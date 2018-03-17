Don’t Ignore the Obvious – Key Words from AG Sessions: “Including Under Oath”…

Don’t be so blinded by the tripwire flares you fail to see the obvious. Within the statement from Attorney General Sessions hopefully you’ll note: “Including Under Oath”
The IG doesn’t place the internal investigative target “under oath”. An outside prosecutor who is assisting the IG does. Hence Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling us what is going on – SEE HERE – Just like he did before:
… I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. (read more)
Advertisements
Let the swamp drain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think the cracks in the dam just started to split wider.
Hot damn! (pun intended)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Invigorating and spine-tingling 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know, right? Sad thing is, I wouldn’t want to swim in that water 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The African Queen
Rose Thayer (Katharine Hepburn): “Leeches , leeches….”
Charlie Allnut (Humphrey Bogart): “One thing in the world I hate: leeches. Filthy little devils.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I LOVE that movie! Back when movies were good to watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me thinks, be wary of Possum Sessions; then all the other P45 Raccoons, Beavers, Wolverines, and all else that wish to politely smile at Melania TRUMP while peaceably sniffing her sandals!
LikeLike
You’re pathetic.
LikeLike
If the FBI is going to prosecute Mike Flynn, a career officer with lying not under oath to an FBI agent, then they certainly can’t lie under oath in a just society.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Flynn didn’t even lie under oath. He wasn’t under oath. But it is still a crime to “lie” to an agent period.
LikeLike
Comey didn’t think he lied period.
LikeLike
Neither did Strzok. Isn’t McCabe the one that changed the 302 to make it look like Flynn lied????
LikeLike
I’m hoping that as well. But TBH, when I read that I assumed it referred to his testimony “under oath” in the congressional hearings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Likewise
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I thought as well.
LikeLike
Me too. I think this is what the “under oth” is. The congressional hearings.
LikeLike
Me too but was he under oath for congressional hearings? I thought some were conducted not under oath. Dunno.
LikeLike
First there was the Trump Train…Now there’s going to be the Justice Train. Choo choo, baby!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No fist there was the Trump train , now comes the Chomp Train ! Chomping through the swamp !
LikeLike
Justice Train
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unless the tracks are made of Reardon Metal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For eight years, the law didn’t matter to these people as approved by the leadership of the Obama administration. They thought they were untouchable and lying under oath wasn’t going to be a problem. Planning and organizing a way to bring down an elected President was just another day at the office. Well, it’s reckoning time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Riders on the Storm” is my most favorite Doors song, but “Light my Fire” is second. It was like 10 minutes long at high school dances, only Inagodadiva, by Iron Butterfly was longer.
That song just went on and on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember how the nuns chaperoning the girls’ high school dances hated it when we danced/swayed slowly to both of them, sneaking bumps and grinds the whole time. Good times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to Catholic school until the 8th grade. Then my parents let me loose into public school. It was like a miracle.
LikeLike
Love that movie and love Val Kilmer as Doc. That clip is so spot on!!
LikeLike
Andrew McCabe – “F¥<k Flynn and then we f¥<k Trump.”
I hope General Flynn gets his life back and some vengeance.
LikeLiked by 11 people
If I were Mrs/Dr McCabe, I’d be segregating assets since at least 2017. Andy is candy for the lawyers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Andrew M lied under oath. Hillary, Clapper, Brennan and many lied under oath too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We’ll see if they are “too big to take down.” It will be a litmus test of our justice system.
LikeLike
MCCabe in the Hill is saying his firing it undermines the Mueller investigation. Now Mueller will have a legal obligation to run down that rabbit hole. Mueller gang, especially bully Weissman may have such PTrump derangement they’ll do more dumb stuff. This firing of a MCCabe will rattle many to do something and show their hand.
McCabe: My firing is part of effort to undermine Mueller probe
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378895-mccabe-my-firing-is-part-of-effort-to-undermine-mueller-probe
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Mueller will not. As a former FBI director he knows very well this was sanctioned by the OPR. He wont go against that.
LikeLike
One little problem for Andy is when the “probe” is part of a treasonous plot for a coup.
You really have to wonder how far they will push these coup attempts – until a Marine lays a 45 or 9mm on their nose(s), and says “Stop”, or Trump has to (belatedly) declare insurrection and invasion ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
A threat like that along with the recommendation sealed his fate. Anybody overturning it is suspect. Wonder if the AG waited so long and let the deliberations go on just to ferret out who is going to extraordinary lengths to save MCCabe.
