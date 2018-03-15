Mass Casualty Event – Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Miami Florida International University…

Rescue efforts are ongoing in Miami as a newly constructed pedestrian bridge has collapsed near the campus of Florida International University (FIU). The bridge was designed as a suspension bridge and the span that collapsed over the street was put into place on Saturday morning. [More on Design Below] There are numerous casualties and fatalities.
MIAMI – […] The bridge gave way suddenly while the traffic light for motorists on Tamiami Trail was red, so that the concrete span fell on top of a row of stopped vehicles.
[…] The bridge crashed across six lanes of heavily traveled Tamiami Trail, crushing a still undetermined number of cars and killing a still unclear number of people. Police on the scene said at least six people could be dead.The Florida Highway Patrol reported five or six cars were trapped under the bridge. Miami-Dade County police said at least eight cars had been crushed under the walkway, which was not yet open to student traffic.
At least eight people had been transported to the trauma center at Kendall Regional Medical Center, according to a source close to the hospital. The condition of the patients is not yet known.
[…] Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez said he believed there were multiple people trapped. He wouldn’t venture to guess at the number because first responders were having trouble getting to the vehicles. South Florida’s WSVN reported that television news helicopters were ordered to back off so rescuers could listen for sounds from survivors.
The collapse was clearly a major failure of a project not expected to be completed until early 2019. There was no immediate explanation for what might have triggered the collapse, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m.
[…] Designed as a cable-supported bridge, the $14.2 million bridge project was a collaboration between MCM Construction, a prominent Miami-based contractor, and Figg Bridge Design, based in Tallahassee. Figg is responsible for the iconic Skyway bridge across Tampa Bay.
Figg issued a statement Thursday saying the company was “stunned” by the collapse and promising to cooperate with every authority investigating the collapse.
“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the company’s statement said. “Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.” (read more with videos)
Here’s the link to the Bridge Contractor “FIGG Bridge Group” – HERE
Here’s the link to the FIU winning contract announcement – HERE
Here’s the CAD Engineering, design animation of finished bridge:
This is a suspension bridge design. Initial reporting, supported by photographs of the scene, indicate the suspension anchors were undergoing a stress test via crane at the time of the collapse. One of the anchors visible in the photograph fractured and failed. The resulting immediate drop of tension pressure created a platform inflection (shock wave) that collapsed the upper section onto the lower section. See picture:
Also, some responsibility must fall on the inspectors. We had a wash run through our city and all businesses and neighborhood storm water ran into it. We drove our fire engine over the main road crossing a bridge over the wash, probably 2-3 years after the road widening and bridge installation. 30 minutes later there was a huge sink hole caused by a poor connection in the concrete pipes that ran storm water to the wash. Obviously water eats sand away leaving no support.
Around the same time, we ran a call in a newer neighborhood graded out around the same time. There was a huge sink hole in one of the roads. We could’ve fit our fire engine inside the hole below the asphalt but the surface hole was no bigger than a manhole cover. This was also caused by storm water drains going to same wash.
My point is, probably the same contractors and city inspectors involved. Some do a great job, others don’t. Working in the fire dept you see a lot of stuff that normally doesn’t make the news. Lots of construction accidents, nearly all preventable if people followed codes and standard operating procedures.
Inspectors and construction workers cutting corners are always to blame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chinese steel?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Illegal workers?
LikeLike
Florida seems to be in the News for all the wrong reasons lately…what is going on there?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my initial reaction as well simicharmed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds silly I know, but evil is running rampant in that state. The Parkland shooter, the Palm Beach boy with the knife, and now this. It had to be caused by being in a rush to show it off at their fanfare Saturday. Traffic should have been detoured until it was officially ruled to be open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Utterly absurd. It’s 2018. It’s a pedestrian bridge, a bridge that holds people, not vehicles. A bridge that goes over what, six traffic lanes, & it collapses?
This is mind boggling incompetence. Plus, it cost 15 million? For a f****ing pedestrian bridge over a few lanes of traffic? Outrageous
Sadly, this is how our government is run today. Incompetence, astronomical cost & politics rule the day as common sense, professionalism & oversight are discarded
Things constructed in the past by Americans, without all the fancy tools & technology of today, are still standing strong, while today a simple, short pedestrian bridge collapses before it’s basically opened
When third world politics & liberalism rule the land, bad things happen
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are right, it was just to hold people. not trucks or other heavy vehicles! The way it collapsed, you can tell the length of it was not stable. Unbelievable incompetence and carelessness.
LikeLike
Heartbreaking….they just sent a dog in and he alerted on three of the vehicles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband was an engineer and his field was structural steel and corrosion…His company oversees projects like this to insure that the companies doing this kind of work are up to specs.
Their is a lot of money payoffs to government inspectors (Bribes) to look the other way..
LikeLiked by 2 people
|LOOK at this.,.,
|””MCM (Munilla Construction Management) is a family owned Construction Company specialized in General Building and Heavy Civil Construction with vast expertise building educational facilities over the last 30 years. MCM is the 7th largest Hispanic Owned contractor in the United States as ranked by Hispanic Business Magazine 2012 and it employs over 700 personnel worldwide with a staff of roughly 200 employees in Miami-Dade County. MCM is ISO 9001 Certified and its also a member of the United States Green Building Council. |””
AND
|””It is also the first in the world to be constructed entirely of self-cleaning concrete. When exposed to sunlight, the titanium dioxide in the concrete captures pollutants and turns it bright white, reducing maintenance costs.|””
AND,. about that “self-cleaning concrete”
Geopolymer concrete applies greener alternative binder, which is an innovative construction material that replaces the Portland cement. This technology introduced nano-particles such as nanoclay into the cement paste in order to improve their mechanical properties.
Self-cleaning geopolymer concrete -A review (PDF Download Available). Available from:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303992411_Self-cleaning_geopolymer_concrete_-A_review
I wonder about the tensile and compression strength of that concrete……
AND if the steel beams & Bolts were ‘Chinese |”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would you stress test with traffic under the structure? Seems basic to me. … I assume there are things I don’t understand when it comes to bridge building though.
LikeLike
Knowing nothing about bridge construction…
Question.
Why not put a support column “mid roadway” and be done with it?
There is no motorized traffic “On” the bridge.
Seems to me, a simple deplorable, these companies should have been able to pull this off with one hand tied behind their backs.
LikeLike