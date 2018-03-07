BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Already Has “Outside DC” Justice Official Investigating Judiciary Committee Concerns…

Judicial analyst and Fox News host, Shannon Bream, has an exclusive interview airing tonight on Fox News. Jake Gibson is a Fox News producer and just tweeted this:
It would appear Attorney General Jeff Sessions already has a DOJ prosecutor looking into the issues uncovered by the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
You might note, as we previously outlined, Chairman Bob Goodlatte -as a specific outcome of his oversight role- is the congressional leader working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. I shall resist the urge….
Judge Andrew Hanen, from Brownswood, TX.
As red as red can be.
Brilliant Sundance. An off-the-charts pick.
In February 2015, Hanen granted the State of Texas’s motion for a nationwide preliminary injunction barring President Barack Obama from carrying out the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program.[6] In United States v. Texas, that ruling was affirmed by an equally divided Supreme Court of the United States on June 23, 2016.[6]
On May 19, 2016, while the case was awaiting decision at the Supreme Court, as a lesser alternative to entirely striking the government’s pleadings, Hanen demanded that some 3,000 Department of Justice lawyers in 26 states take ethics classes, and ordered other sanctions for those who argued Texas v. United States, involving President Obama’s immigration executive actions.[8][9] Hanen did not explain why he extended his sanctions to attorneys who had no involvement in the case.[10] Hanen accused Justice Department’s lawyers of lying to him during arguments in the case, and barred them from appearing in his courtroom.[8] He accused the department of “a calculated plan of unethical conduct”.[11] Hanen also ordered Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appoint someone within the department to ensure compliance with his order.[11]
For those wondering what I was referencing in my tweet above, it was SD’s tweet. If you don’t know the background on Judge Hanen, this is an absolute must read.
Did the DOJ attorneys ever attend the mandated ethics classes?
Great question! I am not sure to be honest.
Although that would be wonderful, Hanen is a sitting U.S. District Judge – not part of the DOJ. The person referenced by Sessions today has “many years in the Department of Justice”. How to reconcile that…????
“not part of the DOJ”
OMG. I just can’t.
It just burns.
Thats why i think its Steve Cook
or somebody like that. a recent hire, part of Justice but from somewhere else. having previously demonstrated the ability to prosecute dirty law enforcement.
its the “many years in the justice department” that concerns me.
Same here…
Concern noted.
For the record, a U.S. District Judge IS part of the US DOJ, hence the “US” part in “District Judge”. US District Judges preside over FEDERAL courts in US Districts.
Geez.
No. Just stop. It’s not even the same branch of government.
Can’t. its not him.
Well think of it this way… Every judge is in the Department of Justice😁
The judges are all part of the judicial branch and overseen by chief justice of supreme court. They do work with DoJ so that each branch can effectively carry out its duties.
The only qualification that i can see for SC is that the person is or has been lawyer (a judge would qualify)
They may work WITH DOJ, But DOJ is Executive branch, judges are judicial branch.
People keep forgeting DOJ is about PROSECUTING. They are Federal Attorneys tasked with prosecuting people who break FEDERAL laws.
They are NOT Judges. They are the guys who present the state’s case to the judge and jury.
Have confirmation on old school statement.
Husband just said same thing.
That should be Brownwood, Texas I believe.
For God and Country,
I remember reading about this judge Hanen and how he was making these lawyers go to ethics classes. It was shared by Judicial Watch.
It was one of my bright days while idiot was running the show.
Thank you for sharing.
OBTW, just another little Sessions tid bit…..He’s producing all the Fast And Furious Documents!!!
FTA: Today, the Department of Justice entered into a conditional settlement agreement with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and will begin to produce additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. The conditional settlement agreement, filed in federal court in Washington D.C., would end six years of litigation arising out of the previous administration’s refusal to produce documents requested by the Committee.
In announcing the settlement, Attorney General Sessions said:
“The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law. This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious.”
Component(s):
Office of the Attorney General
Press Release Number:
18 – 277
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-enters-conditional-settlement-agreement-produce-fast-and-furious-documents
I don’t know who it is, but I hope that it blows up the Swamp when it finally breaks. I was hesitant of another SC. Sessions was on fire today in California. Now, I see that he is going after Holder/Obama.
