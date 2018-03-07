MAGAnomic Winning – U.S. Steel Announces Restart of Illinois Granite City Steel Works – 500 Immediately Recalled Jobs…

500 high-wage manufacturing jobs might not sound like a big deal, but for the community of Granite City Illinois it is a VERY BIG DEAL. Their blast furnace was shut down in 2016, and today they happily hear the news of its reopening… GREAT NEWS !
ILLINOIS – U.S. Steel announced it will restart a blast furnace and steel-making operations at its Granite City Works plant in southern Illinois near St. Louis as a result of the announced tariffs of 25 percent on all steel imports.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker shuttered parts of the mill in late 2015 and early 2016, largely, it said, as a result of a glut of imports that depressed prices and made steel mills less profitable. U.S. Steel plans to bring 500 steelworkers back to work if President Donald Trump goes forward with plans to act on a Section 232 investigation that concluded a surge in steel imports was eroding the American steel industry and threatening national security.
“Our Granite City Works facility and employees, as well as the surrounding community, have suffered too long from the unending waves of unfairly traded steel products that have flooded U.S. markets,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “The Section 232 action announced by President Trump last week recognizes the significant threat steel imports pose to our national and economic security.” (read more)
Appearing alongside Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on CNBC, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt announced that his company is bringing back 500 workers and restarting a blast furnace in Granite City, Ill. Burritt cited President Trump’s decision to issue tariffs on steel imports as the reason.
Thank you for this information, Sundance.
This is why I cannot get enough of the Treehouse 🇺🇸
bet a donut it doesn” make the mainstream😎
That’s ok the money these people will be making from this plant reopining will hit their bank accounts and that is what matters !
re-opening * ugh !
Those 500 jobs will not only support the job holders, but the ancillary spending from it helps to support the entire community. That money will be spent locally in restaurants, stores, etc. I would bet that everyone in the local area is excited by this news.
Pic showed CNBC
Lets see wasn’t/isn’t Illinois Obama’s state. Hmm Trump does more for Illinois in a bit over a year than Obama did in 8. Oh wait…I think that Chicago now has a bigger gang problem with Obama friends and the train kids being send there. .
kin, our RINO governor, signed a bill last year making IL a sanctuary state. It is my understanding, he and Rahm Emanuel (Schitcago’s mayor) have been business partners in the past.
So many cities I used to want to sight see in America are now places I don’t think I’d be safe even at the airport.
Who is Barack Obama?
Isn’t that the ghost of ???
Hopefully the ghost of Jacob Marley hauling around those chains in the nearest federal prison.
You are quicker with witty comments than me Good One.
Barack Obama is the world’s greatest salesman of
CHINESE DRYWALL STEEL
b-b-b-b-b-b-b-b-but….
w-w-w-w-w-w-w-w-wait…
They-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey d-d-d-d-d-didn’t make that ss-s-s-s-steel 🙂
The only good thing to be said of Chinese steel is that it doesn’t SMELL like the drywall! 😉
“Who is Barack Obama?”
If you can imagine the message of Atlas Shrugged reversed 180 degrees this could have been the signature slogan!
Remember 0bunghole was “working” in and “representing” Chi for a good decade before he usurped and abused the presidency, so it’s more like 18 years of negatives versus 14 months of positives.
I’ve argued with folks in the past that the current POTUS couldn’t reasonably take credit for current economic conditions, because the US economy is likd a big ship–it doesn’t turn on a dime. Usually, what we see during any given presidential administration, at least until the 3rd year, is really the effect(s) of the prior administration or earlier actions. However, the shift from the lawless, authoritarian, anti-growth, oppressive, malicious regime of 0bunghole to the “rule of law,” free and fair market, pro-growth, pro-freedom, benevolent VSG presidency of PDJT has been so dramatic that it is releasing massive pent-up capital and capacity, as well as reversing on a dime, the destructive policies of prior admins. We have never seen anything like this, at least not in my lifetime, and it is wonderful!
May God continue to guard and guide VSGPDJT and all who support and help him, as well as guide and turn those who have failed to see God’s will in the past to His will and His way, that we and our nation may once again be His light on the hill, a beacon for the world! Let the people say, AMEN!
We all must pray for Trump, the VP, their families & all the good people under them.
“However, the shift from the lawless, authoritarian, anti-growth, oppressive, malicious regime of 0bunghole to the “rule of law,” free and fair market, pro-growth, pro-freedom, benevolent VSG presidency of PDJT has been so dramatic that it is releasing massive pent-up capital and capacity, as well as reversing on a dime, the destructive policies of prior admins.”
