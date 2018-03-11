March 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #416

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • blind no longer says:
      March 11, 2018 at 12:44 am

      I am sure the lefty gun control crowd will find this as an excellent opportunity to say we don’t need retired vets armed in our schools. I expect to start hearing this on all the Sunday shows tomorrow.
      Praying for these families.

      • NebraskaFilly says:
        March 11, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Did you know the VA is still carrying out the MIC’s policy of taking 2nd Amendment rights from veterans who need help with their finances???? And now they are trying to pass Fix NICS again (in the next week), without the Reciprocity Bill!!! CALL YOUR SENATORS!!!

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

    This is an absolute must-watch. I think it’s the greatest Weekly Address yet of Trump’s presidency.

    I also think this may be the best 4-minutes-or-less statement in Trump’s presidency.

    I don’t want to ruin it for people who haven’t watched it yet. Just watch it, and please share it.

    It’s on, baby. It’s on.

    We’re going on offense now. Full force. The far left is walking right into Trump’s trap.

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. fleporeblog says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    These two tweets tell you everything you need to know about where our President’s priorities are versus the MSM! They are not only a gift to our President but I guess for Stormy Daniels’ as well!

  8. Missing Andrew says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    SPECIAL COUNSEL LEGAL AUTHORITY IS ILLEGITIMATE

    On Jul. 01, 1999 Bill Clinton’s Attorney General Janet Reno created an internal administrative procedure (not a law) that she named “Office of Special Counsel.” Never mind that Congress had just allowed the previous “Independent Counsel” statute (a real law) to lapse the day before on Jun. 30, 1999.

    Reno’s Department of Justice (DOJ) went around Congress and fabricated a new Special Counsel procedure inside the department with almost dictatorial powers and zero accountability.

    The people who drafted this Office of Special Counsel procedure (not a law) in 1999—sidestepping Congress (We The People)—are the very same people running the current Trump-Russia witch hunt. Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Priestap, Chandler . .

    https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/special-counsel-legal-authority-is.html

    https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2018-03-09-SPECIAL-COUNSEL-LEGAL-AUTHORITY-IS-ILLEGITIMATE-Americans-for-Innovation.pdf

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    If this was Obama, it would be the biggest story ever for the media…playing it up 24/7…and it surely wouldn’t be connected to Red Dragon. Grrr!

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • Remington..... says:
      March 11, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Taxing the import of German cars won’t hurt the auto makers. They can always sell their BMW’s and MB to Zimbabwe and Turkmenistan.

    • A2 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:05 am

      I’ve been watching the Beeb. Very interesting. Generally they see ‘trade war’ as a non-starter and they lean to the other side. I watched the EU battle-ax in her first response after the tariffs were announced. A female Juncker. I also watched her gathering her minions, but mostly was appealing to Japan, SK reps. So European . LOL. Ambassador Lighthizer looked like Sarah H. Sanders when dealing with the WH press.

      Slap downs will follow.

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

  13. fleporeblog says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • talkietina says:
      March 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

      As Trump saves America, so he saves the world.

      Remember Dinesh De Souza movie, America?

      He went to jail, under Obama, for making that movie.

      • A2 says:
        March 11, 2018 at 4:34 am

        Talkatina, truer words were never spoken. I am not given to emotional or hyperbolic reactions, but Pres Trump and his Administration are a guidon for the world. On multiple levels. It has been a long time since the ‘world’ has had leadership, not the dictators, but those who understand our values of freedom and self-determination for the common man.

        It will take time for the full effect, yet we are already seeing those seedlings in many countries.

        The President is constantly reminding the world, of the values that made the US revolutionary, and an abiding beacon to those values, and reminding the complacent, and reinvigorating their resolve to strive once again for peace, justice, liberty and the rule of law.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:31 am

  15. talkietina says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I just want it, on record, at the treehouse, that I believe what Q said about NK Kim and POTUS secretly meeting, is true.

    Kim is free from the NWO now. Because Trump told him he did not have to do that anymore.

    Shortly after the secret meeting, Kim was photographed, smiling bigly, standing in front of a broken chain fence.

    The chains of the NWO are broken. Just like America.

