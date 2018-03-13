President Trump San Diego Speech To Military – Marine Corp Air Station Miramar…

Posted on March 13, 2018 by

After visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, and reviewing the border wall prototypes, President Trump delivered an amazing speech to service members at Marine Corp Air Station Miramar.

Speaking from the heart and with great humor, to a group he adores, President Trump delivered an uplifting speech to the Marine assembly. Terrific ‘Must Watch’ speech:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to President Trump San Diego Speech To Military – Marine Corp Air Station Miramar…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    “Space Force” <— He said Space Force.

    We're gonna get a Space Force!
    Yay.
    China is not going to like this…neither will Russia. Hah.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Sure made me proud!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    He should start making stuff up like ray guns and things we do not have yet.
    Renounce any agreements “not to weaponize space” and blow the minds of the leftists as well as the dragon and bear at the same time!.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. smartyjones1 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Has anyone noticed how President Trump absolutely loves to speak before the Marines?
    It’s an uncanny coincidence that reoccurs and I love it! They are protecting the President, we all know and pray for that continued success.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. f.fernandez says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Refreshing go see a genuine guy in the White House that loves our military.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s