Head’s Up: President Trump Tells Media “South Korea Will Be Making A Big Announcement At 7:00pm” (U.S. EST)…

♦Three days ago (March 5th, 2018) South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. ♦Earlier today Chung Eui-yong met with President Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and briefed other senior members of the Trump administration. ♦Moments ago President Trump told the media to anticipate a “big announcement from South Korea” at 7:00pm EST.

Given the time of day for the announcement, it must be very good news for Team Trump and likely surrounds discussions between the South Korean officials and the DPRK about denuclearization talks. [7:00pm EST is 5:00am Friday in South Korea.]

(Above and below) South Korea National Security Chief Chung Eui-yong visiting the White House earlier today, for a briefing with HR McMaster. –source–

…. This follows South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on March 5th, 2018, during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (pictured below) –source–

It’s unlikely the media will give President Trump credit.