  16. NebraskaFilly says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

    RED ALERT for anyone from Nebraska: I just found out from Todd Watson that O.B.A.M.A.s policy (that PDJT reversed) on taking 2nd Amendment rights from those on SS who need assistance with their financing is still on-going at the VA. Any veteran who needs such assistance is put on the NICS list and loses their right to purchase, own, or possess any weapons or ammunition!!!! Senator Deb Fischer (who, hopefully, will lose this November to Todd Watson) is a co-sponsor on the Fix NICS bill (Senator Merkley (D-OR), Senator Kaine (Hillary’s VP D-VA), Senator Gillibrand (D-NY), and Establishment GOP Cornyn (R-TX) are among the cosponsors) that is being brought up in the Senate in the next week. Thomas Massie from Kentucky has a FB video that explains how this has come about (very informative video). There is a provision in the bill to put increasing pressure on VA employees to go after this hard. Not only that, but the Reciprocity Bill is NOT attached, as was promised on ANY gun control bill!!! Perhaps now we know why the 2nd Amendment Veterans’ Protection Act was not passed in the Senate!!!!

    PLEASE – CONTACT DEB FISCHER’S OFFICE – tell her NO to Fix NICS!!!!

    Phone: 202-224-6551
    On-line contact form: https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/?p=email-deb#form_c78405eb-de4e-4361-aba2-0ceff767863a

    • talkietina says:
      March 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

      I think the veteran who took over the vetran’s home, and killed the three nurses, then killed himself, was a NWO false flag plant, to show vetrans should not be allowed to own guns, because they are crazy.

      The shooter killed himself, per usual.

      Liked by 2 people

      • NebraskaFilly says:
        March 11, 2018 at 12:49 am

        They had this bill already prepared, no doubt!!! In Massie’s video, he plays a recording of himself from a year ago (when the Fix NICS bill was stopped) saying that they would wait until the next shooting and try again. Well, here it is! I am so PISSED!!!! (Sorry about the language but……..that is MILD compared to what I really want to say!!!) PLEASE EVERYONE CALL YOUR SENATORS!!!!

        Liked by 2 people

  17. Trumpcovfefe says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:41 am

    So happy. He is starting to target maxine waters. Let hope he support waters opponent.

  18. Missing Andrew says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:42 am

  19. TexasRanger says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

    This is a Good One By Rush Limbaugh:

    There was a Big Red Wave in Texas (audio from 03-07-2018)

    Rush tells the Left and their MSM how it is.!

    Rush Limbaugh Audio Video from 03-07-2018, 10:58 Minutes

  20. Keebler ac says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 8 people

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Judge JP w/Corey L

    Liked by 3 people

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Excellent article from Andrew McCarthy about why we DO NOT need a second special counsel:

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/second-special-counsel-fisa-not-necessary/

    I’ve been an advocate for a second special counsel, but McCarthy makes some very good arguments.

    The most compelling argument, to me, is that we do not want to have the fatal flaw that Mueller now has to deal with in his own investigation, which is that you never appoint a special counsel without evidence of, or strong suspicion of, a crime being committed.

    Unlike the Mueller witch hunt, we want the investigation of the DOJ/FBI malfeasance to be above-board and beyond reproach.

    That way, the convictions will stick and the American public can feel good about the process.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Keebler ac says:
      March 11, 2018 at 1:18 am

      I disagree that there is no triggering crime as in Clinton email and FISA abuse. The Mueller case muat not be likened to all Special Counsel. Indeed, the Mueller SC has made a farce of SC’s. It is the responsibility of Goodlatte as Oversight to request one if he and others in Congress feels they are getting nowhere with the DOJ and FBI. These two departments have operated too long under the assumption of non-accountabilty.

      The SC must work parallel to the IG investigation. Mueller with held data requested from Congressional Oversight which started the ball rolling on the Steele Dossier. Oversight wanted to see it and find out who paid for it. Mueller refused. Session did nothing to release it. If I remember correctly, special counsel is being requested to investigate Mueller et al in a manner of speaking. As long the Mueller witch hunt continues, these two other SC’s are required to offset. I’ll have to find the Zeldin tweet again.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Keebler ac says:
        March 11, 2018 at 1:27 am

        It’s a domino effect. None of the SC’s would have been required if proper investigations into real crimes were being conducted in the first place. Apparently Trump is considering allowing himself to be interviewed by Mueller in order to end the farcical drag on the administration.

