Interesting Response Statement By McCabe Attorney Michael Bromwich…

Michael R Bromwich (Twitter HERE) is the attorney of record for fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Mr. Bromwich responded to the firing of his client with the following statement (Pdf HERE)
March 16, 2018
STATEMENT BY FORMER IG MICHAEL R. BROMWICH
I have been involved in Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disciplinary matters since 1994. I have never before seen the type of rush to judgment – and rush to summary punishment – that we have witnessed in this case. The result of this deplorable rush to judgment is to terminate Mr. McCabe before his long-anticipated retirement and deny him of the full pension and retirement benefits he would have otherwise earned through his 21 years of devoted service to the FBI and this country. This is simply not the way such matters are generally handled in the DOJ or the FBI.
It is deeply disturbing.
This distortion of the process begins at the very top, with the President’s repeated offensive, drive-by Twitter attacks on Mr. McCabe. These attacks began in the summer of 2017 and accelerated after it was disclosed that Mr. McCabe would be a corroborating witness against the President. The attacks have continued to this day, with the President’s press secretary stating Thursday, in response to a question about Mr. McCabe’s fate, “that is a determination that we would leave to Attorney General Sessions, but we do think it is well-documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor.”
This vile and defamatory statement is fully consistent with the attacks on Mr. McCabe that have come from the White House since last summer. And it was quite clearly designed to put inappropriate pressure on the Attorney General to act accordingly. This intervention by the White House in the DOJ disciplinary process is unprecedented, deeply unfair, and dangerous.
The investigation described in the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report was cleaved off from the larger investigation of which it was a part, its completion expedited, and the disciplinary process completed in a little over a week. Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago, and were receiving relevant exculpatory evidence as recently as two days ago.
We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. With so much at stake, this process has fallen far short of what Mr. McCabe deserved.
This concerted effort to accelerate the process in order to beat the ticking clock of his scheduled retirement violates any sense of decency and basic principles of fairness. It should make all federal government employees, who continue to work in an Administration that insults, debases, and abuses them, shudder in the knowledge that they could be next.
Michael R. Bromwich served as the Inspector General for the Department of Justice from 1994 to 1999. He served as counsel to Andrew McCabe in this matter.
###
It is interesting to note the dates surrounding the preferred narrative as outlined by Andrew McCabe in his statement Friday evening, and this public letter from McCabe’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, also dated Friday March 16th, 2018.
Obviously, against the timing of a 10:00pm (EST) March 16th, 2018, public release from the DOJ Attorney General announcing McCabe’s termination of employment, in order for McCabe and Bromwich to have lengthy prepared statements ready for immediate release – they were well aware of the pending public release of the DOJ notice of termination.
Secondly, notice the timeline, and contacts, as described in the Bromwich letter:
[…] Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago.
[…] We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General.
It would appear toward the end of last month (February), McCabe and his attorney were given the summary outline of the OIG referral submitted to the Office of Professional Responsibility. They had approximately three weeks to file a response.
Then a week ago, they received the finalized a copy of the OPR recommendation delivered to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They had four more days to respond to the Deputy AG.
Doesn’t sound rushed to me.
Mr. Michael Bromwich is also on record (Op Ed in WaPo) esupporting the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, January 14th, 2017, immediately after the OIG investigation was launched:
January 2017 – The announcement by the Justice Department’s inspector general that his office will look into FBI Director James B. Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails reopens painful questions about the 2016 election, but it is also welcome news. The country needs this — an objective, independent and thorough investigation of issues that have roiled the country for months and continue to stir heated debate.
The investigation will address allegations that Comey violated established Justice Department and FBI policies and procedures in his July 5, 2016, public announcement concerning the Hillary Clinton email investigation. And it will explore allegations that Comey’s Oct. 28 and Nov. 6 letters to Congress, which jolted the presidential election — and may have changed its outcome — were improper.
The impact of Comey’s actions can never be definitively known. But it is important, for the Justice Department and for the country, to obtain a detailed accounting of what happened and why; to assign blame where it is warranted; and to understand how similar situations can be prevented.
In addition to looking into the actions of the FBI director regarding the email investigation, the probe will look into whether the FBI’s deputy director should have recused himself from the investigation because of his wife’s political involvement;whether a high-ranking Justice Department official or others improperly disclosed non-public information to both the Clinton and Trump campaigns; and whether the timing of the FBI’s election eve Freedom of Information Act disclosures relating to Bill Clinton’s 2001 pardon of Marc Rich was based on inappropriate considerations. (read more)
So attorney Michael Bromwich was for the OIG investigation (January 2017) until his client, Andrew McCabe, was found to have acted inappropriately/unlawfully as a result of the OIG investigation (March 2018) – and now he’s against it.
Gotcha.
