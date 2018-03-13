Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Press Conference – 2:00pm Livestream…

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to hold a press conference moments from now to discuss current events including his exit from the Dept. of State and his replacement by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
The House finding has unleashed him! There is no collusion…Executive may act! DOJ FBI next!
I hope he unleashes on Sessions and Rosenstein next
Time to unleash on Communist Nut’s Nexus. Currently on the list of ousters: 1). Fake News. 2). Criminals from Administration 44 (their reward will be a vacay at Club 44 @ Gitmo!)!
It sends a message to all these countries that have been playing us as fools that the games are over and now is the time to pay the piper. China, EU, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea etc. realize after this decision that our President is looking forward to the trade wars! Regrettably TREX was a globalist who ran once of the largest global corporations in the world (Exxon Mobile). Mike Pompeo get or President and is in agreement with everything he wants to accomplish. 2018 is going to be an incredible year on the trade front and North Korea front!
I agree with you, fle – with trade – the stakes are higher – sad this had to happen – but, as with any ‘corporation’ – one needs to tow the company line – trust and loyalty are imperative – if the CEO says ‘no’ to the ‘Climate Accord’ and the ‘Iranian Deal’ – he means ‘no’ – not maybe – or that it is ‘negotiable’ – President Trump is not one to go back on his word – you should know that.
I liked Tillerson – he did a lot of things right – but, like Cohn – he did one thing wrong – he miscalculated the resolve of a man who practically took an oath against ‘globalism’ – a man on a mission of reciprocity – not inequality – both the ‘Climate Accord’ and the ‘Iranian Deal’ were against the interests of the American people – economically – they were raw deals!
I pray you and your family will find peace with your departure – and that God will bless you in your future endeavors – we are grateful for what you have done for America – and thank you for your service.
Rex didn’t relish imposing CONSEQUENCES.
No consequences, NO PROGRESS.
Pompeo won’t hesitate.
Michael Savage has completely bought in to the narrative and opened his show by slamming Trump for the way he fired Tillerson. He just feels the need to be a contrarian. He’s so predictable, I switched over to Hannity about 10 seconds into his rant. I just can’t stand Savage when he gets like this. I find it extremely boring.
That’s the reason I haven’t listened to the Homeopathic Dr. Know-it-all for years.
It appears when it comes to Trump Savage is bipolar. I cant go on his roller coaster ride…up down in out.
Trump is amazing…I trust my big, beautiful,stable, genius President.
“I trust my big, very stable, healthy genius President”…..
Don’t ever rely on these “mouths”. Above all, it’s ego and show business for them.
Michael Savage can be pleasant to listen to but sometimes, like you said, he just goes off and I change the station. He seems to think he has all the right answers.
I too cannot listen to more than a few seconds of him before I have to switch the station. He is so overbearing. I actually heard him take credit for our victory. He claims he “got Trump elected.” I heard him say that and it confirmed everything I suspected him to be.
Savage can’t get over the feeling of being scorned by Trump. This egomaniac thinks he was singularly responsible for getting Trump elected and now Trump won’t give him the time of day. When Savage is on his game, he has excellent analysis capabilities. But most of the time he sounds like a raving lunatic. I hardly ever listen to him, and when I do I have to turn him off after about 15 minutes.
It’s only 12:11 here on the west coast and I need a drink. I loved T-Rex. Was shocked when I turned on the TV this morning. Almost couldn’t get ready to go to work on-time. Alas, this too shall pass. While I’ve disagreed with Trump on some of his bombastic and outrageous speeches and tweets, I’ve learned my lesson. Ultimately our President is correct.
President Trump isn’t bombastic at all. He’s just not PC and Rex undermined him with European leaders on the Iran deal, plus he believes in Junk Science Global Warming and hasn’t drained the Swamprats from the corrupt State Department. He needs ppl that will back his agenda, not go against it.
Some time ago I heard Pompeo saying the same crap about…. Russia is bad… and Israel is perfect …..as I have heard over and over again. That is what I am tired of. I hope Pompeo does not have that kind of “let’s go to war “mentality as I have heard from moron Nikki Haley. My comments are not meant to offend anyone but I do remember turning to another channel when I heard Pompeo trash talking Russia.
