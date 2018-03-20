President Trump Speech During National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner…

Earlier this evening President Donald Trump spoke at the NRCC dinner in Washington DC. CTH would be remiss if we did not draw attention to @40:10:
…”We’re doing very, very well; and I think you’re going to have something very, very, special take place in a short period of time”…
Great even more to look forward to. If anything my lack of patience is being exposed by PDJT.
Matthew LeBlanc – I believe we are all getting impatient or is just hungry to see justice done. Whatever you do don’t pray for patience. The Bible says; “Tribulation worketh patience.” Pray for patience and tribulation will surely follow.
The Rule of Law has been Flaunted in so many ways for so long that we are all very Impatient to see Justice!
More tax cuts?
The Big Ugly!!
That’s my guess/wish/hope/dream. This could get ugly bigly. Only about 20% of the country is where we’re at. 40% will understand and 20% in denial/disbelief. The other 20%, well something going to have to be done about them i reckon.
If it is the big ugly there will be many perp walks that could even include Obama. Yeah, that would cause the Left to absolutely explode. They will spin it as a paranoid Trump losing his marbles and how could he possibly get away with this, blah, blah, blah. They will get even more delusional. Might be fun to watch but keep your heads down because there will be violence against anyone supporting Trump in public. POTUS would have to interrupt TV and have Sessions read off the list of crimes and make it clear there is an enormous amount of viable evidence. Unlike the “Meh Russia” this would be the real deal. The biggest scandal in political history, what’s funny is the Left is already claiming that for Trump but the reverse is the truth. Isn’t that how it always seems to be? They make these ludicrous claims against the Right but it is they who have done far worse. Almost a form of projection. They believe the ends justify the means and then do horrific things and no one has ever called them on it. Well, now that may very well change. There is a man standing in the gap of the hedgerow and he’s not going to let them get away with it any longer. MAGA.
I don’t think you’ll see HRC unfortunately and most definitely not O. Not sure enough of you in the cities have enough food and water stocked up for that…lol yea you do you’re Treepers…God Bless
I got lots of food, wine, liquor, water, food, propane and ammo.
Luke,
Social scientist Jonathan Haidt’s research in “The Righteous Mind… Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” shows that only 20% of people are “truly liberal” meaning that their brains are wired differenly in terms of how they make value judgements.
They cannot see objective truth (and should never be allowed to govern, imo) but are unfortunately overrepresented in all levels of government.
Dr. Haidt, himself a liberal who was surprised at his findings, says the balance of self-described liberals can be pursuaded to see truth and change their minds. Our challenge: how to reach them!
And permanence.
Yeah it was really bad OPTICS for the Corporate CUTS to be permanent and the Personal CUTS to be sunset.
On the other hand, there will be a whole lot more political will to make the personal tax cuts permanent then if we were now trying to make the corporate tax cuts permanent.
It was never about optics for the personal tax not becoming permanent, but about them not being permanent until there could be even greater reductions.
The plan is to make further reductions and then consecrate them.
Agreed. There is a certain strategery at play.
“I think you’re going to have something very, very, special take place in a short period of time”…”
I wonder what that could be that Trump is referring to?
May have something to do with “Little Rocket Man”.
I think so, too.
I don’t think he’s referring to the big ugly.
It could involve Saudi Arabia and ME Peace … ?
Iran?
Maybe so. His speech was following his meeting earlier in the day with the Saudi Crown Prince, MBS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well he did talk a lot about Draining the Swamp. I was laughing out loud when he said it to a group of Globalists Republicans. Maybe the Big Ugly is going to drain a lot of Swamp rather quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that IG report implicates some of those Globalist Republicans too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can hope and pray!!!
I don’t see how it couldn’t. A globalist is a globalist regardless of the letter after their name. Globalists are inherently anti-individualism and therefore anti-Constitution. They may deny that to themselves but it is true.
Maybe we cut a deal with the Saudi’s to ship the corrupt swampers to a Saudi prison and definitely not The Ritz Carlton. Frog march them all onto a C-130 to immediately depart for a Saudi black site. Well, one can dream…
Go ahead, make my day! (Decade)
By George, I think you’ve got it!
The Crown Prince did visit today after a trip to Egypt.
How many in the room really agreed with him is the question.
“How many in the room really agreed with him is the question.”
Not sure if they favored it but by God they know he meant it.
“How many in the room really agreed with him is the question.”
________________
I’ll take that one for $100, Alex:
What is ‘none’?
