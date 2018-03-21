March 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #426

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Love this tweet about Farmers.
Devin Nunes is a farmer — with a master’s degree from Cal Poly. And he is beating Schiff with a stick — a Hahvahd lawyer.
I didn’t know that about Nunes!
Learn about what a Circuit Judicial Council is.
Joe Digenova PULLS NO PUNCHES: McCabe Fallout | Contreras | Brennan | Flynn | Wray & More 3/19/2018
Joe Digenova talks with WMAL “The MAll” about the McCabe Fallout, Judge Contreras, Brennan, Flynn, Sr. DOJ Officials, Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, Boyd, Sessions, 1 MILLION CLINTON RECORDS! and more!
WOW. Expect some REALLY big and REALLY ugly. Three minutes into this, and WHOA.
He took some to school and some to the woodshed. A frustrating yet very satisfying interview, strangely enough, by someone who now has the President’s ear.
His dressing down of Wray is likely going to be a two-way street when he starts talking to Trump. I think that Digenova is RIGHT – except under extremely shocking circumstances, where “Pokerface” Wray is what is required.
Take for example Parkland, which Digenova mentions. SOMETHING is going on there. Information is leaking slowly and effectively. Just today, some kind of obvious attempt to either burn records or distract to that effect. Complete WTF. And this, after DAY after DAY of drips showing it WAS a stand-down, and that EVERY attempt to put Cruz into a system event where he would be prevented from buying a weapon was thwarted by the school or the sheriff. Some of that information release is from the FBI. But it’s very gentle. EFFECTIVE, but GENTLE. THAT seems very much in Wray’s style.
Notice also the BRIDGE EVENT (signaled by Q, for those who believe in his tips), which was clearly directed at the Florida Pols who are NOT GOING ALONG with silencing the leaks on Parkland. To me, that shows WHY our side is being cagey. The other side is likely ready to use some serious hurt if they get a chance, and they will be tricky to take down.
I think that Trump KNOWS what he’s doing, and WRAY is working with him in the style they need. Sessions style. SILENT EXECUTIONER.
Digenova will get the briefings, and he will be floored, IMO.
Love this! Wonder how much actual support this idea has in Congress?
Who’s for it, who’s against (among Repubs?).
I want NAMES!
Can we reassign the remaining members of the FBI’s “small group” (aka “the wet bandits”) to work in various UPS and Fed-Ex shipping centers as package shakers? Sounds like a win-win to me.
You bad boy!
😆
They can inspect any suspicious packages for white powder, too.
Kyle holds his own very well in an interview:
Steven Crowder interviewed him, too. At least that school has produced a few rational young people.
There are a few rational students, in spite of that school.
God bless them and their parents.
Sad news from Norway. She is one of maybe 2 truth-telling politicians in Western Europe. She’s stepping down because the Left’s hitting her hard and she doesn’t want to hurt her Party’s chances.
THIS is why Americans like Trump. He doesn’t back down. Until others learn to do the same, Western Europe doesn’t have a chance.
But, Trump’s one in a million so….
https://pjmedia.com/trending/norway-torch-extinguished-sylvi-listhaug-steps/
One in a million is just too common. That would put thousands of Trumps out there, scores in most every country. Shoot, one in a billion might not be rare enough.
You’re right, of course, Jim. *Maybe* one in a billion. Maybe.
That was exactly how Rush described him today, one in a billion. He also said we would miss him when he’s gone, whenever that may be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And here’s the news from Sweden. They think money’s what they need. But what they REALLY need is a backbone after decades of brainwashing. Like the Norwegians, they also can’t help but fold when called “racists”, etc.
Hate to be so pessimistic, but……
Thank God for Trump!…. and, I have to say, maybe Obama and our corrupt Dem Party MSM for calling anyone who disagreed w/ him a “racist”. Americans are Over. It. cuz of those fools.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s so weird. It’s like the Swedes *can’t* even imagine taking the bull by the horns THEMSELVES and fixing their problem.
The narrator is correct that Trump (and Americans) have been inspiring. Now they need to carry that inspiration to help themselves!
Other people cannot do this *for* you, Sweden.
Maybe they need to see singular activists like Scott Presler, to get things going. Money alone ain’t gonna do it. Breaking brainwashing takes more than money, it takes the guts to step out of the box:
What a difference a decade makes!
Back in 2007, I got into a heated argument with some Swedes over the horrible Amnesty Bill that Harry Reid was trying to pass.
Remember that Bill?
