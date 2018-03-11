March 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #416

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am sure the lefty gun control crowd will find this as an excellent opportunity to say we don’t need retired vets armed in our schools. I expect to start hearing this on all the Sunday shows tomorrow.
Praying for these families.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you know the VA is still carrying out the MIC’s policy of taking 2nd Amendment rights from veterans who need help with their finances???? And now they are trying to pass Fix NICS again (in the next week), without the Reciprocity Bill!!! CALL YOUR SENATORS!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an absolute must-watch. I think it’s the greatest Weekly Address yet of Trump’s presidency.
I also think this may be the best 4-minutes-or-less statement in Trump’s presidency.
I don’t want to ruin it for people who haven’t watched it yet. Just watch it, and please share it.
It’s on, baby. It’s on.
We’re going on offense now. Full force. The far left is walking right into Trump’s trap.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Are Sanctuary Cities Like Biblical Cities of Refuge?
A city of refuge worked with law enforcement, a sanctuary city works against it. A city of refuge served to guarantee a man his day in court, a sanctuary city works to prevent the accused from ever facing a day in court. A city of refuge existed to ensure that every man received a fair trial; a sanctuary city exists to enable a man to avoid a fair trial altogether.
https://afa.net/the-stand/culture/2017/03/are-sanctuary-cities-like-biblical-cities-of-refuge/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, he looks tired! Look at his right eye! Oh, I pray he takes care of himself and gets plenty of rest. I hope it is just because he is squinting to read. *sigh* I am so upset right now over this upcoming Fix NICS vote in the Senate, I feel raw…..gotta hang on here….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hang in there, NF!
Yeah, he may be having an issue with his eye. Meh. I’m sure he’ll be fine. We know his health is excellent overall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SMH – the man just goes and goes and goes and goes……the Energizer Bunny on steroids!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is amazing. Our champion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looked as fit as a fiddle at the rally in PA. Must be the lights, or as some have said a bit of squinting at the teleprompter. Us oldsters know the squinting bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely agree, A2. He is looking in terrific shape. And you’re probably right, either lights issue or just squinting to see the teleprompter.
LikeLike
He always squints when he delivers the weekly Presidential address.
He just does that. He is being serious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t worry so much. You should worry if Hillary had won. She didn’t.
Relax into it. Because whatever happens now, we have no control of.
It will be fine, it could be no better, actually.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m just so ticked at Fischer – she voted for funding PP and sanctuary cities, for TPA, for the NDAA and on and on and on. She has turned into such a vermin!
LikeLike
Could be sensitive to the camera lights??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Powerful. He is pounding away non stop and continuously righting the wrong. God bless him and God bless America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/972492834073927680
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Abe is coming to the WH this month. All good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These two tweets tell you everything you need to know about where our President’s priorities are versus the MSM! They are not only a gift to our President but I guess for Stormy Daniels’ as well!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Let’s face it. The whole Daniels thing is just a Storm in a D-cup.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Jase, you blew your setup AND your punchline. Lemme help you out:
“The whole Stormy Daniels thing is just a Tempest in a D-cup.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
… actually, I think that punchline was a newspaper headline when that drunk Congressman crashed into a DC fountain with a stripper, someone will remember the names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fannie Fox and Wilbur Mills? Or something like that….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you got it, Sylvia
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must confess I’m not keeping my 60s/70s strippers straight. Imagine that.
Fanne Fox (Wilbur Mills) was “The Argentine Firecracker”
It was Tempest Storm who was “The tempest in a D-cup”
https://www.arktimes.com/arkansas/wilbur-mills-and-fanne-fox/Content?oid=3514094
https://www.rogerebert.com/interviews/tempest-storm-the-tempest-in-a-d-cup
LikeLike
I remember waaay back to July 2017 articles about this ‘boring guy that was just a looker’ but not a player at Studio 54. His name was Donald Trump. What is FUNNY is a lot currently aged models, actors, and celebrities played very, very hard back in the day …….https://pagesix.com/2017/07/08/trump-was-the-boring-guy-at-studio-54/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Titter…..lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
First sitting President to do so. Another milestone.