So goes life in the swamp.
The thing about advocating for the Sword of Damocles, is never knowing when you might be under it.
Next up… James Comey:
Trump – 1
McCabe – 0
Hopefully, this is just the first of many such unnecessarily lengthy statements from defense attorneys for other FBI crooks.
In this case, Sessions could be playing it just about right, except it seems to soft pedal lying and false testimony as “lack of candor”.
Now, where is the highly anticipated “damning, explosive report of the OIG”? This better be the nuclear bomb against the Deep State. Lots and lots of ground to cover against scores of criminals much more important than McCabe!
So it looks like McCabe did NOT flip after all, right Sundance?
I have never heard that McCabe flipped. Supposedly the so called Fab Five have flipped and have been cooperating with the IG investigation, that would be Strzoke, Page, Ohr, Ohr and Preistap. They are the low hanging fruit that can likely provide a path to prosecute Comey, Brennan, Lynch, Clapper, obama and Bill and Hil. Lets hope this is true.
In FBI talk, Lack of Candor = Lying and is a fire-able offense. In fact, a former (25+ years?) agent was on FOX explaining that it is the first and primary principle taught to FBI agents and, that he would have been fired long ago for doing even a part of what McCabe did.
Can someone please tweet this to Bromwich:
According to FBI insiders McCabe convened a meeting of FBIs and said to them:
“First we fu*k Flynn, the we fu*k Trump”
Deny it.
Done, 🙂
Bromwich: There have been vile and defamatory statements made against McCabe.
McCabe: “First we F Flynn, then we F Trump”.
Okay counselor, whatever you say.
http://www.ronpaulforums.com/showthread.php?508681-FBI-Deputy-Director-McCabe-quot-F-Flynn-and-then-we-F-Trump-quot
Priceless…
You’ve never liked OIG Horowitz, remember when you said his #FastandFurious report was “deeply flawed” your 32 page rant was filled with suggested edits and deletes because you “worried” it would harm Weinstein and the OIG. Why did you delete this👇 from your website? #TickTock pic.twitter.com/TPbMv4ZSTI
— Rosie Unmasked ⚖️ (@almostjingo) March 18, 2018
You were wrong BTW thankfully Horowitz didn’t listen to you, why did you send it in the first place wasn’t your investigation, were you trying to intimidate? Are you excited #FastandFurious is back open, who knew #BruceOhr was involved? Small world! ⌛️⚖️ pic.twitter.com/2612J0V8tx
— Rosie Unmasked ⚖️ (@almostjingo) March 18, 2018
BEST part is, you all brought this upon yourself! @JusticeOIG has been trying to do his JOB with integrity (novel concept) and has been perpetually undermined and ignored by the DOJ and FBI. Those days are over, enter from stage right: @realDonaldTrump @jeffsessions #BuckleIN pic.twitter.com/Lj15xh0SCH
— Rosie Unmasked ⚖️ (@almostjingo) March 18, 2018
Guess McCabes Attorney just got blown up with his own words…
Gotta love this from @almostjingo, good twitter feed to follow as a matter of fact…
And to think, this Bromwich was the DOJ OIG for several years! No wonder there is such an incestuous Modus among these swamp rats!
McCabe and his friends picked this fight.
They sure did so we need to finish it for them………
Seems strange we are investigating Russian interference in our presidential election when only the blind from birth could fail to see it was the higher-ups in our own FBI and DOJ who were interfering in our presidential election, and worse trying to undo it when they did not like the result.
Does this not fall under a criminal statute of some sort somewhere? I cannot even wear a MAGA cap to go vote but these guys can get away with what they have done???
An aside: I’m sure I am not the first to notice but Hillary Clinton lends a whole new meaning to slip and fall lawyer.
Yeah, it’s called Sedition, and Consparisy against the United States…then comes Obstruction of Justice. And I’m sure there are others such as Perjury and ironically providing false statements to law enforcement.
Bruce Ohr was involved in Fast & Furious?
I didn’t know that. Hmm.
Saw that earlier…
Do you tweet?
There’s a handful of accounts you should follow…
No I don’t tweet, MM…just read.
You can get some good info from about 10 tweeter accounts. AlmostJingo is one of them but I full well expect her to be shut down after this.. We’ll see…Lets meet up on daily thread someday soon and exchange tweeter accounts to follow…
LikeLiked by 4 people
You guys are awesome!
Neither do I tweet. Twitter is what you get when you haven’t been cleaning out the litter box.
However, as a totally unexpected benefit, Trump has managed to use their own weapon against them by tweeting and there doesn’t seem to be a darn thing they can do about it.
It’s sort of like conservatives sneaking into America’s corrupt mainstream media “news” studios and taking over the nightly “news” broadcasts. I’ll bet the twitter snits are absolutely beside themselves with anger over Trump stealing their toy.
You know what I think? We have to get mad again by November. Really, really mad. The kind of mad that makes you get out of a warm bed at 6am so you can be first in line at the polling place. I think today is a good day to start getting mad again, really, really mad.
Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Strokz, Page, Lynch, Rice, Clintons, Zerobamas, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Rosenstein. There’s a good start… and a short one at that.
Me neither, wheatietoo. Looks like we got MS-13 roaming our streets and FBI-13 roaming our Capitol.
But there’s some serious housecleaning going on!
Confirmed information that Bruce Ohr, DOJ and Mike Gaeta, FBI Rome, Italy attaché have had dealings with Christopher Steele from at least 2009.
http://www.mailonsunday.co.uk/news/article-3104087/How-FIFA-nailed-act-revenge-dying-man-Investigative-journalist-ANDREW-JENNINGS-reveals-former-official-led-Feds-dirty-depths-Blatter-s-kingdom-corruption.html
By Andrew Jennings
“One sunny day in 2009, I was ushered into an office block off Berkeley Square in Central London. I had been invited to a mysterious meeting by an intermediary who did work he rarely talked about. One hands me his business card. He is a Special Agent [Mike Gaeta FBI – subsequent FBI attaché Rome, Italy] in an Organised Crime Squad, based in Federal Plaza, New York. Another agent was the chief of the Organised Crime and Racketeering Section of the Department of Justice in Washington.”
Orbis International office address at 2009 was Berkeley Square, London.
Between 2001 – 2011, Bruce Ohr was chief Organised Crime and Racketeering Section, DOJ.
Sauce:
http://globalinitiative.net/network/bruce-ohr/
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2009-08-13/pdf/E9-19460.pdf
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2010-09-24/pdf/2010-24027.pdf
Interesting…thanks, Craig.
Wheatie I almost dropped my coffee when I read this about Bruce Ohr myself. Boy it is a small group involved in the corruption of our government. I support we will expand that small group into a much larger group when the IG report comes out. Wow just wow.
Bruce Ohr was involved in Fast and Furious.
They are all serial criminals
Me thinks Mr Bromwich just woke up.
Rush to judgement?
Rush to punishment?
Me thinks not!
“Rushing” is in the eye of the Be-HOLDER!
Hopefully these last few days have somewhat soothed CTH supporters worries.
The tide has turned. This letter indicates fear for his client, he knows what is coming, but had to get something out there.
The tweets from Powers Brennan and McCabe likewise.
PDJTs tweeting prowess, is slowly killing these bass turds
IMO. PDJT, the notoriously accomplished counterpuncher is piling up the points with sharp jabs, and thundering body blows.
The upcoming week will be “ edge of your seat stuff” and thanks to Sundance. We are ringside.
God bless PDJT, and he surely must hav. As how on earth could he have won the election against such evil?
Yes, Dekester, the tide has turned and it is soothing. I haven’t felt this hopeful in a long time and it feels good!!!
The winds of justice are blowing!
By the Grace of God……….
Amen and Amen.
He won because a whole lot of good men and women did something…they voted for good over evil.
Yes…Our independent voices have been able to connect through superior sites, ( CTH, being #1) that have provided the indisputable details, through comprehensive investigations, necessary to finally break up and obliterate the statist Leviathan known as “THE SWAMP”.
This is a Revolution
So true, could you imagine not reading any of Sundance’s stuff and learning about this through the MSM paradigm.
McCane’s attorney’s statement is designed for those who view things through the MSM Dem voter paradigm. It continues some support to continue investigating Trump by pivoting from Russia the Muh Obstruction.
Obviously, McCabe didn’t flip and thought no one else did, LOL!!!
He’s deep HRC Dem, hence nearly $500,000 to his wife’s campaign, and drank the Kool-aid. No way he’d ever flip or have a much worse fate.
I’m going to enjoy my ringside seat knowing the rules are being followed and most charges will stick. The McCabe’s and Bromwic’s have no clue how to operate in that kind of world.
Get the popcorn ready.
(Any spelling/grammar errors are Siri’s auto correct’s fault 🙂 )
I agree we must continue to encourage good people to do good things. A functioning and trustworthy judicial / nonviolent conflict resolution system is absolutely essential to a civilized capitalist economy..
I am perfectly willing, nay I am anxious to cheer when bad things begin to happen to bad people. I must continue to point out that the only people who have been arrested so far are good guys.
So yes good guys please continue to pursue the bad guys. As for me it’s more PT and range time today. Nonviolent conflict resolution (with the good guys winning) has failed too many times in the past.
I remind everyone that government is the most murderous thing ever invented by mankind. A madman with a rifle can kill 50 or maybe a hundred. Governments can and do routinely kill millions or tens of millions. Sometimes it does this by killing enemies in wars, but most of the time the weapons are turned internally against the people ruled.
