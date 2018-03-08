President Trump Signs Trade Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum – 3:30pm Livestream…

President Trump will sign a trade-section 232 proclamation today to elevate Steel and Aluminum manufacturing to be of national security status. The overall trade initiative which stems from the 232 proclamation will be a 25% trade tariff on imported steel and a 10% trade tariff on imported aluminum. POTUS Trump will control exemptions.
The trade announcement is anticipated at 3:30pm in the White House today.
can you say…..leverage?
rhymes with “Beverage”:
Not in a can. They are going to rise to the level of affordable only to the 1%, I heard.
On Aluminum cans you should expect a $0.007 increase in price per can (yes the zeros are placed correctly). So in a twelve pack, you should expect an increase in price by $0.08 to $0.09. I am sure people can afford to pay an extra dime or less on their beer.
Folks this is what the previous 4 administrations created over the past 28 years! We are at war and thankfully our Lion and his Killers are leading the charge!
We can absolutely beat them because they are not creative!
Well, I’m pretty sure that the Chinese can do whatever they set their minds too, once we stop giving them the store.
China may have to toss the “other people’s money” government. BOO HOO. 😉
Hope Canada ditches Prince Rainbow Socks before Xi makes him China’s permanent chump, providing the ChiComs that “other people’s money”.
Communism has beaten all forms of creativity out of the Chinese, hence why intellectual property theft is government policy. Until the Chinese adopt freedom in their lives, they will always need to steal inventions.
They build islands
It is very difficult to be creative when most of your time is spent trying to be certain that you don’t get killed or imprisoned for having an original thought. You might find yourself in prison as a possible, future criminal.
I love Charles Payne. He gets it!!!
china can never leapfrog us because when all you do is steal then you are limited by what the other guy you steal from creates
Question: Is this a “proclamation” that originated in Congress? Or is this on the order of an EO?
It is a Presidential Proclamation. Nothing to do with Congress.
THAT’s for sure.
I believe he is using the language in the existing trade bill that gives the President the authority to impose tarrifs due to a threat to National Security.
Nothing affects our national security more than the ability to manufacture our needs on our shores employing our people. MAGA!
Tariffs are something the President is in charge of establishing.
Lurking Lawyer here. Neither. It is technically ‘just’ the formal acceptance by the President of the findings and recommended remedies by Sec. Commerce (the Wilburine) pursuant to section 232 of 19 USC 1862 (1962 Trade Expansion Act). 232 provides that in the case of national security trade concerns, Sec Commerce in consultation with Sec Def has 270 days to investigate, conclude, and recommend possible protective actions. to the President, who can either accept or reject. Important to note Section 232 tariffs are immune from being disputed under WTO.
A similar process and result was used in 1986 when Japan and Germany were dumping advanced metal cutting machine tools into the US. Those are used to build just about everything in the US military arsenal from guns to tanks to ships to fighter jets and ammunition. The net end result was the Germans and Japanese opened machine tool factories in the US, as well as US companies catching back up given a leveler playing field.
CNBC is also carrying this in case YouTube is acting up for you as it does for me.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?442308-1/president-trump-signs-steel-aluminum-tariffs-proclamation&live
Watching on CNN now’
I meant to type CSPAN – Hah!
3:35pm CNN – Greg Autry making an excellent argument for the proclamations of tariffs on steel and aluminum – that President Trump is looking far ahead, and forward, not just the next quarterly economic reports, just as the Chinese do when they consider economic policy.
Forcing “short-term interest” on adversaries is one of China’s top attack methodologies.
It’s started. FNC has it , too.
Well I guess this was not a bluff.
Sundance, have you seen this speech yet?
Nick Freitas on the Virginia House Floor last week. He is running against Tim Kaine this year for U.S. Senate in Virginia. Keep an eye on this guy as he moves forward in these first initial months of the campaign! He will be a force to reckon with!
Already been posted on the correct thread.
He’s not running against Tim Kaine, yet. He has to go through the primary process. There are two other folks that are just a fierce running, too. Primary in June.
Look at him. A man in full.
BETRAYED.
Love it. Unafraid to start calling out the traitors. MORE coming.
I am watching our President on TV.
Has there ever been a leader so fearless and so great as this President? I don’t think so.
Thank you MR. President.
