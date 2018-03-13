March 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #418

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Team Trump has done a great job “kick the can” down the road on the gun issues. He has pre-empted the fake Gun March coming up on Wednesday. Brilliant work by his communications/PR team. They just keep getting better and better.
As with DACA, don’t believe everything Trump puts out there. Much of it is stuff to keep his opponents at bay or else flush them out of their hiding spots.
Trump understands that many people won’t care anything about guns in like one month from now. So you make yourself appear busy and concerned for the time being, and then let the issue pass and not much changed you don’t want changed.
The press knows this, and was hounding Sanders about it at the press briefing today. But it doesn’t matter; Team Trump is in control of the issue and the left is stuck with Boss Hogg as their inept representative.
If you live in the PA18 district, today is the day to cast your ballot and help ensure President Trump keeps his Congressional majorities.
Fingers crossed….
We need to win this one.
If we win this one, the Dems are going to be quite demoralized and the Blue Wave talk is going to start to fade in earnest.
It’s going to be tough. We need every vote we can get todday.
hmmmm… Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet
Great ceremony at the White House. Here’s the 1-minute wrap-up video the administration posted a few hours ago:
It’s good to see President T45 sublimely surrounded by athleticism and good sportsmanship!
ICYMI!
New Intellectual Froglegs:
Sundance,
The following reports were issued by IG 3/12/2018 https://oig.justice.gov/reports/all.htm
March 12, 2018
Audit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s DirectorNet System Pursuant to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 Fiscal Year 2017, Audit Report 18-17 — Summary
March 12, 2018
Audit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Background Investigative Contract Services Online Transfer System Pursuant to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 Fiscal Year 2017, Audit Report 18-16 — Summary
March 12, 2018
Audit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Information Security Program Pursuant to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 Fiscal Year 2017, Audit Report 18-15 — Summary
God help me, I enjoy this vid.
Laura, she couldn’t walk down a flight of stairs 2 years ago, just getting worse.
How much you wanna bet she needs to be *carried* UP stairs now?
One. Sick. Puppy.
This is TOO delicious to not post.
Hey Gunny, did ya ever carry one of these monsters in the bush?
For more laughs…
https://www.dailywire.com/news/28111/gun-control-activist-posts-tweet-scary-looking-james-barrett
CTH server is doing some very weird stall and delay in MidAltlantic. No other sites seem affected. Are we under attack?
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is campaigning for Omar Navarro in Maxine Waters district!
Sessions is rewarding Broward County with new Lambo money and cowering school officers https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/politics/doj-school-safety/index.html