This is indisputable historic fact. Why anyone would ever trust government to do anything is beyond me.
“The FBI’s OPR reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on MULTIPLE occasions.
The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, ‘all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-investigation-of-james-comey-is-exactly-what-the-country-needs/2017/01/14/83a558b0-da97-11e6-b8b2-cb5164beba6b_story.html?utm_term=.a73d023a6b85
January 14, 2017
By Michael R. Bromwich
‘The investigation of James Comey & Andrew McCorrupt is exactly what the country needs’
Hoist by his own petard. 😉
So that means based on this that the correct action was taken. All the others who object (Brennan, Powers, the lawyer representing McCabe, and Comey, and McCabe himself are nothing more than self righteous sanctimonious c**ts! They all deserve to hang with their own ropes! This is a war we need to win! Period! Let them bring it on, we will be ready! The more that is revealed the more that become red pilled and join the fight, thus increase our numbers!
Ostensibly, Mr. Bromwich should be for the whole truth. Therefore, he wouldn’t mind broaching the subject of collusion, breach of ethics, participation in a soft coup d e’tat against a sitting President by his client. Yes, let’s open up that can of worms. I suppose he will also seek a wrongful termination. hahahaha
Don’t you just love how they talk out of both sides up their mouth?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey they are leftists it’s what they do.
Isn’t Bromwich a Lawyer?
Yes but also a former OIG/DOJ. Was he an attorney for Weinstein as well?
Lawfare is a resist Trump site. They seem to support the McCabe firing.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-we-know-and-dont-know-about-firing-andrew-mccabe
Lawfare says The public has no details. It has no specific facts.
What we do know, is what we’ve seen in the texts, even though for some reason we don’t have McCabe’s texts (yet).
And we do know that Director Grey saw something on a Sunday that cause McCabe to abruptly resign on Monday.
And we also know that the IG provided its report on allegations of misconduct by McCabe to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), which recommended his firing.
There will certainly be more details and facts, but I think they are being pretty generous to say say “the public has no details or specific facts.”
Benjamin Wittes is a cofounder of Lawfare blog, and he accepted Comey’s Classified leaks. AFAIK…scumbag
There is also a connection with B. Wittes wife as well. I just can’t remember the connection, should have saved it.
“A representative for McCabe stated that the deputy director learned of his firing from the press release, though the Justice Department disputes this.”
OOPS! More Lack of Candor. Pesky little thing, that candor.
This article, by hardcore Resist Trumpers, is telling…..they aren’t jumping on the McCabe bandwagon.
“The FBI takes telling the truth extremely seriously: “lack of candor” from employees is a fireable offense—and people are fired for it. Moreover, it doesn’t take an outright lie to be dismissed. In one case, the bureau fired an agent after he initially gave an ambiguous statement to investigators as to how many times he had picked up his daughter from daycare in an FBI vehicle. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against the agent when he appealed, finding that “lack of candor is established by showing that the FBI agent did not ‘respond fully and truthfully’ to the questions he was asked.”
Yuup! The 1st thing I tho’t about the FBI agent picking up his daughter from daycare in an FBI car, was, why is that a problem? If I am working, and in a company car, and my daycare calls me to pick up my child stat, they are sick, fell and hurt themselves, or did something bad, I don’t have a choice. Am I expected to run home, exchange vehicles, etc.? That just seems VERY employee unfriendly. Another penalty for having children.
I posted an article yesterday from a legal website that pretty much said McCabe is barking up the wrong tree and has no recourse. 😉
“Why, one wonders, could the Justice Department not have handled his misconduct—if there was misconduct—the way it usually does: by detailing it in the inspector general’s report and noting that the subject, who has since retired, would otherwise be subject to disciplinary action?”
Misconduct? Golly Gee, yes, let’s let all the gubt scumbags off without any punishments. They have NO HONOR. Nothing infuriates the people paying the gubts tax bills more than saying LET THEM SKATE ANYWAY!
The SWAMP is DEEP!
Every one needs to keep bringing the heat to these corrupt a-holes……….
@MM
In my view, don’t only win against these corrupt individuals and collectives.
DESTROY them.
NEVER let up until they are destroyed.
Seems harsh but it’s only way to go, in 15 years time everyone will be thankful.
Absolutely…….Destroy them completely!
Hopefully some will pay the ultimate price…
Rubbish Mike.
If that’s all you’ve got you better have Hillary guaranteeing your fees
The Inspector General AND the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility nailed Andy. After referrals from the House Intelligence Committee who also nailed Andy……
You’re getting it now, aren’t you Mike?
