Devin Nunes Discusses Andrew McCabe Firing…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears for an interview with Sean Hannity to discuss the firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and ongoing investigative issues.

Chairman Nunes points out the HPSCI is not related to the Office of Inspector General report that flows through the oversight of the Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte). While there can be overlap, such as the FISA issues, Chairman Nunes oversight encompasses the intelligence community writ large, not specifically the FBI or DOJ.

Nunes’ primary intelligence oversight encompasses: DOJ-NSD, FBI-CoIntel, NSA, DoD (Pentagon), CIA, ODNI, and DoS (State). The Chairman of the HPSCI is also the head figure within internal oversight for the Gang of Eight and the highest ranking member of legislative branch oversight over the intelligence apparatus of U.S. government along with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.