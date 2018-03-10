Kristian Saucier Talks To Media After Receiving President Trump Pardon…

Kristian Saucier was a former Navy submariner who was arrested (age 22) for taking a photograph of his work station while on duty. He was prosecuted for the photograph as distribution of classified information. Mr. Saucier spent a year in prison for his photograph. Yesterday President Trump pardoned Mr. Saucier.
Advertisements
Love it!
LikeLiked by 26 people
I was very pleased to read this today!
LikeLiked by 12 people
How UNLIKE Bill Clinton pardons (CORRUPTION) and Obama pardons (RADICALS).
LikeLiked by 20 people
And Obama also pardoned drug gang bangers.
LikeLiked by 16 people
This is PURELY intentional. In the OBAMA-HOLDER revolutionary plan, which sought to emulate what was learned by Lenin and passed on to Grandpa Stalin, CRIMINALS provide great power to a Bolshevik revolution. They are a FORCE MULTIPLIER for amoral revolutionaries. The creators of BLM were counting on CRIMINALS to back them up, combined with a CULTURE OF STAND-DOWN in the police, and an SJW cheering section.
The HORRORS perpetrated on a defenseless population by CRIMINAL-BACKED REVOLUTIONARIES during the Russian revolution need to be remembered. The poster-child for that – the image of priests tied to iron fences and burned alive outside their churches. THAT is Marxist-Leninist reality.
NEVER LET THEM TAKE THE GUNS.
NEVER. EVER. LET THEM TAKE THE GUNS.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Amen on that Wolfmoon. …
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^ THIS! ^^^
LikeLiked by 5 people
….from my cold, dead hands.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The first flag of the Republic of Texas. Notice the lone star. Love it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You want your canon back? “Come and take it”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Woolfie, Molon Labe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are SO right. What a great post about the history of the use of criminals in Communist revolution planning.
Regarding guns, I posted something from Zero Hedge a few days ago where Seattle police are now confiscating weapons from people they feel are dangerous, but without any due process. They gave an example of a guy with a Concealed Carry Permit who had his pistol holstered on his hip, but you could apparently see it (not openly carried, but you know how it is if your jacket moves or something) and GASP! his condo neighbor was “uncomfortable” that the man was armed (remember, Seattle) and he was seen staring through the window of a retail store…
Then there is this from the Land of Lincoln. It isn’t law yet, but working its way through the system and I am sure it will pass. No one can own a gun per this law if they aren’t 21 and it allows for confiscation of guns from people who purchased them legally but are under 21.
All I can say is I hope these people sue the living daylights out of Seattle and Illinois.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/gun_confiscation_begins_in_illinois.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Open carry in Texas, come on down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^that comment! President Trump’s compassion for the common people of this country is evident in his every action. Thank you, Lord!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If anything, this is an understatement.
I have $$ that this sailor was outspoken conservative and was targeted by Obama people. As he says.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I think the same as you do, for God and country. He almost said so. He put everything in perspective in a few sentences. We all understood his message. He was another victim of Obama and his minions.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So…. PDJT might pardon Hillary if she first serves 33,000 years ?
(Nah, the hag is a real traitor and needs to hang)
LikeLiked by 3 people
She and Bubba can be the first interstellar explorers. Send them off to check out, say, Andromeda, and see if the can handle the “strain” of such a long mission… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 MILLION Light Years. Assuming you can put them on a rocket that’ll go that fast, haha.
LikeLike
I’m for intrastellar–right into the sun, no chances for a rescue or other unforeseen glitch. God’s will, through gravity will even speed them efficiently to their first fiery destination, on their way to an even hotter one.
LikeLike
Oops. They (the Klintoons)…
LikeLike
They can fly there riding her broom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give her one year – that would be a death sentence anyway
LikeLike
Lt Colonel Terry Lakin still rightly deserves a pardon too President Trump. Now!! These wrongs have gone on too long.
LikeLike
Yes, Terry Lakin does, but I wonder if Trump even knows what happened to him. I hope his case has been brought before the White House and I hope he not only gets a pardon, but full reinstatement of his military rank and pension and any other losses he incurred.
As for Hillary, chances are miniscule she’d ever end up convicted. They will throw underlings to the wolves, but very unlikely they’d go after a former First Lady.
LikeLike
Now, give the man an honorable discharge and his benefits.
This was Obola at his worst.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here’s the gofundme link for anyone so inclined to pitch in a bit to help this young man and his family.
https://www.gofundme.com/kristian-saucier-navy-vet
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fine act of mercy from our President. How unlike Clinton and Obama, indeed–he shames Hillary deeply, and rightly, through this action. The 12 months’ imprisonment (and much more) should have been hers, not this young American’s.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if this might be a lead-up to what’s supposed to be the release of an incendiary Hillary video – supposedly involving the tarmac meeting?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking something similar. President Trump referred to this incident with the submarine frequently during the election campaign. It would be poetic justice to grant this pardon right before the hammer is dropped on the Clintons.
