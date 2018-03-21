Austin Serial Bomber Dead – Killed Self By Detonating Device After Engagement With Police Shortly After Manhunt Photos Released…

The serial bomber who was targeting the Austin Texas area is dead. Less than an hour after CBS Austin released photographs of the suspect at a Fed-X facility, media began reporting of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock. The officer shooting incident ended with the bomb suspect detonating a device to kill himself. (link)

Here’s the pictures of the suspect that were released by media moments before police moved in to capture the suspect:

BREAKING: The #AustinBombings suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock. Stream our live coverage here: https://t.co/jJ1ywHf6wc — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 21, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: this is I35 S in Round Rock near Old Settlers Blvd shut down after officer involved shooting FBI on scene @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/pi0tEBhmY4 — Melanie Barden (@MelanieCBS) March 21, 2018

BREAKING: APD sources tell us that the #AustinBombings suspect is dead after this officer-involved shooting in Round Rock https://t.co/fmePDy2tkY https://t.co/FS1WMsLmHy — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 21, 2018

(34) More details: Austin bombings suspect is dead. pic.twitter.com/I2CMDt73Kn — Hurricane Watcher (@GodlessNZ) March 21, 2018