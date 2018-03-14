President Trump Visits Missouri for Business Roundtable – 4:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is traveling to Missouri today to promote recent tax cuts and campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley. The president is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant in St. Louis where he will hold a round table with business leaders and workers, then plans to attend a fundraiser for the senate candidate.
The roundtable discussion with Boeing business leaders will be livestreamed at 4:00pm
Is Josh Hawley a GOPe uniparty candidate (McConnell)?
IMOP Josh is the GOPe pick (x mo senators)
He appears to be a nice and honest person.
My pick was Tony Monetti, but he was not theirs. S Palin ok’ed.
https://sentinelksmo.org/missouri-senate-candidate-tony-monetti-unusual-background/
Hope he can start turning the mounting momentum back in the MAGA direction. MSM has slowly but surely – drip drip drip – eroded away support. This can still swing in our direction, but it’s going to take all hands on deck action.
Boeing’s stock recovering slightly from a mid day low of 4.67%, now at 2.48%. Not sure why Boeing and stocks in general sliding the last few days, I thought the tariff effect was experienced last week; but according to ‘experts’ trade wars are still a concern. One has to question whether there is some globullist manipulation going on hmmmm! Trying some financial pressure on POTUS to forget about tariffs….where’s that darn suspicious cat when we need her….
Suspicious Cat and Wary Wolf agree….
Globalists will create rough waters until THE STORM calms things, counterintuitively.
Remove the FAKE and the FAKIRS and the system will run properly. The people who WANT disruption, NEED disruption, and CREATE disruption. That’s why they GENERATE THE FAKE.
I have an observation in need of explanation. The FAKE is like FERTILIZER. The FAKIRS want to ACCELERATE things. WHY, you might ask. Why, let’s ask Hillary!
HOPE. CHANGE. CONTROL. STRONGER CONTROL.
McCaskill is a powerhouse. She knows just how much she can get away with, and when to turn and lie to the voters about her ‘moderation’. She gets total immunity from the press. Despite MO giving Trump something like 18 points over Hillary, MO is a competitive state at the Senate/Governor level
The current gop governor has been viciously wounded…not clear if he can survive. The Impeachment lingo is thrown around by the giddy left as much as with Trump
I don’t think Claire is that vulnerable. Her zombies will vote…twice if necessary.
Blunt, the RINO, is of course barely visible. He’s basically a Bushie and did poorly relative to Trump in 2016. Blunt’s entire family are lobbyists. Making hay.
I live in St. Louis and I agree with all you stated.
Greitens has a full out witch hunt going after him. I’m glad he is fighting back.
McCaskill has to go! Cannot stand her.
My wife and her grew up together…ClairBear was conniving even in grade school
ClairBear I like that. LOL Well the last time she won because of the Todd Akin debacle
It will all depend on St. Louis and St Charles county…as usual
LIVE NOW!
We need to get the price down, or we will buy from somebody else. We’ll make a deal, what do you think Dennis, can we make a deal?
LOL – love how he includes others in the room in his introductory speech!
That is what great leaders do. The include everyone and allow their opinions and statements.
Obama never included anyone. The press hated Obama. He was always so cold to them, and often refused to speak with them. Trump always stops to speak the the press, and is always very nice.
President Trump knows how to treat people with respect no matter their status – he is a ‘people person’ who appreciates the input of others – he is a manager who brings out the best in his employees – unlike a ‘boss’ who barks orders –
BTW…who is Obama? Never heard of him – from what you say – he is not a nice guy!
The media were forced to like Obama on the outside, but on the inside they didn’t.
I’ll bet some of the media like Trump on the inside, but are forced to hate him on the outside.
I could not do a job like that.
The press is owned by the ungodly – and those who hate America – it is obvious they have an agenda to which we do not aspire –
If we had an honest press, they would be supportive of President Trump and be reporting on his accomplishments – not trashing him as a person –
I am glad he called them out on the campaign trail and continues to post the truth on Twitter – in spite of what they do or say –
You are really kidding ,of course.The press hated obama.
The lady who works in the cafeteria was crying she was so greatful for the tax reform. She made me cry.
Me too, but then I cry just thinking about being that close to our PDJT
An absolutely incredible moment!
Not crumbs to her.
I tuned in just in time to watch that and it made my eyes tear up, too. You could tell it meant a lot to our President to hear that. And that made me gulp, too.
Watching the two ladies from College of the Ozarks (I hope I got that right) I understand their nervousness and trembling voices! I’d be a blubbering idiot just being that close to him, much less actually getting the chance to speak to him. I never ever thought I’d say that about any POTUS but, there it is.
On OAN after the round table ended, they just had breaking news person with gun on campus at North Western University, Illinois.
Q warned of more false flags, I think it was yesterday. Because the deep state is starting to panic.
That was very uplifting, SD. Thank you for being there! Always.
I could watch these types of interactions between our President and Business CEOs and employees every single day. The appreciation is ABSOLUTELY real! That woman that cried from the College was so grateful for our President and for having a chance to speak directly with him.
I love what Boeing is doing with the local 2 year college. Students are given a chance to learn an incredible trade at a fraction of the cost of a regular 4 year college and can go right into being game fully employed for the next 40 years.
20K veterans are employed by Boeing. I wish more companies would take advantage of our veterans. They are some if not the hardest working people in America.
We are so blessed to have Donald J. Trump as our President! Days like today shine such a light on him!
It was amazing to watch. Like you, I could watch these all the time. Fabulous. And I loved hearing about Boeing’s partnership with schools to produce the workers they need. Big thumbs up.
Remember when it was Mcdonnell Douglas and not Boeing… those were the days.
It is the personal stories such as those told in this video that will make a difference in the mid-terms. These stories are being told everywhere, in an almost viral sort of way. Under the radar, where the high-fiving eunuch party membership and pundits aren’t looking. I sense a big surprise in November.
Pro-business, pro-private sector, limited government. All politics is local.
Watched the whole roundtable on OANN. Loved the testimonies and stories of each of the participants. So inspiring to hear how well they are doing. This is most positive Presidency ever, so proud that we have Donald Trump and his administration keeping promises and making Americans lives better every day! Thank God!
I just can’t get enough of PDJT diving into the real world, spotlighting people and what they are doing to make America great again. This sort of video will be, and should be, repeated every week by a bunch of outlets.
