Don’t Ignore the Obvious – Key Words from AG Sessions: “Including Under Oath”…

Posted on March 17, 2018 by

Don’t be so blinded by the tripwire flares you fail to see the obvious.  Within the statement from Attorney General Sessions hopefully you’ll note: “Including Under Oath”

The IG doesn’t place the internal investigative target “under oath”.  An outside prosecutor who is assisting the IG does.  Hence Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling us what is going on – SEE HERE – Just like he did before:

… I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to Don’t Ignore the Obvious – Key Words from AG Sessions: “Including Under Oath”…

  1. HBD says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Let the swamp drain.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. anthohmy says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:03 am

    If the FBI is going to prosecute Mike Flynn, a career officer with lying not under oath to an FBI agent, then they certainly can’t lie under oath in a just society.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. tav144 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:04 am

    I’m hoping that as well. But TBH, when I read that I assumed it referred to his testimony “under oath” in the congressional hearings.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Landslide says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:06 am

    First there was the Trump Train…Now there’s going to be the Justice Train. Choo choo, baby!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. positron1352 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    For eight years, the law didn’t matter to these people as approved by the leadership of the Obama administration. They thought they were untouchable and lying under oath wasn’t going to be a problem. Planning and organizing a way to bring down an elected President was just another day at the office. Well, it’s reckoning time.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Rock Knutne says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Andrew McCabe – “F¥<k Flynn and then we f¥<k Trump.”

    I hope General Flynn gets his life back and some vengeance.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. SR says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:08 am

    This Andrew M lied under oath. Hillary, Clapper, Brennan and many lied under oath too.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Firefly says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    MCCabe in the Hill is saying his firing it undermines the Mueller investigation. Now Mueller will have a legal obligation to run down that rabbit hole. Mueller gang, especially bully Weissman may have such PTrump derangement they’ll do more dumb stuff. This firing of a MCCabe will rattle many to do something and show their hand.

    McCabe: My firing is part of effort to undermine Mueller probe
    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378895-mccabe-my-firing-is-part-of-effort-to-undermine-mueller-probe

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:45 am

      No Mueller will not. As a former FBI director he knows very well this was sanctioned by the OPR. He wont go against that.

      Like

      Reply
    • mike says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:03 am

      One little problem for Andy is when the “probe” is part of a treasonous plot for a coup.

      You really have to wonder how far they will push these coup attempts – until a Marine lays a 45 or 9mm on their nose(s), and says “Stop”, or Trump has to (belatedly) declare insurrection and invasion ?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. sundance says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Firefly says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:13 am

      A threat like that along with the recommendation sealed his fate. Anybody overturning it is suspect. Wonder if the AG waited so long and let the deliberations go on just to ferret out who is going to extraordinary lengths to save MCCabe.

      The hill is reporting McCabe is claiming it undermines Mueller. So now Mueller has a legal obligation to investigate.
      McCabe: My firing is part of effort to undermine Mueller probe
      http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378895-mccabe-my-firing-is-part-of-effort-to-undermine-mueller-probe

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Some Old Guy says:
        March 17, 2018 at 12:31 am

        Good Lord, he’s one step away from blaming society for his misdeeds. It’s my hope that his and many others’ deeds are brought out into open light. I feel more confident now that will happen.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Republicanvet91 says:
          March 17, 2018 at 12:43 am

          Who knew there would be a sequel to Hillary’s book so soon.

          What Happened, Too.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Firefly says:
          March 17, 2018 at 12:50 am

          Trying to get Mueller involved like this was exactly what Comey did. It implicates the Mueller gang. Mueller gang have a legal obligation to investigate and look into every rabbit hole- or maybe the Dems in congress will call for it. With the press reports that mueller gang are being watched- wonder how long before the mueller gang get fed up or worried about getting in trouble if they don’t follow every rule and do their due diligence looking in every rabbit hole and chase every goose.

          Like

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 17, 2018 at 1:08 am

            In my opinion, Mueller was part of the scam all along, starting with his law firm representing Hillary’s email people. Katica thinks he might have even been delivering evidence HIMSELF. See her tweets, which are NOT getting enough attention on that, IMO.

            Short Version:

            Mueller was SMALL TEAM. They just kept him hidden.

            PS – having a very hard time posting some items – this is one.

            Like

            Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          March 17, 2018 at 1:03 am

          “he’s one step away from blaming society for his misdeeds.”

          He is probably saving that one for later.

          Like

          Reply
      • Chickficshun says:
        March 17, 2018 at 12:48 am

        These people run to Mueller for protection. Makes me wonder why.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • talkietina says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

      I want to be a secret agent in my next life. I was only a molecular geneticist in this one.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

      At this point, it’s hard to put faith in hearsay from unnamed sources. That said, I hope this is the big one. Sessions deserves a break, and it would be wonderful to see all the Trump supporters finally envelop him with gratitude.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • trumptyear says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

      “McCabe told some he would take people down with him if he as fired.”