“I have never before seen the type of rush to judgment – and rush to summary punishment – that we have witnessed in this case.”
______________
Well, lawyer, that’s a reflection on your own detachment from reality.
I can assure you that outside of government-land, there would be no review by an Investigator General, there would be no review by the OPC or whatever the internal group was called who actually made the recommendation to fire your client, there wouldn’t be any review of the review by the Attorney General of the United States… there wouldn’t be any of this sideshow circus in the private sector.
He would just be FIRED.
He could be fired for the way his hair was parted, or the way his breath stinks, or any other reason his employer sees fit.
All you do is piss people off when you portray your client as a victim.
Come to think of it, people who are seething with anger toward your client are EXACTLY the kind of people we want on the jury.
Carry on, British Accredited Registry Person, Esquire.
Like!!!
Me too!!
Yup. The breathy wordsmithing of Bromwich is entertaining, as far as that goes, but in no wise effective. 😄
Rush to judgement…HAH! That’s because under supervision from people like him in government, THERE”S NEVER BEEN ANY JUDGEMENT!!!!
This all makes sooo much sense now, why Strok, Ohr and gang were desperate for an insurance policy. They knew under PDJT that all this would be exposed to the public, and their criminal acts would be prosecuted…thus Hillary’s statement about hanging from nooses. DRAIN THE SWAMP!! ALL OF IT!
It’s just a desperate legal tactic hoping to take some of the steam out of the news for now and then delay, delay delay. No one is buying “rush to judgment” but I expect that the report that McCabe turned over his files to Mueller will be used in a draw out campaign of “Wait until we learn what is in those files!”
It will be just like Adam Schiff’s “rebuttal” to the Republican letter ending the House Russian investigation. A dud. Same with Comey’s sanctimony book tour. Yeah, we’ll judge who is honorable and who isn’t. On that one we can “rush to judgment” right now.
Is this legal?
On Saturday Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis) announced that he has offered McCabe a job to work on election security in his office “so that he can reach needed length of service” to retire…”if only for a day or so.”
All said for show……That dog won’t hunt!
LikeLiked by 4 people
No I meant the man that offered the job….
If I’m reading you right (tooo late for me) …yes, what Pocan did was legal. Very legal. See the Forebs piece below.
I have no idea why I am still awake. Perhaps I’m not, this keyboard must be on autopilot.
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Been up all night myself just waiting for sun to come up so I can go to work….
Pocan is grandstanding and I think the backlash would be the end of the Dems….
Wouldn’t it be illegal to hire McCabe for a Government paid position?
Sessions better get that indictment served liketty split?
If McCabe takes the position in name only, The Rep has violated OPM SOP, possibly an ethics violation in there somewhere too.
What is really interesting is OPM SOP is so blatantly violated as an habitual SOP violation that Pocan inadvertently exposing the habit. Ghost employees have already been exposed in the Awan (group) investigations. (*Crickets* from that arena – resetting his court docket, is at 5-7 times now).
Pocan, talking about openly frauding the government, It’s outrageously rediculous he addresses it publically.
IKR it’s in your face straight up corruption… They have gotten so brazen in the 8 yrs. of BHO rule!!!! It’s like they’re saying FU to the peasants…
Trillion$ of grossly inefficient waste!
Gazillion$ in fraud, I imagine.
(I follow the Department of Justice twitterfeed, restitution recoupment avereages about .01% of total loss amount with former gov employees, a minimum sentencing and / or probation)
I heard the FBI has already LET the wife flee the country (USA) and go back to whatever sh1th01e she came from.
LikeLike
OPM sucks anyway – the information for 22 million people was hacked a couple of years ago – then they sent out a letter asking for updated addresses & information, so that they could keep your information secure.
Hell no!!
I am guessing NO. I would imagine that Sessions will make sure there are no possibilities he could ever be a FEDERAL EMPLOYEE ever again.
Panic mode.
Enjoy the show.
Q
No, Andrew McCabe Isn’t “Losing His Pension”
Mar 17, 2018
The reports that are flying across the news, Twitter, and Facebook are that McCabe was just two days short of retirement and that this move by Sessions will, as, for instance, Vox, reports, “cost him his federal pension.”
[…]
Which all gives the impression of a veteran, elderly federal official being cheated out of his pension accruals due to a vindictive Trump administration. But this didn’t pass the sniff test. Pensions — public as well as private — are required to meet certain vesting requirements, and, in fact, the FERS (Federal Employees Retirement System) benefits vest at 5 years, meaning that benefit accruals cannot be taken away.
In fact, McCabe is all of 49 years old, likely 50 by the time readers see this, and what he lost out on was, as CNN much more calmly recounts, the ability to take his benefits at age 50, rather than somewhere between age 57 and age 62, and he lost his eligibility to a special top-up in benefit formula. These are, admittedly, tangible financial losses, but it is grossly misleading that various news outlets are giving the general public the impression that he has lost his pension entirely.
