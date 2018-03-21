Austin Serial Bomber Dead – Killed Self By Detonating Device After Engagement With Police Shortly After Manhunt Photos Released…

The serial bomber who was targeting the Austin Texas area is dead. Less than an hour after CBS Austin released photographs of the suspect at a Fed-X facility, media began reporting of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock. The officer shooting incident ended with the bomb suspect detonating a device to kill himself. (link)
Here’s the pictures of the suspect that were released by media moments before police moved in to capture the suspect:
Was he wearing surgical gloves in those photos?
Certainly looked like it! And possibly a wig? He’d have known he was on surveillance camera.
Thank you Sundance for capturing info and reporting on this so quickly.
You mean the FBI actually solved a case. Naw!!!!
Will we be reading his manifesto in the morning? Or will we get the Vegas shooter treatment ? Not sure what the FBI, ATF policy is these days
You got that right. Vegas, just like it NEVER happened. If it happened in Vegas, it stays in Vegas.
Unbelievable ….. They are scared[4am]
Yes. They are. (4am). I wonder what MSM’s coordinated message will be today?
For what it’s worth, Rex Tillerson + General Matthis apparently had dinner together overnight at the Jefferson Hotel (?). I assume they intended to be seen.
https://mobile.twitter.com/mike_axelrod/status/976261593448308736?s=21
Praise God!
And thank you, sundance, FedEx, and Austin Americans… one very evil Texan.
Yes, however he COULD have driven in from Oklahoma …
Taking that Red River rivalry one step further!!
I wonder if the MEDIA narratives are going to revolve around the Baaden Meinhof like satanic cult known as Atomwaffen?
Notice how cowards always kill themselves when caught. Bastard. Oh well… now he has hell to look forward to.
The photos released are not very helpful, are they? The guy’s face is obscured. They must have better photos of him. Better resolution.
The gloves and wig/hat combo seem over the top. Another strange situation. Can’t wait for the details…
that picture of him walking looks so odd to me–like his thighs are ginormous but his forearms look small—body out of proportion? or is he wearing something under his clothes to alter his appearance? maybe i just need more coffee. thankful his reign of terror is over!
Are you implying it might be female, from this hourglass shape, you described?
no not implying female at all–it’s just his thighs/knees look really thick compared to his forearms–his upper body seems equally thick–just his legs look disproportionate for some reason…
Maybe they were wearing some explosives under their clothes.
Thanks for articulating what I was thinking – he’s a bit of a doughboy.
It could also be distortion from the security cameras.
Great work. I’m glad he’s dead. What a scumbag
THANK GOD .
what a nightmare.
GOOD WORK, LE.
hope that’s the end of it.
Geez getting so it’s hard to get any shut eye at all away from the Tree coz ya might miss something! 😆
“…others may be involved.”
ugh
that’s what worries me.
Austin news stations are also reporting that there is an ongoing investigation of a package in Pflugerville at 1:30am Texas time.
there was also something…an explosion…at a Goodwill location…south Austin?
but they’re saying it’s “unrelated”…
will look for a link .
here’s a link…
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-officials-respond-reports-another-explosion-n858146
“artillery simulators” in a package that was dropped off….Tuesday night (last night).
authorities saying not related.
Supposedly that was a flare. Somebody donated things to Goodwill and it went off when the worker was sorting the items
Apparently downtown Pflugerville was shut down due to suspicious package. I’m not sure if that has been resolved, reports are from an hour ago.
I don’t grasp the logic in wearing gloves to enter a facility that anyone would know has many video cameras. Don’t leave fingerprints but leave a complete video record and a face to face eyewitness?? More than likely there’s cameras outside to likely get a photo of a vehicle. It reads to me like this person had this ending scripted, but the media will play it however they want. You can bet that the CNN bunch are on overtime looking for any conservative leaning links in his background.
Presser on now.
“Continue to be vigiliant…maybe more packages out there.”
So… who and why? We’ve got a what and an ending. We just need to know more of the middle stuff in this story.
For people who are fixating on the gloves, people who move cardboard boxes all day very often wear gloves with some sort of rubber on the inside palm area to grip better. That would NOT be a tell to people who handle boxes a lot. In different images, the gloves seem to be light colored on the outside and reddish on the palm area.
As for the wig? Was it? There are people who actually look like that. I don’t think we have enough information yet.
I think the red in his palm is a credit card.
According to the press conference the suspect detonated a device inside his vehicle after being followed by police. They won’t identify him until the medical examiner can positively identify the body and next of kin can be notified.
did he wire his own vehicle?
Sounds like ha had another bomb with him and that;s what he detonated.
“The suspect attempted to evade the police and eventually “detonated himself” when officers made a move on him.”. Notice “him.”
http://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/live-austin-bombing-suspect-is-dead-after-blowing-self-up-with-explosive-sources-say/269-530544047
The Metro.UK article says he was wearing a blond wig.
I have to wonder if the idiot did post to reddit from his phone, and that is how they got him so fast.
The only info they would give about suspect was that he was a 24 year old white male. Nothing else.
Thanks for good news. Hopefully he was working alone and wasn’t part of something much larger.
The Austin Statesman reported that he was tracked using his cellphone. I know for a fact that that the FBI uses single engine Cessna aircraft all over the U.S. equipped will all kinds of electronic and video snooping gear, just like a drone but with a pilot. They could have used one of those to find the guy.
https://www.statesman.com/news/breaking-austin-bombing-suspect-dies-police-close-official-says/KZmUAGvKlNazDr31EzeUzI/