LikeLike
What I’d like to read is Hillary’s sentencing. If there’s a just God it’ll read hanged by the neck until dead
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Who in the FBI persecuted this man? Why wasn’t it handled by the military? Who was the DOJ prosecutor who persecuted this man? I want to know. If the name “Strzok” comes up, I’ll pull out my hair. Why? Why would the FBI focus on a submariner? Think about it. The FBI gets tips on a school shooter and does nothing. The FBI gets tips on the Boston bombers and does nothing. A secretary of state exposes state secrets in Russian, Chinese, Korean hackers and the FBI absolves her because she didn’t “intend” to have a server in her basement, didn’t “intend” to send state secrets over an insecure network. Yet this young man “intended” the Russians, Chinese, Koreans to intercept a selfie photo? He said earlier there are two sets of laws in this country, one for the politically connected, the other for people like him. Unfortunately, he’s right.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good question why wouldn’t,t this be handled by the military. By chance did they and the state.decided it wasn’t enough. Time to dig.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/05/kristian-saucier
Politico makes a guess , from the article above
“Since Saucier is still in the Navy, it’s unclear why he was charged in federal civilian court rather than sent to a court-martial. One possibility is that investigators may have considered charging others in civilian life with conspiring with the Navy sailor, but that has not happened.”
His hearty endorsement of trump leads be to beleive it may have been political, someone needs to ask the prosecutor. Similar cases were punished militarily with pay dock and loss of rank
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had the same thoughts.
Just one more reason to disband the entire FBI. They are persecuting us not protecting us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for you service Kristian and God Bless. May your days ahead be blessed for you and your family.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a level headed, articulate, intelligent young man. He gets a year in jail and BLM punks are praised. The world is indeed upside down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BJ Clinton pardoned terrorists and white collar criminals for payola, e.g. Marc Rich, PR murderers. Obama pardoned terrorists, gang bangers, drug dealers and the few illegal aliens caught under his watch. None of them deserved a pardon.
President Trump is only pardoning people who deserve to be pardoned and he’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do, not for some financial or political agenda.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Don’t approve of any leakage of information regarding submarines. Done my time under the pond. That said, the year in the brig sounds way over the top for a punishment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump’s pardon clears his felony status, which will allow him to pursue work. From interviews he and his wife have given, the felon status was proving to be a difficult obstacle to finding any type of work.
Time served plus an expunged record sounds like common sense justice to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a vet (Army) and this, honestly, ‘youthful indiscretion’ story always fascinated me. The guy admitted to his error and, rightly, was quite vocal about how the Clinton Crime Syndicate continues on with COMPLETE impunity while he was crucified, etc. Was he also stripped of rank and DIS-honorably discharged? Will his privileges (for the purposes of the VA, benefits, etc) be restored if in fact they were revoked? DJT did a grand thing with this – this guy had absolutely NO sinister intentions whatsoever.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He has to pursue correcting his discharge separately, he was given a ‘less than honorable’ (or whatever it is called) discharge. Terrible.
LikeLike
I am so happy for this young man and his family. I remember seeing his mother pleading on the tubes so many times. I understand the issue, but it seems almost like a charge that NOKO would have handed down for stealing a poster (Otto Warmbier).
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am very torn. On one hand if anyone deserves a pardon it’s this guy. At least he took the punishment and didn’t trash the president like a ‘sunglasses thief’. On the other hand… I know, I know, this is going to sound like “concern trolling”… I hope this isn’t a signal to Cankles that the e-mail scandal won’t be reopened.
I guess I’m just going to have to let Trump be Trump and not worry about it.
I’m happy for the guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be fair, it was sunglass thiefs father who trashed the President. His son said the right thing, at least publicly.
As to Cankles, I think that ship sailed when President TRUMP found out about her Russian collusian plan to take him down. ANY ounce of sympathy he might have had is D E A D. As it should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recent reporting *cough cough* claims President Trump is/was trying to make a deal with Mueller to end the fiasco. If there was any such negotiation, Trump would never make the first move. But if offered an end to the Muh Russia investigation in return for Hillary’s freedom, I don’t think you could pass it up. Of course, then this pardon makes a whole lotta sense.
It also means there is a bigger fish than Hillary.
LikeLike
He’d be an idiot to do that. That -would- be obstruction of justice.
And I don’t think he’s an idiot.
LikeLike
If there is no crime there can be no obstruction.
LikeLike
I’m a worrier, and I don’t think this case has the slightest connection with whether clinton’s case will be re-opened.
OTOH, I don’t think it will be for a number of other reasons. It certainly should be.
LikeLike
He was my son’s age when he did this. My son is a bright young man but sometimes he does stupid things that I have to get him out of. So glad Kristian does not have to suffer any longer. Pres Trump is a mensch.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And not to make light of it, but his memento photographs were rated “confidential”. This is the absolute lowest classification (FOUO for official use only is lower but not technically classified).
Hillary had TS on her server.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When going through a Navy instructor course I had to give a practice presentation. I did it on various types of missiles used by ships. My sources were some books I had in my personal library that I had bought from book stores.