[…]
UPDATE: On Saturday evening, the Washington Post reported that
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) announced Saturday afternoon that he has offered McCabe a job to work on election security in his office, “so that he can reach the needed length of service” to retire.
According to the Post’s experts, McCabe “would need to just go to work with the federal government for another day or so in any job he pleases,” although “it would probably look more ethical if McCabe worked for at least a pay period rather than just one day.” And, due to the nature of federal pensions and their portability from one position to another, this sounds credible — though at the same time, well, I’m from Illinois, a state with a long list of examples of pension spiking, ghost employees, and other ways that public officials have manipulated public pensions, so it doesn’t sit right with me.
[…]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ebauer/2018/03/17/no-andrew-mccabe-isnt-losing-his-pension/#3c1a8bb2236d
Apparently Rep. Mark Pocan doesn’t do background checks on his employees.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apparently, it is an bigger issue than previously thought of as a, one of a kind, situation with the Awans.
(Where was OPM?)
A McDonalds’ worker application to resume GOV IT – IC?
(The OPM right hand doesn’t know what the OPM left hand is doing? Sigh. Another day, another scandal).
These dirtbags are so completely oblivious, and completely uncaring, of public perception and anger at this kind of political back scratching, that they don’t even have the decency to try to hide it anymore. Whatever weasel-y way they can get their political allies another wheelbarrow of the taxpayers money (hell, it’s a neverending supply!) seems to be fair game for them, no matter how slimy and dirty it looks to the plebes – their oversized egos convincing themselves that they deserve ALL of it, and more.
‘Shame’ is a word that left their vocabulary, along with their conscience, long ago.
DRAIN THAT SWAMP, PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Am I right in thinking that if he gets jailed he will lose his pension?
LikeLike
I don’t know if he can invoke rule “72T” aka SEPP on a pension where you can with a 401k, 403b etc. and get a bridge to his income. Oh well, he should have no trouble selling his $700,000 Porsche…
McCabe lawyer: “This is simply not the way such matters are generally handled in the DOJ or the FBI.
It is deeply disturbing.”
_________________
Just keep talking, fancy-boy.
Anger is rising higher and higher.
I agree, it is deeply disturbing. And it hasn’t been the way things have been handled.
That’s the whole point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
_______________
Hey now, easy there, snake-lips.
It was neither vile nor defamatory… on the contrary, it was entirely accurate and truthful.
I know, you don’t know what either of those words mean. They haven’t taught them in crook school for decades, and you certainly haven’t had any need to learn them in your career since then.
McCabe said after he was fired. “I have unfailing faith in the men and women of the FBI.”
+The FBI Office of Personal Responsibility recommended that McCabe be fired.
= McCabe’s beloved FBI recommended that he be fired for lying to the DOJ Inspector General and more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not for long. The movie Chappaquiddick is due out in April 6th.
http://people.com/politics/people-explains-all-about-chappaquiddick-the-shocking-kennedy-scandal-that-left-one-woman-dead
Probably a little more accurate on facts than People magazine.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/incident-on-chappaquiddick-island
Correct me if I missed something, did not see any denial of reasons for firing? No claim “my client” did nothing wrong, just “Not the way I wanted this done” ?
Oh your good, so we’ll said👌😉
McCabe said in his little rebuttal letter about how badly he’d been treated, that he had full authority to speak (aka leak) to the press, and was one of the very few in the FBI that had this authority. He also stated that Comey knew he was talking to the press and approved it.
“…I was for it until I was against it…”
Whenever a defense attorney speaks about his client, it is to defend his client. That is what they are trained to do. Determination of their client’s guilt or innocence is not in their bailiwick…they must defend regardless (or step down).
Shaping the narrative before justice is initiated has become the political attorney’s #1 job and “spin” has become the modus operandi …Perhaps it always has been.
The old joke about how do you know a lawyer is lying>/i> (his lips are moving) should always be considered as probable.
Given that Bromwich is using his credentialed *former* DOJ IG status as an expert on speaking on the matter, is now attempting to smear the integrity of the office of the *current* DOJ IG and the OPM.
The veilcraft has jumped the divide of no return.
Are you stating the two wheeled motorized vehicle has launched over the elasmobranch fish ?
LOL! Yes. Only, it is a new species, the mugfish. 😀
The FBI Agent’s Association without doubt knew what Comey and McCabe et al were doing.
They said nothing.
The FBI Agents Association is not to be trusted as far as I can drop kick them soaking wet.
They are on the Trump hating Statist’s side.
Don’t forget it.
So much for honourable low level FBI….where?
