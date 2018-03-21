President Obama Congratulates Putin in 2012, Media: “Statesman” – President Trump Congratulates Putin in 2018, Media: “Treason”…

I doubt there is a more current exhibit for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) than a comparison of identical action by President Obama and President Trump and the media narrative therein.
President Trump calls Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media go bananas:
“Sham” shouts Politico – “Shame on him” shouts WaPo – “Treason”, claims CNN – “Shocking”, proclaims NYT
Meanwhile, flashback to 2012 when President Obama called to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him to be a guest at Camp David:
President Barack Obama talks on the phone with President-elect Vladimir Putin of Russia while aboard Air Force One en route to Richmond, Va., March 9, 2012. Alice Wells, Senior Director for Russian Affairs, is seated at right.
2012 – “President Obama called Russian President-elect and Prime Minister Putin to congratulate him on his recent victory in the Russian Presidential election. President Obama highlighted achievements in U.S.-Russia relations over the past three years with President Medvedev, including cooperation on Afghanistan, the conclusion and ratification of the START agreement, Russia’s recent invitation to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cooperation on Iran.
President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed that the successful reset in relations should be built upon during the coming years.
The President said that he looked forward to hosting President-Elect Putin at the G-8 Summit in May at Camp David. The two leaders outlined areas for future cooperation, including strengthening trade and investment relations arising out of Russia’s pending accession to the WTO. President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed to continue discussions on areas where the United States and Russia have differed, including Syria aand missile defense. President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed to continue their efforts to find common ground and remove obstacles to better relations.” (link)
LOL. Never fails.
Leftist hypocrisy…it’s so off the scale, we need another word for it.
We’re swimming in a sea of it.
It’s a Hypocri-sea.
Excellent.
Wait, wait, Hypocrisea Swamp.
Also, don’t forget Obama promised Putin more flexibility after the 2012 elections. No one will of course mention that either.
I though that was how far he would bend over and take it right up the ying and yang while screwing this country over. My bad. Never mind.
“Pot calling the kettle Black”
Half black that is.
I thought phone call read-outs (or however delivered) with leaders is expected.
I think TDS may be incurable and will take a toll on someone.
I wonder if the President smiles just before he hits the “Tweet” button. 🙂
Wanna have a sleep over at Camp David?
Same old leftist double standard hypocrisy.
Are we surprised? No. Do we expect this to ever change? Again, no. The legacy media is the same as the radical Left; they are merely radical Leftwing Democrats with broadcasting and newspaper printing capabilities.
it is called TDS (or OH SH!T), which is due to knowing you are going to get caught with your hand in the “crookie jar”.
Ironic that in the media-rats rabid attacks against President Trump, they are attacking their king, Obama. This needs to be stated over and over!
This is why I find it so hilarious that President Trump uses the constructs that Obama and the D-Rats put into place for themselves to speed up the destruction of the USA to repair and heal the USA. POETIC JUSTICE!
The announcement of President Trump’s call to Putin was a troll for the ages. As expected, media whores like Haggie Haberman howled like they’d been massively pimp-slapped. For an added treat, it looks like another leaker is being outed.
