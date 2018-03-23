President Trump and Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream

Sarah Sanders, and possibly President Trump, conducts the White House press briefing for Friday March 23rd, 2018. We are expecting additional briefing from the White House on the omnibus spending bill coming from congress. Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST.
I believe that “the military” is giving Trump huge support in many different ways and this was crucial in his decision. I personally feel that he will pull through with so many other critical issues being addressed and legislation/new policies in the pipeline. Yes, the midterms may not be good, but were they for Obama? The Democrats may find their arrogance is not justified and their celebrations premature.
And in September when the next omnibus spending comes up and the president tell them he will not approve it, the pundits will be “shocked”. You can bet that this was only for the military and in September all bets are off.
It’s not wonder conservatives lose more than they should. Look at all of the weak-assed pearl-clutchers abandoning ship at the slightest sign of storm clouds. Pathetic!
What have you done to MAGA? What have you done to support our military like our Prez is trying to do?
We have a long way to go so if you’re going to jump off, be careful not to sprain an ankle.
Yeah, a bunch of pantywaists got a nosebleed and now they’re crying foul. You’d think politics was a tea party instead of blood sport.
President Trump has already accomplished in his first year more than any president since Reagan, but they’re all pissed and abandoning ship, going full Commie as someone put it above, because he put an extra 500 billion on something?
Seriously?
I completely agree. The President is not a dictator, nor should he be. Our problems are rooted in the greed of Congress and their handlers. Complicated – CORRUPT – business, folks. Give our President a super-majority of MAGA. Quit thinking this is easy. Smh
midterms were just handed to the D’s and all of you are cheering this on…LOL….you think Trump will be able to do anything when the rabid D’s control congress?? He can’t even do anything with R’s controlling it.
Say goodbye to any more good judges or any MAGA Agenda…what a F”ing stupid stupid decision by trump
Rkymtn, Alex, Zennalou calling the President “Stupid”. Remember this when they make more comments.
I’m afraid it would be good-bye to POTUS, too. When the Ds have the House the first order of business will be impeachment. (Mueller is working diligently on that) Then, even if the Rs hold the Senate, they will probably vote yes, as well. Just look at the kind of Rs that are there now. . . . anti-Trumpers. A distinct possibility exists that POTUS will not make it to run in 2020. . My support of POTUS will never falter.
DACA has been stripped from the democrats and the budget fiasco becomes a campaign issue. Plus the have the IG report coning soon which will limit the news cycle of this bitter pill.
Pres. Trump stripped DACA from the democrats some time ago. He reminds us almost daily by tweeting how much he wants DACA. Apparently he doesn’t realize what an insult this is to many of us.
I was Praying for a VETO. So disappointed.
If NOW is not the time to shame congress in doing their jobs properly then WHEN!?
Don’t get me wrong, I support this president 100% and I know he has a very tough job with this mess he is trying to fix. But 8 years is not a lot of time and this IMO was a missed opportunity to force the issue of a broken budgetary process.
I think that when both houses of Congress spend 60% of their time fund raising for the party, 30% fund raising for their re-election, that leaves 10% to do the people’s business. When this is the product of their work product, they should get less time than that.
You have to just stand back and look at the big picture. He’s trying to fix a thousand things at once, he can’t fix the budget right now by shutting down the government, when he’s trying to get the wall, save the DACA negotiating chip (he can’t use it, unless he trades it for something), get tax cuts, fix obamacare, dodge Mueller and keep his kids out of Prison, reshuffle the staff, etc.
So for 6 months we get more of a Bullshit budget. Just like the one we’ve been working under.
We’re going to have to eat it, and move onto things we can fix right now. Sucks, but it’s not Superman’s fault.
I am very disappointed, to say the least. But, I don’t know of any other man or woman to fight for America like PDJT. We have to get rid of Ryan & McConnell! Today is a terrible day for the anti-establishment. I will be looking for something positive out of all of this.
like.
The deep state and democrats and half of the republic rats are all slapping each other on thier backs and laughing at us conservatives . I’ll say one thing for the democrats, THEY know how to fight to get what they want . Conservative Republicans do not. Is this Goodbye for Trump?
One word: UNIPARTY.
We must stop thinking in terms of Dems and Repubs.
DhimmiRats are too smart by half. Ever since Trump grabbed the reins the DhimmiRats have been out maneuvered. Uniparty has again screwed up.
Hell no this isn’t goodbye for President Trump but I don’t blame you for pondering it.
Maybe I am stupid but I thought the president can just choose not to fund something…for example Planned Parenthood. I also heard PTrump say that DACA is not included in this bill…. There has got to be more to this than we understand or know. Our president is not going to give this to the enemy.
He needs a line veto— POTUS requests it of Congress within this presser.
I am also disappointed…and I am a big fan.
Nothing wrong with being disappointed and letting him know.
If he isn’t making a big deal about this because of what is to come then fine. Everyone complains that these politicians get rich in DC… nothing drains bank accounts faster than legal fees. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I will gladly chip in to pay the legal fees of the prosecution side. Some quick math… if 10,000,000 of us chipped in a dollar each… well there’s 10M in legal expenses covered for the good guys. Have fun keeping up with the taxpayers on that one deep state scum.
