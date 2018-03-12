Fifty Former Failed Obama Administration Foreign Policy “Experts” Form Think-Tank To Unite Against President Trump…

This is just too rich. Seriously.
From the insufferable Iran deal… to the appeasement “Russian Reset”… to the Libya fiasco… to the rise of ISIS… to installing the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt… to the explosion of terrorism in Yemen… to civil war in Syria… to the crisis in Ukraine… to the 2010 State Department apology tour (WikiLeaks cables scandal)… to their inability to stop North Korean nuclear ambitions and the rise of China as an influential power… there were/are zero foreign policy successes in eight years of the Obama administration.
There was not a single Obama foreign policy initiative that had any success. Every single place where the prior administration put their attention, the results were complete failure, crisis, chaos and worse conditions in the aftermath. That’s the 2009-2017 reality.
Today it is discovered that fifty of the most well known Obama foreign policy officials have come together to form a think-tank group called “National Security Now“. Their singular mission is to be the “resistance” to the Trump administration’s foreign policy. You have to see the names to recognize how bad these people were at policy:
♦Ben Rhodes ♦Susan Rice ♦Samantha Power ♦Denis McDonough ♦Tom Donilon ♦Tony Blinken ♦Jen Psaki and more. The list is a veritable ‘who’s-who’ of short-sighted foreign policy, ineptitude and diplomatic failure. There’s literally not a success between them, and they are uniting together to advocate against President Trump.
These Obama Officials are opposing the same President Trump who:
•put the plan in place to destroy ISIS and carried it out in the first year; •initiated massive change in the mid-east which saw Arab countries confronting extremism (including Qatari funding of the Muslim Brotherhood); •expanded international energy partnerships to remove the influence of Russia; •confronted China’s expansive economic agenda and halted it; •smartly used economic influence to bring North Korea to the point of accepting ‘denuclearization’; and •leveraged Pakistan to influence the Taliban to the negotiation table in Afghanistan…
…All of this in the first 14 months of his administration; while simultaneously dealing with three U.S. land-falling hurricanes and numerous national disasters and downsizing the U.S. State Department by 30%.
Go figure.
I just threw up in my mouth…A LOT! Geez, what a bunch of poseurs. My experience is that when someone refers to themselves as an expert – RUN FOR THE HILLS! Virtually everyone on this list is an Obama worshipper whose idea of “accomplishments” is a wee bit different than mine. It’s like a faculty lounge on steroids. I’ve had to listen to some of these nitwits over the years and, believe me, they are not more impressive in person…quite the opposite. SMDH – just think of the important positions they would be holding right now in Hillary’s administration! Now all they can do is bark at the Trump caravan as it moves on…must be quite frustrating to these “swells” to watch real men at work.
BTW, it used to embarrass the heck outa me when my boss would bring me along to some pow-wow and he would introduce me as his “expert”…I would then tell the group that I merely “specialized” in a certain subject and that all the real experts I knew had already retired. I guess the definition of an expert is the last man (or woman) standing, but hey, what do I know?
Sucess was not the end result in their O years and the same failed formula will give the same failed results now, but these troublemakers not only caused trouble for USA and Americans but in some instances their actions were illegal. That will not change. A zebra doesn’t change it’s stripes.
Papa the Greek should join this group.
I think they could have formed this little stink tank because most of them are under investigation. Maybe they’re afraid to communicate to much by phone/email, but this way they can meet discuss the findings in the investigation so far…and get their stories straight without worrying about being monitored.
These people are eminently qualified and experienced in running foreign policy and relations for a failing state (i.e., Obama’s America). Perhaps someone should contact Maduro in Venezuela to see if he needs a new team. Would love to see them all expatriated (and yes I know that is a strange term to use when they were never “patriots” to begin with).
Hopefully, they will all congregate in and work out of the same building/location. That way, when their arrest warrants are served, the white hats won’t have to hunt very far to round them up.
For some bureaucrats of the Orwellian persuasion, Failure is Success, and Success is Failure.
