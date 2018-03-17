Don’t Ignore the Obvious – Key Words from AG Sessions: “Including Under Oath”…

Don’t be so blinded by the tripwire flares you fail to see the obvious. Within the statement from Attorney General Sessions hopefully you’ll note: “Including Under Oath”

The IG doesn’t place the internal investigative target “under oath”. An outside prosecutor who is assisting the IG does. Hence Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling us what is going on – SEE HERE – Just like he did before:

… I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. (read more)

AG’s office confirms this is NOT the IG, but a separate “senior federal prosecutor” outside DC. https://t.co/x7OFhZB30s — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 8, 2018