Yeah so Trump wants DACA Amnesty too now? You are all saying thats a good thing? LOL…..
As SD’s rules state about understanding before posting, PT has just turned the DACA program against the Dims for the midterms. They will never vote FOR DACA, as their real mission is increasing a continuing army of illegals to keep invading this country.
Guys, this isn’t actually a budget, it’s a spending authorization bill.
Hence, the President and his advisors have a lot of discretion how much to spend and where.
Nobody seems to realize this. I think the big ugly is tied to this and real soon we will see it all come to fruition.
Winner, winner chicken dinner.
PDJT isn’t going to blindly follow the guidelines in this authorization.
Ok, is this really true? Can you back it up? I keep hearing it, but I have seen no actual proof of this free-reign spending concept. Can POTUS Trump really spend money how he chooses? Can he stop funding to Planned Genocide at a whim? Can he re-direct funding from some liberal policy to The Wall?
How long is this authoritarian in place?
Treepers are a compilation of disaffected Democrats to moderate and staunch conservatives. I consider myself the later. I’m totally disgusted with the outrageous spending and border limitations the RINO leadership imposed on us. But make no mistake, this military buildup (and the trade sanctions) is the most important need for the security of this country. We have blog after blog of how brilliant PDJT is fixing our economy. He was stuck with this spending by the globalist RINOs in the GOPe. We know that. We need to get rid of THEM! Not attack our President. Any chicken littles in here claiming the sky is falling are outing themselves. Dems rarely care about the military and too many conservatives are unbending on spending. Trump is fixing global trade AND our military. It’s obvious to all of us. It’s all he can get right now. Take it and live to fight another day for the rest. We’re not losing the House or the Senate! That’s just fake News. We do need to fix them though and vote out the globalist/ leftists in the GOPe. Vote out the dead wood…and vote in those who will support our agenda and the rest will come. just support our president!
Donald J Trump
One term President and Author of “The Art of Getting Rolled by Marxists”.
and “What Happened….I F***ed Up”
Glad I bought that gallon size Vaseline with my tax cut crumbs because our VSG just got rolled and made it necessary again.
We’re all getting a good screwing by our wonderful Republican “leadership”.
MACA…..Make America Crap Again.
“Tax Cut Crumbs”
You accidentally tipped your hat, loser. Next time you impersonate one of us, you might want to change your mannerisms to match a little better.
I agree Payday, great post.
I disagree – leaders lead – not follow. Till now EVRYUTHING Trump has done – I supported. I do not agree with this capitulation on spending. He should have drawn the line UNTIL an actual budget is passed not another omnibus spending bill.
I really despise the 4d chess analogies, but, I’m going to speculate that Trump is going to need the military on his side when the IG report comes out and indictments are handed out like candy. That is why he surrounds himself with military men and gave this big gift to the MIC. There will be riots in the streets if he begins the corruption crack down.. Barring that happening, it’s going to take something very big on trade or immigration or foreign policy to right this wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no money 😂 to spend on the omnibus. It’s like a wish list for Dems. Daddy says uhm…sorry, but thanks for playing. If you wished for something relevant that you wanted like finally dealing with Daca…maybe. You made a childish choice.
I’m staring a Go Fund Me to buy and mail Pussy Hats to Bull Durham, Paul Raven 1, Summer, Emily Summer, That chicago troll, and the other 20 people acting like complete fools because Breitbart told them to.
The people defending a clearly bad decision by Trump are way worse than the people complaining about it.
Best comment ever!
A lot is at stake, not just the wall. The wall means nothing if there is no Maga infrastructure behind it. We clearly see there is huge swamp existing and leading the oligarchs. The wall will go up very easily and quickly once we deal with the sick structure. The wall must go up and stay up when the time omes.
We are at times of Civil War. If there is even the slightest reality at false impeachment and treason towards the elected Chief in Command, the military will be ready. It’s one part of the defense and immune system. The other is a refresh of the House and Senate to rid of bacterium.
Excellent weight of priorities.
As I read the comments on this site today, I pray that our President is able to get the North Korean problem resolved before this time next year. I also hope he has all the trade negotiations with different countries in the world taken care of. Happy to hear South Korea is close to being done.
Maybe just maybe Iran will be able to overthrow the Mullahs by this time next year.
The sad truth is that our President will be impeached. The Democrats will win the House in a blow away and somehow they will have a small majority in the Senate. Yet it will be enough because 16 Republicans in the Senate will vote him out. The reason for his impeachment will be that he was actually MAGA.
Are you people out of your damn minds! Let them go ahead with their plan. I was at a rally in PA where Americans were saying that the would take up arms if they were to try and take out candidate Trump at that time. The damn military, LEO and American Patriots would rather die defending our President than losing our damn country.
Each of you have a year to decide what you will do! Please choose correctly!
Sorry fle. I disagree. If they don’t impeach him before December it won’t happen. We’re replacing too many never trumpers and leftist loons in November. Even if we lost the house, they won’t be able to impeach him. He’s just got to make it thru this year.