I am looking forward to Sundance’s analysis. It seemed something was definitely amiss last week when Tillerson’s spokesperson said Tillerson didn’t know that NK had proposed talks with the President.
This also comes as the House Intelligence Committee is beginning its investigation of the State Department. No idea if there is any connection, (I hope there isn’t!) but at this point, the only similar firing that I can think of was that of James Comey.
President Trump and Gary Cohn had great differences, yet he praised Secretary Cohn highly and openly as they parted ways. Hopefully, there is a good explanation as to why President Trump handled the Secretary Tillerson firing so differently.
I’m sure SD will do his due diligence to make sure he has good information before he forms his opinion/analysis and relays it to us. Yes, it will be interesting to hear his take.
Yes!!!
I may have been mistaken about Secretary Tillerson’s spokesperson saying the Secretary was “unaware.” This is a quote from CNN this past Friday:
(CNN) US President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “was not a surprise in any way,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday, less than a day after the top US diplomat said conditions were not yet ripe for negotiations with North Korea.
Speaking to reporters in Djibouti, the latest stop on his week-long tour of Africa, Tillerson explained the sudden shift by saying it was “a decision the President took himself” after having the matter “on his mind for quite some time.” It followed a “fairly dramatic” change in posture from Kim, he added.
The bombshell news, announced by a South Korean delegation at the White House on Thursday night, was met with wary optimism by China and US allies in the region…
But no matter how they explain it, it seems the Secretary was not on top of the North Korean situation.
Tillerson appointed as SoS because of his Russia ties (established while CEO of Exxon). PDJTs hands initially tied due to Russia inquiry and he needed a channel to Putin. House clears “collusion” charge (yesterday) and Tillerson’s job is done. Esp with Iran “next” and Tillerson in support of 44s Iran deal. Time to change the line-up.
WOW that was difficult for me to listen to one severely shaken man.
Doesn’t sound like he is going away angry but broken.
However, it also sounded almost like he was talking across the table to those remaining.
That is exactly what he is doing. He’s talking across the table to those remaining. He is clearly disturbed as most would be in his shoes. He’s unhappy but he knew this was coming he must have. It’s just more abrupt than he would have liked, no doubt. Still doesn’t make it easy. He walks out with a big smile on returning to the private sector.
He’s a professional with tons of experience, he will land on his feet and he’ll be a lot happier in the private sector. I am sure he’ll end up on several different Board of Directors. He didn’t do it for the money, he did it to make a difference.
Fact is the job role for Secretary of State has changed and although he did an excellent job in the role the objectives are about to shift dramatically.
I think hired Tillerson and the other dude he just fired to satiate the Globalist clowns…now he’s out to smash their faces into their bad deals for the USA! We’ve been sold down the river for at least 40 years…now it’s PAYBACK TIME!
Agree 1000%! It’s America’s turn now. MAGA
So can we believe that Pompeo is not a globalist? I do not know much about him other that he hates Russia.
Well that was uncomfortable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS is not one to hold back, so I am sure he has voiced his opinion and concerns to TRex during their staff meetings. So many have felt they know better than POTUS. If POTUS did not feel that TRex was supporting his decisions, he had to remove him.
Ok now what?
Sundance what is your assessment?
Will POTUS outline details in Cali speech?
By placing Pompey in the SD it only confirms what many have known for decades.
The CIA “DOES” run the SD.
Whats makes this move “SPECIAL”?
Show of force? Or…
WTF ????????
We are going to see a lot of movement in and out of this administration because it is being run as a businessman runs his business, as a developer runs the development process. Pres Trump will bring in talent for particular functions, sometimes people who hold views at odds with his on other matters, and once they have completed their tasks they will either leave because their disagreements with PDJT then come to the front or they will leave because PDJT will let them go or have Kelley, his #2 guy, let them go. The key to figuring it all out is actually very simple.
You can tell what phase a building is in by who shows up. Are there cement trucks lined up for blocks? Pouring foundations and floors. Are there electricians coming in every day, or are truck loads of plasterboard there everyday? Floor tile and carpet deliveries, or are furniture trucks lined up around the block? See how that works?
So, for each person coming onboard, ask “why is this person coming into this position, what skill set do they bring, and why are they coming in at this particular time?” Do the same for those leaving. This approach will also help us live with those who don’t share all our economic nationalist, America-first views. Who cares what kind of carpet the electrician likes? And it will help us accept change when someone we like leaves. The electrician was brilliant, but it’s time to close up the walls so you won’t see him anymore.