McCain, Miss Lindsey and even Bush Jr. were okay with it…and it would’ve given amnesty to 12 million illegals.
Anyway, I was fighting it…and some Swedes started slamming me for being “cruel” and “racist” for not wanting to roll out the welcome mat for all those “poor migrants”.
I asked them, ‘How would you like to be invaded by hordes of immigrants flooding into your country, to prey on your free programs?’
They said…”Oh we would welcome them! It is the right thing to do!”
Then they proceeded to lecture me on how “superior” their system of Socialism is, and how ‘cruel’ our system of Capitalism is.
Their attitude of superiority was insufferable, to say the least!
Fast forward eleven years…and they are now asking for some of our ‘dirty’ capitalist money!
And for what?
To help them save themselves from the hordes of immigrants they’ve let in, who are preying on their free programs!
Haaaaa.
Forgive me, but I am having a little trouble feeling sorry for them.
You’re right, Sunny.
The Swedes need to buck up and get themselves out of this mess they have gotten themselves into.
Trump shifted the PA18 election back towards the GOP at the end. It wasn’t enough, but it’s still a good sign of his ability to influence races as we head towards the midterms.
On the day of the race, I thought Lamb would win by 4 points or so. I think some polls had him up 6-8 points close to election day.
We don’t have to win these races by much. We just need to win them. A 1% win counts as much as a 20% win.
Just win.
New Q Post. Q warned earlier this week of 3 BOOMs, meaning 3 bombshells. (btw Hannity uses the same expression in his tweets) 1st one was the firing of McCabe and 2 more are to come-it was hinted, about Hillary.
So now this is what the FBI has done–gone after Q because of the BOOM comment (related/attributed either mistakenly/deliberately by the FBI to the Austin Texas bombs)
IDIOTS.
They’re running scared.
Here’s Q’s post:
The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
They will fail.
We know the details.
[Wednesday].
Q
Here is where Q posted:
https://qanon.pub/
Look at the next post after the FBI post
Q just posted and said the fbi opened a case to investigate “Q” and to tie Q to the “booms” in Austin. I tweeted about this two days ago. Was thinking the bomber is mocking Q and will try to make it look like Q responsible for bombings. Q has big release coming Wednesday #qanon
Question:
#Qanon
Did “They” coordinated the attacks just to connect to Q’s Booms?
That would be my first hunch but I’m admittedly predisposed to blame spooks
“The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
They will fail.
We know the details.
[Wednesday].
Q”
Well now. WTF? Wednesday?
Here are todays election results for the county i worked in, in Southern Illinois:
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS
General Primary (03/20/2018)
Unofficial Results, Early Voting Included
County Signature
Greg Woolard, County Clerk
Voter Turnout, Overall
Voted 5,359
Registered Voters 28,534
Turnout
19%
35 of 35 precincts reporting
Partisan Turnout
Total Democrat Votes 3,095 11%
Total Republican Votes 2,262 8%
Total Green Votes 2 0%
Pretty 😢 sad. Jeanne Ives 48%ish to rino rauner’s 51% in governor race.
62 people cast ballots in the precinct i worked. 37 were democrat & 25 were republican votes.
We’re going to need a bigger boatload of investigators — Obama’s SMASH AND GRAB scam:
“…Barack Obama has this best friend that few people have ever heard of, a guy named Marty Nesbitt. When Barack Obama is reelected in 2012, his best friend in the world, Marty Nesbitt, sets up this private equity fund called Vistria, and Vistria says in its corporate documents, explicitly, that it is designed to invest in highly regulated industries, and when your best friend is the regulator-in-chief, I guess that makes sense, and what happens is, they make a series of investments or deals based on companies or industries that are being smashed by the Obama administration’s regulations.”
Schweizer pointed to the acquisition of the University of Phoenix by Vistria Group — the private equity firm run by Nesbitt that he co-founded in 2013 — as an illustration of Obama’s “smash and grab” strategy.
“So to give you one brief example, [the] University of Phoenix, it’s a for-profit school — a lot of people have heard of it — the Obama administration declares that the company is not serving students well, and they say, ‘We are going to suspend GI dollars from the Pentagon for soldiers to study at the University of Phoenix,’” explained Schweizer.
“Well, you can imagine, this for-profit university, its stock price goes from like a hundred dollars a share down to three dollars a share overnight. So what happens? Marty Nesbitt, Barack Obama’s best friend, says, ‘Hey! We’ll step in and buy it. We’ll step in and buy the company.’ They do. They basically buy it for three cents on the dollar, and then, lo and behold, imagine what happens next. The Obama administration decides that, ‘No, we are going to allow GI dollars flow to the University of Phoenix,’ thereby boosting the valuation of the company again.”
