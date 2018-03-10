Kristian Saucier Talks To Media After Receiving President Trump Pardon…

Kristian Saucier was a former Navy submariner who was arrested (age 22) for taking a photograph of his work station while on duty. He was prosecuted for the photograph as distribution of classified information. Mr. Saucier spent a year in prison for his photograph. Yesterday President Trump pardoned Mr. Saucier.

  2. tonyE says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Now, give the man an honorable discharge and his benefits.

    This was Obola at his worst.

  3. Apollo says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    A fine act of mercy from our President. How unlike Clinton and Obama, indeed–he shames Hillary deeply, and rightly, through this action. The 12 months’ imprisonment (and much more) should have been hers, not this young American’s.

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      I wonder if this might be a lead-up to what’s supposed to be the release of an incendiary Hillary video – supposedly involving the tarmac meeting?

      • Mark says:
        March 10, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        I was thinking something similar. President Trump referred to this incident with the submarine frequently during the election campaign. It would be poetic justice to grant this pardon right before the hammer is dropped on the Clintons.

  4. joninmd22 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    What I’d like to read is Hillary’s sentencing. If there’s a just God it’ll read hanged by the neck until dead

  5. Alleycats says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Well done, Mr. President.

  6. yy4u says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Who in the FBI persecuted this man? Why wasn’t it handled by the military? Who was the DOJ prosecutor who persecuted this man? I want to know. If the name “Strzok” comes up, I’ll pull out my hair. Why? Why would the FBI focus on a submariner? Think about it. The FBI gets tips on a school shooter and does nothing. The FBI gets tips on the Boston bombers and does nothing. A secretary of state exposes state secrets in Russian, Chinese, Korean hackers and the FBI absolves her because she didn’t “intend” to have a server in her basement, didn’t “intend” to send state secrets over an insecure network. Yet this young man “intended” the Russians, Chinese, Koreans to intercept a selfie photo? He said earlier there are two sets of laws in this country, one for the politically connected, the other for people like him. Unfortunately, he’s right.

    • trialbytruth says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Good question why wouldn’t,t this be handled by the military. By chance did they and the state.decided it wasn’t enough. Time to dig.

      • trialbytruth says:
        March 10, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        https://www.politico.com/story/2016/05/kristian-saucier

        Politico makes a guess , from the article above

        “Since Saucier is still in the Navy, it’s unclear why he was charged in federal civilian court rather than sent to a court-martial. One possibility is that investigators may have considered charging others in civilian life with conspiring with the Navy sailor, but that has not happened.”

        His hearty endorsement of trump leads be to beleive it may have been political, someone needs to ask the prosecutor. Similar cases were punished militarily with pay dock and loss of rank

    • mimbler says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      I had the same thoughts.

      Just one more reason to disband the entire FBI. They are persecuting us not protecting us.

  7. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Thanks for you service Kristian and God Bless. May your days ahead be blessed for you and your family.

  8. FL_GUY says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    BJ Clinton pardoned terrorists and white collar criminals for payola, e.g. Marc Rich, PR murderers. Obama pardoned terrorists, gang bangers, drug dealers and the few illegal aliens caught under his watch. None of them deserved a pardon.

    President Trump is only pardoning people who deserve to be pardoned and he’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do, not for some financial or political agenda.

  9. Anonymous says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Don’t approve of any leakage of information regarding submarines. Done my time under the pond. That said, the year in the brig sounds way over the top for a punishment.

    • keeler says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Trump’s pardon clears his felony status, which will allow him to pursue work. From interviews he and his wife have given, the felon status was proving to be a difficult obstacle to finding any type of work.

      Time served plus an expunged record sounds like common sense justice to me.

  10. ralph-kramden says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I’m a vet (Army) and this, honestly, ‘youthful indiscretion’ story always fascinated me. The guy admitted to his error and, rightly, was quite vocal about how the Clinton Crime Syndicate continues on with COMPLETE impunity while he was crucified, etc. Was he also stripped of rank and DIS-honorably discharged? Will his privileges (for the purposes of the VA, benefits, etc) be restored if in fact they were revoked? DJT did a grand thing with this – this guy had absolutely NO sinister intentions whatsoever.

    • crazypeoplemusic says:
      March 10, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      He has to pursue correcting his discharge separately, he was given a ‘less than honorable’ (or whatever it is called) discharge. Terrible.

  11. TwoLaine says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    I am so happy for this young man and his family. I remember seeing his mother pleading on the tubes so many times. I understand the issue, but it seems almost like a charge that NOKO would have handed down for stealing a poster (Otto Warmbier).

    • Red Frog says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      I am very torn. On one hand if anyone deserves a pardon it’s this guy. At least he took the punishment and didn’t trash the president like a ‘sunglasses thief’. On the other hand… I know, I know, this is going to sound like “concern trolling”… I hope this isn’t a signal to Cankles that the e-mail scandal won’t be reopened.

      I guess I’m just going to have to let Trump be Trump and not worry about it.

      I’m happy for the guy.

      • TwoLaine says:
        March 10, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        To be fair, it was sunglass thiefs father who trashed the President. His son said the right thing, at least publicly.

