Devin Nunes Discusses Andrew McCabe Firing…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears for an interview with Sean Hannity to discuss the firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and ongoing investigative issues.
Chairman Nunes points out the HPSCI is not related to the Office of Inspector General report that flows through the oversight of the Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte). While there can be overlap, such as the FISA issues, Chairman Nunes oversight encompasses the intelligence community writ large, not specifically the FBI or DOJ.
Nunes’ primary intelligence oversight encompasses: DOJ-NSD, FBI-CoIntel, NSA, DoD (Pentagon), CIA, ODNI, and DoS (State). The Chairman of the HPSCI is also the head figure within internal oversight for the Gang of Eight and the highest ranking member of legislative branch oversight over the intelligence apparatus of U.S. government along with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Hillary was supposed to win, they would all get promotions, and they would all take this to their graves….
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the wicked witch would drive the wooden stake into the heart of the American experiment once and for all…. they thought, and banked on, and laid their souls bare and… oh $*#t! Ah, um, opps, “help me mister wizard!!!!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trizzle trazzel…
LikeLike
I love the thought of Devin Nunes delving into the abuse of NSA raw data…all the illegal snooping that the O-team did, on anyone that they wanted to.
It has been referred to as “unmasking” of NSA data.
But that word makes it seem so…innocent.
It was Illegal Spying:
Snooping on people, with malicious intent.
Poking around in people’s private conversations.
Looking for political ‘dirt’ to use…for who knows what sinister reasons.
Calling that “unmasking” is so grossly inadequate to convey the seriously Illegal Nature of what they did.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Remember that the Greatest White Hat of them all is planning on retiring in the very near future. Admiral Mike Rogers is willing, able and prepared to testify in as many cases as needed. He oversaw the NSA throughout that period of time.
He caught them red handed back in April 2016 running To/From queries and passing the information onto Fusion GPS, he than caught them abusing About queries in October of 2016 and put a stop to them. On November 18th, he took it upon himself to inform our President Elect at the time. The next day our President Elect moved his entire transition team to his property in NJ from Trump Tower.
That is when the POS had to realize that our Lion 🦁 was aware and they had to go into overdrive which caused them to be even more sloppy.
The day of reckoning is almost upon us!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh yes, Fle…and in addition to what Rogers caught them red-handed doing, he can also assist in directing Nunes’ investigators to look at other suspicious-looking ‘about queries’ in all the other agencies.
As head of the NSA, Rogers could conceivably look back over the entire 8 years of the O-regime, for suspicious queries…couldn’t he?
He may have been doing this already.
I hope he has.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t believe how deep the DC swamp traitors were/are!
Why do I have a feeling that if Hillary had won we might not be living in the America we know!
H3LL the battle is still ongoing with so few people waking up even though it has become obvious.
Thank You Sundance for keeping us up on the DC swampies!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think you can move that ‘feeling’ into a certainty, K…that if Hillary had won, we would be in big trouble.
Our country was already suffering the results of Ozero’s “fundamental transformation”…and still is.
Hillary would have moved it to it’s Final Conclusion.
LikeLike
Today I just received another official fundraising request letter from Devin Nunes. Not liking to use the USPS, I promptly went onto his website and donated directly to his campaign. Although I am on the opposite coast and not in his district, his work on the HPSCI is invaluable to all of us and I have contributed to him as well as several others who, at significant personal cost (not necessarily monetarily), are carrying the torch of truth and justice for us and our President. I hope others are contributing to these white hat congressmen whatever they can afford.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite observation from the brave and wonderful Devin Nunes in this interview comes towards the end when he says the American people do not expect their law enforcement agencies to be political. So mildly stated, but what an impact those words have when you think about them. How far we had fallen and how much farther it might have been.
Nunes is a statesman. One of the few.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always felt law enforcement type agencies were to leave their politics at home
LikeLike
How quickly folks forget things Obama’s DoJ did a few years back. From May 16, 2013 “California Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) says that the Department Of Justice tapped phones in the rooms where Congress members speak informally and off the record, eat, sleep and socialize when they’re not on the floor of the House of Representatives or in their individual offices(Washingtonsblog.com) AND on 5/13/13 in wired.com we have this: “The Department of Justice secretly obtained phone records for reporters and editors who work for the Associated Press news agency, including records for the home phones and cell phones of individual journalists, according to the AP, in what the agency characterized as “serious interference with AP’s constitutional rights to gather and report the news.” May 20, 2013 this headline appeared in Slate.com: Government Spying on Fox News Reporter Even Worse Than AP Case (regarding reporter James Rosen).This activity is what was discovered then, while more abuse was on the way against Trump. Do we see a pattern here with the Obama Justice Department? PS no one talks about the Obama IRS anymore but is part of the pattern of abuse.
LikeLike