LikeLike
Latest Pointman
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/03/09/moving-purposefully-towards-the-head-of-the-fish/
LikeLike
SPECIAL COUNSEL LEGAL AUTHORITY IS ILLEGITIMATE
On Jul. 01, 1999 Bill Clinton’s Attorney General Janet Reno created an internal administrative procedure (not a law) that she named “Office of Special Counsel.” Never mind that Congress had just allowed the previous “Independent Counsel” statute (a real law) to lapse the day before on Jun. 30, 1999.
Reno’s Department of Justice (DOJ) went around Congress and fabricated a new Special Counsel procedure inside the department with almost dictatorial powers and zero accountability.
The people who drafted this Office of Special Counsel procedure (not a law) in 1999—sidestepping Congress (We The People)—are the very same people running the current Trump-Russia witch hunt. Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Priestap, Chandler . .
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/special-counsel-legal-authority-is.html
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2018-03-09-SPECIAL-COUNSEL-LEGAL-AUTHORITY-IS-ILLEGITIMATE-Americans-for-Innovation.pdf
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get ’em outta here. And keep their coats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
If this was Obama, it would be the biggest story ever for the media…playing it up 24/7…and it surely wouldn’t be connected to Red Dragon. Grrr!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stop caring so much about them (The Media).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t, just saying
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be Non.Stop.Lauditory.Praise. if Obama had done this.
Non.Stop.
Headlines on the front page of every newspaper in the U.S.
They stuck it on like page 5 of my local rag.
MSM is soooo #FOS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The *good* news is: their schizophrenia is becoming so pervasive and sharp it is waking up more and more people.
LikeLike
I’m surprised they haven’t circled back around and used this to justify Obama’s Nobel Prize.
“Obama put them on the ropes and forced them to spend themselves into bankruptcy, etc etc etc)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Taxing the import of German cars won’t hurt the auto makers. They can always sell their BMW’s and MB to Zimbabwe and Turkmenistan.
LikeLike
I’ve been watching the Beeb. Very interesting. Generally they see ‘trade war’ as a non-starter and they lean to the other side. I watched the EU battle-ax in her first response after the tariffs were announced. A female Juncker. I also watched her gathering her minions, but mostly was appealing to Japan, SK reps. So European . LOL. Ambassador Lighthizer looked like Sarah H. Sanders when dealing with the WH press.
Slap downs will follow.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
As Trump saves America, so he saves the world.
Remember Dinesh De Souza movie, America?
He went to jail, under Obama, for making that movie.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Talkatina, truer words were never spoken. I am not given to emotional or hyperbolic reactions, but Pres Trump and his Administration are a guidon for the world. On multiple levels. It has been a long time since the ‘world’ has had leadership, not the dictators, but those who understand our values of freedom and self-determination for the common man.
It will take time for the full effect, yet we are already seeing those seedlings in many countries.
The President is constantly reminding the world, of the values that made the US revolutionary, and an abiding beacon to those values, and reminding the complacent, and reinvigorating their resolve to strive once again for peace, justice, liberty and the rule of law.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
It does look like a No-Brainer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, the Dems have quite a few no-brainers, though.
Hopefully there will be more people who see through Lamb-the-Sham…and vote for Saccone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Lamb the Sham!”
Branded by our Very Stable Genius President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VERILY VERY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just want it, on record, at the treehouse, that I believe what Q said about NK Kim and POTUS secretly meeting, is true.
Kim is free from the NWO now. Because Trump told him he did not have to do that anymore.
Shortly after the secret meeting, Kim was photographed, smiling bigly, standing in front of a broken chain fence.
The chains of the NWO are broken. Just like America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
New World Order?
LikeLike
Yes, NWO is abbreviated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is he now “free” from the New World Order?
What, exactly, was it that the New World Order was compelling him to do?
LikeLike
Do you know who and what the NWO is comprised of?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not at all. I checked a couple Wiki pages but without a clear-cut answer.
