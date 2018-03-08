President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting – Outlines the Milestones, Establishes the Expectations – (Video)…

Something that now seems ordinary, until you think about it historically – and realize it is actually, stunningly, extraordinary, is the level of transparency President Trump has delivered to his administration. Citizen government by a person who understands the value of the camera and the opportunities of the microphone.

Here President Trump frames a cabinet meeting with the media for over 20 minutes while outlining initiatives and objectives.   No prior president has ever allowed even a small percentage of the deliberative access delivered by President Trump.  POTUS keenly dominates the narrative; outlines the milestones; establishes the expectations and summarizes the issues.

About mid-way through this video is just captivating, really.  Must Watch:

.

If you stand back and think about it, what President Trump is doing is remarkable. POTUS has lulled us into seeing this as commonplace, it’s not; it is anything but common.

  1. mariner says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I believe President Trump will prove to be the greatest President since George Washington.

    God bless President Trump, and God bless America.

  2. JoD says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Allow me…
    LIKE A BOSS.

    • The Boss says:
      March 8, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      You’re allowed.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 8, 2018 at 1:54 pm

        I’m gonna throw in a huge pack of ATTABOYS for Governor Rick Scott and the Republican legislators of Florida for BACKING POTUS on TEACHER CARRY, EXACTLY as PDJT wanted. WOW – that was VERY SMART for 1000 reasons discussed here at the Treehouse. It doesn’t just take a BOSS – it takes people who know he’s right and LISTEN!

        POTUS was VERY strong on giving them ATTABOYS and ATTAGIRLS, and I’m repeating for the record. The rest of the package – well, I’ll nitpick as many on our side will, but the important part was backing PDJT on the core fix of teacher carry, which is an iron bar in the flimsy spoked wheels of the child-murdering MARXWAGON.

        Teacher carry. It is VERY IMPORTANT to bring Holder’s gun-grab SCHEME to a close.

    • nova cop says:
      March 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      More like an expert guide showing the way across the rugged terrain to safety.

    • Tegan says:
      March 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Yes, his cabinet meetings are just like a highly successful large corporation…a pleasure to watch. I love the fact he has them often (unlike Barry who evidently couldn’t be bothered or was so out of his depth he was intimidated), the fact he allows any interested American to see, and the fact you just know every single member there is highly prepared to present his results.

  3. The Boss says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Yeah…what President Trump is doing is an uncommon event, but the media is also being lulled I think. Arguably more slowly. But they’ll serve a purpose soon. That I can tell you.

    • Orygun says:
      March 8, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      Not until they are broken up. Right now the media is one construct and they get their news every morning from the same source and parrot it everyday like the zombies they are.

      • josco scott says:
        March 8, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        True, but they also happily show REAL news–like this meeting. When Trump is allowed to speak for himself, when we see him at work, their narrative is countered.

        Slowly the public can see that what they say isn’t what they’re seeing when they watch Trump admin for themselves.

        And I noticed the Gridiron speech was reported much more honestly than usual. “He JOKED…”
        Not all of them played the usual “treat jokes as though serious statement” game. That really stood out–that ALL of them didn’t lie.

      • The Raven says:
        March 8, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        They won’t have a choice about what’s coming…they will carry it, point the finger at our POTUS and call him everything under the Sun until the men come, arrest warrants in hand, for them.

        We live in momentous times, fellow patriot…and it will get UGLY before it gets better.

  4. MrACC says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I love our President. Praise the Lord for bringing President Trump to us and our beautiful country.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 8, 2018 at 2:02 pm

      AMEN!

      For all these MORONS that say their is chaos in the WH, watching that for 20 minutes made me smile because if that is chaos, I want much much more. Just incredible the way our Lion owns the room. He is raising the bar BIGLY for anyone who wants to be future President of the USA.

      Here are some of the highlights:

      – To date 4.6 million Americans have received bonuses as well as other perks because of the Tax Reform Bill.

      – 3 million new jobs have been added since our President took over the WH.

      – Recent unemployment claims are at the lowest level in 49 years.

      – Women unemployment at an 18 year low and on the cusp of being at the lowest level ever.

      – Happy to see the state of Florida pass legislation last night that allows some certified teachers to conceal carry (happy that he is carrying that part of the conversation forward).