“What is ‘none’?”
I just saw the clip rerun of Ann Coulter on CNN or MSNBC way back around the beginning of the primaries. She was asked who the Republican nominee (or President) would be. when she replied “Donald Trump” she was mocked and criticized by everyone else there like she needed a tin-foil hat. I guess she got the last laugh months later.
It might of been when she appeared on Bill Maher HBO show. Ann is fearless if anything. I saw her on a celebrity roast and it ended up being her getting burned.
Yep. It amazes me that he maintains his composure so well when he is in the midst of a nest of vipers. No doubt, he looks around the room and sees many persons whom he knows loath him, are actively working to defeat his election-winning MAGA agenda, and likely wish personal harm upon him. I’m equally sure that when he makes eye contact with each of them, he/she looks away out of cowardice.
The President is not going to get any of the pillars of his immigration-related platform funded (sufficiently, if at all) in the final Budget bill, and he knows it. Our American super hero is compromised by his own party members, and Brutus is wearing many faces among them.
There are so many things at play that will shift expectations for November. The Left and Democrats think they are winning and it’s just a matter of time until PDJT is out of office. Once the IG report drops and the indictments start getting handed out like candy, they will be demoralized.
Justice Kennedy is more than likely retiring on June 30th. Hold off his replacement until after the election. Republicans will come out in droves especially if our President nominates Hardiman who is a pro 2nd Amendment Judge, the turnout will be even greater.
North Korea will be close to being taken care of by then.
The Economy will still be booming and in overdrive.
Are you talking 2018 or 2020 at this point as I feel there are many that are willing to depress the economy right now.
2018! Please see my post below! It is a complete fallacy about depressing the Economy. Trump counties and voters are benefiting like it is nobodies business. All this crap is complete BS.
2018 will be GLORIOUS.
Q
;-0
I do agree but it isn’t being told.
Flep. Your thinking is brilliant.
Cheers.
Money talks and BS walks! Please pay close attention to what I took out of the biased CNN article. Those margins that our President won in 2016 in the counties that fall outside the top 100 largest counties love our President more today than when the voted for him in 2016. He has ABSOLUTELY delievered BIGLY for them.
CNN runs with the PA-18 election to say that Democrats can win the blue collar vote if the can run candidates like Lamb! The problem is that they can’t! The Democrats have swung so far left because the graph I shared above shows that is where their electorate is going.
With that being said, we are in better shape than they want you to believe.
From the article linked above:
Fueled largely by rising oil prices, small town and rural America enjoyed an economic jolt in 2017 that could widen the political gap in November’s midterm election between those smaller places more friendly to President Donald Trump and the big metropolitan areas sharply recoiling from him and his policies, new data shows.
The new numbers, scheduled to be released Tuesday by the Metropolitan Policy Program at the center-left Brookings Institution, show that job growth in 2017 remained heavily concentrated in the largest cities benefiting the most from the transition to the information-age digital economy.
But smaller communities, lifted by higher prices for oil, gas and other commodities and some gains in manufacturing, last year clawed back a significantly larger share of new job creation than in the final years of Barack Obama’s presidency, the analysis found. While this economic revival in Trump country so far has been driven mostly by cyclical changes in global markets, particularly for energy, Trump can plausibly argue that his agenda of promoting domestic manufacturing and oil and gas production can help sustain those gains in the non-metropolitan places that disproportionately house those industries. And that could create another electoral obstacle for Democrats in smaller communities, where the President has also connected far better culturally and stylistically than in urbanized areas.
In 2016, the sense of being left behind economically — along with a parallel anxiety about being eclipsed culturally and demographically — produced a stampede toward Trump in America’s smaller communities and one of the starkest geographic divides in any modern presidential contest. Hillary Clinton won 87 of the nation’s 100 largest counties, by a crushing combined margin of more than 15 million votes. But Trump won everything else by a margin of about 12 million votes and carried more counties than any presidential nominee in either party since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Republicans also dominate House seats outside of the major urban centers.
During Trump’s first year, the new Brookings data show, the smaller places at the core of the contemporary Republican coalition showed a marked economic upturn. In 2017, non-metro areas accounted for almost 17% of new job creation — nearly four times their share from 2014-2016. The smallest metros improved more modestly, from about 3% of new jobs in the earlier period to 4.5% in 2017. The mid-sized metros saw a small increase in their share over that period (from 13.7% to 14.7%), while the dominance of the largest metros somewhat eroded: They fell from creating about 4-in-5 jobs in the earlier period to just under 2-in-3 in 2017.