Precisely because America was being harmed by foreign/globalist policies, unfair trade deals, oppression of our own economic potential, etc. etc. is why President Trump’s quick and astute economic policy moves are essentially releasing the dam. A dam holds back water unnaturally, so when the gates are opened, watch out. If Obama’s policies had continued, under Hillary and the Uniparty, we would have been finished and totally dependent on the globalists.
Barack CLUELESS Obama…no wonder he got on so well with Justin Trudeau….
Look at the grin on that man’s face! Anyone of those jackals who dont support US steel need to go into the cities and homes of these steelworkers and say it to their faces. The interview was great!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hey! What a GREAT IDEA, Gil!
Can someone get me Jim Acosta’s phone number? I’d like to suggest an interview 🙂
It’s great to see these people being able to go back to their job. Hopefully, we will see more stories like this in the coming days and weeks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So does this mean that instead of only 2 manufacturers left of the 18 we used to have, there are now 3?
Not that this isn’t fantastic even if it’s only one of the same 2 – so far.
Oh – and somewhere in an alternate fictional universe – Hank Reardon is smiling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
500 today, a 1,000 tomorrow, 10,000 next week.
Get ‘er done Mr. President.
MAEA
Making America Employed Again.
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
You should get that slogan to him to be trademarked for the next election!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except, maybe we throw in a G, from the original MAGA theme.
#MakingAmericaGAINFULLYEmployedAgain
Did it both ways…Gainfully 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
I submitted it over at the WH website.
Thanks for the suggestion.👍
I’m rooting for you!
Find the site for the 2020 Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale, and send it to him also.
Also, get word to Lara Trump at her news outlet…here’s one of the old vids where you might get a connecting link to her offices….
For those of you who don’t know, this is a YUGE WIN for St.Louis! A metro area DEVASTATED by The Kenyan and his terrorist social justice a-holes, along with a DIM Governor. THINK FERGUSON. Since it is on the Illinois side of the equation, this would be considered the East St. Louis quandrant. The IL DIMs should be jumping with JOY!
Granite City is a city in Madison County, Illinois, United States, within the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Granite_City,_Illinois
what happened to “hands up. Don’t shoot”……lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
They couldn’t spell it when asked 🙂
More Jobs for Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Woohoo !! Winning! Those 500 jobs and the American families they represent will contribute to our national security while at the same time provide for a good living. And the ripple effect in that community will multiply the positive impact if those 500 jobs. America First!! Thanks for this feel-good moment Sundance. Good news indeed !
LikeLiked by 5 people
I watched an interview somewhere that stated for every new job created/brought back, it creates 7 more jobs in the surrounding community.
Often Larry Schweikart (sp?) tweets about new job creation stats. 200 here, 300 there and it all adds up.
Thank the Lord for a return to COMMON SENSE!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here we go with EU responding with ..” We’ll respond to U.S. tariffs in a “ tit for tat manner”. No, Europe, you have ‘nursing’ on our’s for decades… it is time for us to give you the “tat”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am still waiting to give them the bill for their NATO defense for the last 40 years. When I was a teenager in high school in the mid-1970’s, during the Carter years I thought it was STUPID for the USA to be [mostly] paying for the defense of all those freeloaders. I could not understand how our elected representatives were allowing that to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍
Makes my heart sing.
if you listen closely, at 7:28ish, a commentator quietly says “that’s bullshit” in the background in response to the US Steel guy’s comment. ridiculous, these people are.
That was CNBC slang for he’s doing it and we can’t stop him!
Very good ears.
“That’s bs” is what I heard.
Some news clown knows sooooo much more than an actual CEO of a steel company.
🙄
This is great news. Just had a discussion yesterday with one of my Pa. transplant buddys who lives here now(he’s from Liverpool, Pa.) about the the metals tariffs. His family’s prior generations all worked in Steel mills. He himself used to manufacture automobile parts. I told him these tariffs are going to bring these jobs back, with the benefits of higher quality end-user product. Can’t wait to share this with him.
Still however I am perplexed how most don’t get the MAGA plan. Nobody I know lives on Wall Street
LikeLiked by 3 people
“how most don’t get the MAGA plan”
You mean “most of the elites” & MSM don’t get the MAGA plan.
The vast majority of middle America “gets it”. They (MSM) are not asking us and we don’t control what they are putting out.
FAKE NEWS in an attempt to keep controlling us!
Paul Ryan with a jumbo egg on his face: yesterday he slammed President Trump for imposing the tariffs.
The mask continues to be peeled off this globalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the MSM!! Too many people only read/see that.