TRex was an excellent first Sec State, a heavy breather business guy. He got everyone’s attention all over the world with the message that “the adults are back in charge.” Now it is time for the next phase, America-first trade deals and hard nosed diplomacy. America is BACK!
Well said, and I imagine Sundance will present his analysis in this same fashion. Great comment. Many cannot keep up with the whirlwind that is Trump. Reminds me of that wolfman comment Sundance keeps bringing up 😉
Concur 1,000%
Like a BOSS!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
trapper says
😁 ☝ ❤️
About time we had a government run like a business!!
Tillerson served his purpose which was easing the access to the Middle East. We are now in a period where hard nosed dealings with some bad players will be the name of the game.
Rex was used to being the top dog decision maker and simply could not keep himself from making decisions and statements that were NOT his to make.
Most recent, and immediately before his firing, he promised Kenya that the USA is commited to Kenya on security and trade, and then reiterated that if they needed additional help all they had to do was call. This also related to their activities in Somalia and South Sudan.
1)It is my opinion that by committing to Kenya’s security he committed the USA to sending troops if needed. In committing USA to see to Kenya’s security, he was outside his bailiwick, and acting as a POTUS.
2)It is my opinion that by committing to trade, he was overstepping, as trade deals are not his baliwick, and acting as a POTUS.
IMO, Rex, so used to being “head honcho” in his business, spoke as if he still was. He was NOT. POTUS is.
This is not to say that Iran and other matters were not in the mix, but might indicate answers to “Why now? Why so suddenly? Why while he was in Africa?”
Quote>
“After jetting into the country on Friday, Tillerson met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi where he assured of his
**Government’s commitment to Kenya on trade and security.** (emphasis mineKBR)
The US Secretary of State appreciated the cooperation between his country and Kenya on
**security in Somalia and South Sudan, saying the US stood ready to offer additional assistance whenever called upon to do so.**”<end quote
https://www.kenya-today.com/news/shithole-country-visiting-us-secretary-state-rex-tillerson-falls-ill-kenya
I am glad not to be dragged into a war in Africa caused by globalists managing Kenyan rulers. Therefore, although I liked the "leadership quality" of Rex Tillerson, I did not like him seeing his Secretary position as equal to POTUS. There can be only one POTUS at a time.
Trex was reported to be on tour in Africa last week and was taken ill. What’s that about ? Something ain’t kosher!
Two issues that could lead to Tillerson’s departure and Pompeo’s takeover of the State Department.
1. There’s a high possibility, the deal with Little Rocket Man will be a nukes for oil trade agreement. That gives direct control over N. Korea to the U.S, while Russia is out. Obviously oil man Tillerson doesn’t fit into a deal like that…
2. Mike Pompeo had plenty of time to dig up enough information on State Department leftovers and their connections to foreign entities and the swamp, therefore a real house cleaning can begin.
I think Trex started the clean-up, but it takes somebody else to do it.
Also after some shock (you know I am german, and life isn’t so easy being a german right now) I also thought: you might want to consider Pompeo to run in 2024 … especially after listening to the comments of President Trump on Mike Pompeo.
Given the CIA is a secretive agency it is too bad we non-elitists can’t find out what Pompeo did there to further the MAGA agenda (or what he did not do). Sort of a blank resume at that job which is hard to get excited over when looking at 2024 presidential prospects. Fortunately Pompeo’s work at State will be more visible.
Secretary of State Tillerson serves at the pleasure of the President.
POTUS told us all we needed to know in the brief presser on the way to Marine1 – they disagreed on tariffs, Iran, Noko. Previous disagreement on Paris Accord and Embassey being moved to J’lem.
This relationship wasn’t working for either one of them. Tillerson knew it as did POTUS. Hence, POTUS saying Tillerson would feel better now – meaning he’s freed of any conflicts.
Both knew it was coming. Just a matter of time. They knew.
POTUS can’t carry non-MAGA people. He will be the loser as will we. He is doing the heavy lifting for us Deplorables. I thank God he is capable of making and carrying out such decisions.
This decision is best for POTUS and Tillerson. All will be fine.