Can you enlighten with what you know of it? Thx
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NWO consists of “global governance” from most likely Brussels. Here are a couple of articles that will give you a good idea. Don’t let the fact that Alex Jones is referenced in one of them scare you off – he is out there on a lot of stuff but is dead on target on this:
https://freedomoutpost.com/george-soros-western-society-must-fall-before-one-world-govt-can-be-established/
https://nuclearsuntan.blogspot.com/2011/11/map-of-proposed-new-world-order-click.html
“If the global elite have their way, America will continue to be merged into a global economic system, a system of “global governance”, and a system of “global religious cooperation”. International bodies such as the UN and international treaties such as the Paris climate agreement will be used to impose globalist values on literally the entire planet.
If we do not stop the globalists, American sovereignty could eventually be eroded away almost completely. Yes, the “United States” may still technically exist, but all of the important decisions would potentially be made by a “North American Union” or a “global government”.”
https://freedomoutpost.com/we-need-a-new-political-war-on-globalism/
https://personalliberty.com/report-globalists-fear-theyre-losing-control/
These should be a good start. George Soros is one of the worst, along with the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Ford and Gates Foundations, etc., etc. – IOW, the “elites” of the world.
LikeLike
Thx, Nebraska, will read up.
So what was it that NWO was compelling Kim to do that PresTrump told him he’s now free from and no longer has to do?
LikeLike
Don’t know for sure about that one.
LikeLike
Doesnt the CIA run the NWO too?
CIA was originally OSS-then US brought in Nazis under Operation Paperclip and changed name to CIA.
Interfered in every country in the world, started wars ,meddled in elections, assassinated leaders etc
William Blum wrote a lot about it in his books.
This one:
Killing Hope- U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II
https://williamblum.org/books/killing-hope
LikeLike
LikeLike
I spent well over a couple of hours this afternoon reading Q’s posts – I am leaning that way as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You start catching on. Its code. They can’t put the truth in plain English. We are at war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We certainly are! I say – BRING IT ON!!!!
LikeLike
” They can’t put the truth in plain English. We are at war.”
Are you able to put it in plain English, then?
Who is we, and who are we at war with?
Thx in advance.
LikeLike
I hope you are sincere but, TBH, I am beginning to wonder……
LikeLike
Yeah, I’m sincere. You seem to know what it is “they can’t put in plain English”.
I’m wondering what that is.
LikeLike
A war against the “deep state.” Surely you know what that is? Haven’t we conversed before on BB?
LikeLike
Q calls the CIA-Clowns In America.
CIA are trying to take back America.
The Bushes, Clintons and Barry were all CIA.
Now the Deep State has ex CIAs running for office in 2018 and 2020–a whole slew of them.
“No Precedent In US Political History”: “Extraordinary Number” Of Ex-CIA Operatives Are Running For Congress As Democrats
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/no-precedent-us-political-history-extraordinary-number-ex-cia-operatives-running-congress-democrats/
LikeLike
RED ALERT for anyone from Nebraska: I just found out from Todd Watson that O.B.A.M.A.s policy (that PDJT reversed) on taking 2nd Amendment rights from those on SS who need assistance with their financing is still on-going at the VA. Any veteran who needs such assistance is put on the NICS list and loses their right to purchase, own, or possess any weapons or ammunition!!!! Senator Deb Fischer (who, hopefully, will lose this November to Todd Watson) is a co-sponsor on the Fix NICS bill (Senator Merkley (D-OR), Senator Kaine (Hillary’s VP D-VA), Senator Gillibrand (D-NY), and Establishment GOP Cornyn (R-TX) are among the cosponsors) that is being brought up in the Senate in the next week. Thomas Massie from Kentucky has a FB video that explains how this has come about (very informative video). There is a provision in the bill to put increasing pressure on VA employees to go after this hard. Not only that, but the Reciprocity Bill is NOT attached, as was promised on ANY gun control bill!!! Perhaps now we know why the 2nd Amendment Veterans’ Protection Act was not passed in the Senate!!!!
