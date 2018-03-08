Head’s Up: President Trump Tells Media “South Korea Will Be Making A Big Announcement At 7:00pm” (U.S. EST)…

♦Three days ago (March 5th, 2018) South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.  ♦Earlier today Chung Eui-yong met with President Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and briefed other senior members of the Trump administration. ♦Moments ago President Trump told the media to anticipate a “big announcement from South Korea” at 7:00pm EST.

Given the time of day for the announcement, it must be very good news for Team Trump and likely surrounds discussions between the South Korean officials and the DPRK about denuclearization talks.  [7:00pm EST is 5:00am Friday in South Korea.]

(Above and below) South Korea National Security Chief Chung Eui-yong visiting the White House earlier today, for a briefing with HR McMaster. –source

…. This follows South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on March 5th, 2018, during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (pictured below) –source

FULL BACK-STORY

It’s unlikely the media will give President Trump credit.

 

  1. JoD says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    “Maximum pressure policy”……..yeah, baby!

  2. PaulM says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I would never trust anyone who smiles like that while dealing with serious issues, too much like a car dealers approach method. That being said, I think if Jong-Un makes an honest deal and follows through, he should get something in return. How about we give him everyone in california?

  3. talkietina says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    911 is at their max now.

    Please, liberals, have patience, as we put you on hold. That is what you get. When you diss best President ever, and he throws it back at you.

    Press 1 if you would like us to call you back. You won’t lose your place in line.

  4. Orion says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    The CIA no longer controls NK.. covert evil is being defeated.

