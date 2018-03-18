Sunday Talks: Former FBI Deputy James Kallstrom Interviewed By Maria Bartiromo…

CTH has a hunch the OIG report is going to come in multiple phases, containing multiple investigative facets, following the investigative mandate initially outlined when IG Horowitz began (also listed below for reference). The first release will likely surround McCabe and (bullet point #4) “Allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information.” I’m working on some summary information therein.
Former FBI Deputy Director James Kallstrom appeared on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo earlier today. He conveys a common set of perspectives and concerns.
I am hopeful the first phase will detail a whole set of leakers! We know there are more than McCabe. Comey himself would be a wonderful addition to the list.
Any idea when the first report will come out?
Supposedly by mid April, less than a month
I think that would be too late. I’m hoping that the McCabe firing was the spark. I don’t know exactly how long the fuse is, but the pr is all anti Trump and that’s a lot of perception to have to overcome.
Too late for what? Good grief, ALL of the pr has been anti-Trump since he announced his candidacy!!!! Like a few more weeks will make a difference? SMH
That may be too late – Mueller will strike first at one of PDJT’s kids or someone close. Even if a charge/accusation does not stick legally, it will be beneficial in the court of public opinion. Mueller will use the media to “convict” PDJT in voters’ minds……and right now, that counts the most – IMHO.
Too late for what?
Which is why Trump or his surrogates go on the offensive against Müller. Trump needs a carville type
Kallstrom shares the view of many here. How can Rosentein keep his job when he signed one of the FISA warrants knowing the dossier was a sham.
Because he is a white hat working on the investigation, which he needed to keep going without anyone suspecting that he was on that side!!
I assume that is meant sarcastically.
yep.
Great interview – he is really pissed of, and I thought it was interesting that the White Hats in the FBI are “relieved” that McCabe is gone!! Thanks Sundance for the doc!!
Refresher pertaining to Bullet 3: the previous Asst. AG for Legilative Affairs was Peter Kadzik, the attorney that kept John Podesta “out of jail” (http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/11/01/kept-me-out-jail-top-doj-official-involved-in-clinton-probe-represented-her-campaign-chairman.html) and the current one is Stephen Boyd!!
*off and *Legislative
The statement about FBI agents glad McCabe is gone is being made by several sources.
Like you, I’m encouraged by the news.
That last statement about the Dep AG signing the last continuation of the FISA was a BOOM!!
I enjoyed the BOOM…. Many of us are asking the same question…
The last FISA continuation was signed months after President Trump took office, IIRC. I have no idea about the color of Rosenstein’s hat, but by that time, the continuation request could have been a ploy by the good guys not to alert Bad guys prematurely, no? Or is that too complicated? I don’t know.
Were Page/Strozk booted from Mueller clan by that time?
I have to check timeline. And chew on stuff like SD suggests.
I’m hoping that what you stated is the reason Rosentein signed to extend the Fisa warrant.
Will trust Sundance on this one….
Obama made a huge mess for President Trump to clean up. Obama is just a awful person and I can’t think of anything good to say about him.
That’s how I feel; a horrible despicable human being.
And really just about everyone Obama brought in with him, not seeing the real intent of his administration by the MSM and the swamp was either intentional or ignored as they were ok with it.
Good Interview…. Maria Bartiromo is one of the few in media that I can watch….
She ask good questions and lets people answer without interrupting as they answer.
Not just a pretty face, Maria brings the lumber. Her best interviews are where she digs deep and poses thoughtful questions. Love Maria B. interviews.
All that I ask is that some of those 10’s of thousands of “sealed indictments” are released along with the various sections of the IGs report.
It seems to me, that the original purpose for directing the IG to “investigate” by the Obama Administration was to identify any loose ends; and inform the appropriate Obama/Bush/Clinton appointees of there existence. Then these appointees would go about misfiling; destroying; or otherwise folding, spindling and mutilating any and all evidence of their wrongdoing.
Unfortunately, for the Mensheviks, Mr. Horowitz may have been one of the last few remaining “honest men” left within the walls of the city.
“Suspicious Cat” has been let out of the bag and has spoken with too many people for these revelations to be “swept under a rug”. More and more people are beginning to turn off ‘Dancing with the Stars while Naked and Afraid’ and are actually starting to ask the most simple of questions.
Those sealed indictments are the key to ensuring that the following needs never be repeated by any President:
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. …. that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
SEALED INDICTMENTS: I have yet to hear a cogent explanation of how thousands and thousands of Sealed Indictments could pertain to the matters at hand.
Does not pass the smell test that some large overriding strategy is in place to Drain the Swamp in view of current behavior of AG Sessions. Otgeewise, PDJT would not be as active with his tweeting to express his views in the corruption and what is/is not being done about it.
Not buyin’ it as much as I wish it was true.
When roaches are exposed to light, they do scatter…
Case in point:
Prime liar John Brennan
Hopefully, we’ll see some actual justice being served when everything hits the fan.
I was in law enforcement for over 40 years. I truly believe in the oath I swore prior to pinning on the badge. The rule of law demands that each law enforcement officer does his job in accordance with the principles put forth in that oath. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. James Kallstrom is a totally honorable and competent ex-FBI agent who loves the FBI. When he expresses concern and says he believes that criminal acts were committed by certain officials within the FBI, you can be sure he is correct and doesn’t make those statements lightly. He also expresses concerns about the actions of numerous other government agencies… believing a criminal conspiracy within our government extends clear to the top of the Obama administration.
If true, this was an attempt, and in some cases successfully, to corrupt the Democratic process that governs this country. We MUST get to the bottom of these accusations. One can only hope that as much effort that was put into the Trump investigation will be put into the Clinton investigation and corruption within these government agencies. At this point so much seems to rest with the integrity of the OIG and their investigation. Personally, I believe that acts of sedition were committed by many government officials in the Obama administration.
Exactly why dozens of conspirators with a hundred lawyers in tow won’t see justice done. One tribunal for the entire group.
I practically cheered out loud!
At 6:20 “…they were gonna win, and nobody would no anything about this”.
Yes exactly.
Had HRC won all of the rot would continue to fester.
This is worse than I thought and I thought it was a disaster.
Cockroaches were not expecting the lights would come on and now they are scrambling. Press reminds me of when Dr. Ben Carson said the press are like bugs spinning on their back after they were hit with Raid.
THAT is where We The People should be in support of Mr. Trump and right-minded Congressmen: Demand that Rosenstein be immediately fired. Immediately. Fired.
CTH has a hunch the OIG report is going to come in multiple phases, containing multiple investigative facets
There is no other way. Too many pieces w/ too much info for the public to swallow all at once.
I think it begins with the FBI, Comey, and Mueller, with Bill Preistap as the IG’s star witness.
Much as it is laid out here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/18/prequel-reminder-of-the-big-picture-in-summary/
I would speculate on a rolling release. i think that McCabe is the beginning and what I mean by that is that his firing has been presented to us as haveing been predicated on the IG report.
The strategy as we’ve seen it to date is to let out information in pieces. Letting the media present a narrative and then hit them again with information that destroys the narrative they just constructed.
This tactic is for the benefit of the population that has been deceived by the media for so long. The media speaks, the media is exposed as liars. The process repeats driving The credibility of the media into the ground, breaking down the media’s credibility and exhausting the narrative.
In light of this playful pattern of destruction, I would fully expect Andrew McCabe to be criminally charged within a week or so. Wouldn’t that be delightful?
All credit to SD and what I learn here by the way.
We’ve been thinking about the IG report as this monolithic thing. Why does it have to be?
The McCabe chapter could be a good start. We’ve been primed on him for 4-5 months.