The hill is reporting McCabe is claiming it undermines Mueller. So now Mueller has a legal obligation to investigate.
McCabe: My firing is part of effort to undermine Mueller probe
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378895-mccabe-my-firing-is-part-of-effort-to-undermine-mueller-probe
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Lord, he’s one step away from blaming society for his misdeeds. It’s my hope that his and many others’ deeds are brought out into open light. I feel more confident now that will happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who knew there would be a sequel to Hillary’s book so soon.
What Happened, Too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trying to get Mueller involved like this was exactly what Comey did. It implicates the Mueller gang. Mueller gang have a legal obligation to investigate and look into every rabbit hole- or maybe the Dems in congress will call for it. With the press reports that mueller gang are being watched- wonder how long before the mueller gang get fed up or worried about getting in trouble if they don’t follow every rule and do their due diligence looking in every rabbit hole and chase every goose.
LikeLike
In my opinion, Mueller was part of the scam all along, starting with his law firm representing Hillary’s email people. Katica thinks he might have even been delivering evidence HIMSELF. See her tweets, which are NOT getting enough attention on that, IMO.
Short Version:
Mueller was SMALL TEAM. They just kept him hidden.
PS – having a very hard time posting some items – this is one.
LikeLike
“he’s one step away from blaming society for his misdeeds.”
He is probably saving that one for later.
LikeLike
These people run to Mueller for protection. Makes me wonder why.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just posted that too! It implicates mueller gang as being black hats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am pretty sure he was a secret member of the small team. His law firm was involved with the Hillary emails. Check out all the threads under this tweet.
LikeLike
I want to be a secret agent in my next life. I was only a molecular geneticist in this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point, it’s hard to put faith in hearsay from unnamed sources. That said, I hope this is the big one. Sessions deserves a break, and it would be wonderful to see all the Trump supporters finally envelop him with gratitude.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“McCabe told some he would take people down with him if he as fired.”
“…a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely”
Some that he allegedly terrorized over the years are probably now contemplating on testifying against him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Some that he allegedly terrorized over the years are probably now contemplating on testifying against him.”
____________________
THAT would certainly be nice!
I’m sure former agent Robyn Gritz would be willing to testify.
LikeLike
hard to start a new career at fifty
LikeLike
“and even told some he would take people down with him if he as fired.”
_________________
Talk about your idle threats… one bad guy threatening to take down other bad guys with him… ooooooohhh…. I’m a scared!
Anything but that!
Take ’em ALL down with you Andy — wipe out the whole department!
I double-dog dare ya!
lol!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
This tweet from our Lion 🦁 has me absolutely fired up! I owe AG Sessions a major apology. I doubted the man when I shouldn’t have. I saw everything this man did for our President throughout the primaries and the campaign against HRC. I saw him speak to the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA the Monday following the release of the Access Hollywood tapes three days prior. He was on fire that night saying HRC will be locked up.
Yet, I feel in the trap of not trusting what my heart was telling me. I allowed my mind to believe the worst. Jeff Sessions is a damn PATRIOT that loves our country and most importantly loves our President.
Treepers we are on the attack! I will continue to preach patience both for you and myself.
There are evil POS creatures scared out of their minds this evening! Reality just slapped them across the face. They understand what SD pointed out about “Being under oath”. Many of them have also been under oath.
I will sleep like a baby when I get down off of the high I am feeling! There are many POS that won’t be able to sleep tonight no matter how many sleeping pills or alcohol 🍺 they drink. Their minds will be showing them a never ending movie of what their lives may look like. Their insides will be eating them alive.
That gun on the nightstand will be whispering sweet nothings all throughout the night hoping to finally get them to give in to its calls!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well done, flep.
Thank you for your insightful posts, they are appreciated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh I just love your bedtime stories Flep!
LikeLiked by 3 people
QAnon sez – It’s coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wolfmoon1776 I can’t wait for the day it arrives!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Treepers we are on the attack! I will continue to preach patience both for you and myself.”
I agree Flep! This is no time for mob vengeance! Consider the P45 administration efforts for ‘our’ grumbling acceptance of Law and Order! This is most important!! Perhaps some recovery without civil resurrection, or not. The Global Banksters are destroyed in either case!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great joke, but speaking as a believer, nobody should EVER consider committing suicide in a bind like this. The greatest relief is to admit that you’re a sinner, and that court offers a path back to righteousness. God never wants you to waste the redemption possible in this life, so don’t pick up when Satan calls! Wait for God’s call!