Schweizer described Obama’s “smash and grab” strategy as repeatedly used across Obama’s presidential tenure, with beneficiaries such as Tom Steyer and George Soros. He further noted that such ill-gotten funds partly find their way into the Obama Foundation via Nesbitt’s financing….”
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/03/20/smash-grab-schweizer-explains-how-obama-weaponized-regulations-enrich-buddies/
Boo also exposes Biden, McConnell, others.
The pilot who flew the plane for the secret meeting between Bill Clinton, Loretta Lynch and (just recently disclosed) Paul Ryan, is breaking his silence for a $2 million payday that is sure to put his life in danger. Dimitri Noonan, a pilot who has worked for the Justice Department for 25 years, has codeword clearance but says none of the meeting was classified, since officially it didn’t happen.
So PAUL RYAN, LYNCH AND BILL CLINTON MET ON THAT TARMAC
LikeLiked by 3 people
……and Bigfoot, too.
LikeLike
LOL… That’s what I was thinkng
LikeLike
Is there any public notice of Paul Ryan being present?
LikeLike
a question for the lawyers here, concerning the appeals to Congress to “protect” Mueller, and the mutterings from some Senators along those lines – at what point are they crossing the line into Bills of Attainder, if they enforce opinions about the conduct and outcome of a specific investigation? They can require an investigation, but that is not quite the same …?
LikeLike
I’m not a lawyer, but I did eat at a Panda Express today and I think that a law like that would essentially fit that description. It would be sentencing Trump, his family and everybody he comes in contact with to unending persecution and potential financial ruin without cause.
LikeLike
For anyone nervous about the 60 mins of comedy featuring Stormy the self-acclaimed actress, who doesn’t appear to know that she is literally a laughing stock porn caricature she created, and CNN along with her…the use of explicit female anatomical parts being flaunted as serious news reporting is embarassing…..there’s a CNN photo I kid you not of Stormy strapped to polygraph machine that is hysterical. I doubt the results thusly is any way shape or form reliable.
Cohen’s lawyer was interviewed by Anderson Cooper along with the twerp Avenetti representing her. After the initial introduction to the topic which is crass and totally befitting CNN, Cohen’s lawyer very stably destroys the pyjama boy lawyer. He said that NDAs are common everywhere and it doesn’t mean what Stormy implies is anywhere near the truth. I got the impression that Cohen’s lawyer was asking the twerp why did they seek to negate the contract now after she had agreed to it if not to destroy someone in public on purpose. The fact that she signed an NDA and now wants to renege to cause infamy and trouble is not good. Bill Clintons victims were raped, not the same.
Here’s the interview if you want to see. It helped for me to understand more. Skip the intro if you need. President Trump is a good man. We must vanquish evil like her and her pipsqueak lawyer. Please pray!
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/03/watch-stormy-daniels-attorney-gets-shouting-match-michael-cohens-lawyer-marathon-segment-cnn/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
I saw the photo of the porn “star” strapped to the polygraph… I burst out laughing… I’m surprised she can sit up with those 2…. silicone buoys…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw it as a thumbnail – and had to scroll back up – thought she was being put to death …. LMFAO
LikeLike
😂
LikeLike
She looked like she was in an S&M Bondage video.
LikeLike
I could care less what a prostitute will say do for money. When I attempt to care about what others think about it I still could care less.
LikeLike
Indeed especially if offerred money to “tell all”
I was reading some old Scott Adams blog posts and thought I’d share a couple of gems. First is the appropriately titled “Clown Genius.” http://blog.dilbert.com/2015/08/13/clown-genius/
Next is a Trump campaign ad that was so good (effective) that Adams said it would be studied for years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vST61W4bGm8&feature=youtu.be
Enjoy.
Rocxanne Deschamps, who took in Nikolas Cruz after his mother died, at a news conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, on Tuesday. “I did everything I could to warn law enforcement about what could happen,” Ms. Deschamps said.
——–
I give zero f’s when ANYONE runs into the arms of opportunist and propaganda prevaricator Gloria Allred and her “apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, daughter, Lisa Bloom.
As soon as I see either of these women hold a “press conference”, I make a mental note that the person who has associated themselves w/ their representation are extortionist, money whores — Birds of a feather, flock together – as some would say.
