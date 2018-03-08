President Trump Signs Trade Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum – 3:30pm Livestream…

Posted on March 8, 2018 by

President Trump will sign a trade-section 232 proclamation today to elevate Steel and Aluminum manufacturing to be of national security status.  The overall trade initiative which stems from the 232 proclamation will be a 25% trade tariff on imported steel and a 10% trade tariff on imported aluminum.  POTUS Trump will control exemptions.

The trade announcement is anticipated at 3:30pm in the White House today.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to President Trump Signs Trade Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum – 3:30pm Livestream…

  1. tytanshammer says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    can you say…..leverage?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Folks this is what the previous 4 administrations created over the past 28 years! We are at war and thankfully our Lion and his Killers are leading the charge!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Question: Is this a “proclamation” that originated in Congress? Or is this on the order of an EO?

    Like

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      March 8, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      It is a Presidential Proclamation. Nothing to do with Congress.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rf121 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      I believe he is using the language in the existing trade bill that gives the President the authority to impose tarrifs due to a threat to National Security.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • rashomon says:
        March 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

        Nothing affects our national security more than the ability to manufacture our needs on our shores employing our people. MAGA!

        Like

        Reply
    • Elizabeth Carter says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Tariffs are something the President is in charge of establishing.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rud Istvam says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Lurking Lawyer here. Neither. It is technically ‘just’ the formal acceptance by the President of the findings and recommended remedies by Sec. Commerce (the Wilburine) pursuant to section 232 of 19 USC 1862 (1962 Trade Expansion Act). 232 provides that in the case of national security trade concerns, Sec Commerce in consultation with Sec Def has 270 days to investigate, conclude, and recommend possible protective actions. to the President, who can either accept or reject. Important to note Section 232 tariffs are immune from being disputed under WTO.
      A similar process and result was used in 1986 when Japan and Germany were dumping advanced metal cutting machine tools into the US. Those are used to build just about everything in the US military arsenal from guns to tanks to ships to fighter jets and ammunition. The net end result was the Germans and Japanese opened machine tool factories in the US, as well as US companies catching back up given a leveler playing field.

      Like

      Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    CNBC is also carrying this in case YouTube is acting up for you as it does for me.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?442308-1/president-trump-signs-steel-aluminum-tariffs-proclamation&live

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. bleep21k says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    3:35pm CNN – Greg Autry making an excellent argument for the proclamations of tariffs on steel and aluminum – that President Trump is looking far ahead, and forward, not just the next quarterly economic reports, just as the Chinese do when they consider economic policy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    It’s started. FNC has it , too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. NickTheDeplorable says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Well I guess this was not a bluff.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Cliff says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Sundance, have you seen this speech yet?

    Nick Freitas on the Virginia House Floor last week. He is running against Tim Kaine this year for U.S. Senate in Virginia. Keep an eye on this guy as he moves forward in these first initial months of the campaign! He will be a force to reckon with!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Bendix says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Look at him. A man in full.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    BETRAYED.

    Love it. Unafraid to start calling out the traitors. MORE coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Raffaella says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I am watching our President on TV.

    Has there ever been a leader so fearless and so great as this President? I don’t think so.

    Thank you MR. President.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Luke of the D says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    And with the stroke of a pen, American steel and aluminum live again! BOOM!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Noticed a lot of negative tweets on his POTUS, put up front of course, including one declaring there will be no reopening of American steel plants. Funny that…two plants announced they are reopening and bringing back 500 former workers.

      Like

      Reply
  13. joninmd22 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Wow. Wall Street heard delayed 15 days and leaving NAFTA and jumped up 40 points.

    The President is nailing this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. G3 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    “We just want fairness.” – President Trump 🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Raffaella says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Hahahana

    His father is still alive.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. joninmd22 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    There you go Union Worker’s. Are you paying attention to who’s making things happen for you?

    Just Remember Trump 2020

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      The union leaders will never support Trump or any other non uniparty swamp critter. Is there anything Trump can do w/a EO to abolish the damn unions? He should be able to abolish the fed. government unions. Call them a national security threat.

      Like

      Reply
  17. amwick says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Love the speeches… Love our President…!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I absolutely cried listening to those 3 men describe what life was like for their fathers and for their families! GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. sundance says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Joe says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Now who is going to pay for Chinese military bases in the South China Sea?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    AMERICAN STEEL will sail the seas and grace the skies….

    AMERICAN ALUMINUM will soar overhead….

    and CORRUPT CHINESE SABOTAGE METALS will FALL BACK UPON THEIR CORRUPT MAKERS in RIGHTEOUS KARMA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Daniel Leone says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Love trump!!! Man of the average guy/gal!!! we finally have someone in office not bought by countries and companies but someone who loves our country!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      This is the way government is supposed to work.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Just look at that picture.. multi billionaire New Yorker, friends and acquaintances the world over. A man who just happens to be the President of the U.S.A.

      Yet he is purrfectly at home, and at ease with this group of “ Average Joes”,and one Jane.

      These folks really do like him..

      Your President has your MSM and your Congress Critters tied in knots.

      I wonder how the Turtle would look standing next to the Red haired man, the one from the mill in Kentucky. A mill where his father worked for forty years. How would the Turtle or his BFF the Rat, explain their love for the TPP and NAFTA.

      God bless PDJT

      Like

      Reply
      • amwick says:
        March 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        Each of those working people did a magnificent job. No stumbling, clear and to the point.. They deserve a round of applause… *this is me clapping

        Like

        Reply
      • John Doe says:
        March 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm

        I’m still all shook up after watching this. They were talking about ‘my dad’ too. But, yes, I can’t even picture the Turtle being in a room with these unwashed. Our President? He loves them. He gets them. He, somehow, IS them.

        Like

        Reply
  24. KBR says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    This was great! Winning!

    Winning and grinning.😉

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. amwick says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    So, I caught history on tv.. real time… 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Summer says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I love when he invites workers and union guys into the WH and into the Oval Office. Obama was inviting commies, traitors and rappers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. joninmd22 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Finally time to bury the Smoot Hawley myth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Turranos says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    What a glorious day. This country is moving forward thanks to our fearless POTUS. God bless him, his family and our Republic!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. fleporeblog says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. kingfisher73 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    LOVE those steel workers!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. MK Wood says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    If you missed it.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Publius2016 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Wow! Deplorable too!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. 4sure says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    This is just the beginning. You don’t bring mfg. back unless there is fair trade. But, the CoC owned congress is not going to want fair trade. So, how many industries can Trump EO as a national security issue? That is probably what will have to happen. Will congress stop Trump from scrapping NAFTA? This is likely to get nasty but probably not before the midterms.

    https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/26/16505508/nafta-congress-block-trump-withdraw-trade-power
    From the link above:

    “It’s far from clear whether the administration or Congress really has a decisive edge. But many of the scholars I spoke to think that the answer, on balance, is that Congress could likely prevent Trump from destroying NAFTA.”

    Like

    Reply
  35. SeekerOfTruth says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    The president said Mexico and Canada will be exempt from the tariffs as long as a fair NAFTA deal can be reached.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. snailmailtrucker says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    35% on Mexico….. THE WALL !

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s