LikeLiked by 12 people
BTW, if it is Judge Andrew Hanen, that would be down right awesome!
Sessions said DOJ! The judge is not DOJ.
Wrong.
US District Judges are judges that preside over FEDERAL courts in US districts…very much part of the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No they are the judicial branch DOJ is executive branch
So you’re saying not only am I wrong, but Sundance is too. Gotcha.
DOJ is part of the executive branch of government. Judges are the judicial branches. Judges don’t investigate – they adjudicate
Much like appointing Pruitt to head his long time nemisis, the EPA. Lol.
Or Mulvaney to head the CFPB.
Allow me to set the schedule…
First: Deep State federal politicians, bureaucrats & officials
Second: Local State politicians, bureaucrats & officials
Third: Dept of Education upper hierarchy including the Teachers Union
Fourth: MS MEDIA organizations & owners
Fifth: International Globalist elite
Sixth: Party for American Citizens
The media is scheduled to go down just prior to or during round #1. As to your #5, the Globalists have been openly under attack at least since Oct. of last year when President Trumps Saudi ally, Crown Prince MbS, arrested all of the billionaire princes associated with the the Deep State/CIA/Bush/Clinton/Obama cabal. The House of Saud had been one of the top 3 funders of the NWO order agenda. No longer. On Dec. 21, 2017 President Trump signed an EO declaring a National State of Emergency. This EO, coupled with Obamas 2016 NDAA, give him frightening powers which he will need if he is to defeat the EVIL we are facing. For instance, anyone involved anywhere in the world in human trafficking or corruption can have their assets seized without warning and be imprisoned and tried by a military court. The Global Swamp knows what this means. Eric Schmidt stepped down from heading Alphabet Google on the day the EO was signed. Eric was involved in manipulating Social Media to help Clinton, the fake Crowdstrike report saying Russia hacked the DNC and MUCH, MUCH worse. He’s even tied in to NK. Additionally, Sessions has been rounding up the Deep States muscle, MS13, curtailed the flow of their other group of muscle, Islamists and have been infiltrating Antifa. That way the Swamp has fewer street troops to cause violence when everything goes down. Bottom line, I expect President Trump and his team to hit on multiple fronts as they did today and I expect them to keep attacking unrelentingly. This counter attack on the Swamp has been carefully planned and choeographed for a loooooooong time. Just wait until the DHS/ONDI report on 2016 election cheating comes out. It will be a MOAB. Enjoy. #InternetBillofRights.
Great post, Cozette.
Thank you.
Cozette
Also David Rockefeller one of the nastiest NWO Master Minds died March 20, 2017. (The election of President Trump probably killed him.) And one of his most effective lieutenants, Maurice Strong, died November 27, 2015.
Optimism rising
Brutality rising!!
#WAR!!
No Quuarter!
Ain’t gonna work. Need a Dillinger. PDJT will declassify. He is the last man standing with balls.
‘Bout time. Just kidding. Enjoy your posts.
I have been here for 6 months or so, and finally posted. Many thanks to the mods for allowing my posts and MOST IMPORTANTLY, thank you Sundance! I have 4 family members following this site on their iPads. You are a blessing, and we are praying for your continued successful fight for the truth.
We love hearing from Elvis…evil or not
Thank you. Live in Memphis and have family members who knew Elvis before he was Elvis. It is good after all this time i finally got the confidence to post. Hoping the rest of my family gets confidence to post and support Sundance.
Welcome to CTH. Another mid-southerner here who also spent many years teaching music & performing in this area, mainly Memphis. In fact, my duo-harpist’s grandfather built Graceland. At the time was out in the country, big farm, horses, everything, and her mother grew up there. Just keep posting!
Hey neighbor, i’m here in memphis too! Welcome to the tree!
Next time we get our Trump group together at the Rendezvous, I will post. Had no idea there were so many from the Memphis area hanging on a branch.
Just wet your feet by posting interesting and pertinent articles (caption and link). You have to get up pretty early to post those, of course, because CTH has some whiz-bang folk who don’t seem to sleep. LOL! Welcome to the politically informed life!
We are called: “Night Crawlers” and Welcome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mostly trolls at night. Or very insecure. Suck it up.
Welcome!
Elvis was King before Cash (Johnny) was.