      “…a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 17, 2018 at 1:19 am

        “a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely”

        Some that he allegedly terrorized over the years are probably now contemplating on testifying against him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • scott467 says:
          March 17, 2018 at 1:21 am

          “Some that he allegedly terrorized over the years are probably now contemplating on testifying against him.”

          ____________________

          THAT would certainly be nice!

          I’m sure former agent Robyn Gritz would be willing to testify.

          Like

          Reply
    • ganesh says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

      hard to start a new career at fifty

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:19 am

      “and even told some he would take people down with him if he as fired.”

      _________________

      Talk about your idle threats… one bad guy threatening to take down other bad guys with him… ooooooohhh…. I’m a scared!

      Anything but that!

      Take ’em ALL down with you Andy — wipe out the whole department!

      I double-dog dare ya!

      lol!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Pam says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:29 am

      This tweet from our Lion 🦁 has me absolutely fired up! I owe AG Sessions a major apology. I doubted the man when I shouldn’t have. I saw everything this man did for our President throughout the primaries and the campaign against HRC. I saw him speak to the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA the Monday following the release of the Access Hollywood tapes three days prior. He was on fire that night saying HRC will be locked up.

      Yet, I feel in the trap of not trusting what my heart was telling me. I allowed my mind to believe the worst. Jeff Sessions is a damn PATRIOT that loves our country and most importantly loves our President.

      Treepers we are on the attack! I will continue to preach patience both for you and myself.

      There are evil POS creatures scared out of their minds this evening! Reality just slapped them across the face. They understand what SD pointed out about “Being under oath”. Many of them have also been under oath.

      I will sleep like a baby when I get down off of the high I am feeling! There are many POS that won’t be able to sleep tonight no matter how many sleeping pills or alcohol 🍺 they drink. Their minds will be showing them a never ending movie of what their lives may look like. Their insides will be eating them alive.

      That gun on the nightstand will be whispering sweet nothings all throughout the night hoping to finally get them to give in to its calls!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:32 am

      OMG – the wolf is howling – WOOO-HOOO!!!!!!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. fred5678 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Stay grounded. Keep calm, order more popcorn, and watch the saving of The Republic.

    I watched all of the 1973 Watergate hearings. Thus is much more serious.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MACAULAY says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

      I have long thought it was worse than Watergate…but the news media stayed on Watergate ever day.

      Today, the Media will try its best to kill any story that implicates the Obama/Clinton Apparatus.

      Good guys won this week. Truth seems to be on our side. I am much encouraged about a matter which is crucial to the country. But still worried. I have children.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • mike says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:29 am

      I didn’t especially like Nixon, since he was hardly a Tea Party or Constitutional conservative. He tried to out do LBJ on some government programs.

      But he was a f’g boy scout in comparison to LBJ, the Clintons and O, under siege from the hostile media and civil serpents that are somewhat better understood and documented today. Also, one has to wonder to what degree he might have been undermined by GHWB, a nominal protege, but CIA all the way.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 17, 2018 at 12:39 am

        I’m certain Nixon was set up. Once I realized how the black hats had taken over FBI, and that Deep Throat was FBI, and that Hillary had been part of the railroad plot underneath the nominal Watergate process – it was clear – the guy was set up. He was no Trump – no way could he see his way out of the scam, even if he caught on.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  13. Chickficshun says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Sundance couldn’t Sessions have been referencing McCabe’s testimony to congressional committee hearings? Especially the one conducted behind closed door right before he went on leave?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. cthulhu says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Big Ugly:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:15 am

      What a great song, that adds nothing to this topic.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

        I believe he was referring to (finally!) dropping the lit Zippo into the gas-filled trench, igniting (lighting) the Big Ugly.

        Like

        Reply
        • cthulhu says:
          March 17, 2018 at 12:20 am

          Yeppo. It’s been stacked. Let it burn.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          March 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

          I get it, really. But (correct me if I’m wrong) we’ve been admonished for posting vids unless in the Open Thread.

          It seems the reason for this is that it clogs up the flow of conversation, especially with a serious topic. It does make a thread more tedious to read, scrolling past large chunks of YouTube music.

          Like

          Reply
          • cthulhu says:
            March 17, 2018 at 12:59 am

            To be honest, I didn’t know it would post the vid, I only thought to post a link. But sundance had a lighter on another related page, so I didn’t think it was tremendously off topic.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • scott467 says:
            March 17, 2018 at 1:09 am

            “I get it, really. But (correct me if I’m wrong) we’ve been admonished for posting vids unless in the Open Thread.”

            __________________

            I had no idea… I have never seen a post from Ad-rem or Sundance to not post videos…

            And I post LOTS of them. Not always music, but short lines from movies that are relevant to the subject of discussion. It’s great for humor, for catharsis, to make a point… and it’s also a great way of connecting with others here at CTH who recognize, or relate to, or have some nostalgic memory of the video clip.

