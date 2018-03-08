President Trump Signs Trade Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum – 3:30pm Livestream…

President Trump will sign a trade-section 232 proclamation today to elevate Steel and Aluminum manufacturing to be of national security status. The overall trade initiative which stems from the 232 proclamation will be a 25% trade tariff on imported steel and a 10% trade tariff on imported aluminum. POTUS Trump will control exemptions.

The trade announcement is anticipated at 3:30pm in the White House today.

WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link

