need to be surrounded by people he can trust. I hope John Bolton does a great job for us.
Any Libtard lacks common sense. Libtards are either intentionally Socialist/Communist or naively Socialist/Communist. At any rate they are all “useful idiots” necessary for a central control form of government and not a freedom/self destiny form of government.
FYLTGE, Sundance.
Never too early for spring cleaning. Shake ’em down on the way out. Don’t let them leave with so much as a box of paper clips. Should audit them all, too.
Long enough to have them sign NDA’s right? I don’t want to see these idiots on CNN. Making up crap to sell a book and make a movie like that stupid Valerie Plame crap. I can’t believe we had to pay $2.58 million to have that Richard Armitage leak investigated.