Find an honest lawyer who will help you do the right thing, and who will NOT turn you over to the Clinton machine! Untouchable lawyer, and have your day in court admitting all, no matter where the chips may fall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think this is a joke, but rather deadly serious.
Previous extremely bad decisions and knowledge of what lies ahead can leave one with very difficult choices.
LikeLike
I agree but these people are pure evil that may never do what you recommended!
LikeLike
OMG – the wolf is howling – WOOO-HOOO!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hahahahha, yesssssss! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL Wolf, howl on!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it Wolf 🐺! Look at my post just above!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
9:08PM POTUS finished
his 2 scoops and let it rip.
“A great day”, indeed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stay grounded. Keep calm, order more popcorn, and watch the saving of The Republic.
I watched all of the 1973 Watergate hearings. Thus is much more serious.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have long thought it was worse than Watergate…but the news media stayed on Watergate ever day.
Today, the Media will try its best to kill any story that implicates the Obama/Clinton Apparatus.
Good guys won this week. Truth seems to be on our side. I am much encouraged about a matter which is crucial to the country. But still worried. I have children.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today we have 3 channels of CSPAN.
Maybe they will need two more to cover future trials.
LikeLike
I didn’t especially like Nixon, since he was hardly a Tea Party or Constitutional conservative. He tried to out do LBJ on some government programs.
But he was a f’g boy scout in comparison to LBJ, the Clintons and O, under siege from the hostile media and civil serpents that are somewhat better understood and documented today. Also, one has to wonder to what degree he might have been undermined by GHWB, a nominal protege, but CIA all the way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m certain Nixon was set up. Once I realized how the black hats had taken over FBI, and that Deep Throat was FBI, and that Hillary had been part of the railroad plot underneath the nominal Watergate process – it was clear – the guy was set up. He was no Trump – no way could he see his way out of the scam, even if he caught on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance couldn’t Sessions have been referencing McCabe’s testimony to congressional committee hearings? Especially the one conducted behind closed door right before he went on leave?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big Ugly:
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a great song, that adds nothing to this topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he was referring to (finally!) dropping the lit Zippo into the gas-filled trench, igniting (lighting) the Big Ugly.
LikeLike
Yeppo. It’s been stacked. Let it burn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get it, really. But (correct me if I’m wrong) we’ve been admonished for posting vids unless in the Open Thread.
It seems the reason for this is that it clogs up the flow of conversation, especially with a serious topic. It does make a thread more tedious to read, scrolling past large chunks of YouTube music.
LikeLike
To be honest, I didn’t know it would post the vid, I only thought to post a link. But sundance had a lighter on another related page, so I didn’t think it was tremendously off topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I get it, really. But (correct me if I’m wrong) we’ve been admonished for posting vids unless in the Open Thread.”
__________________
I had no idea… I have never seen a post from Ad-rem or Sundance to not post videos…
And I post LOTS of them. Not always music, but short lines from movies that are relevant to the subject of discussion. It’s great for humor, for catharsis, to make a point… and it’s also a great way of connecting with others here at CTH who recognize, or relate to, or have some nostalgic memory of the video clip.
Video is a powerful communication tool. It would be a shame if they are discouraged.
But I don’t want to do something that’s not wanted.
Can we get a clarification?
I hate to even ask. Maybe I shouldn’t. It’s like asking the BATF to review a new firearm innovation… you’re almost always better off letting that sleeping dog lie…
LikeLike
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but some of the lyrics, out of context, are kinda okay:
“time to wallow in mire”
“…funeral pyre”
“…set the night on fire”
“…it would be untrue”
LikeLike
Yup. Definite resonance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What was that bit? “Father?” “Yes, son?”
“I want to kill you.”
“Mueller, I want to ******* *****!”
….or something like that….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring it!
I’ve got some kerosene in the shed 👍
LikeLike
The IG interviews are generally under oath and recorded.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In case you don’t believe me
http://www.afge171.org/afge/IGGuide.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did not know that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally! The Dept of Justice handing out JUSTICE! I did not one dime of my hard earned tax dollars going to pay for another corrupt politicians retirement!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merely a small down payment. It does not nearly meet the whole mortgage that is due…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The IG doesn’t place the internal investigative target “under oath”. An outside prosecutor who is assisting the IG does. Hence Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling us what is going on – SEE HERE – Just like he did before:”
___________________
Thank you ALWAYS for the helpful reminders, Sundance.