Welcome to the tree house, pick a branch
watch sessions derail this investigation with an all clear and everyone walks.
Troller gonna troll
Simple Simon says…
New name. Drive by Trolling
Simon , Well Bless Your Heart
Now go away
He’ll disappear for a few more months then turn up tomsnark.
Your projection belies your faith in MAGA.
Best try the Huffington post.
Your concern is noted. Again.
Since you think you’re good at predicting the future, what are next Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs poll results:
Do you believe the corrupt FBI & DOJ leadership will ever be held accountable for launching a phony Russia investigation based on lies and deceit designed by Clinton allies and the Obama admin to destroy the Trump candidacy and then ultimately subvert his presidency?
Yes – 30 percent
No – 70 percent
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here we go. Unreal.
Like it or not, until there are indictments there is going to be doubt.
I see it heading in that direction because sessions has said several times he is committed to the rule of law that says something…
As the daughter of a very successful politician iof 30 years in office , if there is one thing I learned from him .. everything is timing . Sessions is a law man , but politician , and a very successful one , first . Keep that in mind .
That is a sad commentary on how corrupt the DOJ/FBI has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s been beating on AG Sessions for months.
Lou is in on the trap and doing his part.
No. Its because most conservatives dont believe justice will be done. Its not Lou. Lou is simply expressing what many conservatives think. And its pretty ibvious why a lot of conservatives are demoralized. We watched 8 years of unrelenting corruption, swept unddr the rug. We’re watching people go bankrupt (Flynn) defending themselves. People hauled before grand juries for a political smear campaign by started by Clinton, encouraged by Obama, FBI, Intel community.
Daily beating of conservatives by the entire TV media, print media, social media.
You are in war zone.
Let’s face it – we’ve watched 28 years of corruption. Obama was the worst, but Bush 1 and 2 and Clinton were also very corrupt.
Accurate post chick, and add the massacres of innocent Americans that are covered up, there are valid reasons for skepticism. If justice is served, there will be unity.
Conservatives beating the drum actually helps Sessions to carry out his plan . By design .
I too suffer from “battered conservative syndrome.” After all, look at the number of times we have won, only to have the gutless cretins who hold the cards fold when they hold 4 aces in their hands. It’s beyond gut-wrenching. The only thing that works for me is focusing on God and His will, not mine or any others. If God’s will is that this corruption will be not only exposed but the perpetrators punished, then I say Amen (and I really hope He is leaning that direction 😉 ). We must fight the good fight while we can despite the weariness in both heart and soul.
That’s great! 70% believe nothing’s going to happen, nothing will change, it will still be same? (I’m surprised it isn’t higher, given all the MSM propaganda). What’s going to happen when, all of a sudden, they see important politicians being indicted, sent to jail and charged? How is MSN going to ‘spin’ that?
If that day actually comes, I will be thrilled. In the mean time, I remain convinced that the only actual justice these traitors will see is at the end of a vigilance committee rope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I do not think that is it at all. I do not believe Sessions is going to allow himself to be rushed on this and he will bring It Forward when he’s darn good and ready.
Ya gotta know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em. Our Attorney General knows that he is doing and he is doing it in sync with our President. All they while, the two are keeping the trollers grumbling and neigh saying. Boy won’t the criminal elite be surprised when the military comes a callin’!
In the mean time he watches Rosenstein and muller trying to destroy trump and getting closer every day
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nobody can destroy our President.
One thing the AG is not, is dumb! I have been impatient too, but this is all SO big, they have to have ‘all of their ducks in a row’ for everything to work. I trust Trump, and Sessions, and think we just need to wait. The time will come……..
That’s what Trump needs to quote when he fires Sessions’ ass. “You let me down, I might forgive you. You let the American people down, and I will fire you and never forgive!”
Given what has been revealed here tonight you think President Trump is going to fire his Attorney General??
Lol. Sessions isn’t influenced by polls. He’s by the books. Team Trump have had a calculated plan for a loooooong time. We are at war with EVIL and they know it. They are conducting a global, very strategic operation. Sessions has been playing his part brilliantly. Again, Justice is not influenced by polls under AG Sessions.
Lou Dobbs is in on the plan.
He had many convinced. Some who post here.