But what else can we expect from “Lead-from-Behind” (Talk about an Orwellian phrase!) toadies of MAObama?
The Obama Administration was Revenge of the Nerds. It’s exactly what happens when you put people who never earned status in life and positions of responsibility. They don’t understand that power is responsibility. And without the lessons that come with living life in the real world they had nothing to draw on other than academic theory. Remember Jimmy Kimmel’s Donald Trump children’s book titled, ‘Winners Aren’t Losers’. There’s a lesson in that title. We are seeing something that we have not seen in an incredibly long time, Presidential leadership, from a man who’s honeed his skills over 50 years. It shows.
well…THEY are all running around free with ZERO INDICTMENTS IN THE BUNCH. getting kinda hard to believe there is any justice coming either.
This know nothing group with no accomplishments calls their self “National Security Now“ and wants you to know “Who We Are”. Simply put, they could just go by one name, “We All Suck”.
Barbra Boxer is the only one I recognize.
Another lefty projectionist group. They always tag the opponent with what they are doing. Against “National Security Now” is a more accurate label for them.
Open borders and felons running loose all over the country.
So between all of them put together, they probably could not even spell the word F A I L.
Sadly, another example of the Left’s belief in a shadow government. The left waits. The RINO party was a fan of war, of Libya. They are a fan of making money from the political system, big money…they even seem to be a fan of Dynastic politics.
But if the RINOs don’t come around, the left will be in charge again. And the Resistence will show this country a very ugly face. They’re playing for all the marbles.
I do so hope everyone clicks on the link provided by Sundance that lists the people involved with this group.
Feast your eyes. Quite a group. All smug and convinced they will win. Convinced!!
The connections aren’t surprising, yet they are.
Know thy enemy.
One more way for them to embarrass themselves and show their true hateful stripes. Any of Trump’s enemies with any sense would be getting real quiet right about now…
They say their “focus” includes “restoring American leadership” and “exposing corruption”…
Something tells me Ben Rhodes had a hand in their web content!
Well, at least they will be easier to find and arrest if they’re all in one place!
While they were in power under Obama they caught his egotistical narcissistic syndrome which spread like wilfire among the far left clueless class, if they haven’t awakened yet to this fact the time is coming and it will be a shock when it happens and well deserved.
Nice to have a null hypothesis so we know what we should not do.
President Obama is a Marxist-Muslim, and without a doubt detested our Nation. He chose the staff he knew would best fulfill his agenda of making the United States into something like Germany. So to say President Obama and this group are stupid and inept is far from reality, they are dangerous and very nearly achieved success, the way they define it. The idea that they wanted to bring peace to the ME, for example, is preposterous. They wanted wars without end, producing a steady outpouring of Muslim migrants. Wherever these people turned, they got the result they wanted. Yes, some of them look rather silly, and say childish things, but Treepers they are dangerous, and they have no moral compass, just a needle that points constantly to whomever they serve. Thousands of war dead, victims of genocide, destruction and chaos, these are their victories. They feel nothing for their victims. They care only forthe fee crumbs the President might throw them, and they know their depredations will be concealed and their crimes covered up. I know their modus operandi, I know their sign. I’ve stood close to some of them, “Wolfie”, Madeline Albright (who let 800,000 Rawandans perish), and dozens of others. They repulse me. They are less than human. And in due time they will be judged. For now, guard up, chin down, protect yourself at all times.
They at least should be honest and call this group by its real name…the democrat department of state. The problem Is this no joke, no matter how much fun people want to poke at it. These people have every intention of shadowing and undermining every foreign policy effort made by the Trump administration. Make no mistake, these people still have allot of friends overseas, whom will support them and President Obama. This is actually a dangerous development that needs to be watched very closely because it will have direct deep state connections. I hope there are enough loyalists within the current executive branch to insure there are NO direct connections made.
Obama, Brenna, Clapper and Hayden and other Obama INTEL people will be advisory members. They have direct media members who will act as their mouth pieces, who will give them expert status.
