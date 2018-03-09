Sketchy Business – Chairman Nunes Reveals Fusion GPS Connection to Obama White House…

Well this latest twist is sketchy as hell.  In December last year we learned about Nellie Ohr working for Fusion GPS and channeling Clinton/Steele ‘dossier’ information to her husband Bruce Ohr who worked in the DOJ National Security Division.

Today Fox News is revealing that Fusion-GPS #2 man-in-charge, Neil King Jr., was/is married to President Obama’s White House Policy Adviser, Shailagh Murray; who was also Joe Biden’s Deputy-Chief-of-Staff.

WASHINGTON – House Republicans are expanding their investigation of the Trump dossier, seeking answers from Obama administration officials including a former staffer for Vice President Joe Biden whose husband works for the firm behind the controversial document, Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News that Shailagh Murray, who was Biden’s former deputy chief of staff and communications director before serving as a senior adviser to President Obama, will be sent a questionnaire Friday.

The questionnaire, from Republican Chairman Devin Nunes of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, will ask when Murray became aware that the dossier – commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS – was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign.(more)

It’s becoming more and more transparently obvious that Fusion-GPS was one of the contractors with access to the FBI and NSA database; and when Admiral Rogers shut down that access (April 2018), Fusion-GPS needed a workaround to access the system through the Dept. of Justice National Security Division (DOJ-NSD), via Bruce Ohr.

Here’s the full three-part video series: Why – How – Who?

“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:

.

“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:

.

“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:

.

  2. tazz2293 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Why we haven’t stormed the castle and burned the place to the ground yet I do not know.

    What an incestuous, slimy, foul, odious, dank, dark place the swamp is.

    It is a wonder we survived as a people and nation to get to this poing with President Trump leading our nation back from the brink.

    Much work still ahead of us. Much to be done. It’s gonna be hard work folks

  3. Clara says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    What I still don’t understand is why Nunes is not focusing on — and in fact does not even seem to be aware of — the first part of the conspiracy: the FBI-santioned access by private contractors, including Fusion GPS, to the 702 queries. That seems to me to be an even bigger part of the story than lying to the FISA court.

  4. MM says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    One of the people who post on this blog mentioned this several months back..

  5. kallibella says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    But seriously this whole thing has more tentacless than an octopus. This conspiracy spread everywhere. Biden also knew, I’m guessing.

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Of course he did. He was in the Rice memo as part of the group that met with her on January 5th

    • Le Borgne says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      And just today I saw an article asserting that Biden’s going to run in 2020. Good luck with that Uncle Joe. If the leftists in your party don’t eat your first, your gal Shailagh (what, did mom and dad buy a Scrabble set during gestation?) will be the end of your hopes.

  6. magacombover says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I believe wolfmoon1776 brought up the King/Murray connection a few weeks ago,

  7. Scout says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    The crime isn’t some Trump hating Democrat paying for a position paper on Trump. You can buy whatever theories you like from consultants who can write whatever opinions and rumours they choose. Neither Steele nor those who gave him the commission have committed any crime by doing that.The crime is the FBI’s and DoJ who presented this politically motivated pretence to a Court knowing it was not factual and / or was unverified.
    There’s your problem.

    • coeurdaleneman says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      There also is a conspiracy behind that activity.

      This is larger than FBI and DOJ.

    • tvollrath66 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Worse than that. They were spying on everyone in the campaign and his family without reason, then are trying to cover it up with the dossier mess. It is still being covered up using Mueller…

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        March 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        Bozo and his clowns were spying on Congress too. Spying on everyone they felt like. I think this is what initially got congressional Republicans involved. I remember Paul and Cruz talking about being spied on before Inauguration Day. I bet there were some Dims that didn’t like being spied upon which is why they voted to unleash the IG.

        • Le Borgne says:
          March 9, 2018 at 10:12 pm

          And he may still be spying. His oompa-loompas are still hanging around, he’s got access to all the money and levers of power he could ever want, and Auntie Maxine did reveal his database/data collection/data mining operation.

        • Scout says:
          March 9, 2018 at 10:19 pm

          That well may be, but commissioning collected rumour and concoctions from theatrical agents like Steele is not illegal. It’s use by a politicised DoJ is where the felonies mount up.

      • WSB says:
        March 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

        But these acts are just the coverups.

        The initial crimes are the Iranian deal and Uranium One, not to mention trafficking of all sorts and money laundering right out of the USA’s taxpayers’ purse strings and the Atate Department.