Exactly . He has that patient determination only a well seasoned political insider could have , he doesn’t need the polls in this time of his life in order to win . This is a bigger win than anyone could ever hope for in history , he will not blow it for polls !
Thank you, AG Sessions!
Thank you, President Trump!
Thank you, God in Heaven!!
🇺🇸🙏❤️🙏❤️🇺🇸
By investigating this by a prosecutor far removed from D.C.,if it goes to Grand Jury, it will be far removed also. Better chance for indictments of bigger fish.
More than likely the grand jury would be empaneled in the district where the crime occurred unless it something which crossed many districts. The prosecutors have some latitude in that especially with mail and wire fraud charges. It can be any district where the wire or mail began it’s journey, ended or transited.
These things effect the entire country. A group of disenfranchised voters in Alaska could file a complaint and Alaska’s District would investigate. Crimes by Federal employees in DC are crimes against The People in Texas.
Let’s see. In the Districts the crimes occurred: Let me take a stab at this.
– New York City: Trump Tower Wire tapped
– UK….Steele Dossier McCain pickup
– Washington DC
– Russia, Flynn and Manafort
Feel free add other locations of crimes. Grand jury should not be selected in DC
I would be more than happy to be wrong and drink muddy water sleep in a hollow log and eat crow and humble pie………I’m nebulous however. I learned it here …how to look at things backwards like a photo negative and be suspicious of any word plays or inconsistencies. I see some here but remember it’s your fault you made me be like this. hahahahahahahahah.
I like the reference to “Drink Muddy Water.” Incredibly great blues/swing tune. Check out Aretha Franklin’s version of it – pure gold.
thats where I got it from hahahahahahah. Old blues is my favorite.
Agreed. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Note how Sessions always chooses his words very carefully, and only when prodded to speak about it. He said someone is looking into the allegations. That could mean anything. He never mentions a prosecutor. He also said today he’s *willing* to consider a special counsel? Seriously? That’s it? After all this time?
This is not how a man on a mission speaks. And spare me the silent executioner nonsense. There’s not a single reason why he couldnt make a least one strong public statement of the severity of the allegations. Yet what was his only statement concerning the Nunes memo release? No department’s perfect (said in the best Elmer Fudd voice imitation).
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re right to scrutinize. AG Sessions does indeed choose his words carefully. T hats why I was very concerned when Sessions brushed off the request for a special counsel by saying the IG was investigating. That was intentional deception – and rightly caused Gowdy and Goodlatte to respond with their demand – pointing out the IG can’t investigate the upissue fully. Sessions played the public for being dupes. Maybe. He has a good reason for what he said- but you can’t fault the dissonance. Because I believe Sessions chooses his words carefully this left me questioning his integrity since he intentionally misled with his statements.
Gowdy and Goodlatte were SUPPOSED to respond with a letter. The letter got them on TV which allowed them to explain to America why someone besides Horowitz needed to investigate, ie. the corruption involved State, the WH, the CIA/ODNI and people no longer in the government. At least 24 people are involved beyond the OIG’s purview. WOW. The scandal is getting bigger! Notice that right afterwards Shannon Breem reports Sessions will be on her show and oh, by the way, a member of the DOJ but a DC outsider has been investigating the matters Gowdy and Goodlatte brought up. BOOM. This was all carefully planned. Remember, we are at war with pure evil. War requires planning a strategy..
LikeLike
Sessions has nothing to gain from being at the beck and call of the media or the ruling elite . What else would motivate him to not do right by the country and Trump . He has everything to lose if he loses the perception of integrity and fairness … which can seem to us like incompetence . A lesser politician as AG , would be sorely tempted to pull the trigger at the risk of jealordizing all these investigations . If you look at his long career , you can see someone who speaks little yet fights deep . Doesn’t give in to easy emotional victories , or lament losses loudly . We can be frustrated with a personality like this , but I believe it is what is needed for a historical time as this .
The list of well placed and well informed individuals who have called for Sessions to resign is impressive. Are we to believe that they are all part of some gigantic conspiracy to mislead all of us in order to allow Sessions to work undercover? Sorry, but that’s ridiculous. The man cares about two things– illegal immigration, and drugs. He never threw bombs in the Senate. To the contrary, he has a long and consistent history of respect for institutions and traditions. Until a prosecutor is appointed, a grand jury convened, and witnesses subpoenaed, I shall continue to view all of this as mere whistling in the political wind.
