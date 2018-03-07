BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Already Has “Outside DC” Justice Official Investigating Judiciary Committee Concerns…

Judicial analyst and Fox News host, Shannon Bream, has an exclusive interview airing tonight on Fox News. Jake Gibson is a Fox News producer and just tweeted this:

It would appear Attorney General Jeff Sessions already has a DOJ prosecutor looking into the issues uncovered by the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

You might note, as we previously outlined, Chairman Bob Goodlatte -as a specific outcome of his oversight role- is the congressional leader working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. I shall resist the urge….