  8. SR says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I think Nune and PTrump are opening fisa abuse magic box slowly with new surprises. I think OIG report will be delayed aound mid term. PTrump knows mid term is make and break for MAGA.

  9. wheatietoo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Fusion GPS is a direct link to the Media Operatives, who work to cover up the Ozero crimes.

    I think there are also ties to the covert group known as CrowdStrike.
    CS is a very spooky outfit.

    Thank God for Devin Nunes.
    I am so grateful to him for shining a high beam on these dark & dirty players.

  10. Powered by Trump says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    “Admiral Rogers shut down that access (April 2018)”

    I think should be April 2016.

  11. blind no longer says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Apparently Fusion GPS has employees and spouses of employees in every branch of government worldwide. Must be quite the CIA operation. This is like uncovering an ant bed under a rock, they’re just everywhere!

  12. Rick says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Well, well, well…..another traitor inside the Usurper’s Admin….surfaces!

    There is too much coming out for us to believe that AG Sessions is just ignoring all of this. Someone said the “dumb” act was being played to protect the AG’s life and threat to family members!

    I’m starting to believe as much. I think that the revelation from Sessions of an outside DC counsel has been onboard for quite possibly a long time. Perhaps since 9/16, when Weiner’s laptop was retrieved. I have read that inside LEO’s from NYPD know that the noose is tightening on all that is Obama & Clinton. Perhaps, hundreds or even thousands will be indicted as time moves forward.

    For now, I will go on the premise that a “ticking bomb” on the Dems & the complicit media has been set. Soon enough, BOOM!

    • Rick says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Of course, this whole scheme was implemented to force a soft coup on the incoming Administration. An election that the corrupt did not see being a loss. Desperate times requires desperate measures. This attack on the Republic will make Watergate look like a slow drip compared to the damn that is about to break!

    • blind no longer says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      If everybody goes down from Obama’s administration that has dirt on them, there won’t be anybody left!

    • amber says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      It’s not an act. Sessions still wants the IG to investigate instead of a Special Counsel. He was on Tucker tonight repeating the ” IG has a staff 500 employees” line which has obviously been fed to him. Sessions is protecting his pal Rosey…

  13. kittytrump84 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Wait – What is Joe Biden doing with Caitlyn Jenner?

  14. covfefe999 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    This is all so sickening! Did she have top secret clearance? Might she had made queries on behalf of her husband?

  15. MM says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    I want everyone working for Fusion GPS in prison and Broke…..

  16. keeler says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    He’s also a WSJ reporter:

    “Mr. King has worked for 15 years in the Journal’s Washington bureau, where he has covered beats ranging from terrorism and foreign policy to trade and the international oil industry. He served as national political reporter from 2010 until early 2014, when he took over as editor of the Journal’s economics coverage.

    Mr. King first joined Dow Jones in January 1995 as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal Europe, based in Prague. In November of that year, he moved to Brussels as chief correspondent of the European Journal’s Central European Economic Review. In 1996, he became the European Journal’s chief diplomatic and security correspondent.

    Prior to joining Dow Jones, Mr. King was a staff reporter for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune in 1990 and moved to Prague in 1992 as a freelance correspondent. He did freelance reporting for the European Journal from Prague from1993 to 1994.

    Born in Colorado, Mr. King earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Columbia University in New York and a master’s degree from the Medill Graduate School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.”

    https://www.wsj.com/news/author/1395

    Murrary reported for the WP:

    “Who wouldn’t want to be compared to Clooney? The pairing is WSJ politics scribe Neil King, who formerly covered oil, OPEC and international energy issues, and George Clooney. Born and raised in Boulder, Colo., King is married to VP Biden‘s Communications Officer Shailagh Murray, formerly a political reporter at WaPo. He has worked out of the Washington bureau since 1999.”

    http://www.adweek.com/digital/separated-at-birth-wsjs-neil-king/

    His Twitter: https://twitter.com/@NKingofDC

    ——

    More interconnections between the corporate media, Fusion GPS, and the Obama White House…

    • keeler says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      King’s last byline for the WSJ was November 28, 2016. Apparently he left the paper less than three weeks after Trump’s victory and joined Fusion at some point later.

      “Neil King The Wall Street Journal Fusion GPS (non-journalism)”

      https://www.cjr.org/special_report/who_works_where_election_journalists_trump_jobs.php

    • keeler says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      Simpson, Fritsch, and King were buddies at least as far back as 2011:

      “Simpson and Fritsch left the WSJ in 2011 to launch Fusion. Perez jumped from the paper to CNN in 2013. Another longtime Journal reporter, Neil King, left the paper to join Fusion in December 2016.