MORE winning and I’m STILL lovin it ! Thank You President Trump for another promise kept ! We support you to MAGA to infinity !
LikeLiked by 2 people
More Rust off the ol’ Belt
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍😆👍
Does this offset the expected job losses in Auto and Aerospace (takes 350 lbs of aluminum to build
car, Boeing worse for planes), cancelled new US factories (Electrolux – no profit in US, better to manufacture overseas and export to US than make in US because of tariff), and consumers paying more for everything? Smoot–Hawley Tariff of 1930 also “fixed” things “MAGA” leading to an higher trade deficit, and neither senators were reelected. Tariff of Abominations 1828 almost lead to South succeeding from Union, or what would have been an earlier Civil War, if not repealed since it just protected special interest Northern industrialists and manufacturer profits from competition costing the South in terms of higher consumer prices and lost exports. No wonder the stock market had a sharp sell off on the news.
This reads like bad copypasta, which it probably is…
Seriously. You should study more.
Smoot Hawley Tariffs (and all before 1976) were when the U.S. was massively exporting and running large trade surpluses.
When you enter a tariff query and YOU are the exporter (manufacturer), there is a danger of losing position to your customer. However, when you enter a tariff query, and YOU are the customer, you control the entire dynamic.
THE U.S. is the customer in almost every trade deal. Current trade deficits run over $800 billion per yr. As the market all others need access to, we hold the leverage.
[Worst case scenario based on epic pessimism – Any export gap (losses if retaliation would be applied) will ultimately mean lower domestic prices; as the supply and demand variables play out inside the U.S. But that is extremely unlikely]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for another epic lesson. You break things down to where even I begin to grasp the concept.
Gratitude, Sundance 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Epic explanation indeed, SD! Hope JP appreciates the education even half as much as I do! Many thanks for this and all you do!
1828! OMG!
It’s 2017, check the calendar.
The North was a industrial the South agriculture.
Can’t fight a war with cotton.
@JP – Lol C’mon maaan!
In the simplest terms: expect somethings to get “worse” before “better” in the immediate.
Be willing to “pay the price” or get off the train – now!
What argument can you make to these 500 re-employed workers FOR the previous administrations Trade dealings? F**k “Smoot–Hawley Tariff of 1930” – too much of this happens on a daily basis, where we have “experts” try to “explain” why President Trump cannot do exactly what he IS doing!
“…the expected job losses in Auto and Aerospace (takes 350 lbs of aluminum to build
car, Boeing worse for planes)…” How many jobs were lost during the previous Three administrations that “weren’t coming back”? Why are 500 back today?
Smoot-Hawley me this…
This gets too me – bigly
From the youtube video, 7m 29s, someone saying ‘That’s Bullsh!t’ in the background to U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt, too funny
I find it rude and unprofessional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Some stupid propagandist in the background saying bullsh!t to someone that actually builds something. If the enemedia were restricted to only being allowed to comment on areas at which they are experts they’d never open their mouths.
LikeLike
Someone’s showing their bitter stupidity, but reality will slap some sense into him/her in due time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Great News!
It’s a shame that big blast furnace isn’t in a Right-to-Work State, though.
Let’s hope the Unions behave themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ferreted you out from the bin…. 😦
Rank & file vs union leaders is sorta like Deplorables vs Uniparty. It’ll be interesting to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it so interesting that when union members are granted the freedom to choose or not to be conscripted into their union, they choose not to join by the droves.
I remember back during the steel industry demise in the 80s, that many non-union mini-mills opened in western PA. Their base pay was below union scale, but they were paid bonuses based on their productivity which put their ultimate pay way ahead of their union counterparts. All you had to do was do your job to the best of your ability rather than just being another cog in the machine.
I agree so much with you Wheatietoo as to concern about how unions will respond. I hope more states enact right to work laws granting workers the freedom to choose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look, I don’t mean this in any kind of derogatory fashion, I am just telling you the reality of what I see every day working directly with the public, most of whom are unhealthy, uneducated and really lack the kind of ability to do little more than factory work. But this is why we need factories. Factories are places that are productive, where the average person, whether or not they have a large or small IQ, or are fluent in English or not, or are in good physical health or not, can go every day and run a machine or work an assembly line, and make decent enough money to have self respect and earn a living. Decades ago we had plenty of factories and everyone could find a job. Now, I see people who have zero chance of working at any kind of a retail job where they would have to deal with money, or computer job, or anything that deals with the public, stressing out all day, filling out applications and getting rejected. They are wasting their time. But they are being forced to do it because the rules are changing to collect benefits (which is a good thing, but…).