Obama and the media have made it ok to be Liberal again. Reagan used to call these the San Francisco Democrats because of the wack jobs at their convention. Today’s RINO party is way to ‘polite’ and sympathetic to the Leftist world view.
Not to mention that the RINO party governs the large chunk of conservative R-leaning voters…so we have the Left dominating the Dem party and the liberal Rs dominating the RINO party.
Then there’s the matter of incompetence and petty politics that seem to be the hallmark of the RINO party
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/one-woman-you-should-blame-for-the-gop-special-election-loss-in-pennsylvania
Your lips to God’s ears. A Kennedy retirement would be the mother of all “get-out-the-vote” activities.
I can LIVE with that scenario … live really really well!
The Storm makes landfall? <—that would be special.
Looking forward to a Storm Surge.
With Storm damage reports to follow.
Ha.
We always wondered if the government controls the weather. We will know if the storm hit’s. Trump pulled the trigger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or staying with the Trump theme, “The biggest storm ever recorded!”. Oh yeah!
Media pundits will be charged with treason–that would be really, really special! Just saying….
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Respectfully, that is wishful thinking intended to further the narrative that the wall is not an immediate priority. “Eventually” is a veiled reference to a desired post-Trump presidency when the wall will be only a distant memory. The leftists are willing to let the drugs flood into our country, so long as the illegal immigrant flow is not impeded.
Given their lack of legislative accomplishments and unwillingness to aggressively push his MAGA agenda, the President is characteristically kind in his words to them.
I hope they appreciate his generosity because many of them don’t deserve it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Doesn’t matter at all. Whether our President is being generous to them, or whether they deserve it or not. Donald J. Trump is a Republican and he is the President of The United States of America. Wasn’t anyone in the room that doesn’t know that.
PDJT was talking about how far left the Dems had gone at the point in the speech SD emphasized and that WE were going to have to go a little more right. Said we would see something very very special.
I love this man…greatest president of all time.
Maybe another little Trump? Somehow, I just don’t think so. The amazing thing about our President, well, it could be a zillion things…hmm.
If there’s any integrity remaining in government, the IG report is going to be a doozie and Prez knows it!
Great news from our VSG POTUS (I so love typing those cap letters), And that President Trump gave that great news to the National Republican Congressional Committee in person is perfect. I have some good news too treepers. I’m 76 and I’m back in the game, (a big game, the oil & gas construction game, spent 28 years fighting the club), The club won, or rather, ran out the clock, I got old. But here we are on the Trump Train, I got me a 35yr. old ally and we’re jumping back in. This time I think we will win. Wish us well Treepers, hope that I comment much less. (However, I will always have time to read Sundance).
Congrats, best wishes, and Godspeed on your new endeavour, Y/O!
Thank you Binkser1, I appreciate it very much and will pass your best wishes on to my young ally. It’s plural: endeavors. Long time ago I read ‘Art of the Deal’.
Good luck.
I’m a treeper. You all and Sundance do so much. That video of Andrew Breitbart last night (thanks Sunnydaze) put it all together. We know so much more than we think.
Fantastic Y/O!!! Good luck and get back in there-MAGA!!!
blind no longer. What a great moniker for the times. We have no results yet, only just beginning. But it is fantastic, we get to play, have fun again. The Trump Train ride is going to be the most fun we’ve ever had. But real fun.fun with our work. The more we work, the more fun we have. Simple. Speaking for myself, I’m a stubborn inventor, what can I say.
Drill BABY Drill!!! I hear petroleum is good for the skin …
I don’t like the shift on the reason for the Wall. Newbie reason is “to keep the drugs out”. Ok as a secondary but this Wall is to keep out illegal aliens, it will not stop drugs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSG has always cited drugs and illegals, pretty much equally, as reasons to build the wall.
Who cares as long as it’s built? That’s politics it would be a win either way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Scout – please learn this one lesson if nothing else: PDJT doesn’t give a rat’s butt what the MSM says about him. He owns the Wall idea, proudly.
I don’t think it’s backing off – it’s taking control of the language to persuade the greatest number possible, while the goal remains the same. VSG is a VSG at this.
The shift? You talking about a shift of a narrative? It’s the other side, the media’s side who has narratives, who shifts narratives. We have no narrative. We got the truth. Let them talk, the wall is being built.
