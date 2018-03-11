Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Discusses North Korea With John Bolton…

Posted on March 11, 2018 by

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest stunning announcements from North Korea.  The mustache aligns with those who say the talks between Kim Jong-un and President Trump should begin ASAP to see if the DPRK is really serious about denuclearizing the Korean peninsular.

.

  1. SharkDiver says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:09 pm

  2. Mike says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

  3. Pa Hermit says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I think the important point to take from this is that the NorKs are very poor and will sell to anyone willing to spend! There is the real reason to fear the NorKs! I have doubts that they could successfully launch an attack on the U.S. and be successful. Their selling that technology to 3rd world countries is the concern here!

  4. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    It is the threat of trade tariffs against China that has Kim coming to the table, at the behest of his Chinese master (Xi).

    Fact patterns.

    First US president in history to impose tariffs against Chinese steel and viola! All of a sudden Kim wants to talk.

    So obvious. China just blinked.

  5. SharkDiver says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    That was a good interview, and Maria did a nice job as always, and I believe Bolton is correct in stating this will either be a very agreement, or no agreement at all. Trump isn’t going to tolerate stalling.

  6. Joe says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Tucker filleted Bolton as a neocon last week.

    Wonder if this is a reaction?

  7. spren says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I used to really like “the mustache” but he has become so over-saturated in his appearances, and they are always so predictable. He’s been beating the war drums so long it is getting very tiring.

    The Norks have done this posturing before and played every previous president, so I am not setting any high expectations for obtaining a significant agreement from them. But I am very confident that Trump will not allow himself to be played. He’s not going to remove any sanctions, or extend any benefits without getting exactly what he wants. So with that in mind, I see nothing to lose by having this meeting, and everything to gain.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      You are correct– “The Norks have done this posturing before and played every previous president”

      However, Woooocket Maaaaaaaan has not had to deal with THIS President.

      Therein lies the difference.

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    The press is oblivious to the pre-condition for ANY meeting:

    Verified PROGRESS in IMPLEMENTING Denuclearization.

    China better hurry: The sanctions for IP Theft will be massive.

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    President Trump should issue a National Security Trade Proclamation DESIGNATES China as a National-Security Trade Threat, REQUIRES the SALE of all Chinese stakes in American Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Technology Companies [National-Security Industries] within 24 months, and PROHIBITS ALL FUTURE CHINESE INVESTMENTS in America.

    • Until China ELIMINATES Aluminum and Steel Exports due to their cheating.
    • Until China pays REPARATIONS to the U.S. Government for all Technology thefts.
    • Until China TERMINATES all cyber interference and hacking with any American entity.
    • Until America has entered into a new Bilateral Trade Agreement that DEFINES Annual Reductions in China’s Trade Surplus under an AGREED 5-Year Plan to eliminate it completely.
    • Until China has REVERSED the first 20% of its Trade Surplus with America under the above Plan.

    The Commerce Department will designate the sequence and timing of these sales.

    Chinese Investment in America’s NON-National Security Industries will be REAUTHORIZED when President Trump proclaims that China’s actions for International Trade and Relations reflect that it has corrected past transgressions and no longer presents a National Security Threat, based on:

    • U.S. Government certification of China’s 100% Compliance with the above requirements.
    • U.S. Government certification that China’s client state North Korea has been denuclearized and no longer poses a threat to America or our allies.

    WINNING!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Implications:

      Good luck with investors for American Globalist Companies in bed with China:
      • Those who continue China JVs will look like China co-conspirators against American National Security.
      • They’ll also be inviting Chinese takeovers, losing their investments and any IP accessed through Chinese management embeds, Chinese IT service providers and facilities operating in China.

      Most American companies who care about preserving our National Security will need to divest their 50-50+ JVs with Chinese [government-sponsored] Partners.

      Those that don’t won’t be worth defending!

    • kroesus says:
      March 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      you need to add “Until PRC repays all debts owed to the US government and US bond holders pre-1948” reneged on by Mao

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 11, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      AMEN to That!
      Here is your grade from me on that post
      A+A+A+A+A+A+A+

      I would add:

      Until China pays REPARATIONS to private U.S. companies for all Technology thefts and patent infringements.

      Your score still remains the same

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        March 11, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        Would beginning with reparations to the U.S. Government (on behalf of the American people, who will need to invest reparations in cyber security and Internet 2.0 to ensure continued free speech in the face of social-media monopolies) panic the Tech Titans into supporting the Trump Agenda and ending their Fascist assault on our Bill of Rights?

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    This little factoid was not in this particular interview, it really irked me when I heard it.
    Sometime late last week someone * was exclaiming that this PDJT – “Lil’ rocket man” was not “kosher” because it was not done THROUGH THE “PROPER” CHANNELS!
    Like these dipsh*t diplomats have done so great for us the past 40 (or more) years!
    The ossified culture of the bureaucracy is absolutely astounding. MAGA

    * mother has FNN or FBN on 90-95% of the day. So I happen to be walking by or hear something from another room. I wasn’t actively watching, so cannot fill in more specific details.

    • lastinillinois says:
      March 11, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      The MSM continues to pretend that we didn’t elect this man our President precisely BECAUSE he wants to do things differently.

      Their pretending to be ignorant of that major factor in Mr Trump’s ‘cleaning the floor’ with 17 competitors to become President is laughable and shows how stupid they think we are.

