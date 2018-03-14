President Trump Visits Missouri for Business Roundtable – 4:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is traveling to Missouri today to promote recent tax cuts and campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley. The president is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant in St. Louis where he will hold a round table with business leaders and workers, then plans to attend a fundraiser for the senate candidate.

The roundtable discussion with Boeing business leaders will be livestreamed at 4:00pm

WH Livestream Link – ABC News Livestream Link