            Video is a powerful communication tool. It would be a shame if they are discouraged.

            But I don’t want to do something that’s not wanted.

            Can we get a clarification?

            I hate to even ask. Maybe I shouldn’t. It’s like asking the BATF to review a new firearm innovation… you’re almost always better off letting that sleeping dog lie…

            Like

            Reply
      • mike says:
        March 17, 2018 at 12:38 am

        Yes, but some of the lyrics, out of context, are kinda okay:
        “time to wallow in mire”
        “…funeral pyre”
        “…set the night on fire”
        “…it would be untrue”

        Like

        Reply
    • Minnie says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

      Bring it!

      I’ve got some kerosene in the shed 👍

      Like

      Reply
  15. Summer says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

    The IG interviews are generally under oath and recorded.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. CA M says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Finally! The Dept of Justice handing out JUSTICE! I did not one dime of my hard earned tax dollars going to pay for another corrupt politicians retirement!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. scott467 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

    “The IG doesn’t place the internal investigative target “under oath”. An outside prosecutor who is assisting the IG does. Hence Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling us what is going on – SEE HERE – Just like he did before:”

    ___________________

    Thank you ALWAYS for the helpful reminders, Sundance.

    After decades of abuse, it takes time and effort to break the cycle.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Is there a chance that what the IG is referring to…”..including under oath…” was based on some kind of previous testimony by McCabe?

    Like

    Reply
  19. nottakingthisanymore says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:14 am

    The statement said a disciplinary proposal had been issued. That would have been to McCabe. He would have had 15 to 30 days to respond.

    Like

    Reply
  20. positron1352 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:14 am

    does anyone recall McCabe and his wife’s net worth? It has been mentioned here before. Surely losing his pension wouldn’t matter that much.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. TheRealTruthSerum says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:17 am

    So what does this do to his pension? That’s the #1 factor in spreading the fear in the wannabees in the lower levels of these organizations. McCabe, et. al. will make up whatever shortfall he has to face by pimping himself across the media and getting six-figure speaking and book deals. The members of the ‘Dumbledore’s Army’ clubhouse might be in for a reality check.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Minnie says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Thank you, Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. blind no longer says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Thank the Good Lord in heaven and AG Sessions for this glimmer of justice. I was down and out, starting to feel hopeless about draining the swamp, and now this!! I needed this today!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. mike says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I’ll love it if McCabe stands up and fights to the finish.

    They can cut him down millimeter by millimeter, while he drags in Hillary, O, Lynch, Comey, Mueller, and no telling who. Then they can ship the treasonous slices to SuperMax or Gitmo.

    If, of course, the Globalist/ DNC/ Clinton machine loyalist ME doctors don’t determine that he had had an occult heart-CV defect when he suddenly went down…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. PremAmerica says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

    McCabe lied under oath to Congress.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. positron1352 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:36 am

    McCabe is already mobilizing his MSM to further incite the fight against the President.This is the first big shot fired in the new Revolutionary War.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mike says:
      March 17, 2018 at 12:52 am

      MSM is out of credibility. Frankly MSM needs some libel suits and some sedition charges, if not aiding and abetting. The talking heads need more on and off camera confrontations on their agiprop, lies and sedition. Treason and sedition should be unpleasant, in a calm almost polite manner.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  29. honestyoz says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I think the plan is it all comes outnow and is unrelenting for a month and then they say Muller investigation has yielded nothing,is tainted and we have to focus on fixing the FBI and the plug is pulled by Rosentstein.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. erin1234567 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

    #DrainTheDeepState

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. erin1234567 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:38 am

    McCabe is whining that he’s being “Singled out” Don’t worry McCabe, your corrupt comrades will join you soon enough.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. JoD says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:46 am

    “…he would take people down with him, if he is fired.”
    So far, his ire is directed exclusively toward POTUS.
    Mr. McCabe’s second statement is very enlightening. It contains the same rhetoric that has been incessantly repeated by D shills. He suggests that this is an attempted distraction from the fine work that Mueller is doing. It sounds like the same crap that you can hear all day (if you’re brain dead) on CNN. Perhaps they wrote it for him, so that everybody’s on the same page.
    LOCK HIM UP!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Alison says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Any idea who the ‘senior career official’ is when mentioned as part of those recommending McCabe’s firing? Not a political appointee; a career official. Would he be the senior DOJ or FBI senior career official. Just curious.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Harry Lime says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:56 am

    “I know this…a ton of agents…a ton…were watching this very closely.”

    Like

    Reply
  35. navysquid says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I don’t want to just see him fired, though a great start, I want to see EVERY one of these guys arrested…just as ANY ONE of us would be for the crimes committed; then I’ll have faith in our Dept of “Justice” again…

    Like

    Reply
  36. joeknuckles says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Did McCabe ever testify to congress under oath? Did he sign on the fisa applications asserting their veracity, which might constitute lying “under oath”?
    I’m just trying to think if there could be any other possible explanation for the “under oath” statement.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s