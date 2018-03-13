President Trump San Diego Speech To Military – Marine Corp Air Station Miramar…

After visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, and reviewing the border wall prototypes, President Trump delivered an amazing speech to service members at Marine Corp Air Station Miramar.
Speaking from the heart and with great humor, to a group he adores, President Trump delivered an uplifting speech to the Marine assembly. Terrific ‘Must Watch’ speech:
“Space Force” <— He said Space Force.
We're gonna get a Space Force!
Yay.
China is not going to like this…neither will Russia. Hah.
Sure made me proud!!
He should start making stuff up like ray guns and things we do not have yet.
Renounce any agreements “not to weaponize space” and blow the minds of the leftists as well as the dragon and bear at the same time!.
Maybe we DO have “ray guns”! With stun and kill settings!! 🙂
Has anyone noticed how President Trump absolutely loves to speak before the Marines?
It’s an uncanny coincidence that reoccurs and I love it! They are protecting the President, we all know and pray for that continued success.
Refreshing go see a genuine guy in the White House that loves our military.
