BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Already Has “Outside DC” Justice Official Investigating Judiciary Committee Concerns…

Posted on March 7, 2018 by

Judicial analyst and Fox News host, Shannon Bream, has an exclusive interview airing tonight on Fox News.  Jake Gibson is a Fox News producer and just tweeted this:

It would appear Attorney General Jeff Sessions already has a DOJ prosecutor looking into the issues uncovered by the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

You might note, as we previously outlined, Chairman Bob Goodlatte -as a specific outcome of his oversight role-  is the congressional leader working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.   I shall resist the urge….

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

534 Responses to BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Already Has “Outside DC” Justice Official Investigating Judiciary Committee Concerns…

Older Comments
  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Judge Andrew Hanen, from Brownswood, TX.

    As red as red can be.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_S._Hanen

    Brilliant Sundance. An off-the-charts pick.

    QUOTE:
    ————–
    In February 2015, Hanen granted the State of Texas’s motion for a nationwide preliminary injunction barring President Barack Obama from carrying out the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program.[6] In United States v. Texas, that ruling was affirmed by an equally divided Supreme Court of the United States on June 23, 2016.[6]

    On May 19, 2016, while the case was awaiting decision at the Supreme Court, as a lesser alternative to entirely striking the government’s pleadings, Hanen demanded that some 3,000 Department of Justice lawyers in 26 states take ethics classes, and ordered other sanctions for those who argued Texas v. United States, involving President Obama’s immigration executive actions.[8][9] Hanen did not explain why he extended his sanctions to attorneys who had no involvement in the case.[10] Hanen accused Justice Department’s lawyers of lying to him during arguments in the case, and barred them from appearing in his courtroom.[8] He accused the department of “a calculated plan of unethical conduct”.[11] Hanen also ordered Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appoint someone within the department to ensure compliance with his order.[11]
    ——————

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    OBTW, just another little Sessions tid bit…..He’s producing all the Fast And Furious Documents!!!

    FTA: Today, the Department of Justice entered into a conditional settlement agreement with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and will begin to produce additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. The conditional settlement agreement, filed in federal court in Washington D.C., would end six years of litigation arising out of the previous administration’s refusal to produce documents requested by the Committee.

    In announcing the settlement, Attorney General Sessions said:

    “The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law. This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious.”

    Component(s):
    Office of the Attorney General
    Press Release Number:
    18 – 277

    https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-enters-conditional-settlement-agreement-produce-fast-and-furious-documents

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I don’t know who it is, but I hope that it blows up the Swamp when it finally breaks. I was hesitant of another SC. Sessions was on fire today in California. Now, I see that he is going after Holder/Obama.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Allow me to set the schedule…

    First: Deep State federal politicians, bureaucrats & officials

    Second: Local State politicians, bureaucrats & officials

    Third: Dept of Education upper hierarchy including the Teachers Union

    Fourth: MS MEDIA organizations & owners

    Fifth: International Globalist elite

    Sixth: Party for American Citizens

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • cozette says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      The media is scheduled to go down just prior to or during round #1. As to your #5, the Globalists have been openly under attack at least since Oct. of last year when President Trumps Saudi ally, Crown Prince MbS, arrested all of the billionaire princes associated with the the Deep State/CIA/Bush/Clinton/Obama cabal. The House of Saud had been one of the top 3 funders of the NWO order agenda. No longer. On Dec. 21, 2017 President Trump signed an EO declaring a National State of Emergency. This EO, coupled with Obamas 2016 NDAA, give him frightening powers which he will need if he is to defeat the EVIL we are facing. For instance, anyone involved anywhere in the world in human trafficking or corruption can have their assets seized without warning and be imprisoned and tried by a military court. The Global Swamp knows what this means. Eric Schmidt stepped down from heading Alphabet Google on the day the EO was signed. Eric was involved in manipulating Social Media to help Clinton, the fake Crowdstrike report saying Russia hacked the DNC and MUCH, MUCH worse. He’s even tied in to NK. Additionally, Sessions has been rounding up the Deep States muscle, MS13, curtailed the flow of their other group of muscle, Islamists and have been infiltrating Antifa. That way the Swamp has fewer street troops to cause violence when everything goes down. Bottom line, I expect President Trump and his team to hit on multiple fronts as they did today and I expect them to keep attacking unrelentingly. This counter attack on the Swamp has been carefully planned and choeographed for a loooooooong time. Just wait until the DHS/ONDI report on 2016 election cheating comes out. It will be a MOAB. Enjoy. #InternetBillofRights.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • TomF says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        Great post, Cozette.
        Thank you.

        Like

        Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        Cozette
        Also David Rockefeller one of the nastiest NWO Master Minds died March 20, 2017. (The election of President Trump probably killed him.) And one of his most effective lieutenants, Maurice Strong, died November 27, 2015.

