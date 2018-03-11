Sunday March 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

30 Responses to Sunday March 11th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:16 am

    • Bakokitty says:
      March 11, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Thank you Citizen, for bringing us a daily window through which we see the wonders of this world God has made for all of us. I know I will never get to travel, to see these beautiful places on this earth. I do look forward to your daily finds, so I may travel in my mind and marvel at the creations of the Lord. Lucky, hardy and richly rewarded are those who seek the the far corners of this planet. Grateful are we when they share.
      This picture of verdant greens and stark steely mountains against the deep blue of the sky is portrait of majesty.

      Though I do think there is a bit of tinkering by the photographer. 😉

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.

  3. jackielovesreadingtruestories1 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Thank you for spreading the news of Our Father.

  4. nimrodman says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Just re-watched “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” on Showtime, episode 2, San Bernardino
    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7459972/?ref_=ttep_ep2

    Really worth a watch, a riveting episode.

    Although near the end there’s some difficult-to-stomach islamo-apologism (“not true muslims”, “chose the wrong passages from the koran”, yada yada).

    Also watched the Orlando episode 5, also pretty well done, a sub-story was the heart-breaking account of one police officer with debilitating PTSD from carrying bodies out. His unit pulled a double-shift because they realized they were being psychologically damaged by the task and didn’t want the next unit to rotate in and be similarly damaged. Very moving.
    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7460050/?ref_=ttep_ep5

    Here’s the entire list of episodes, can’t vouch for others I haven’t seen, some may devolve into anti-gun or anti-white screeds. But the San Berdoo and Orlando episodes I watched were pretty even-handed and didn’t go off the deep end to much.
    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7449708/episodes?season=1

    As always, YMMV

  5. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:32 am

    A rare recently hatched Cahow chick can be viewed livestream at this Cornell Lab link. This seabird species was thought to be extinct for 300 years. The parents are beautifully feeding and preening this rare chick in its underground nesting chamber.

    • nimrodman says:
      March 11, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Sleeping just now.

      Oops, mom started pecking at herself for a minute, now she’s pecking at chickee a little bit, must think chickee needs a bit of grooming. Maybe there are mites bothering mom.

    • Janie M. says:
      March 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Lion, I have been following that nest and watched the hatching of the chick.Such a cute little fluff ball! I have a tab open to their twitter acct. I subscribe to Cornell’s bird site because I’ve been watching their mated pair of red-tailed hawks, EZ and BR, for 4 or 5 years, via their nest cams (in real time) from eggs to fledging.

      Initially, I watched their Texas barn owls but around the 3rd or 4th season, I had to quit. Devastating to watched the last hatched chick, usually #7, and we always named it “Tiny,” either starve (older siblings nearly 8x bigger grabbed all the prey) or were cannibalized. I switched to the hawks with no regrets.

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Remember Stormy…she used to come to this thread alot. Anybody know what happened to her?

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Prince, Tom Petty, Winwood, others

  9. Bakokitty says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:15 am

    You know I missed today’s Caturday, though it is still a Saturday on the west coast.. so I will,leave this as my Caturday offering .
    Hope it works, I am rusty at this photo sharing. Happy late Caturday.

    ![E76_F76_C3-_BEA6-4_DB4-_B6_E3-674_F807_B9_C85.jpg]

  10. Scout says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Hee.hee….when I see nominally Trumpist sites messing with comments about the time, the social engineers have won
    It’s time to go.
    C ya.

  12. Sepp says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:08 am

    This is the Third Sunday of the Great Fast, or Great Lent, in the Orthodox Christian Church.

    Today’s commemoration is the Veneration of the Precious and Life-giving Cross.

    “Let the whole world venerate the Cross, through which it learned to worship Thee, O Word.”

    Numerous sermons or articles have been written for this day and its significance at this point during the Great Fast. Two of the most profound are by Saint Theodore the Studite (of the Stoudion Monastery in Constantinople) and Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco (+1966). Though separated by several centuries, their sermons provide inspiring theology, including examples of how the Cross was prefigured in the times of the Old Testament leading up to Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection. The miracles involving the Cross since then are numberless.

    Among the hymns for this day, and similar days of the Church year, this one is one of the best known: “Save, O Lord, Thy people and bless Thine inheritance; grant Thou to the faithful victory over adversaries, and by the power of Thy Cross do Thou preserve Thy commonwealth.”

  13. Minnie says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:08 am

    Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be. World Without End.

    Amen.