      Photos posted to Facebook underscore the personal closeness between Perez and the Fusion GPS operatives. One photo posted by Perez shows King, who left the Journal for Fusion in December 2016, and another man posing for a picture at The Bullpen, an outdoor bar right outside of the Washington Nationals’ stadium.

      The Bullpen is a popular fan destination before baseball games. King is shown wearing a shirt with the Nationals name and logo across the front. The photo was posted in ****August 2016****, four months before King joined Fusion GPS.

      Another photo, from ****September 2015****, shows Perez, King and Fusion co-founder Peter Fritsch.

      ****In 2011****, the same year that Fritsch co-founded Fusion, Perez posted two photos on Facebook from an apparent fishing trip with Fritsch. The photos show the Wall Street Journal alum holding a fishing rod and standing ankle-deep in a lake.

      http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/28/cnns-undisclosed-ties-to-fusion-gps/

  17. Jay Wizz says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I’ve been yelling about this connection for months. It is just as important as the Ohr connection.

  18. TX Guy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Will Mr. Magoo do anything about it though? I’ll believe it when I see it.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Mr. Magoo says: “I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation.”

  19. Curry Worsham says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Don’t you know they have just been waiting for that inevitable “knock on the door”?

  20. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    There’s a reason they’re called ‘crime families.’

  21. Harlan says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Ummm…not sure, but I don’t think we’re allowed to talk about this because…Democrats!

  22. covfefe999 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I wouldn’t suppose that she got a HAM license too, did she? Where is that database …

  23. ATheoK says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Sundance:
    Excellent news! That is, Nunes is wise to this wrinkled DOJ/FBI/Obama corruption ring.
    And I hope you’re healing well!

    Anyway:

    “Admiral Rogers shut down that access (April 2018),”

    Should that read (April 2016)?

  24. WSB says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    “Murray worked for The Wall Street Journal from 1999 to 2005.[2] She then became Capitol Hill correspondent for The Washington Post, covering the elections of 2006, 2008 and 2010.[2]

    She joined the Office of the Vice President in 2011 as Communications Director and was later promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff.[4]”

    In March 2015, she was named as the successor to Dan Pfeiffer as Senior Advisor to the President with a communications portfolio.[5]

    Unusal connection to the sketchy news organizations she worked for.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shailagh_Murray

  25. Suncc49 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Did any of these pricks working for Obama not come from or have been married to the Media… good lord.

  26. scott467 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    “Today Fox News is revealing that Fusion-GPS #2 man-in-charge, Neil King Jr., was/is married to President Obama’s White House Policy Adviser, Shailagh Murray; who was also Joe Biden’s Deputy-Chief-of-Staff.”

    ____________________

    Q says: “Follow the wives.”

    Why are there ANY ‘players’ in this treason-farce whose spousal connections are just now being discovered?

    Half of the top people in the MSM are married to or have siblings in Traitor 44’s coven administration.

    It’s right in front of us.

  27. Fromseatoshiningsea says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    They have to tie Soros in as a financier and therefore a co-conspirator, then indict him and set aside his protection from extradition.

  28. Chris Four says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    “Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska claims that Daniel Jones – a former FBI investigator, Feinstein staffer and now a Fusion GPS operative – told the Russian Oligarch’s lawyer in March, 2017 that Fusion GPS was funded by “a group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.”

    Dailycaller.com

  29. EV22 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    We Treepers are way ahead of the curve.

    On January 24, 2018, in part of a comment I wrote:

    It’s interesting, however, that there was another senior strategic communications aide in the Obama Whitehouse, Shailagh Murray. In 2015, Murray replaced Dan Pfeiffer “as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications.

    Murray’s husband, Neil King, an editor for the Wall Street Journal, was hired by Fusion GPS in December 2016.

    Would Murray have seen the PDB? With her husband at Fusion GPS, might she have passed anything on to him? Maybe another husband and wife team?

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/24/brilliant-strategery-doj-and-fbi-demand-access-to-nunes-memo-while-making-wrong-assumptions/comment-page-2/

  30. Chris Four says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Here is more:

    “The Russian double agent poisoned along with his daughter in Salisbury, England last weekend is linked to former British Spy Christopher Steele, reports The Telegraph. Col Sergei Skripal – who is currently in intensive care after he and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a suspected nerve agent – was recruited by MI6 while working at the British embassy in Estonia, according to Russian intelligence services.”