Stupid is as stupid does. 🙂
He has a 30-year conviction for the rule of law
Not sure that came out quite right.😉
I see where that might not have been clear. I meant it in the sense that he has a conviction for the rule of law not a preference for it
Are we drinking something “unusual” tonight Sayit2016? 🙂
It could be a sign of how quietly Sessions has been going about his business.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll hold off celebrating until the bailiff reads the verdict.
The guilty verdict.
I will neither go left or right.
But down here inTexas we would say: “No matter who is coming to round em up, the horses are still running around”
“It ain’t over till all the horses are in the barn”😎
Perp walks, or it didn’t happen
This sounds a lot like this article from last November: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-considering-second-special-counsel-to-investigate-republican-concerns-letter-shows/2017/11/13/bc92ef3c-c8d2-11e7-b0cf-7689a9f2d84e_story.html?utm_term=.5c1bf7e72f84
People get excited, then forget about it. Like you, I’ll calmly wait for the legal actions to start.
‘Past is prologue?’
Perhaps that grand jury has already met. Or is as we speak.
Perhaps some of those sealed indictments are a result.
Perhaps Sessions is speaking up about this now because the plug is about ready to be pulled.
Time to give it up. If Sessions names someone tonight who’s investigating the DOJ then objections end.
“The list of well placed and well informed individuals who have called for Sessions to resign is impressive. Are we to believe that they are all part of some gigantic conspiracy to mislead all of us in order to allow Sessions to work undercover? ”
Yes, John that is the case. Pretty nifty plan eh?
John K Evans were these the same “well placed” and “well informed” people who insisted Trump never had a chance to be the nominee much less POTUS? Most media pundits are fools. FOX pundits are actually dumber than the ones on MSNB but that station enforces Trump Hate codes so the punditry is toxic. Anyway, it would not take a conspiracy to have the idiots at FOX to clamor for Sessions to resign. However Hannity, Dobbs and/or Judge Jeanine definitely could have been in on the deception since they’re close to President Trump. Especially the latter two. BTW your entire section about Sessions is factually wrong. Every single statement. Where are you getting your info? They’re filling your head with disinfo.
Holy Cow Batman! Our Jeffwolverine has opened full warfare, 2 Fronts! One beginning in District Court of which AG Sessions said were left, liberal judges but AG Sessions said he expects to win in district court. The 2nd Front: Criminal Court.
I’ll just wait right here until Deb-Untamed weighs in…heel tapping floor…nails drum rolling on table…watching crows nervously flying over. 🙂
almost forget…”bless your heart Jeffrey Beauregard” and give’m hell.
Ummm, no. “Bless your heart” is the equivalent of “You Pitiful Fool” (give or take a Southern colliquialism or two).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
She has been on twitter today.
Thanks. I’m not on Twitter. Nor fb. Never was.
Good to hear. I’ve been worried about her.
Howie’s on break, hopefully enjoying fishing. Deb hasn’t commented here in quite some time.
I checked in on Deb. She has been busy but sounded like she would be back.
Thanks rf, good to hear.
Trump took Sessions to the wood shed for a whooping and told Jeff to grow a pair of coconuts. You can be sure the next SC will be conservative and a trained killer.
That is it that is an assumption with no factual basis.
Sessions has been doing exactly what Trump has needed him to do. If you haven’t noticed by now Trump is a master at Trolling. If Trump was unhappy with Sessions you wouldn’t hear about it.
Trump didn’t have to tell his AG anything! Plus, IF there is another Special Counsel, it will only to get the stragglers, the one’s Goodlatte talked about yesterday.
How about Michael Mulkasey, former AG and judge.
Sessions is referring to the IG
LikeLike
Read again, carefully. IG is IN DC. Not “outside of Washington.” Appointed by Obama, even.
I think of this article, the over 18,500 sealed case files as of March 1 in the federal court system, the other quiet investigations taking place (someone listed them yesterday) and I’m struck by the fact that there have been NO leaks. Someone has done serious housecleaning, and some serious negotiating with the parties whose names are sealed at the moment.
