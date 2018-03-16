Friday March 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Oohhhh…consequences? Let’s go there….sounds interesting
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oohhhh…consequences? Let’s go there….sounds interesting
LikeLike
LikeLike
Regarding South Africa: Trump has thousands of African refugee slots available
“However, he doesn’t even need any emergency declaration because in his Presidential Determination for Fiscal Year 2018, here, you can see in the graph below that he has 19,000 slots allocated for the resettlement of African refugees to the US.”
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/regarding-south-africa-trump-has-thousands-of-african-refugee-slots-available/
LikeLiked by 1 person
White Canadians Apologize for Having ‘Unfairly Benefited’ from Skin Color
School administrators in British Columbia are trying to fight racism by posting a series of white-shaming posters on school walls, in an effort to educate students on the evils of “white privilege.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/15/white-canadians-apologize-for-having-unfairly-benefited-from-skin-color/
LikeLike
Dear Teresa,
If you follow this ancient Celtic prayer you will have far less to apologize for.
God to enfold me,
God to surround me,
God in my speaking,
God in my thinking.
God in my sleeping,
God in my waking,
God in my watching,
God in my hoping.
God in my life,
God in my lips,
God in my soul,
God in my heart.
God in my sufficing,
God in my slumber,
God in mine ever-living soul,
God in mine eternity.
(Ancient celtic oral traditions – carmina gadelica)
LikeLike
Celtic Prayer
Through the dark hours of this night
protect and surround us,
Father, Son and Spirit, Three.
Forgive the ill that we have done.
Forgive the pride that we have shown.
Forgive the words that have caused harm
that we might sleep peaceably,
and rise refreshed to do your will.
Through the dark hours of this night
protect and surround us,
Father, Son and Spirit, Three
LikeLike
ICR’s “Days of Praise” icr.org
Blessings on all who read.
LikeLike
For all the Southern Treepers, a lovely article about American heritage: “The Legacy Of The Mississippi Delta Chinese”
https://www.npr.org/2017/03/18/519017287/the-legacy-of-the-mississippi-delta-chinese
America is a guidon, in our shared human story.
LikeLike
A music video of 15 Art Nouveau artists to the music of Joseph Blanchard. Paintings, jewelry and furniture by Alphonse Mucha, Aubrey Beardsley, Elizabeth Shippen Green, Charles Dana Gibson, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Carolus Duran, Louis Welden Hawkins, Eugene Grasset, Francois Raoul Larche, Georges de Feure, Walter Crane, Heinrich Vogeler, Louis Majorelle, Maxfield Parrish, and Manuel Orazi.
LikeLike
http://www.wafb.com/story/37681538/police-find-decapitated-woman-near-bunker-searching-for-person-of-interest
CAMANO ISLAND, WA (KOMO/CNN) – Police in Washington are searching for a person of interest in the death of a woman whose decapitated body was discovered over the weekend.
The woman was found near a hillside bunker, filled with firearms and ammunition. A local paper described the bunker as “survivalist,” reporting it was filled with a “cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition.”
Police are still searching for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, a man police have identified as a “person of interest” in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Investigators believe the two may have been living on the property.
LikeLike
LikeLike