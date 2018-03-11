Sunday March 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you Citizen, for bringing us a daily window through which we see the wonders of this world God has made for all of us. I know I will never get to travel, to see these beautiful places on this earth. I do look forward to your daily finds, so I may travel in my mind and marvel at the creations of the Lord. Lucky, hardy and richly rewarded are those who seek the the far corners of this planet. Grateful are we when they share.
This picture of verdant greens and stark steely mountains against the deep blue of the sky is portrait of majesty.
Though I do think there is a bit of tinkering by the photographer. 😉
How beautifully & eloquently stated. You’ve encapsulated how so many of these gorgeous images of God’s amazing creation work upon my soul too!!! Blessings…
Thank you….blushes 🙂
It always makes me think of this hymn…and it touches my heart in gratitude.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
Thank you for spreading the news of Our Father.
Just re-watched “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” on Showtime, episode 2, San Bernardino
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7459972/?ref_=ttep_ep2
Really worth a watch, a riveting episode.
Although near the end there’s some difficult-to-stomach islamo-apologism (“not true muslims”, “chose the wrong passages from the koran”, yada yada).
Also watched the Orlando episode 5, also pretty well done, a sub-story was the heart-breaking account of one police officer with debilitating PTSD from carrying bodies out. His unit pulled a double-shift because they realized they were being psychologically damaged by the task and didn’t want the next unit to rotate in and be similarly damaged. Very moving.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7460050/?ref_=ttep_ep5
Here’s the entire list of episodes, can’t vouch for others I haven’t seen, some may devolve into anti-gun or anti-white screeds. But the San Berdoo and Orlando episodes I watched were pretty even-handed and didn’t go off the deep end to much.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7449708/episodes?season=1
As always, YMMV
Nimrod thanks for the info, I might check it out, though I do know that those first responders have to see and deal with things that they never forget.
A rare recently hatched Cahow chick can be viewed livestream at this Cornell Lab link. This seabird species was thought to be extinct for 300 years. The parents are beautifully feeding and preening this rare chick in its underground nesting chamber.
Sleeping just now.
Oops, mom started pecking at herself for a minute, now she’s pecking at chickee a little bit, must think chickee needs a bit of grooming. Maybe there are mites bothering mom.
Lion, I have been following that nest and watched the hatching of the chick.Such a cute little fluff ball! I have a tab open to their twitter acct. I subscribe to Cornell’s bird site because I’ve been watching their mated pair of red-tailed hawks, EZ and BR, for 4 or 5 years, via their nest cams (in real time) from eggs to fledging.
Initially, I watched their Texas barn owls but around the 3rd or 4th season, I had to quit. Devastating to watched the last hatched chick, usually #7, and we always named it “Tiny,” either starve (older siblings nearly 8x bigger grabbed all the prey) or were cannibalized. I switched to the hawks with no regrets.
I had to stop watching the ospreys in Missoula, MT. For the past 3 years, Iris could not get any babies to live. Nature can be very cruel at times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember people commenting on that nest, Lost. Didn’t Iris’s first mate disappear? He didn’t return for the next nesting season.
Wasn’t his name Stanley?
Remember Stormy…she used to come to this thread alot. Anybody know what happened to her?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno, but she’s been in the news a lot lately.
Maybe she’s busy.
Uh huh… she gave updates on her granddaughter..
Yes…that Stormy
Prince, Tom Petty, Winwood, others
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know I missed today’s Caturday, though it is still a Saturday on the west coast.. so I will,leave this as my Caturday offering .
Hope it works, I am rusty at this photo sharing. Happy late Caturday.
![E76_F76_C3-_BEA6-4_DB4-_B6_E3-674_F807_B9_C85.jpg]
Hnmmmm? Well that didn’t work…..
[E76_F76_C3-_BEA6-4_DB4-_B6_E3-674_F807_B9_C85.jpg](https://postimg.org/image/royhxwrmz/)
Ok I guess I will give it up,
I need remedial tutoring. 🙁
Hee.hee….when I see nominally Trumpist sites messing with comments about the time, the social engineers have won
It’s time to go.
C ya.
This is the Third Sunday of the Great Fast, or Great Lent, in the Orthodox Christian Church.
Today’s commemoration is the Veneration of the Precious and Life-giving Cross.
“Let the whole world venerate the Cross, through which it learned to worship Thee, O Word.”
Numerous sermons or articles have been written for this day and its significance at this point during the Great Fast. Two of the most profound are by Saint Theodore the Studite (of the Stoudion Monastery in Constantinople) and Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco (+1966). Though separated by several centuries, their sermons provide inspiring theology, including examples of how the Cross was prefigured in the times of the Old Testament leading up to Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection. The miracles involving the Cross since then are numberless.
Among the hymns for this day, and similar days of the Church year, this one is one of the best known: “Save, O Lord, Thy people and bless Thine inheritance; grant Thou to the faithful victory over adversaries, and by the power of Thy Cross do Thou preserve Thy commonwealth.”
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be. World Without End.
Amen.
Amen, Amen. Thank you Lord for first loving us that we may love Thee.
