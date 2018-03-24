March Madness

“After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks… it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.”
~ David Hogg
Strip away the second amendment for millions of Americans – No problem.
Require clear backpacks – OMG they’re destroying our rights… or something.
Rights are kind of a fluid thing to the left, only useful when it benefits their lurch for power. They’ll damn well have guns to make sure those that oppose them don’t.
Looks like lou diamond phillips minime. lol
Sure does!
David Hogg’s face, meet Mr. Tennis Racquet. Vile little putz.
In his best John Travolta/Saturday Night Fever dress and pose
The little commie fascist is giving a heil Obama salute.
We don’t trust kids to drink because they are not mature enough to make the right decisions. But we are supposed to believe that they know best when it comes to changing Constitutional rights? I think I need a drink.
If a face was ever crying out for a good punch…………
That’s exactly what I was thinking when I saw the pic of Paul McCartney holding a sign. And to think I was once a Beatlemaniac and had a schoolgirl crush on him. UGH!!!
I reckon he just realized… his 15 minutes of fame (as a useful tool) has expired. Marxists punk.
Let’s add insult to injury and require all students to have clear, rolling book bags… Killing two birds with one stone.
Nobody can hide anything in a clear bag and Kids of all ages will no longer have to hoist 50 to 60 pound book bags over their shoulders anymore. Hey David, What is there to be embarrassed about if you all have to do it.? Lol.
Hogg’s Dad is retired or former FBI, right? What does Hogg’s Dad do for a living now? What does Hogg’s Mom do? These kids are being manipulated and used. And it’s a sign… BLM doesn’t work anymore. Notice? Maybe , just maybe, this shift to young teens ( like the Soviets and Nazi’s did) is more of a play of the last card. It’s manipulative and naked and shrill.
Not sure about dad but mom used to work for – wait for it – CNN.
Best comment on T_D: So… He can’t work an iron and is too stupid to feed himself. What was he telling us to do again?!?
Relatively recently, they learned how to clean their little bumms. Now, all the sudden, they’re telling us what we need to do and how we need to live. They are what their communist indoctrinators call, “useful idiots”. They know what the fix is because “My teachers told me”.
Look at all the serious faces in that crowd…why hey! we know what the problem is…take the guns away from the proles. (In the case of Parkland, maybe they should have taken the guns away from the deputies and given them to some other deputies.)
Hey kid, live in this world for about ten or fifteen years, and then get back to me.
Even with a backpack, all you have to do is hollow out a textbook and put a semi-automatic 9mm in there. Clear backpack or not, won’t make any difference,
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!
On another blog I read, a commenter was lamenting the fact that we AMERICANS don’t have a counter march — that we (in my words) don’t engage in similar acts of demonstrating public outrage and virtue. I counseled her to moderate her despair …. that in fact we DO act in support of our beliefs, just in different ways. In the case of the 2nd Amendment, we are protesting by dramatically increasing our purchases of firearms and ammunition. Large gun dealers have been having a strong sales year, even with the “Trump slump” in buying. And the managers of several of these larger stores in my medium-large American city tell me that they are now again starting to have trouble getting ARs in sufficient numbers to meet demand. My own anecdotal evidence — gathered from visits to the local gun counters — shows that several indeed are quite lean in their offerings, with staff telling me they are selling briskly. I also see many women buying, and many younger people, as well as teenagers with parents at the counters knowledgeably shopping for first rifles for their kids.
So we are protesting, too, and in greater numbers, though perhaps more quietly. Check out the national Instant Check numbers fromt he FBI site — 2.3 million thus far in March; 2.0 million checks last month. First two million check month was Nov of 2012. These numbers are far higher than those for ten years ago, and dramatically higher than 15 to 20 years, when they were only about 1/3 of now. Understanding that this doesn’t equate to number of individual buyers, but it does say much about our behavior.
This, I believe is the type of protest WE engage in …. We are buying firearms; training, shooting and enjoying, and preparing to defend our families, friends and communities as needed.
Still would be nice to see a million or more Americans rally once in awhile to support constitutional rights. Optics can be very persuading to the electorate.
WE are also doing better at fundraising (Rs vs Ds). The Dims are in the h0le.
And, I guarantee you that NRA numbers are WAY, WAY, WAY off the charts.
If Mao had a son, he’d be a Hogg.
Always wondered what it must have been like to be in 1930 Germany or just prior to the Communists taking over Russia and China. Probably looked a bit like this rent-a-mob rally in D.C. today.
I remember seeing Paul McCartney and his late wife giving an interview in which they were talking about protesting the killing of animals for meat and promoting Veganism while he was wearing a beautiful leather jacket.
It was probably leather. His daughter makes luxury leather handbags, shoes, etc. Like 2k for a fake leather bag and she sells a lot.
Pleather I hate autocorrect
Ban the the “Chicken Neck” !
So they are bashing Catholics now. These people are anti-Trump, anti-constitution, and anti-Christian. Have they started attacking white men yet?
I wrote Governor Scott about adding K9’s to the public schools. I think K9 officers are a great addition to any community. It would be really helpful to the local police in every town across America.
Dogs are great helpers in the military and for the police. They will help the kids in school. It will cut down on drug use in school. That is definitely needed.
In school in California and there was always a joint lit in the bathroom every single day. Even a joint passed in State Education classes (lecture hall combined drug and sex education). Every time there was a movie there was a joint being passed.
That was a long time ago. I’m sure nothing has gotten better. It’s probably worse.
Think about some of the dumb things you did or said when you were an inexperienced teenager…
This entire ordeal is sophisticated child abuse! The “adults” organizing these teenage children are actually actually placing every one of them in irreparable harm by parading and cheering them on in front of a video camera. Every one of these video’s will live forever on the Internet-FOREVER!
Each one of them who eventually becomes an adult, has the drive to actually make a good life, begin a career, start a family – will have to live with the “choices” the selfish “Adults” coerced them to make…choices many of them will truly regret and be reminded of via the Internet and Social Media.. Forever..
Generational mind control.
I don’t pay any attention to the child-puppet of the DNC. Activist larvae.
Why not just issue bullet proof backpacks?