        Liked by 3 people

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        March 11, 2018 at 1:30 am

        You might be right, Keebler.

        As I said above, I have been all-in for a second special counsel up to this point. Some have said that a second special counsel would be like a “stalling tactic,” but I don’t think that’s necessarily a disadvantage. In the sense that you want to have the investigative threat hanging over the perpetrators after Mueller (who is dragging things out on purpose, it seems).

        Additionally, a second special counsel would presumably delay any vote on impeachment, or certainly on removal should the House vote to impeach Trump. How could anyone vote to remove/impeach Trump if they don’t know what a second special counsel found as regards to a dirty FBI/DOJ investigation?

        These would be advantages of a second special counsel, in my mind. Among other advantages.

        That said, I’m open to McCarthy’s arguments and an alternative viewpoint.

        Let me put it this way —> if a second special counsel is set up, I won’t be unhappy in the least.

        Liked by 1 person

        • deqwik2 says:
          March 11, 2018 at 4:25 am

          Here’s my question. If there is a new SC appointed, who will be the investigators assigned to it ? Is there a chance it’s more people like a Weissmann or a Strzok ? How can Sessions be positive who the investigators will be ?

          I believe Sessions trust the people in the IG’s dept & the DOJ Prosecutors office more than he can trust a new group of investigators that would be assembled by a new SC.

          Another thing I noticed is that the Congressmen who are calling for a new SC say their reason is because Sessions is recused but Sessions didn’t say he was recused from the FISA investigation. Matter of fact, Sessions said it was His responsibility to get to the bottom of it & he has already appointed people & started the investigation.

          (Sessions recused himself from investigating members of the Trump campaign staff for Russian collusion. FISA abuse is not something that the Trump campaign is accused of doing).

          Liked by 1 person

  25. Keebler ac says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Liked by 9 people

  27. Molly Pitcher says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:57 am

    I hope this is ok to leave this in this thread. It’s unbelievable.
    UPDATE: US Conservative Activist Brittany Pettibone Is Being Held in London’s Colnbrook Bypass Prison as Political Prisoner
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/update-us-conservative-activist-brittany-pettibone-held-londons-colnbrook-bypass-prison-political-prisoner/

    Liked by 4 people

  28. sunnydaze says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Love this comment from the Golden State Times YT of tonite’s PA. Rally:

    ….” Best President we have ever had. He gets the shit done and does NOT PLAY AMEN.

    God Blessed us with this man way way beyond the blessing we deserve. This country is so so corrupt. We are so so blessed that our Lord is a Merciful Lord AMEN﻿…”

    Punctuation mine. hehe.

    Liked by 7 people

    • dallasdan says:
      March 11, 2018 at 1:29 am

      “God Blessed us with this man way way beyond the blessing we deserve. This country is so so corrupt. We are so so blessed that our Lord is a Merciful Lord AMEN﻿…”

      So true. There is no shortage of proof of our Creator’s infinitely great love for us, and this is but one manifestation.

      Liked by 3 people

  29. joeknuckles says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Maxine Waters is confused about Trump meeting with North Korea because she believes Putin invaded it years ago. Now she thinks this is evidence of Trump/Russia collusion.

  30. NebraskaFilly says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:26 am

    “The gun-grabbing kiddos from Parkland have been making the news like wild. They’re on a quest to rid every ‘Murican citizen of their pesky kiddie-killing boomsticks. One particular student activist had an idea for a hip new accessory to help spread the gospel of a gunless world.

    I don’t think she thought this one through:

    https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/parkland-student-armbands/

  31. sunnydaze says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:55 am

    The comments on this Golden State Times PA. Rally YT are really wonderful. If you wanna be uplifted, read some.

    I think maybe people are getting excited about the prospects of “Made in the USA” and truly FAIR Trade, for BOTH partners. I know I am!