My point is, most of the American public needs simple, but steady jobs in order to make a living. Trump is trying to give that back to them. Yes, some jobs like a steel company require high skill, but I’m talking about basic low level factory jobs. I believe those will follow.
Funny how they snear at 500 manufacturing jobs or belittle a $1000 bonus, but when it when it comes to welfare or food stamps ever possible entitled recipents needs to be notified to insure that every possible vote will be cast their way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Granite City, IL is my hometown. I grew up there, and I still have family living there. It has become an increasingly depressing place to visit these past three decades, as more and more residents lost their jobs and livelihoods. It will be wonderful if Trump can begin to turn it around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s happening, Clara!
🙏Faith and Trust🦁
Many people might not realize this, but I think it…
Americans of all ages will be able to return to the workforce, not just the average working age Joe or Jane. Lots of folks were pushed into retiring early, or did retire early, but would like to work. Demand for workers will give experienced, mature people opportunities that companies will be glad to respond to. IMHO.
Americans want to work, President Trump just had to remind people of what we were before the socialist locusts came.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dangerous Fallacy: “We must transition into a service economy.”
Who or what will you service? Does the coffee maker service the lawn cutter who services the pool cleaner who services the house keeper who services the paper shuffler?
You can’t just service the servers. Somebody has to create the original wealth, who then requires services.
The only creators of original wealth are the makers. Grow or raise or dig up and make.
If a nation does not have enough makers, then you’ll never be able to sustain those who service.
Furthermore, by definition, those who service must make less than those who create and make.
Therefore, even if ‘maker’ nations like China allow us to service them (which they don’t) we can never earn more than they do. By default we become a poorer nation.
We were sold a bill of goods when we were told that we must become a service economy. The truth is, becoming a service industry is impoverishing yourself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That last line should be ‘The truth is, becoming a service economy is impoverishing yourself.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is very heartening news. I feel so good for those employees, their families, and the community. I lived through the demise of the steel industry back in the 80s and saw the tragic effect on the community which went well beyond just the steel workers.
I worked on a railroad for US Steel for 13 years, experiencing both the boom times and the ultimate collapse. In 1982 US Steel acquired Marathon Oil and changed their name to USX. It was a classically bad decision as that was exactly when the price of oil collapsed from $33 a barrel down to around $11. The company was devastated and started to close facilities including the one I worked in. We made tubular products for the oil and natural gas industry. The deteriorating market, coupled with union recalcitrance in agreeing to changes in work rules, did our plant in. We had a sister plant in Loraine, Ohio and the unions said “solidarity brother, they won’t break us.” One day I went into work and found that our “brothers” in Loraine had agreed to the concessions and that our plant would be shut down. I was in management but that didn’t protect me. Within four years of the acquisition of Marathon our plant was done. I was the last manager left and supervised the cannibalization of the mill around us where we shipped it down to the barge where it would be taken away as scrap steel. We used to sardonically joke that we were “X-ed” by USX. It’s so great to see people get chances to get good lives for themselves, their families, and their community back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We need to become a service economy..” Would you like a ‘hot apple pie with that Supersized order?”
To the MSM it is simple, “It’s called WINNING”
NOT
WHINGING.
Hopefully their first major procurement order is a contract for border wall steel.
God Bless President Trump. And God bless the American people who had the gut instincts to put this man in the White House = against all odds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every day, by his actions and accomplishments, President Trump exposes the lies of the media-rats, the CoC, the Globullists, the rinos and the D-Rats.
There are MILLIONS of people who are enjoying the “crumbs” of President Trump’s hard work; more jobs, higher wages and more security.
The D-Rats did NOT want the tax cuts or tax reforms. A campaign slogan for 2018: If you like the crumbs that are in your paycheck each month, vote for the party that gave them to you, vote. REPUBLICAN all across the board.
Another slogan: A vote for a D-Rat is a vote for poverty for your family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in St. Louis and this is huge for Granite City and the surrounding area. This was a very prominent steel production area, after Pittsburgh, and the final closing of the last factory was devastating. 500 jobs, and that is just to start.
Also, in KY, an aluminum factory is creating another 300 jobs. At $90,000 per year, these jobs are nothing to sneeze at, and, as someone up thread mentioned, all of the support jobs, and even the local cafes and coffee shops will be in better shape economically.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/paul-ryan-will-hate-us-aluminum-manufacturer-announces-300-new-jobs-kentucky-following-trumps-tariff-announcement/
LikeLike
Just spoke with my NPR listening, PBS, NBC watching highly edumicated neighbor yesterday who swore it’s impossible to ever bring the steel industry back here. I told him “just watch”.