Felice I disagree, they will never impeach President Trump. Not Going To Happen. I also dont’ feel they’ll win the House back this fall. They can’t run ‘conservative’ lying democrats because they’ll never win primaries…. so the choice will be conservative (kind of) versus Democrats who are far leaning liberals, and the conservatives will rule the day like they have in every election since 2010.
Just my opinion.
During the election, we all talked on here about constant prayer. For candidate Trump, for this country, for each other. How many actually prayed for God’s will on this? I trust in God. I believe God put Trump in place. I will trust and support Trump.
We need to keep fighting. We need to vote in those who will support our MAGA agenda. In the meantime, we need to suck it up regarding this omnibudget. It is what it is. POTUS signed it. At least our military will be strong. Onward.
Clearly Trump really needed the extra military funding (and perhaps we don’t know all the reasons he really needs it right now).
As for his base…where was his base during the last PA election where he went down there and clearly said to get out and vote republican…and yet still Lamb won? Some even were fooled by the Dems and voted for Lamb! Trump cannot do this alone.
I was praying Trump would veto, but I understand why he signed it; his promise to the military, and they certainly deserve it. The problem is this is a MORALE KILLER for all R voters, and will probably mean loss of “control” in November. And if Ds gain control they will surely destroy the MAGA agenda. Somehow, we have to get people to the polls in November and fight for every single seat. I for one will vote straight R ticket forever because there is no alternative; Trump is our last hope.
Good Grief,
What a bunch of fair weather cry babies! At the first sign of a set back you run away crying.
Maybe you will be better off as Commie serfs instead of free man and women. You certainly do not show the SPINE needed to weather any type of adversity.
Aren’t you the one licking Trump’s hand? It turns out the DJT is not the man some of us hoped he might be – he’s just another go along to get along politician. Our national debt continues to mushroom because of overspending (this was a spending authorization bill.) Oh, and there is no border wall, nor any hope of one now, as its not in the spending plan DJT just signed. A nation without a border it ACTUALLY enforces is no nation at all.
I still believe in my President.
We have 3 EQUAL branches of government and you have to make deals to get things accomplished. If not, this would go much smoother, but then you’d have a dictatorship.
When I first heard PDJT tells others at some round table discussion (I forget the particulars) that they should blame him for the shift in strategy–that he would TAKE the heat for US…I knew then this man would always put himself in the line of fire for those he protects.
He’s doing it again…I don’t hear posters screaming about the military–how they sold us out—how could they did this—nope it’s all the President’s fault. He’s taking the heat again because he knows the military has been cut year after year and they need this…and he respects the military.
I’m going to write another letter to my President and tell him I am still behind him and I trust he did the best he could.
Please cite ONE example of a good deal Trump has negotiated with congress.
Well once again all I have left is that I trust my President. Don’t like it don’t understand why he felt he had to sign it. Especially after his tweet this morning. At the end of the day I trust him. I ain’t gonna give up on him.
It’s not about giving up to me and I have a lot invested, but he became a politician today and that is what disappoints me the most.
While I too, am disappointed in the President signing this bill we need to face reality here.
How do these weasels in Congress keep getting re-elected?
POTUS can’t do it alone. We need to stop electing these pigs to the congress.
I’m not going to abandon this man. He’s the best chance we have to take back our country. No one said this would be easy, or every day would be winning.
The worst thing is Schumer and Pelosi literaly laughing at us. This is the first decision that I’ve seen 90% negative reaction in my MAGA circles and I’m not just saying this. Damn it.
I don’t know what planet some people are living on where they think that, in less than 1 1/2 years on the job, PDJT could put everything in ship shape order that our society has ignored and allowed to grow and fester for over 50 years.
Given that he’s been severely handicapped – law suits, investigations, lack of appointments, etc. – the man has been, literally, a miracle worker.
MAGA!!!!
I like this
I get the feeling here that Congress gets off the hook, with all blame laying on PDJT for signing the bill. This Budget supports his promise to build the military…it has been many years since a budget has been passed at all….a veto may have resulted in a smaller overall price tag, but it most likely would have resulted in a CR. Before you know it, another year goes by without a budget!
These ant-Trumpers are not the kind of people you want to find yourself sharing a foxhole.
Three branches of Government- last I checked.
President Trump is asking for More Republicans- not uniparty, nevertrumpers, dems.
Today,President Trump was able to address our badly depleted Military. He will continue to add conservative judges. Our job is to vote in some MAGA legislatures to address our agenda.
I feel so sad. It appears the enemy we are fighting is just too strong. Trump was backed into a corner. If the stupid Republicans were really on his side he wouldn’t have had to deal with this. Trump has sacrificed so much and his family has been put in danger and attacked. His business has suffered. We can’t even win with someone as strong as Trump in there. What will it take for the evil people to be put down? I don’t know anymore
I just read that Trump signed the bill. This is the greatest disappointment I have felt. Nothing really changes. It sure doesn’t feel like winning today. I hope I am wrong.