I agree about Allred, but it is good that this woman is saying that she warned law enforcement
Her intentions are to get her hands on the boys in heritage — which she can not do if she is not caring for the brother, who is sitting in jail on 500K bond — after trespassing on the grounds where the shooting took place – this would make it the third time he has done this… 2 warnings prior.
“Ms. Deschamps spoke on the same day that a judge in Florida set a $500,000 bond for Mr. Cruz’s younger brother, Zachary, who was charged with trespassing, accused of skateboarding through the Stoneman Douglas High schoolyard after school let out on Monday. It was the third time Zachary Cruz, 18, had visited the school since the shooting, said the prosecutor, Sarahnell Murphy. He was booked into the same jail where his brother is being held.
Ms. Murphy said Mr. Cruz has visited his brother in jail since the Feb. 14 shooting, “where he has been heard and observed discussing how popular his brother is now, that his face is everywhere and his name is national.”
“There is discussion about starting some sort of pen pal or fan club,” Ms. Murphy said. “And about how many girls he is capable of attracting.”
Judge Kim Theresa Mollica of Broward County Court ordered Zachary Cruz, once he is released, to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from all schools, and she barred him from visiting his brother in jail.”
——-
She claims she did all she could do — since there are reservations the court has been made aware of – her motivation, her criminal background, as well as her stealing money that had been given after the mothers death … Of course Allred is all over this…. scum of the earth…
Sounds like a real piece of work
But, half a million bond for skateboarding after hours?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously — it would seem that Broward County and Parkland is the problem — NOT GUNS….
New issues arise in last 2 days…
Brother of the shooter has trespassed 3 times since shooting at the high school — bypassing locked doors and gates — he is held on 500K bond and risk to school/students -wants to start some kind of fan club for now famous brother!??!!
Dozing deputy suspended at school. He was part of beefed-up security after shooting.
Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were arrested for bringing weapons on the school campus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says, while a third is accused of making a threat on social media.
——-
What the hell is going on at that school and county — Get the sheriff out for starts …
I should not read this kind of stuff before I go to bed cause I toss and turn all night. PTrump was right about Brown in Ca. We need an audit…we need an intervention…I wish he could be arrested…the whole lot of them….. PIGS WE HAVE RUNNING CALIFORNIA…..We have NO representation.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/residents-in-coastal-socal-county-furious-after-supervisors-vote-to-spend-70-million-on-homeless-create-temporary-homeless-tent-cities/
I’m a fellow Californian… I’m also disgusted
Lot of us out here. I wonder if America will be this way. Plenty of others like us but hell of a lot more not. I believe the number is 500 million by 2100 at rate we are increasing population due to immigration and extended families. Half a billion will create lots of shit holes across this great land.
I noticed an encampment on the side of the road right in the middle of town in Berkeley today. It was not a rundown area. It was on a very exposed grassy knoll in a busy area. All the tents looked brand new. For some reason, the phrase “enemy encampment” popped into my head.
DEEP STATE – SHADOW GOVERNMENT REVEALED: SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE/
“OUT OF THE 8,156 MEMBERS WHO MAKE UP THIS DEEP STATE OF ENSCONCED BUREAUCRATS, OVER 7,000 WERE APPOINTED BY OBAMA.”
“These the are the “Obama Holdouts” that still control the executive branch of government a full year after Trump has come to office. Obama expanded the existing program of Deep State managers and appointed over 7,000 of the 8,156 bosses who are called the Senior Executive Service. Some call it the “Shadow Government”, and it is true that this federal cabal works in the shadows.”
Have you ever heard of such a group?
Some call it Obama’s Army.
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/03/deep-state-shadow-government-revealed-senior-executive-service/
You’ve all heard the expression, “walk a mile in a man’s shoes.” Let’s take a little trip, shall we?
Maybe you’ve seen the photos of a handsome young Donald Trump. Have you seen the one of him sunning himself on a lounge chair in his swimsuit? From his hair down to his toes, the guy is a specimen. Tall, great face and head of hair, incredible body – he could be a male model.
Combine that kind of good looks with an incredible business sense, street smarts, a natural ability to be funny, and…BILLIONS…of dollars. (Not millions, but billions – that’s a million x 1,000!)
Yeah, it’s probably impossible to even fathom what that would be like. And despite that man’s inherent sense of values, morals, or decency, it should be even harder to envision such a man living out a puritanical life. Frankly, it’s astounding that such a man could even avoid dabbling in alcohol or drugs in 70+ years.
Yo joe…I’m in Contra Costa County. Nice to know there is a fellow Treeper in the neighborhood.
Dems and their armies sure are making a sh*thole out of our beautiful state.