Housecleaning = 13,000 illegal aliens, 2,000 common criminals, 3,499 drug dealers and one freshman Democratic congressman ticketed for jaw-walking. Not much to lead there.
LEAK not lead – oops!
I think if you look at the “report” it is for individuals and searches. It also does not list the number of indictments opened, so there no clear picture.
Another example of the FBI corruption is found in this article.
Ex-Southern Cal coach’s lawyer thinks FBI may be behind ‘disgraceful’ leak of documents
The FBI is investigating basketball recruitment.The case is based in US FD for Southern New York but involves players and universities across the nation.
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/college/louisville/2018/02/23/basketball-recruiting-scandal-lawyer-fbi-leaked-documents/366748002/
Well looks like I’ve got a heaping helping of crow coming. I’ll eat it happily in the hopes that the Clinton’s, Obama, and all the rest receive justice at long last.
God bless Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions
I think when Sessions really plays his hand, Howie may be back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Howie is/was a Mariner.. I’m thinking he is currently on the high seas..
He’s probably out looking for more clapping seals. I think he plumb tuckered the other 2 out.
I miss the seals.
Classy and well played! You have honor! Now take 1/2 off your plate, and have a cold beer on me to help it down. 🙂
I’ll take the beer but I’ll eat all the crow. I pay my debts.
I wish there were more AG Sessions doubters like you, Jon, but I expect you’ll be a standout, as per your usual (and I mean that in the best ways). In fact, we’re seeing a lot of them actually double down, even after this! That’s part of the reason I took 1/2 off your plate, because they’re gonna be needing even more.
Some will die on that hill but many will come around and move forward on the MAGA agenda. The strength here is our intelligence and individuality. The commitment to restoring the nation fuels our passion and it’s time to come together.
You should have seen the Alabama senate race. 🔥 Hammer and Tongs.
What you’re seeing is a few trolls who pop up every now and again.
I agree with Jon that most will come around. I know that some people expect the worst but deep down inside hope for the best. It’s a lot easier for some people to expect the worst and be surprised when something great happens, than to expect great things and be disappointed if it doesn’t happen. Battered Conservative Syndrome, as Sundance would say.
Agree bink. We all hope for the best or we would not have voted for Trump or remain engaged here at CTH. If sessions emerges the hero, we will celebrate even more than election night, but the votes haven’t been tallied yet.
Appreciate your candor.
Class.
Thanks
This is the 11 th hour before the hammer drops…..Trump is wielding the SWORD of Justice…
God is separating the wheat from the chaff..Phew wheeee….
THOUGH the mills of God grind slowly, Yet they grind exceeding small;
Though with patience he stands waiting, With exactness grinds he all.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
—
In separating the wheat from the chaff, often God works things together for His good, in His time, not ours. Timing is important, I trust the key leaders working with our POTUS and AG all know this. And in case some swamp creatures slither out and the hand of justice does not bring them to account, keep in mind that ultimately, a just God sits on the throne of heaven. NO one ever gets away from His terrible justice.
Amen. Pray for justice.
His it possible? Do I dare dream that this will be the biggest political event of our lifetimes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be, wouldn’t it?
It already is.
So…. there is already a prosecuter in place being feed from IG Horowitz? If this is all true, we truely have an entirely new generation of Great Men equal to the founders. If they lose they will surely hang, if they win they will be the second generation of founders. I have a precious son, and precious daughter 3 weeks from due date to bring a precious Grandson in to this world. This good fight is personal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People, trust in your President, get out the vote and do your part. Quit the nail bitting and hand ringing. Look at results not what the talking heads are saying. These are historic times.
See, it’s a Super Secret Super Plan.
Jeff Sessions is an under cover Super secret Agent that is going to say Abbra Cadabbra!!!!!!!!!
Hopefully, we will be very surprised.
Try the Huffington post.
OMG..we are on to 780th Degree Chess,
Last I heard of Jeff Sessions is he was under his desk sucking his thumb trying to hide from his Boss Ros Rosensteinbermanowitz who was screaming at him.
Ad rem….do we really have to tolerate such posters??
This is truly ridiculous.
Don’t feed the troll.
So you are a fan of doing what Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter are doing to conservative voices? Silence what you do not want to hear. A dangerous road indeed.