PLEASE – CONTACT DEB FISCHER’S OFFICE – tell her NO to Fix NICS!!!!
Phone: 202-224-6551
On-line contact form: https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/?p=email-deb#form_c78405eb-de4e-4361-aba2-0ceff767863a
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the veteran who took over the vetran’s home, and killed the three nurses, then killed himself, was a NWO false flag plant, to show vetrans should not be allowed to own guns, because they are crazy.
The shooter killed himself, per usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They had this bill already prepared, no doubt!!! In Massie’s video, he plays a recording of himself from a year ago (when the Fix NICS bill was stopped) saying that they would wait until the next shooting and try again. Well, here it is! I am so PISSED!!!! (Sorry about the language but……..that is MILD compared to what I really want to say!!!) PLEASE EVERYONE CALL YOUR SENATORS!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So happy. He is starting to target maxine waters. Let hope he support waters opponent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Take her coat ……. and her wig.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“and take her wig”,,,,”Please,Please,Please” , then put her on the “Night Train”, “Outta Sight”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll be hysterical to watch the MSM meltdown re. the “Low IQ” comment.
They’re gonna try to *somehow* make her seem “extremely smart”…..Good.Luck.With.That!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope – racism, pure and simple.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is a Good One By Rush Limbaugh:
There was a Big Red Wave in Texas (audio from 03-07-2018)
Rush tells the Left and their MSM how it is.!
Rush Limbaugh Audio Video from 03-07-2018, 10:58 Minutes
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Judge JP w/Corey L
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sean Spicer
LikeLiked by 3 people
wouldn’t Sean Spicier be slightly more interesting?
LikeLike
Than whom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has a parody twitter account…some intrepid posters here (or at Stella’s Place) periodically post some of his tweets that really yank the lefties’ chains…
LikeLike
Spicier is a parody account on twatter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent article from Andrew McCarthy about why we DO NOT need a second special counsel:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/second-special-counsel-fisa-not-necessary/
I’ve been an advocate for a second special counsel, but McCarthy makes some very good arguments.
The most compelling argument, to me, is that we do not want to have the fatal flaw that Mueller now has to deal with in his own investigation, which is that you never appoint a special counsel without evidence of, or strong suspicion of, a crime being committed.
Unlike the Mueller witch hunt, we want the investigation of the DOJ/FBI malfeasance to be above-board and beyond reproach.
That way, the convictions will stick and the American public can feel good about the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree that there is no triggering crime as in Clinton email and FISA abuse. The Mueller case muat not be likened to all Special Counsel. Indeed, the Mueller SC has made a farce of SC’s. It is the responsibility of Goodlatte as Oversight to request one if he and others in Congress feels they are getting nowhere with the DOJ and FBI. These two departments have operated too long under the assumption of non-accountabilty.
The SC must work parallel to the IG investigation. Mueller with held data requested from Congressional Oversight which started the ball rolling on the Steele Dossier. Oversight wanted to see it and find out who paid for it. Mueller refused. Session did nothing to release it. If I remember correctly, special counsel is being requested to investigate Mueller et al in a manner of speaking. As long the Mueller witch hunt continues, these two other SC’s are required to offset. I’ll have to find the Zeldin tweet again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a domino effect. None of the SC’s would have been required if proper investigations into real crimes were being conducted in the first place. Apparently Trump is considering allowing himself to be interviewed by Mueller in order to end the farcical drag on the administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You might be right, Keebler.
As I said above, I have been all-in for a second special counsel up to this point. Some have said that a second special counsel would be like a “stalling tactic,” but I don’t think that’s necessarily a disadvantage. In the sense that you want to have the investigative threat hanging over the perpetrators after Mueller (who is dragging things out on purpose, it seems).
Additionally, a second special counsel would presumably delay any vote on impeachment, or certainly on removal should the House vote to impeach Trump. How could anyone vote to remove/impeach Trump if they don’t know what a second special counsel found as regards to a dirty FBI/DOJ investigation?
