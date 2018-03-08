President Trump’s Stunningly Effective North Korea Policy Leaves Professional Diplomatic Corps Gobsmacked…

The statement tonight by South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong is so jaw-dropping in significance it has left the professional diplomatic apparatus stunned.

A year of targeted and strategic geopolitical policy execution by President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resulted in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accepting denuclearization and requesting a meeting with President Trump to achieve terms therein.

Yeah, HO-LEE-CATS is an understatement. The possibility of a willingly denuclearized Korean peninsular is such an astounding policy victory; it is difficult to conceptualize. Here’s the statement from South Korea’s Chung Eui-yong:

“Good evening, today I had the privilege of briefing President Trump on my recent visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. I’d like to thank President Trump, the vice-president and his wonderful national security team, including my close friend General McMaster.”

“I thanked President Trump that his leadership, and his maximum pressure policy together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture. I expressed President Moon Jae-in’s personal gratitude for President Trump’s leadership.”

“I told President Trump that in our meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is committed to denuclearization. Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests; he understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.”

“President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

“The Republic of Korea along with the United States, Japan and our many partners around the world, remain fully and resolutely committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsular.”

“Along with President Trump we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution. The Republic of Korea, The United States and our partners stand together in insisting that we not repeat the mistakes of the past; and that the pressure will continue until North Korea matches it’s words with concrete actions. Thank You.” (link)

Korea Times – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed willingness to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for talks over denuclearization, South Korean officials visiting Washington said, Friday. In response, Trump said he would like to meet him by May, they said. National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, one of President Moon Jae-in’s envoys to Pyongyang who is now visiting Washington, said in a press briefing at the White House that he delivered such messages of Kim to Trump. Kim also said he was “committed to denuclearization” and would “refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests,” Chung said. (link)

“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”

When it comes to the use of economic leverage to create U.S. national security outcomes, well, we are learning at the knee of an economic master player. {Deep Dive}