Listen to DeWalt
Good one Lyon. Stil laughing Even those that r happy with jeffy , could at least say that’s funny
Since everyone is trying to guess who Sessions will appoint, I want to place my guess in the mix too. How about US Attorney of Eastern CA (conservative art of CA) Macgregor Scott? At the CPOA Conference, Sessions gave a short but glowing appreciation of Scott & Scott is definitely an outsider of DC.
He’s certainly well-named for the job. Macgregor Scott has a wonderfully distinctive ring to it. The perfect name for a latter day hero of the Republic.
I do believe that some of you seem to be missing the bigger picture. Jeff Sessions is stalling, Just as he did in front of Congress, just as he does in all interviews.
There is a plan. A plan that included his recusal and encapsulates everything from the Obama administration and the Clintons, to the deep state, the swamp, human trafficking, etc.
President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Horowitz, Muller, Rosenstien and others are playing their parts in the plan. All will be rolled out in an orderly fashion to have the greatest impact.
The OIG Report is the next big step in the plan. When released, there will be several days allowed for the MSM and public to digest (we know how the fake news outlets will spin it). Shortly thereafter followed by DOJ Indictments and arrests.
There is a plan. #TrustThePlan.
Relax and enjoy the show.
Trump’s got this.
My problem is time. This needs to come out soon to impact the November election. We lose the House then PT gets impeached.
If I am missing the 25D chess then fine. But don’t assume your opponent is going to lose. They are playing the game too.
Impeached for what. Bill Clinton was brought up on impeachment charges and served his second term.
Why? Isn’t holding corrupt people the key point, not the midterms?
Did you notice what happened in Texas yesterday? R”S will gain in the House and Senate in November. Don’t get swamped by the fake Blue Wave.
I’m shaking my head that people are still bashing Sessions. Think about what he has quietly said the past few months. He now has people investigating:
1-Uranium One
2-Hillary’s email server
3-Cinton Foundation
4-27 Leakers
5-And now FISAgate
He is the one who started all those investigations and appointed the investigators. I would bet that most of them have been going on for quite some time now. So what is it that you think Sessions should be fired for – not keeping you personally informed of his every move???? Forget about it! That would be a great way to totally screw them up. He’s not an Eric Holder, thank the Lord!
At the same time, he’s been doing work on many other fronts – illegals, MS-13, sanctuary cities, medicare fraud, and on and on. Give the man a break!
Everyone wants instant gratification. I call it Microwave Mentality.
Is Lois Lerner still being investigated on the sly?
I had assumed that in exchange for being allowed to walk, Lois was singing like a canary?
Some AG Sessions bashers never will. Even were he to do each and all they demanded, to their fullest satisfaction, they would still say “well, he took too long.”
Such people are the warm water Jesus says he spits from his mouth, preferring them be cold altogether.
I’m shaking my head your still supporting him, with not a single prosecution of any on that list
This is only a test. My phone that is. Please ignore.
Could it be Judge William Pryor??
Judge William Pryor – A southern conservative who speaks his mind
Once it became apparent that President Donald Trump would be nominating a justice to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s long-vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit was widely considered to be the front-runner for the nomination. Trump mentioned Pryor by name during a primary debate shortly after Scalia’s death, and Pryor appeared on Trump’s first list of 11 potential nominees. In recent days, however, Pryor’s front-runner status has seemed to fade, as he is considered a lightning rod by many liberals, but has also come under fire from some on the right for taking an insufficiently conservative position in several cases.
Pryor was born on April 26, 1962, in Mobile, Alabama, to William Holcombe Pryor, Sr., and his wife Laura, both Roman Catholic school teachers. He attended McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile. His father was a band director, and Pryor himself demonstrated musical talent and was an award-winning timpanist. He began college as a music major, but later switched to legal studies.
Pryor was raised a Roman Catholic and has spoken at length about the role his faith plays in his life. His mother has said that as a child, he “was constantly around priests and nuns and brothers.” In his address Moral Duty and the Rule of Law, delivered at a National Federalist Society Student Symposium in 2007, Pryor described the importance of his faith to his professional life. Explaining that he looked to the Catholic legal icon Sir Thomas Moore for inspiration, Pryor said: “My Catholic faith is the foundation of my worldview, and my judicial duty is governed, from beginning to end, by the law. Faith properly informs the religious lawyer or judge, and morality is not in tension with fidelity to the law.”