      – Absolutely killed the Mayor of Oakland! Said that her actions informed criminals to disperse. ICE had hopes of grabbing close to 1K criminals. Because of what she did they were only able to pick up a 150 or so. DOJ looking into it.

      – Told his Cabinet Secretaries to continue to cut regulations. He feels that they have been successful in cutting 40% of what our President envisioned.

      – Says the Army Corp of Engineers are holding back many projects. Said Secretary Mattis is on top of it.

      – Seems as if Mexico and Canada will be exempt from the tariffs on steel and aluminum ONLY IF NAFTA is successfully renegotiated.

      – Australia maybe an exception because we have a surplus when it comes to trade.

      – Pointed out the hypocrisy that Germany only puts 1% of their GDP towards NATO while we put 4.2%. Happy that because of him, NATO will have an additional $33 billion dollars that it would never have had if it wasn’t because of him and his demands.

      – Tariffs are going to come out at 10% for aluminum and 25% for steel. Contract is written that allows our President to raise or lower those %s as well as remove or add countries to the list.

      • duchess01 says:
        March 8, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        Excellent summary, fle! God Bless You!

      • Esperanza says:
        March 8, 2018 at 3:04 pm

        Don’t forget she also allowed that artist squatt to be a total death trap, and people died. She’s a dangerous menace.

        • Bendix says:
          March 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

          Oh, that squat.
          When I saw the pictures, it was as if someone wanted people to die in a fire. The whole place was tinder, but that was okay, because art or something.
          Another example of an elected official who can’t do her job, so she chooses an easier one.

    • Justice says:
      March 8, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      He’s called and chosen. He was raised up to be self-sustaining, unable to be bought. Then, moved into position for a check-mate.

      POTUS and God are both preparing the way.

  5. Skinner says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    It’s because Trump is not a prop. He’s the real deal. It’s why we elected him, and why he shall win again in 2020 with even more electoral college votes than 2016.

    We The People did this! What an amazing country we have.

  6. sundance says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

  7. Publius2016 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD! Trust and verify…lead always!

  8. NoJuan Importante says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    “Deliberative” access. Nice wording. That’s exactly what it is. like the legal privilege, “deliberative process”

  9. Jennifer Kashani says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Watching this made me wonder who on earth will be able to run in 2024 and continue his policies after we can no longer have PDJT as our President? I hope someone exists who can do that! His transparency and pretty much everything else he does for that matter is so refreshing.

    • Coldeadhands says:
      March 8, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      The Lion will be a tough act to follow…

      • fleporeblog says:
        March 8, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        He really will! I have two that I wish would. I love our VP but I don’t think he would get over the 270 vote threshold because of how conservative he is (which is a crying shame). My number 1 pick for a long time was the Great State of Texas’ Governor, Greg Abbott.

        He has been slightly overtaken by my new favorite, Rep. Devin Nunes. Devin is making an incredible name for himself. He is willing to take on the Democrats, RINOs and most importantly the MSM. He loves to kill them as much as our President does. He also has an Hispanic background and was a farmer growing up. He comes from California but in many ways mirrors our President who is from NYC. They could careless about the states they were raised in. They love middle America from the East Coast to the West Coast.

        He also gets TRUMPISM and would have the full support of our President and his family if he decides to run and gets out of the Republican primary. My dream is a ticket between him and Rep. Ron DeSantis who will become Governor of Florida in November.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        March 8, 2018 at 2:25 pm

        The LION will have to start training CUBS now…with the 2 fold objective :

        1) MAGA to be the law of the Land
        2) NEVER allowing a DEMOCRAT to sit in the oval office again.

    • tdaly14 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      We love his transparency the most. That’s how a Republic is suppose to run. He will be a tough act to follow for sure.

    • Cliff says:
      March 8, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Nick Freitas! Currently running against Tim Kaine for U.S. Senate in Virginia and had a FANTASTIC speech on the Virginia House Floor last week. Check this out: https://youtu.be/-0S7L6sumy8

      Dems called for a recess afterward because they were so shaken.

      Love it!

  10. TwoLaine says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Someone on the tubes recently called it the saran-wrapped Presidency. I can’t remember who it was, but I immediately liked it. For him it is all about transparency in government, and there are a lot of people out there digging this!