These would be advantages of a second special counsel, in my mind. Among other advantages.
That said, I’m open to McCarthy’s arguments and an alternative viewpoint.
Let me put it this way —> if a second special counsel is set up, I won’t be unhappy in the least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s my question. If there is a new SC appointed, who will be the investigators assigned to it ? Is there a chance it’s more people like a Weissmann or a Strzok ? How can Sessions be positive who the investigators will be ?
I believe Sessions trust the people in the IG’s dept & the DOJ Prosecutors office more than he can trust a new group of investigators that would be assembled by a new SC.
Another thing I noticed is that the Congressmen who are calling for a new SC say their reason is because Sessions is recused but Sessions didn’t say he was recused from the FISA investigation. Matter of fact, Sessions said it was His responsibility to get to the bottom of it & he has already appointed people & started the investigation.
(Sessions recused himself from investigating members of the Trump campaign staff for Russian collusion. FISA abuse is not something that the Trump campaign is accused of doing).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great points
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charlie Kirk
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro full show
. https://youtu.be/de17qDFP1KM
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope this is ok to leave this in this thread. It’s unbelievable.
UPDATE: US Conservative Activist Brittany Pettibone Is Being Held in London’s Colnbrook Bypass Prison as Political Prisoner
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/update-us-conservative-activist-brittany-pettibone-held-londons-colnbrook-bypass-prison-political-prisoner/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Molly, no sense being outraged. When you visit somebody else’s house, you play by their rules. Their rules suck, no question. But it’s their house.
LikeLike
WTH? Bull! All they want to do is have an interview! How ridiculous is that??!!??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain becoming a no-go zone for Americans, much like Mexico.
Best to keep your feet on American soil, and even here it’s less and less safe for conservatives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is Tommy Robinson also in jail?
I ask because it seems strange that you can be arrested and held in prison for planning to talk to someone who has not been arrested.
Has the UK also arrested everyone else he has spoken to?
I’m perplexed by this. The changes basically are if she spoke to him, it Might upset the muslim population?
This sounds like bad PC on steroids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The changes basically are if she spoke to him”
Should read CHARGES
Still wish we had an edit button.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this comment from the Golden State Times YT of tonite’s PA. Rally:
….” Best President we have ever had. He gets the shit done and does NOT PLAY AMEN.
God Blessed us with this man way way beyond the blessing we deserve. This country is so so corrupt. We are so so blessed that our Lord is a Merciful Lord AMEN…”
Punctuation mine. hehe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“God Blessed us with this man way way beyond the blessing we deserve. This country is so so corrupt. We are so so blessed that our Lord is a Merciful Lord AMEN…”
So true. There is no shortage of proof of our Creator’s infinitely great love for us, and this is but one manifestation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maxine Waters is confused about Trump meeting with North Korea because she believes Putin invaded it years ago. Now she thinks this is evidence of Trump/Russia collusion.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL
LikeLike
“The gun-grabbing kiddos from Parkland have been making the news like wild. They’re on a quest to rid every ‘Murican citizen of their pesky kiddie-killing boomsticks. One particular student activist had an idea for a hip new accessory to help spread the gospel of a gunless world.
I don’t think she thought this one through:
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/parkland-student-armbands/
LikeLiked by 4 people
No words, they surely are not thinking with their brains.
That Hogg kid has a sister?
LikeLike
Yeah, Hogg and his little gun-banning buddies are dressing up like Hitler Youth, with armbands and all.
Except…they are too ignorant about History to realize that’s what they look like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, i was only following orders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who wore it better?
LikeLike
Yea, his look wouldn’t fit right at Charlottesville
LikeLike
James Woods called them out on that and Hoggies sister apologized
LikeLike
The comments on this Golden State Times PA. Rally YT are really wonderful. If you wanna be uplifted, read some.
