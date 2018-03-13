Pennsylvania Special Election – CD18 Rick Saccone (R) vs Conor Lamb (D)…

The special election in Pennsylvania Congressional District 18 is today. The polls close at 8:00pm EST. The district political registration heavily favors the Democrat Conor Lamb with a +50,000 advantage in Democrat registered voters. However, President Trump carried the mostly blue-collar district in 2016, and he supports Republican Rick Saccone.
Generally speaking the Democrat Conor Lamb is favored; and with that outcome in mind the media began using this likely Democrat win to position an anti-Trump narrative. To counter that narrative President Trump went to PA and campaigned with Rick Saccone. Both RNC and DNC have spent a lot of money on this temporary district race.
Democrat Conor Lamb is attempting to revive the extinct “blue-dog” model and has refuted Nancy Pelosi along with the far-left-wing of the Democrat party; while emphasizing his strong labor union relationships. On the Republican side, the district is Pro-Trump on the national economics but candidate Rick Saccone has strongly supported ‘right-to-work’ policies which the local unions do not like. So it’s a weird election.
on Slimes 1,038 votes separate Saccone and Lamb.
Lamb still up
LikeLike
oops should be 1,238 votes
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is if SCOTUS does not put a stay on the Dem controlled Supreme Court ruling in PA that redistricted the state.
LikeLike
Agreed. I hate giving these people any wins though.
LikeLike
NYT still not getting precinct count for Westmoreland County…hmmmm…..
LikeLike
They are counting them. Slimes has the same vote total that the PA Elections page does
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just feel like DJT should have bigger coattails than this at this point for down ballot races. I know he’s not on the ballot tonight but still, I don’t get it. The man has singlehandedly improved this country in almost every way in 15 months time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t get it either…all of the jobs he has brought to PA, etc..guess they prefer welfare and climate change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much more proof do we need to understand that the RNC can raise money but can’t win elections?
This could have been a easy race. They needed to tear Lamb into lambchops. Instead, they moaned about their own candidate.
How does a district go brain dead in one year? These are Trump MAGA voters. Yet they empower the Dems to build a majority. That will lead to catastrophe fro DJT.
No Brains. Simply brain dead political operatives in the RNC.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Romney’s neice should resign tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GMTA
LikeLike
Totally agree. All she can do well is smile but when it comes to strategy she is a complete LOSER like her uncle.
LikeLike
I thought that Romney chick running the RNC was doing a great job. /sarc /snark
LikeLiked by 1 person
RNC needs a shake up. We can’t allow this failure to carry over to November. What good is raising bazillions if you can’t win races?
LikeLike
If POTUS hadn’t announced his steel tariffs last week Saccone would be losing by double digits. There is simply no reason for folks to come out and vote for Republicans. Being “not Dems” just isn’t going to cut it in traditionally blue states like PA, MI, WI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike