Dangerous Shift – Serial Bombings In/Around Austin Texas Continue, Now Using Parcel Carriers…

Authorities are acknowledging a serial bomber in/around the Austin Texas area is shifting techniques. The first four bombs were packages that detonated when opened or moved. A few days later another package bomb was detonated by an alarmingly well designed ‘tripwire’. Today, a package bomb exploded at a Fed-X facility during shipment.
TEXAS – Austin’s police chief said Tuesday that, based off of the components of the package bomb that exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz, the explosion is connected to a series of violent explosions in the City of Austin that have killed two people and injured four others throughout the month of March. Sunset Valley police told KVUE’s Jenni Lee that it is believed that this package originated at a FedEx facility southwest of Austin on Brodie Lane.
Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said Tuesday that the package that exploded in Schertz was bound for Austin. Another official onsite said it is not believed Schertz or San Antonio were the intended targets. Schertz is located southwest of Austin.
The blast on Tuesday, March 20, happened at a FedEx ground distribution center on FM 3009 Highway. Officials onsite said a woman reported ringing in her ears from the blast after the medium-sized package detonated on a conveyor belt, but sustained no injuries. (read more)
Police believe somebody sent the package to Schertz from a FedEx Office store in the Austin suburb of Sunset Valley. This could lead to a break in the case because the office store has no drop-off option; meaning the person who mailed the package needed to go inside, and thus could be on the store’s surveillance video.
The FBI has sent 350 special agents to Austin as well as extra bomb squads.
Let’s hope this serial bomber is caught quickly.
I hope and pray they sent the good part of the FBI.
At least we know Andrew McCabe won’t be supervising the show….
Or Comey.
lol
This is terrible and frightening. I hope they catch the bomber soon and I hope it isn’t all hushed up like so many of the recent terrorist type activities like Las Vegas.
Of course it will be hushed up. It’s probably Muslim terrorists, because they do random stuff like this. Just bomb randomly. They really have no preference.
Some black hats trying to disseminate chaos and justify their pathetic existence? . . .
Can’t be sure at this time, of course, but the timing is odd.
Naw… probably just a Muzzie.
Or a libtard trying to make it look like a conservative…. you know… someone with a severe case of TDS.
I won’t be surprised if it turns out to be a tech person of some sort. Or a UT student. This MO seems more sophisticated, and also capable of evolving as it goes along than the typical idjits’ MO who do this kind of thing.
This is going to be a nightmare for the shipping companies.
It’s terrible that innocent people are being killed.
And for what?
What is the motive here? What is the message?
I hope there won’t be copy-cats doing this around the country.
They have to catch whoever is doing this, quickly…and make an example of them.
Hopefully, the bomber carried a phone some of the time – that would help narrow the data down a lot.