And with the stroke of a pen, American steel and aluminum live again! BOOM!
Noticed a lot of negative tweets on his POTUS, put up front of course, including one declaring there will be no reopening of American steel plants. Funny that…two plants announced they are reopening and bringing back 500 former workers.
Wow. Wall Street heard delayed 15 days and leaving NAFTA and jumped up 40 points.
The President is nailing this.
Fox had the dow on in the lower right corner… The market took a little swim down,,, then leaped up… I guess those financial types are happy for the moment…
Smart people will figure out they’ll pass the small increase on and that if a nation wants to export to us that it will be on an even basis.
I think SD explained on twitter that if there is more stuff produced then the price may go down, even if there is a slight increase in material. Or something like that. maybe.
Economies of scale.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economies_of_scale
“We just want fairness.” – President Trump 🇺🇸
Hahahana
His father is still alive.
There you go Union Worker’s. Are you paying attention to who’s making things happen for you?
Just Remember Trump 2020
The union leaders will never support Trump or any other non uniparty swamp critter. Is there anything Trump can do w/a EO to abolish the damn unions? He should be able to abolish the fed. government unions. Call them a national security threat.
Love the speeches… Love our President…!!!!
AMEN!!!
I absolutely cried listening to those 3 men describe what life was like for their fathers and for their families! GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT!
Great mind.
Big heart.
Strong soul.
2..It was such a lovely little ceremony..
Now who is going to pay for Chinese military bases in the South China Sea?
AMERICAN STEEL will sail the seas and grace the skies….
AMERICAN ALUMINUM will soar overhead….
and CORRUPT CHINESE SABOTAGE METALS will FALL BACK UPON THEIR CORRUPT MAKERS in RIGHTEOUS KARMA.
Love trump!!! Man of the average guy/gal!!! we finally have someone in office not bought by countries and companies but someone who loves our country!!!
This is the way government is supposed to work.
Just look at that picture.. multi billionaire New Yorker, friends and acquaintances the world over. A man who just happens to be the President of the U.S.A.
Yet he is purrfectly at home, and at ease with this group of “ Average Joes”,and one Jane.
These folks really do like him..
Your President has your MSM and your Congress Critters tied in knots.
I wonder how the Turtle would look standing next to the Red haired man, the one from the mill in Kentucky. A mill where his father worked for forty years. How would the Turtle or his BFF the Rat, explain their love for the TPP and NAFTA.
God bless PDJT
Each of those working people did a magnificent job. No stumbling, clear and to the point.. They deserve a round of applause… *this is me clapping
I’m still all shook up after watching this. They were talking about ‘my dad’ too. But, yes, I can’t even picture the Turtle being in a room with these unwashed. Our President? He loves them. He gets them. He, somehow, IS them.
This was great! Winning!
Winning and grinning.😉
So, I caught history on tv.. real time… 🙂
I love when he invites workers and union guys into the WH and into the Oval Office. Obama was inviting commies, traitors and rappers.
Says everything right there.
The message is clear, “this is your house too.” What a touch, pure gold..
Finally time to bury the Smoot Hawley myth.
What a glorious day. This country is moving forward thanks to our fearless POTUS. God bless him, his family and our Republic!
Pence really doesn’t fit in there, does he? That’s okay. I guess.
Remarkable how when raises go up they just inflate prices of everything so the raise gets nullified.
I think Charles reads CTH.
LOVE those steel workers!!
Master!
If you missed it.
Wow! Deplorable too!
With President Trump, we, The Deplorables, are invited to the Oval Office and given the mike to address our Nation!
This is just the beginning. You don’t bring mfg. back unless there is fair trade. But, the CoC owned congress is not going to want fair trade. So, how many industries can Trump EO as a national security issue? That is probably what will have to happen. Will congress stop Trump from scrapping NAFTA? This is likely to get nasty but probably not before the midterms.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/26/16505508/nafta-congress-block-trump-withdraw-trade-power
From the link above:
“It’s far from clear whether the administration or Congress really has a decisive edge. But many of the scholars I spoke to think that the answer, on balance, is that Congress could likely prevent Trump from destroying NAFTA.”
The president said Mexico and Canada will be exempt from the tariffs as long as a fair NAFTA deal can be reached.
Yes, April deadline coming fast…6 Month Review
35% on Mexico….. THE WALL !
