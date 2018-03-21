Austin Serial Bomber Dead – Killed Self By Detonating Device After Engagement With Police Shortly After Manhunt Photos Released…

The serial bomber who was targeting the Austin Texas area is dead.   Less than an hour after CBS Austin released photographs of the suspect at a Fed-X facility, media began reporting of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock.  The officer shooting incident ended with the bomb suspect detonating a device to kill himself. (link)

Here’s the pictures of the suspect that were released by media moments before police moved in to capture the suspect:

43 Responses to Austin Serial Bomber Dead – Killed Self By Detonating Device After Engagement With Police Shortly After Manhunt Photos Released…

  1. Fannie says:
    March 21, 2018 at 4:59 am

    Was he wearing surgical gloves in those photos?

  2. daughnworks247 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:01 am

    Thank you Sundance for capturing info and reporting on this so quickly.

  3. DanO64 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:03 am

    You mean the FBI actually solved a case. Naw!!!!

  4. NIz 310 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:08 am

    Unbelievable ….. They are scared[4am]

  5. mj_inOC says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:08 am

    Praise God!

    And thank you, sundance, FedEx, and Austin Americans… one very evil Texan.

  6. Geoffrey limes says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:12 am

    I wonder if the MEDIA narratives are going to revolve around the Baaden Meinhof like satanic cult known as Atomwaffen?

  7. Abbott Rock Monastery says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:14 am

    Notice how cowards always kill themselves when caught. Bastard. Oh well… now he has hell to look forward to.

  8. grandmaintexas says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:15 am

    The photos released are not very helpful, are they? The guy’s face is obscured. They must have better photos of him. Better resolution.

    The gloves and wig/hat combo seem over the top. Another strange situation. Can’t wait for the details…

  9. Pat Frederick says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:18 am

    that picture of him walking looks so odd to me–like his thighs are ginormous but his forearms look small—body out of proportion? or is he wearing something under his clothes to alter his appearance? maybe i just need more coffee. thankful his reign of terror is over!

  10. starfcker says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:29 am

    Great work. I’m glad he’s dead. What a scumbag

  11. smiley says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:33 am

    THANK GOD .

    what a nightmare.

    GOOD WORK, LE.

    hope that’s the end of it.

  12. Patriot1783 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Geez getting so it’s hard to get any shut eye at all away from the Tree coz ya might miss something! 😆

  13. distracted2 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:45 am

  14. PaulM says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:58 am

    I don’t grasp the logic in wearing gloves to enter a facility that anyone would know has many video cameras. Don’t leave fingerprints but leave a complete video record and a face to face eyewitness?? More than likely there’s cameras outside to likely get a photo of a vehicle. It reads to me like this person had this ending scripted, but the media will play it however they want. You can bet that the CNN bunch are on overtime looking for any conservative leaning links in his background.

  15. Patriot1783 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:02 am

    Presser on now.

    Like

    March 21, 2018 at 6:03 am

    “Continue to be vigiliant…maybe more packages out there.”

    Like

    March 21, 2018 at 6:04 am

    So… who and why? We’ve got a what and an ending. We just need to know more of the middle stuff in this story.

    For people who are fixating on the gloves, people who move cardboard boxes all day very often wear gloves with some sort of rubber on the inside palm area to grip better. That would NOT be a tell to people who handle boxes a lot. In different images, the gloves seem to be light colored on the outside and reddish on the palm area.

    As for the wig? Was it? There are people who actually look like that. I don’t think we have enough information yet.

  18. Harry Lime says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:05 am

    According to the press conference the suspect detonated a device inside his vehicle after being followed by police. They won’t identify him until the medical examiner can positively identify the body and next of kin can be notified.

  19. MAGA_Berserker says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:06 am

    “The suspect attempted to evade the police and eventually “detonated himself” when officers made a move on him.”. Notice “him.”
    http://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/live-austin-bombing-suspect-is-dead-after-blowing-self-up-with-explosive-sources-say/269-530544047

    The Metro.UK article says he was wearing a blond wig.

  20. MAGA_Berserker says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:08 am

    I have to wonder if the idiot did post to reddit from his phone, and that is how they got him so fast.

    Like

    March 21, 2018 at 6:08 am

    The only info they would give about suspect was that he was a 24 year old white male. Nothing else.

    Like

    March 21, 2018 at 6:08 am

    Thanks for good news. Hopefully he was working alone and wasn’t part of something much larger.

    Like

    March 21, 2018 at 6:12 am

    The Austin Statesman reported that he was tracked using his cellphone. I know for a fact that that the FBI uses single engine Cessna aircraft all over the U.S. equipped will all kinds of electronic and video snooping gear, just like a drone but with a pilot. They could have used one of those to find the guy.

    https://www.statesman.com/news/breaking-austin-bombing-suspect-dies-police-close-official-says/KZmUAGvKlNazDr31EzeUzI/