    And speaking of saran wrap, I must’ve missed totally missed this saran-wrapped FORMER President. What a day. 🙂 🙂 🙂

  11. NoJuan Importante says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Thanks for posting this. Wouldn’t it be nice if it was required viewing. Or at least widely distributed. This is a president that is really working for America. We have missed that so long.

  12. Sherryluv says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    As the guy teens say these days “BEAST MODE”!

  13. Ringoagogo says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    I guess we can call off the Gun March. Things are being done to protect schools. But the gun grabbers will still proceed.

  14. Ringoagogo says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I love Wilburine and Mad Dog toasting at the end of the video!..

  15. Steven says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    The video is not captioned – yet. Eventually, there will be something, but until then, these three rockets on the table are killing me. They are not your typical table decorations. Did they say anything about these rockets in this video?

  16. Tonawanda says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Impossible to love or respect this man more.

    • JC says:
      March 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      I marvel at this President every single day… often every single hour, T. Everything he does is uncommon, and it’s a joy to come to expect the uncommon, of all things.

      On the rare occasion that the former nitwit-in-chief held a Cabinet meeting (after staff removed cobwebs and oiled the door hinges), I cringed, wondering what nefarious plans they were going to cook up for our beloved country. Now, I lean forward in my chair and listen, fully confident that President Trump, and his well-chosen Cabinet members, will do what’s best for our rebounding country, encouraging America to flex her beautiful muscle once again.

  17. wjb105 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Who are the enemies?

  18. Daniel says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I hope the media gets over their suicidal hatred of the president and that this sets a huge positive standard for future presidents. People will feel something is missing once they start closing their doors again.

  19. codasouthtexas says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Watch this clip. Trump calling Garry a globalist!
    Lol! Funny too!

  20. Pam says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

  21. LafnH2O says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Thank You, Sundance!!

    While watching each of these “Deliberative Access” availabilities I feel like I’m in that room!
    Seated at the table… If you will.
    Our LION will be tough to follow but He is leading the way… Like a BOSS!!!

    NAFTA/Trade/Military… Cheers!!😉

    {{{Rocketships}}} 😎
    Beast Mode!! Lol
    Indeed!!

    Thank You, Lord, for OUR LION!! Also, for All those who Stand with Him, His family and All the Patriots (Seen and unseen) moving forward for OUR Country!
    I Pray, we are worthy of Their sacrifice.
    Amen

  22. agryphon says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    That’s my President!

  23. Alison says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    “ … it is anything but common.”

    So true.

    President Trump, our blue collar billionaire, is the #UncommonCommoner aka Master Deplorable.

    I love winning for our country.

  24. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    LOVE it – Secretary Mattis and Secretary Ross grinned and toasted each other at the end of the tape!

    Trump Era – Winning and Grinning!!!

  25. LafnH2O says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Was the small model on the table perhaps the “Space Station”?..

    Thrown in for scale?

  26. NickTheDeplorable says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    FBN giving details on the tariffs. Tariffs are across the board. Countries can apply for exemption. Canada and Mexico will only be exempted if they strike new NAFTA deal.

  27. Indimex says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    He’s not just brilliant. His gift(s) go way beyond intellect: He has the unique ability to break issues down to a common man understanding. Quite an anointing! Praise God for the favor that he has bestowed on this man, and the grace he has given him to do what the Lord anointed him to do. Hallelujah!

  28. Indimex says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Question- I’m glad that other NATO countries are ponying up; but, very curious how that money will be spent. Who monitors? Will it end like so much of our money that goes to the UN, squandered?

  29. Luke of the D says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    That was awesome! As others have said, it is simply amazing to have a truly American President! With the corruption of the Clinton Crime Syndicate, the failure of the Bush Boys, and the utter lunacy of the obamanation, I never thought I would see the day that America has a true leader again! But we elected President Trump! A miracle. A true miracle. God bless President Trump! And God bless America!

  30. NJF says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    #❤️LoveMyPOTUS!!!!

  31. johnparham1 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Love it. Here we have a leader that is totally in command, totally transparent, and at the the top of his game. I’ll toast to that!

  32. Dockie Blauvelt says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    F*CK HE IS GOOD …
    I am in love
    and pardon my french 🙂
    Even in corporate experience … NEVER seen anything like it

