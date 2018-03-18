Sunday Talks: Former FBI Deputy James Kallstrom Interviewed By Maria Bartiromo…

CTH has a hunch the OIG report is going to come in multiple phases, containing multiple investigative facets, following the investigative mandate initially outlined when IG Horowitz began (also listed below for reference). The first release will likely surround McCabe and (bullet point #4) “Allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information.” I’m working on some summary information therein.

Lots to chew.

Former FBI Deputy Director James Kallstrom appeared on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo earlier today. He conveys a common set of perspectives and concerns.

Dan Coats – Director of National Intelligence