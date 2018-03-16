Friday March 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Friday March 16th – Open Thread

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Oohhhh…consequences? Let’s go there….sounds interesting

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:19 am

  4. nimrodman says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Regarding South Africa: Trump has thousands of African refugee slots available

    “However, he doesn’t even need any emergency declaration because in his Presidential Determination for Fiscal Year 2018, here, you can see in the graph below that he has 19,000 slots allocated for the resettlement of African refugees to the US.”

    https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/regarding-south-africa-trump-has-thousands-of-african-refugee-slots-available/

  5. nimrodman says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    White Canadians Apologize for Having ‘Unfairly Benefited’ from Skin Color

    School administrators in British Columbia are trying to fight racism by posting a series of white-shaming posters on school walls, in an effort to educate students on the evils of “white privilege.”


    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/15/white-canadians-apologize-for-having-unfairly-benefited-from-skin-color/

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 16, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Dear Teresa,

      If you follow this ancient Celtic prayer you will have far less to apologize for.

      God to enfold me,
      God to surround me,
      God in my speaking,
      God in my thinking.

      God in my sleeping,
      God in my waking,
      God in my watching,
      God in my hoping.

      God in my life,
      God in my lips,
      God in my soul,
      God in my heart.

      God in my sufficing,
      God in my slumber,
      God in mine ever-living soul,
      God in mine eternity.
      (Ancient celtic oral traditions – carmina gadelica)

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Celtic Prayer

    Through the dark hours of this night
    protect and surround us,
    Father, Son and Spirit, Three.
    Forgive the ill that we have done.
    Forgive the pride that we have shown.
    Forgive the words that have caused harm
    that we might sleep peaceably,
    and rise refreshed to do your will.
    Through the dark hours of this night
    protect and surround us,
    Father, Son and Spirit, Three

  7. WhistlingPast says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

    ICR’s “Days of Praise” icr.org
    Blessings on all who read.

  8. A2 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:40 am

    For all the Southern Treepers, a lovely article about American heritage: “The Legacy Of The Mississippi Delta Chinese”
    https://www.npr.org/2017/03/18/519017287/the-legacy-of-the-mississippi-delta-chinese

    America is a guidon, in our shared human story.

  9. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

    A music video of 15 Art Nouveau artists to the music of Joseph Blanchard. Paintings, jewelry and furniture by Alphonse Mucha, Aubrey Beardsley, Elizabeth Shippen Green, Charles Dana Gibson, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Carolus Duran, Louis Welden Hawkins, Eugene Grasset, Francois Raoul Larche, Georges de Feure, Walter Crane, Heinrich Vogeler, Louis Majorelle, Maxfield Parrish, and Manuel Orazi.

  10. Michaele Clarke says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:46 am

    http://www.wafb.com/story/37681538/police-find-decapitated-woman-near-bunker-searching-for-person-of-interest

    CAMANO ISLAND, WA (KOMO/CNN) – Police in Washington are searching for a person of interest in the death of a woman whose decapitated body was discovered over the weekend.

    The woman was found near a hillside bunker, filled with firearms and ammunition. A local paper described the bunker as “survivalist,” reporting it was filled with a “cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition.”

    Police are still searching for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, a man police have identified as a “person of interest” in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Investigators believe the two may have been living on the property.

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