I think maybe people are getting excited about the prospects of “Made in the USA” and truly FAIR Trade, for BOTH partners. I know I am!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I watched all 77 minutes and 13 seconds of the President’s rally in PA, thanks to SD posting the video on the rally thread. While the President’s comments about Chuck Todd being “a son-of-a-bitch” and Maxine Waters being “a low IQ individual” did not expand my current level of knowledge, I’m happy he called them (and numerous others) out for what they are. Not surprisingly, the NeverTrumpers (led by Hewitt) are already expressing their outrage and sympathy for Todd.
My feelings about his speech are equally joyous and disappointing. Joyous because he is my leader, he totally understands the political war being waged for our country, and he is unabashed and completely determined to fight to save it. Disappointed because it is abundantly clear that he can’t win the fight by himself, and he must rely upon self-serving, disingenuous, passive-aggressive, morally bankrupt, and lying politicians and administrators both within and outside of his party to help him succeed in implementing the MAGA agenda.
I continue to pray for his safety and to hope for the best.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you want to really trigger NeverTrumpers defending Low IQ Maxine, just say there’s an old idiom about calling a spade a spade in play here.
https://writingexplained.org/idiom-dictionary/call-a-spade-a-spade
LikeLike
I haven’t watched this yet. (gotta turn the computer off, it’s suddenly after 3AM!).
But! This guy makes good videos and he seems pretty excited about the PA. Rally. Could be good:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know, it’s almost tomorrow.
LikeLike
Coming from the New York Slimes so who knows if this is true – I certainly hope not!
“President Trump’s best hope of draining the Green Swamp has just been nixed by his Chief of Staff. The New York Times has the bad news:
“John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has killed an effort by the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to stage public debates challenging climate change science, according to three people familiar with the deliberations, thwarting a plan that had intrigued President Trump even as it set off alarm bells among his top advisers.
The idea of publicly critiquing climate change on the national stage has been a notable theme for Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the E.P.A. For nearly a year he has championed the notion of holding military-style exercises known as red team, blue team debates, possibly to be broadcast live, to question the validity of climate change.”
“And yes – that really is bad news. In my view, it’s one of the biggest mistakes so far of Trump’s otherwise winning presidency.
It’s a betrayal of both the president’s instincts and his authority.
It’s a mighty victory for the sclerotic, DC Deep State establishment and for the corrupt, anti-American and eye-wateringly expensive Climate Industrial Complex.
The idea behind the “red team blue team debates” was to clarify the science underpinning the great climate change scare. For the first time, skeptical scientists would have debated openly in public with realist scientists over what the current evidence tells us about ‘global warming’.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/10/delingpole-white-house-chief-of-staff-kelly-just-killed-trumps-best-hope-of-draining-the-green-swamp/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know Filly.
This is a no win fight. This would become a 24/7 beatdown with the MSM pulling out all the stops.
You could never win and only get really bad press to fuel the Pop Tarts who believe in climate change more than religion.
LikeLike
Climate change IS a religion. Anyone who disagrees is subject to the inquisition.
LikeLike
Sounds like bs to me… NYT makes stuff up all the time, especially with regard to Kelly.
LikeLike
The NYT piece looks like some kind of fake news IMHO, another hit on one of the most effective presidential chiefs of staff ever. As for James Delingpole though, he is a fierce and fearless opponent of the globalist/warmist organized crime families, having taken on the zombies of the UK syndicate for years. Keep an eye on him (and his Aussie counterparts). Their time is going to come.
LikeLike
CNN Hasn’t Updated Its ‘Trump Jobs Tracker’ Since The Beginning Of January. http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/10/cnn-trump-jobs-tracker/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=atdailycaller
They are only off by a half million.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A recent blog entry on VDare refers to “sanctuary cities” as “FUGITIVE cities.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I think that is what all of should do…fugitive is more accurate.
LikeLike
Fantastic Interview about Clinton Foundation scandal
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So one of the accusers of Roy Moore (the Gibson woman) decided to move to Florida and run for a state house seat as (suprise) a democrat. Too bad for her that she failed to meet the residency requirement to run for office there. The GOP got soooo played in that whole episode, needlessly losing a Senate seat due to fake allegations against the nominee. They get the stupid party label for a reason.
LikeLike