Its not a judge. Its someone in the justice department.
This happened in January 2018
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-appoints-17-current-and-former-federal-prosecutors-interim-united
Geoffrey Berman, a partner of RUDY GULIANI, was named US Attorney for southern district of New York. News Week — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday named Geoffrey Berman to succeed Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York [Manhattan] on an interim basis
Berman, 58, was appointed Jan. 3 as the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a post that gives him oversight of more than 220 federal prosecutors who often take the lead battling wrongdoing on Wall Street and international terrorism. He had served in the office once before as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1990 to 1994. http://amp.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article196878534.html
Washington Compost: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is naming 17 interim U.S. attorneys to run federal prosecutor shops across the country, including the premier office in Manhattan. Geoffrey S. Berman, a law partner of Rudolph W. Giuliani at the firm Greenberg Traurig and a former federal prosecutor, was named…”
This is a listing of the Sessions appointments:
https://search.justice.gov/search?query=sessions+appoint+attorney&op=Search&affiliate=justice
This is interesting about Bergman…
Berman gave $5,400 to Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
Sessions testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in October that Trump has been involved in the process of interviewing potential U.S. attorneys. Legal analysts and watchdogs have claimed that such involvement is unusual and inappropriate.
Talked to a rabid lib today who comes here on my reccomendation as he is dating a conservative so he wants to “learn”. His idea of getting news is watching the “big 3” msm so he is totally clueless but he has looked in here and his comment was we seem to eat our own. I pointed out we are not like the dems who support rapists or whatever, no matter what….We hold people accountable…… He thought we were losers because of that. What does he know ? Nothing most likely…..Anyway
“We hold people accountable” You mean like expecting folks to be personally responsible for what they say and how they act? Totally outside the Liberal realm of understanding!
I’m sorry I don’t know you or your friend. I’m sure you are both super individuals.
Sundance, Sir, you are a gentleman and better man than I. In my best CPO bark… I TOLD YOU SO!
I am sure someone else has posted it earlier but when I saw your post I scrolled to the bottom and let ‘er rip!
Get your crow here! Baked, Grilled, BBQ’ed or Fried! Special orders extra!
Now I’ll go back and read the last page of comments and see if I may have to nibble on a drum stick. Got a 200 mile drive ahead of me tomorrow and have to cut my reading short tonight.
There’s a plan in place for everything that is unfolding in front of our eyes. It’s so difficult to have patience. There are heroes in our government and military right now who are battling for our country. Pray for their protection and safety! God Bless President Trump! Go Q-team. Thank you, Sundance. Your articles are the best! I love this site for its high morals and intelligent posters.
Since there has been some confusion, it’s important to remember that Horowitz is not the only Inspector General on the block. He’s the IG within the DOJ.
The Inspector General Act of 1978 created IG positions in dozens of Executive departments and agencies. We’ve only been hearing and talking about the IG for DOJ. It is safe to assume that IG’s for other agencies involved in the alleged conspiracies are as busy as Horowitz, and will likely have reports forthcoming.
Hell, even the CIA as an IG.
https://www.cia.gov/offices-of-cia/inspector-general
Whoever it is, one is not enough. Mueller has a whole crew of attorneys working on a fake dossier and we get one prosecutor to investigate a cabal of deeply entrenched swamp dwellers all the way to Podesta, Yates, Rice, Obama, Clintons and cast of characters wide enough to sink Hollywood itself. I understand the OIG has a lot of data which is why it was going to take too long. Rosenstein still has his thumb print slowing it down. That apres-dinner drink was too telling. I’m just saying it’s not savvy nor fair to place the burden on one prosecutor.
So why now? Let’s just say PDJT plays better 3D cjest
Chest in people’s head. Than Spock did on the table.
As far as timing … the appointment of an outsider must have happened right after the the various Congressional committees stopped interviewing potential perps, after having gotten word from Sessions (and not the IG). Because there was a lot of overlap during all of the second part of 2017 between the IG and Congress.
When prosecutors get involved, that is when Congress backs off and defers.
It seems as if hearings involving perps sorta tailed off after Fusion GPS players were grilled.