  32. dallasdan says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:56 am

    I watched all 77 minutes and 13 seconds of the President’s rally in PA, thanks to SD posting the video on the rally thread. While the President’s comments about Chuck Todd being “a son-of-a-bitch” and Maxine Waters being “a low IQ individual” did not expand my current level of knowledge, I’m happy he called them (and numerous others) out for what they are. Not surprisingly, the NeverTrumpers (led by Hewitt) are already expressing their outrage and sympathy for Todd.

    My feelings about his speech are equally joyous and disappointing. Joyous because he is my leader, he totally understands the political war being waged for our country, and he is unabashed and completely determined to fight to save it. Disappointed because it is abundantly clear that he can’t win the fight by himself, and he must rely upon self-serving, disingenuous, passive-aggressive, morally bankrupt, and lying politicians and administrators both within and outside of his party to help him succeed in implementing the MAGA agenda.

    I continue to pray for his safety and to hope for the best.

  33. sunnydaze says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:17 am

    I haven’t watched this yet. (gotta turn the computer off, it’s suddenly after 3AM!).

    But! This guy makes good videos and he seems pretty excited about the PA. Rally. Could be good:

  34. NebraskaFilly says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:17 am

    Coming from the New York Slimes so who knows if this is true – I certainly hope not!

    “President Trump’s best hope of draining the Green Swamp has just been nixed by his Chief of Staff. The New York Times has the bad news:

    “John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has killed an effort by the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to stage public debates challenging climate change science, according to three people familiar with the deliberations, thwarting a plan that had intrigued President Trump even as it set off alarm bells among his top advisers.

    The idea of publicly critiquing climate change on the national stage has been a notable theme for Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the E.P.A. For nearly a year he has championed the notion of holding military-style exercises known as red team, blue team debates, possibly to be broadcast live, to question the validity of climate change.”

    “And yes – that really is bad news. In my view, it’s one of the biggest mistakes so far of Trump’s otherwise winning presidency.

    It’s a betrayal of both the president’s instincts and his authority.

    It’s a mighty victory for the sclerotic, DC Deep State establishment and for the corrupt, anti-American and eye-wateringly expensive Climate Industrial Complex.

    The idea behind the “red team blue team debates” was to clarify the science underpinning the great climate change scare. For the first time, skeptical scientists would have debated openly in public with realist scientists over what the current evidence tells us about ‘global warming’.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/10/delingpole-white-house-chief-of-staff-kelly-just-killed-trumps-best-hope-of-draining-the-green-swamp/

    • areyoustillalive says:
      March 11, 2018 at 3:38 am

      I don’t know Filly.
      This is a no win fight. This would become a 24/7 beatdown with the MSM pulling out all the stops.
      You could never win and only get really bad press to fuel the Pop Tarts who believe in climate change more than religion.

    • citizen817 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:14 am

      Sounds like bs to me… NYT makes stuff up all the time, especially with regard to Kelly.

    • The Boss says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:35 am

      The NYT piece looks like some kind of fake news IMHO, another hit on one of the most effective presidential chiefs of staff ever. As for James Delingpole though, he is a fierce and fearless opponent of the globalist/warmist organized crime families, having taken on the zombies of the UK syndicate for years. Keep an eye on him (and his Aussie counterparts). Their time is going to come.

  35. JohnP says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:00 am

    CNN Hasn’t Updated Its ‘Trump Jobs Tracker’ Since The Beginning Of January. http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/10/cnn-trump-jobs-tracker/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=atdailycaller

    They are only off by a half million.

  36. Sepp says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:02 am

    A recent blog entry on VDare refers to “sanctuary cities” as “FUGITIVE cities.”

  37. winky says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:12 am

    Fantastic Interview about Clinton Foundation scandal

  39. MAGAbear says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:42 am

    So one of the accusers of Roy Moore (the Gibson woman) decided to move to Florida and run for a state house seat as (suprise) a democrat. Too bad for her that she failed to meet the residency requirement to run for office there. The GOP got soooo played in that whole episode, needlessly losing a Senate seat due to fake allegations against the nominee. They get the stupid party label for a reason.