I was advised that my presentation contained classified information when I was done. Classification is overly abused.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely. I served in military intelligence for my 3 years in the army. Much of the “confidential” information I saw was available in the newspaper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The man’s brain doesn’t become fully functional until the age of 26-27. I think mine got there when I was around 30.
LikeLiked by 4 people
working on it…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, that explains so much. Had that knowledge only been available when I was a young woman my life might look very different now.
LikeLike
I’m 76, still waiting…
LikeLike
I winder if this is a preliminary to pursuing the Hillary secret server story?
LikeLiked by 4 people
God Blessed us with President Donald Trump! I love him and will follow him anywhere. We really need to investigate this case it stinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So he committed a crime, “accidentally” or not an ppl think he is a hero? Maybe it was handled wrong and maybe an Art 15 or courts marshal was the real legal solution but he still committed a felony. Maybe I am wrong, i dont know
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I would find it impossible to find another person convicted of a felony for a single case of inadvertently releasing Confidential (not secret) information.
Selective prosecution is the tool of communist regimes, and that is what this was.
IMHO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Further, he didn’t actually release it – his phone was confiscated before he passed the photos on to his family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, I had forgotten or never known the details.
LikeLike
If an officer had done this it would have been buried.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, so true! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How he has handled his conviction makes him pretty noble it seems. He was guilty of taking photos of “confidential” areas and took his punishment with grace, knowing his crime paled in comparison to others on the left who have been praised for their behavior.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This. He did wrong, but the punishment was way over the top. He should had had a severe reprimand and drop a rank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump appears to be the only bottom line-oriented, alpha male in the Administration when it comes to correcting long-existing injustices and enforcing existing but long-ignored laws. He is a “get ‘er done” kind of man whereas almost all the others appear to be career bureaucrats who only know how to deflect, obfuscate, and hide behind bureaucratic processes as excuses for moving at a glacial pace, milking tasks out to justifies their existence. Sickening and frustrating for those who are living under bad situations that scream for immediate relief.
On one hand, successful prosecution obviously requires painstaking details in order to stand up in courts that are infested with left wing activist judges who blatantly seek any possible technicality to derail this Administration’s progress. ON the other hand, people in these overrun communities who feel their lives are truly being threatened while waiting for justice to be served should probably move a.s.a.p. to a safer part of the country. What is more difficult, moving or risking death or serious injury while waiting for relief that may never get there?
LikeLike
No amount of thoroughness will prevent a lefty judge from ruling incorrectly.
And a conservative judge would also rightly dismiss on technicalities. The law is the law.
There really isn’t any reason to make a case any differently for these people than is normally done.
IMO.
LikeLike
Dura lex sed lex… but mercy Trumps justice when injustice abounds; judicial resources have not been applied fairly. The lesson here has been learned. Time to reel in the big fish, indeed the whales… hmmmmm…. who might that be…….?
LikeLike
This young man should thank the President and avoid the media – no interviews, no television, nothing and then go about living his life. Don’t try to cash in on the President’s graciousness or get sucked in by the Lamestream Media..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. He is an example of how laws are unfairly used to punish “the little guy” while the politically connected and their families go unpunished for committing much greater crimes. There are people all over this country who can relate to this story in some way. Plus, what is wrong with someone who loves this country getting on the TV and praising PDJT? The MSM loves to trash POTUS. This young man is thanking him, taking responsibility for his crime (unlike most Dems), and shining a light on our corrupt legal system which laughs at the concept of “Equal Protection Under the Law”.
LikeLike
Border Patrol Officers Ramos and Copehean
Sould have full pardons and re hired and pay
Jonny Sutton under orders from Pres Bush over charged them and bent the rules to get convictions.
Atty Gen John Ashcroft went into law practice with Sutton and John Ratcliff ( Eastern Dist U S Atty at the time)who is now a U S Congressman
Put pressure on White House staff to get this in front of Pres Trup
LikeLike
Trump
LikeLike
Hopefully he pardons Dwight and Steve Hammond. They are the father and son team that set a back-fire to save their winter grazing land and property which resulted in accidentally burning 110 acres of BLM land, They got 5 yrs plus a $400,000 fine. They still have 3 yrs to go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And prosecute the shooters who murdered Lavoy Finicum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The lay soldier chastised for a small infraction, while the corrupt leaders skate on a plethora of abuse. How glorious it is to have a president who detests hypocrisy and has the power to act upon it. Here is injustice rectified; if you’ve read Melville’s Billy Budd you know what occurred here. Thank you President Trump. Each of your actions brings comfort to the honest and a sense of terror to the corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, let’s hope Hillary doesn’t use the Hillary defense.
LikeLike
Yeah, but he did his year in jail for something the Chinese wouldn’t buy for the price of takeaway sweet and sour pork.
An interesting comparison is with the security crimes of the well connected in the USA.
Dress us up and call us modern but the application of the law is often just feudal privilege, the UniParty establishment liks it that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person