        As to Cankles, I think that ship sailed when President TRUMP found out about her Russian collusian plan to take him down. ANY ounce of sympathy he might have had is D E A D. As it should be.

        • Red Frog says:
          March 10, 2018 at 5:25 pm

          Recent reporting *cough cough* claims President Trump is/was trying to make a deal with Mueller to end the fiasco. If there was any such negotiation, Trump would never make the first move. But if offered an end to the Muh Russia investigation in return for Hillary’s freedom, I don’t think you could pass it up. Of course, then this pardon makes a whole lotta sense.

          It also means there is a bigger fish than Hillary.

      • mimbler says:
        March 10, 2018 at 5:19 pm

        I’m a worrier, and I don’t think this case has the slightest connection with whether clinton’s case will be re-opened.

        OTOH, I don’t think it will be for a number of other reasons. It certainly should be.

  12. NYGuy54 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    He was my son’s age when he did this. My son is a bright young man but sometimes he does stupid things that I have to get him out of. So glad Kristian does not have to suffer any longer. Pres Trump is a mensch.

  13. mtkennedy21 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I winder if this is a preliminary to pursuing the Hillary secret server story?

  14. Janice says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    God Blessed us with President Donald Trump! I love him and will follow him anywhere. We really need to investigate this case it stinks.

  15. kjf says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    So he committed a crime, “accidentally” or not an ppl think he is a hero? Maybe it was handled wrong and maybe an Art 15 or courts marshal was the real legal solution but he still committed a felony. Maybe I am wrong, i dont know

  16. Summer says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President.

  17. GB Bari says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Trump appears to be the only bottom line-oriented, alpha male in the Administration when it comes to correcting long-existing injustices and enforcing existing but long-ignored laws. He is a “get ‘er done” kind of man whereas almost all the others appear to be career bureaucrats who only know how to deflect, obfuscate, and hide behind bureaucratic processes as excuses for moving at a glacial pace, milking tasks out to justifies their existence. Sickening and frustrating for those who are living under bad situations that scream for immediate relief.

    On one hand, successful prosecution obviously requires painstaking details in order to stand up in courts that are infested with left wing activist judges who blatantly seek any possible technicality to derail this Administration’s progress. ON the other hand, people in these overrun communities who feel their lives are truly being threatened while waiting for justice to be served should probably move a.s.a.p. to a safer part of the country. What is more difficult, moving or risking death or serious injury while waiting for relief that may never get there?

    • mimbler says:
      March 10, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      No amount of thoroughness will prevent a lefty judge from ruling incorrectly.

      And a conservative judge would also rightly dismiss on technicalities. The law is the law.

      There really isn’t any reason to make a case any differently for these people than is normally done.

      IMO.

      • Impossible says:
        March 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        Dura lex sed lex… but mercy Trumps justice when injustice abounds; judicial resources have not been applied fairly. The lesson here has been learned. Time to reel in the big fish, indeed the whales… hmmmmm…. who might that be…….?

  18. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    This young man should thank the President and avoid the media – no interviews, no television, nothing and then go about living his life. Don’t try to cash in on the President’s graciousness or get sucked in by the Lamestream Media..

    • LivingWithDogs says:
      March 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      I disagree. He is an example of how laws are unfairly used to punish “the little guy” while the politically connected and their families go unpunished for committing much greater crimes. There are people all over this country who can relate to this story in some way. Plus, what is wrong with someone who loves this country getting on the TV and praising PDJT? The MSM loves to trash POTUS. This young man is thanking him, taking responsibility for his crime (unlike most Dems), and shining a light on our corrupt legal system which laughs at the concept of “Equal Protection Under the Law”.

  19. fobdangerclose says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Border Patrol Officers Ramos and Copehean

    Sould have full pardons and re hired and pay

    Jonny Sutton under orders from Pres Bush over charged them and bent the rules to get convictions.

    Atty Gen John Ashcroft went into law practice with Sutton and John Ratcliff ( Eastern Dist U S Atty at the time)who is now a U S Congressman

    Put pressure on White House staff to get this in front of Pres Trup

  20. Blaze says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Hopefully he pardons Dwight and Steve Hammond. They are the father and son team that set a back-fire to save their winter grazing land and property which resulted in accidentally burning 110 acres of BLM land, They got 5 yrs plus a $400,000 fine. They still have 3 yrs to go.

  21. waltherppk says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:41 pm

  22. Impossible says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    The lay soldier chastised for a small infraction, while the corrupt leaders skate on a plethora of abuse. How glorious it is to have a president who detests hypocrisy and has the power to act upon it. Here is injustice rectified; if you’ve read Melville’s Billy Budd you know what occurred here. Thank you President Trump. Each of your actions brings comfort to the honest and a sense of terror to the corrupt.

  23. Streak 264 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Now, let’s hope Hillary doesn’t use the Hillary defense.

  24. Scout says:
    March 10, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Yeah, but he did his year in jail for something the Chinese wouldn’t buy for the price of takeaway sweet and sour pork.
    An interesting comparison is with the security crimes of the well connected in the USA.
    Dress us up and call us modern but the application of the law is often just feudal privilege, the UniParty establishment liks it that way.

