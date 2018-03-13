Tuesday March 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Gun Porn—the World’s finest Walker
Lot 60: Cased Colt Model Colt Civilian Walker Revolver
Estimate: $800,000 – $1,300,000
Description: Extremely Well-Documented, Historic and Iconic, Only Known Original Cased Colt Civilian Walker Percussion Revolver
, Known as “The Danish Sea Captain Walker”
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3639188/posts
Hearing this kind of music always reminds me smokey barrooms, usually lit mostly by neon beer advertising signs and mostly populated by people who don’t want you to know too much about them just as they don’t want to know too much about you. They’re great places to be both quietly drunk and quietly anonymous. As long as you don’t make trouble, nobody much cares whether you’re there or not. Sometimes that’s a good thing.
