Pennsylvania Special Election – CD18 Rick Saccone (R) vs Conor Lamb (D)…

Posted on March 13, 2018 by

The special election in Pennsylvania Congressional District 18 is today.  The polls close at 8:00pm EST.  The district political registration heavily favors the Democrat Conor Lamb with a +50,000 advantage in Democrat registered voters.  However, President Trump carried the mostly blue-collar district in 2016, and he supports Republican Rick Saccone.

Generally speaking the Democrat Conor Lamb is favored; and with that outcome in mind the media began using this likely Democrat win to position an anti-Trump narrative.  To counter that narrative President Trump went to PA and campaigned with Rick Saccone.  Both RNC and DNC have spent a lot of money on this temporary district race.

Democrat Conor Lamb is attempting to revive the extinct “blue-dog” model and has refuted Nancy Pelosi along with the far-left-wing of the Democrat party; while emphasizing his strong labor union relationships.  On the Republican side, the district is Pro-Trump on the national economics but candidate Rick Saccone has strongly supported ‘right-to-work’ policies which the local unions do not like.  So it’s a weird election.

Pennsylvania State Election Return Results – HERE

New York Times – Election Results HERE

492 Responses to Pennsylvania Special Election – CD18 Rick Saccone (R) vs Conor Lamb (D)…

  1. tazz2293 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    on Slimes 1,038 votes separate Saccone and Lamb.

    Lamb still up

  2. Pam says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

  3. littleflower481 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    NYT still not getting precinct count for Westmoreland County…hmmmm…..

  4. MAGADJT says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I just feel like DJT should have bigger coattails than this at this point for down ballot races. I know he’s not on the ballot tonight but still, I don’t get it. The man has singlehandedly improved this country in almost every way in 15 months time.

  5. Pam says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:08 pm

  6. Bull Durham says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    How much more proof do we need to understand that the RNC can raise money but can’t win elections?

    This could have been a easy race. They needed to tear Lamb into lambchops. Instead, they moaned about their own candidate.

    How does a district go brain dead in one year? These are Trump MAGA voters. Yet they empower the Dems to build a majority. That will lead to catastrophe fro DJT.

    No Brains. Simply brain dead political operatives in the RNC.

  7. JohnBadger says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    If POTUS hadn’t announced his steel tariffs last week Saccone would be losing by double digits. There is simply no reason for folks to come out and vote for Republicans. Being “not Dems” just isn’t going to cut it in traditionally blue states like PA, MI, WI.

  8. Pam says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:11 pm