All I can say is WOW! This supposed attorney is a real piece of ‘work’! I’m waiting for the same fate to befall the Meatballs that sent all the FBI texts…and I’ll bet there are more leftist pigs in the FBI and other Fed agencies that need to be outed and purged! It is a well known fact that Leftists infiltrate anything they think can be a good avenue for them to push their bilge! “Any means to an end!”
Gonna be hard for McCabe to fit thru a legal window where, on one side, he was asked to resign and did so immediately and on the other he should have kept his job. Efforts now are to widen it thru the MSM, and pray for a successful midterm election.
To paraphrase McCabe, “First we f*** McCabe. Then we f*uck Comey.”
McCabe stepped on his own body parts and its President Trump’s fault? It would be hilarious if not for the Dems trying to blame the President in the court of public opinion.
Mr. I-can’t-keep-my-story-straight-in-chaos hired an attorney who can’t function on a deadline. O_O
The irony I enjoy is that McCabe started this whole mess when he withheld Wiener’s laptop for a month until NYPD forced its disclosure by Comey right before the election, which forced Comey to re-open the Clinton email investigation (he/they were trying to bury it). Elijah Cummings (D-Swamp) demanded the OIG investigation into politicization of FBI/DOJ. And now they all regret lots of things!
What’s deeply disturbing to me is the sense of entitlement that this letter reeks of and which permeates all of the bureaucratic, Statist ranks. Do people like McCabe have some special rights to lifelong job security that private employees do not have? Why is this even such a big story? McCabe got sacked. So what? That’s life in the big leagues. McCabe serves at the pleasure of the president and can be removed at the pleasure of the president — or am I missing something?
No one in DC is used to accountability. No. Not. One.
Thats why this is starting with the very agencies that are supposed to be administering accountability, but haven’t. Then law and order will be spread everywhere else.
All the protestations and panty wadding by the “small group” on Twitter brings to mind a very apt quote:
“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” – Samuel Johnson, 1775
It was reported somewhere (can’t recall where) that McCabe voted Republican all his life and abstained from voting in the 2016 Presidential Election. What made him do a 180; his Democratic wife? Side note; Jake Tapper has been quiet, is he researching non-extradition countries?
Bad thing about corrupt money…..makes you do all sorts of things you don’t want to. It’s not like you can say “no” after taking the first bribe.
“…We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations….”
But the FBI/Comey can go thru additionally found 660,000 Clintons emails in a week.
McCabe and his shyster “ex IG” lawyer can go cry me a river.
Did Bromwich used to sing with the Bee Gees ?
You think that I don’t even mean
A single word I say
It’s only words and words are all I have
To take your heart away
Rush?! The I.G. has been investigating over a year now.
Sickening how the media is helping them try to spin this. I pray the I.G. hands out dozens of criminal referrals and they are acted upon swiftly. Perp walk them ALL.
Criminal referrals including media hacks. Media needs to go down hard.
What was McCabe’s pay grade? Never seen it reported.
I doubt he was a lowly GS (or LEO equivalent) in that position.
He was likely a Senior Executive and would be an ‘at will’ employee anyway.
Report: McCabe Threatened to ‘Take People Down With Him if Fired’
7:56 p.m. PDT: “And there is much more. But leave it to some of my colleagues in the media to immediately make it political. RT @debz526: @calvindanielsll @Put2sleep0066 @adamhousley The totality of what McCabe has done hasn’t been disclosed to the public.”
Follow those guys on Twitter esp @adamhousley
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/report-mccabe-threatened-take-people-fired/
Two things spring out at me…this statement:
“This intervention by the White House in the DOJ disciplinary process is unprecedented, deeply unfair, and dangerous.”
Didn’t Obama telegraph how he wanted the Clinton email investigation to end by stating on national tv before it was even over that she didn’t intentionally send or receive classified emails on her server–
And then this phrase…”voluminous amount of relevant evidence…” so they have a mountain of evidence against McCabe and recommendations from both the IG and the OPR and a review by Jeff Sessions and this guy calls it rushed?????
While not logical, when all the cards you hold are a busted straight your only play is to bluff and hope the other guy folds.
Horowitz is holding all the aces though.
Brilliantly summarized. Thank you, Sundance, you are a mighty resource and inspiration in this dark world.
Attorneys are liars for hire.
The fight is on .. the conspiracy is known .. Trump Knows .. but the perps are powerfully protected by armies of lawyers and by virtually all of state media .. which is why so many citizens, even those trying to comprehend, remain confused .. still missing the real collusion;
“The Real Collusion Story”
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/russia-collusion-real-story-hillary-clinton-dnc-fbi-media/
I know one thing: Had I, or anyone else (unless they were of the protected species or gender, or non-gender) lied during our time as a private sector employee, I’d have been fired LONG before I was eligible for retirement and pension. Their arrogance just might be catching up to them, and by God, I PRAY that this is just the beginning. I admit, I’m not real smart, but I can smell a setup from a mile, and this one makes me shake with cold anger. Thank you to all here who have done so much to get out the ugly truth.