Possible upcoming events:
Middle East peace plan
The perfect Storm with 18,000 indictments. BHO and HRC doing the perp walk.
Arrest of sanctuary state/city governors/mayors.
Veto of the horrible budget bill.
Trade tariff agreement with China.
Nuke removal form NK.
EU collapses.
CAGW is officially dead, all climate screamers are fired.
And so on…
I’ll take 2, 3 and 4.
You left out complete eradication of f-ing Obamacare. My family and I are still getting decimated with the premiums I have to pay each month.
We lost ours when ACA was enacted, still no insurance. Being self-employed has its issues.
How about all of the above?
He’s so full of surprises that I can’t begin to guess, but once it happens it always makes perfect sense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A special events between Israel and SA/MbS?
Based on the context, the President is referring to the possibility of beating the midterms curse as something with beautiful consequences.
Getting rid of Uniparty jack@$$es Ryan and McConnel? A man can dream.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now that is thinking big! From your lips to God’s ears!
Sorry to interrupt, but I have never seen Laura so plastered as tonite (hic)!
Laura who? And where did you see her?
Ingraham on Fox. Hannity seemed a little tipsy too. Must have had office party.
Are you sure she wasn’t just high on herself? 😀
Laura Ingraham on Fox?
Unfortunately for us, half the people he was addressing…don’t feel the way our President does, or how “we the people” do. Always the optimist, he alludes to something happening in a very short time. I’m sure it will… hasn’t let us down since first coming down the escalator!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wouldn’t call it unfortunate (It may be the reverse in facrt). Okay, so half the people in the room are against President Trump. Let’s say that is true. On the other side, that half knows which side their constituents are on.
If both halves cared about their constituents, we wouldn’t nearly be in the debt that we face. P45 has only been in office a little over a year. I put this on all of them going back to the first Bush administration. As it is now, so was it then…that most of our elected officials answer to the money that funds them.
Ending all federal income tax would be very, very, special.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are dumping the fiat currency system of the Federal Reserve and going back on the Gold Standard.
It is a long shot, but no one else is mentioning it. I can dream, can’t I?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great speech!
POTUS: …”Something very, very, special take place in a short period of time.. Many of you know I promised to drain the swamp. I am very thankful to those of you here tonight to have assisted me in that endeavor. For those of you who stood in the way of that, will notice our great Military personal stationed at every exit. They will be taking you on a one-way trip to Cuba, to a facility lovingly referred to as Gitmo. Don’t forget to tip your server.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love the way you think PHD!!!!
North Korea
I’m always encouraged when POTUS drops these little hints. He’s clearly being briefed on progress of the IG and if not details, at least the tenor of the findings.
He probably also knows about Mccabe’s Grand Jury.
How quickly he disappeared from the headlines, btw.
Well, well, well. How did this go unnoticed?!! Sara Carter brought up Meuller’s involvement of the Whitey Bulger case in Boston. This will ring a bell for many, and frankly, I had forgotten about it. It doesn’t look there’s any new information – however – it would be pretty awful if Meuller knew the prisoners for whom he wrote letters opposing clemency were innocent at the time of his writing them.
https://saraacarter.com/questions-still-surround-robert-muellers-boston-past/
”
It was Mueller’s actions during that time that raised questions about his role in one of the FBI’s most controversial cases involving the FBI’s use of a confidential informant that led to the convictions of four innocent men, who were sentenced to death for murders they did not commit.
… [Meuller,] “then as the acting US attorney in Boston” had written “letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies. Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset.”
In 2001, those four men, who were convicted in 1965 of Teddy Deegan’s murder were exonerated by the courts. It was discovered that the FBI withheld evidence from the court to protect their informant that would have cleared the men, according to reports. At the time, the bureau buried the truth to protect Vincent “Jimmy’’ Flemmi, their informant, who was the brother of Stevie Flemmi, a partner of Bulger.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner in Boston said the bureau helped convict the four men of a crime they did not commit, and the three of them had been sentenced to die in the electric chair.
“
Can you find me a copy of Muellers public apology
Other than the obvious Big Ugly, how about:
1) Obamacare regulatory gutting
2) Middle East Peace
3) North Korea dictator stepping down
4) Breaking the 9th Circuit court into smaller courts
My personal list, which I doubt GOPe Republicans would look forward to:
5) Restructuring of the United Nations
6) Renegotiating NAFTA
Stretch Goals
7) California splitting into multiple states
