President Obama Congratulates Putin in 2012, Media: “Statesman” – President Trump Congratulates Putin in 2018, Media: “Treason”…

I doubt there is a more current exhibit for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) than a comparison of identical action by President Obama and President Trump and the media narrative therein.

President Trump calls Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media go bananas:

“Sham” shouts Politico – “Shame on him” shouts WaPo – “Treason”, claims CNN – “Shocking”, proclaims NYT

Meanwhile, flashback to 2012 when President Obama called to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him to be a guest at Camp David:

President Barack Obama talks on the phone with President-elect Vladimir Putin of Russia while aboard Air Force One en route to Richmond, Va., March 9, 2012. Alice Wells, Senior Director for Russian Affairs, is seated at right.

2012 – “President Obama called Russian President-elect and Prime Minister Putin to congratulate him on his recent victory in the Russian Presidential election. President Obama highlighted achievements in U.S.-Russia relations over the past three years with President Medvedev, including cooperation on Afghanistan, the conclusion and ratification of the START agreement, Russia’s recent invitation to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cooperation on Iran. President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed that the successful reset in relations should be built upon during the coming years. The President said that he looked forward to hosting President-Elect Putin at the G-8 Summit in May at Camp David. The two leaders outlined areas for future cooperation, including strengthening trade and investment relations arising out of Russia’s pending accession to the WTO. President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed to continue discussions on areas where the United States and Russia have differed, including Syria aand missile defense. President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed to continue their efforts to find common ground and remove obstacles to better relations.” (link)