MAGA!!
Bottom line….The Uni-sewer is thunder-struck that even ONE of them is being held accountable. Consequenes for unethical or unlawful behavior is a concept that is completely foreign to those who slosh around with absolute impunity. They really are quite genuinely…”gobsmacked.”👍
McCabe is part of the Senior Executive Service
ADVERSE ACTIONS
Removal
Career appointees
If a career executive is removed during the probationary period for performance reasons, he/she is entitled to placement in a GS-15 position with saved pay (unless appointed to the SES from outside Government or from a noncareer-type appointment). After the probationary period, the executive must be placed in another position within the SES or removed from the SES for one unsatisfactory rating. An executive must be removed from the SES for two unsatisfactory ratings in 5 years, or for two less than fully successful ratings in 3 years. The executive may request an informal hearing before MSPB and is entitled to placement in a GS-15 position with retained pay. No career executive can be removed for performance reasons during 120 days after appointment of a new agency head or new noncareer supervisor with removal authority, except removals based on a rating(s) prior to appointment.
Reduction-in-force (RIF) retention determinations are based primarily on performance. The agency must place an executive who has completed a probationary period in any SES vacancy for which he/she is qualified. If no vacancy exists, OPM has 45 days to try to place the executive elsewhere in the Government. If the executive cannot be placed in the SES, he/she is entitled to placement in the agency at a GS-15 position with saved pay, and has appeal rights to MSPB on agency compliance with competitive RIF procedures.
In lieu of placement in a GS-15 position, the executive may elect discontinued service retirement with 25 years service or 20 years of service at age 50.
Disciplinary removal procedures and rights are similar to those for competitive service employees, except that the standard for action is “misconduct, neglect of duty, malfeasance, or failure to accept a directed reassignment or to accompany a position in a transfer of function.” The executive must receive 30 days notice of a proposed removal, has the right to reply, and may appeal to MSPB, but has no placement right to a GS-15 position.
Noncareer and limited appointees
Removal is at the discretion of the agency head. The law does not specify procedural requirements for noncareer, most limited term appointees, limited emergency appointees, and reemployed annuitants. Thus, such appointees may be removed under established agency procedures. Appointees under these circumstances do not have appeal rights to MSPB. Some executives on limited term appointments have placement rights.
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/adverse-actions/
This Bromwich guy sounds like a real winner…
“..served as associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra. Bromwich was one of three lawyers for the government in the case of United States v. Oliver L. North..”
“..a litigation attorney who was designated by President Barack Obama on June 15, 2010, to be the first director of the newly created Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement..”
“.. appointed by Judge Denise Cote to serve as Apple’s antitrust compliance monitor.. the Wall Street Journal has criticized Bromwich for his efforts to charge exorbitant fees as Apple’s monitor, and for wandering outside of the bounds of his mandate by the Court, as well as his personal friendship with Judge Cote, the judge that selected and assigned Bromwich.”
Contrast Sessions’ statement to those of McCabe and Bromwich.
Sessions gets to the point in a few shorts paragraphs.
McCabe and Bromwich publish dueling versions of War and Peace in short time periods.
Playing the victim and the victim’s advocate this way is tiresome and boring.
McCabe lied. Got his arrogant ass fired.
Enough!
Bye!
Good news here: “did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago”. I read this as saying the OIG report we are waiting for is now complete!! Hopefully we will get to see that report this week!!!
Even McCabe’s lawyer doesn’t say McCabe is innocent, just that it was rushed and Trump is mean. Meanwhile this wasn’t rushed at all; it took much much longer than we thought it would!
LikeLike
FTA “I suppose neither Comey nor McCabe were aware that the FBI has a well staffed public affairs office, making leaks to reporters seem unnecessary unless one is trying to manipulate news without being known as the source. In any event, the charge is that he lied multiple times about having directed his public affairs officer to leak.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/if_you_are_a_fed_official_perjury_is_lacking_candor.html
The fact that the FBI lovebirds have not been fired leads me to agree with Clarice that they are talking.
The final lines in Clarice´s article tells all that this all happened before the election of Donald Trump and the appointment of his staff. This is a cabal of dirty cops and the corruption of a law enforcement agency
FTA – The odds are high that an indictment will be forthcoming for Andrew McCabe. As the ever alert Sundance of Conservative Treehouse points out, the statement on his firing by A.G. Sessions specifically noted that he “lacked candor” (the FBI´s expression for lying) “under oath.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/mccabe_waiting_for_his_indictment_now.html