After decades of abuse, it takes time and effort to break the cycle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there a chance that what the IG is referring to…”..including under oath…” was based on some kind of previous testimony by McCabe?
LikeLike
The statement said a disciplinary proposal had been issued. That would have been to McCabe. He would have had 15 to 30 days to respond.
LikeLike
The day he was seen going back in was the probably the day he had to give an oral and written response to the charges.
LikeLike
does anyone recall McCabe and his wife’s net worth? It has been mentioned here before. Surely losing his pension wouldn’t matter that much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More than pension. Life insurance and heath insurance
LikeLiked by 2 people
he better buy additional life insurance if he’s going to take everyone else down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems too late for that, the man is virtually radioactive.
LikeLike
I thought I read somewhere 11 million.
LikeLike
That can decline quickly if he has to pay lawyers to defend him in a perjury proceeding/prosecution and then mount a legal fight to salvage some of his pension. Also, much of that amount may not be very liquid.
LikeLike
I saw McCabe’s net worth listed as 11 million; don’t know if that includes his wife, or what hers is.
LikeLike
So what does this do to his pension? That’s the #1 factor in spreading the fear in the wannabees in the lower levels of these organizations. McCabe, et. al. will make up whatever shortfall he has to face by pimping himself across the media and getting six-figure speaking and book deals. The members of the ‘Dumbledore’s Army’ clubhouse might be in for a reality check.
LikeLike
He has been fully outed. He may now be too toxic for the msm and book merchants to embrace. I hope so.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank the Good Lord in heaven and AG Sessions for this glimmer of justice. I was down and out, starting to feel hopeless about draining the swamp, and now this!! I needed this today!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll love it if McCabe stands up and fights to the finish.
They can cut him down millimeter by millimeter, while he drags in Hillary, O, Lynch, Comey, Mueller, and no telling who. Then they can ship the treasonous slices to SuperMax or Gitmo.
If, of course, the Globalist/ DNC/ Clinton machine loyalist ME doctors don’t determine that he had had an occult heart-CV defect when he suddenly went down…
LikeLiked by 5 people
GITMO is open for business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
McCabe lied under oath to Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary, Clapper, Brennan, Comey and many lied under oath too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe is already mobilizing his MSM to further incite the fight against the President.This is the first big shot fired in the new Revolutionary War.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM is out of credibility. Frankly MSM needs some libel suits and some sedition charges, if not aiding and abetting. The talking heads need more on and off camera confrontations on their agiprop, lies and sedition. Treason and sedition should be unpleasant, in a calm almost polite manner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the plan is it all comes outnow and is unrelenting for a month and then they say Muller investigation has yielded nothing,is tainted and we have to focus on fixing the FBI and the plug is pulled by Rosentstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the way you think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect Mueller to accelerate his obstruction of justice charge against the President. Nothing less will be sufficiently sensational to distract the public from the “Big Ugly” reveal.
LikeLike
#DrainTheDeepState
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe is whining that he’s being “Singled out” Don’t worry McCabe, your corrupt comrades will join you soon enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…he would take people down with him, if he is fired.”
So far, his ire is directed exclusively toward POTUS.
Mr. McCabe’s second statement is very enlightening. It contains the same rhetoric that has been incessantly repeated by D shills. He suggests that this is an attempted distraction from the fine work that Mueller is doing. It sounds like the same crap that you can hear all day (if you’re brain dead) on CNN. Perhaps they wrote it for him, so that everybody’s on the same page.
LOCK HIM UP!
LikeLike
Any idea who the ‘senior career official’ is when mentioned as part of those recommending McCabe’s firing? Not a political appointee; a career official. Would he be the senior DOJ or FBI senior career official. Just curious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re-read AG statement. It is the DOJ senior career official. Who?
LikeLike
“I know this…a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely.”
LikeLike
I don’t want to just see him fired, though a great start, I want to see EVERY one of these guys arrested…just as ANY ONE of us would be for the crimes committed; then I’ll have faith in our Dept of “Justice” again…
LikeLike
Did McCabe ever testify to congress under oath? Did he sign on the fisa applications asserting their veracity, which might constitute lying “under oath”?
I’m just trying to think if there could be any other possible explanation for the “under oath” statement.
LikeLike