        Like

        Reply
  5. bulwarker says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Optimism rising

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Evil Elvis says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I have been here for 6 months or so, and finally posted. Many thanks to the mods for allowing my posts and MOST IMPORTANTLY, thank you Sundance! I have 4 family members following this site on their iPads. You are a blessing, and we are praying for your continued successful fight for the truth.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  7. simon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    watch sessions derail this investigation with an all clear and everyone walks.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Q&A says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Maybe Sessions realizes a lot of people are losing faith…

    Lou Dobbs poll results:
    Do you believe the corrupt FBI & DOJ leadership will ever be held accountable for launching a phony Russia investigation based on lies and deceit designed by Clinton allies and the Obama admin to destroy the Trump candidacy and then ultimately subvert his presidency?

    Yes – 30 percent
    No – 70 percent

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      Here we go. Unreal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      That is a sad commentary on how corrupt the DOJ/FBI has become.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TomF says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Lou has them trained.
      He’s been beating on AG Sessions for months.
      Lou is in on the trap and doing his part.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Chickficshun says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

        No. Its because most conservatives dont believe justice will be done. Its not Lou. Lou is simply expressing what many conservatives think. And its pretty ibvious why a lot of conservatives are demoralized. We watched 8 years of unrelenting corruption, swept unddr the rug. We’re watching people go bankrupt (Flynn) defending themselves. People hauled before grand juries for a political smear campaign by started by Clinton, encouraged by Obama, FBI, Intel community.

        Daily beating of conservatives by the entire TV media, print media, social media.

        You are in war zone.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • Linda says:
          March 7, 2018 at 10:34 pm

          Let’s face it – we’ve watched 28 years of corruption. Obama was the worst, but Bush 1 and 2 and Clinton were also very corrupt.

          Like

          Reply
        • Oldschool says:
          March 7, 2018 at 10:39 pm

          Accurate post chick, and add the massacres of innocent Americans that are covered up, there are valid reasons for skepticism. If justice is served, there will be unity.

          Like

          Reply
        • Mariposa323 says:
          March 7, 2018 at 10:51 pm

          Conservatives beating the drum actually helps Sessions to carry out his plan . By design .

          Like

          Reply
        • NotALiberal says:
          March 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm

          I too suffer from “battered conservative syndrome.” After all, look at the number of times we have won, only to have the gutless cretins who hold the cards fold when they hold 4 aces in their hands. It’s beyond gut-wrenching. The only thing that works for me is focusing on God and His will, not mine or any others. If God’s will is that this corruption will be not only exposed but the perpetrators punished, then I say Amen (and I really hope He is leaning that direction 😉 ). We must fight the good fight while we can despite the weariness in both heart and soul.

          Like

          Reply
    • donny2837 says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      That’s great! 70% believe nothing’s going to happen, nothing will change, it will still be same? (I’m surprised it isn’t higher, given all the MSM propaganda). What’s going to happen when, all of a sudden, they see important politicians being indicted, sent to jail and charged? How is MSN going to ‘spin’ that?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • diogenes says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

        If that day actually comes, I will be thrilled. In the mean time, I remain convinced that the only actual justice these traitors will see is at the end of a vigilance committee rope.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      I do not think that is it at all. I do not believe Sessions is going to allow himself to be rushed on this and he will bring It Forward when he’s darn good and ready.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • whoseyore says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:15 pm

        Ya gotta know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em. Our Attorney General knows that he is doing and he is doing it in sync with our President. All they while, the two are keeping the trollers grumbling and neigh saying. Boy won’t the criminal elite be surprised when the military comes a callin’!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Stick says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:50 pm

        In the mean time he watches Rosenstein and muller trying to destroy trump and getting closer every day

        Like

        Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      One thing the AG is not, is dumb! I have been impatient too, but this is all SO big, they have to have ‘all of their ducks in a row’ for everything to work. I trust Trump, and Sessions, and think we just need to wait. The time will come……..

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      That’s what Trump needs to quote when he fires Sessions’ ass. “You let me down, I might forgive you. You let the American people down, and I will fire you and never forgive!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cozette says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      Lol. Sessions isn’t influenced by polls. He’s by the books. Team Trump have had a calculated plan for a loooooong time. We are at war with EVIL and they know it. They are conducting a global, very strategic operation. Sessions has been playing his part brilliantly. Again, Justice is not influenced by polls under AG Sessions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TomF says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        Lou Dobbs is in on the plan.
        Played his part perfectly by bashing Mr. Sessions repeatedly.
        He had many convinced. Some who post here.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mariposa323 says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:00 pm

        Exactly . He has that patient determination only a well seasoned political insider could have , he doesn’t need the polls in this time of his life in order to win . This is a bigger win than anyone could ever hope for in history , he will not blow it for polls !

        Like

        Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Thank you, AG Sessions!

    Thank you, President Trump!

    Thank you, God in Heaven!!

    🇺🇸🙏❤️🙏❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. DeWalt says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    By investigating this by a prosecutor far removed from D.C.,if it goes to Grand Jury, it will be far removed also. Better chance for indictments of bigger fish.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • William F Buckley's Ghost says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      More than likely the grand jury would be empaneled in the district where the crime occurred unless it something which crossed many districts. The prosecutors have some latitude in that especially with mail and wire fraud charges. It can be any district where the wire or mail began it’s journey, ended or transited.

      Like

      Reply
      • DeWalt says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm

        These things effect the entire country. A group of disenfranchised voters in Alaska could file a complaint and Alaska’s District would investigate. Crimes by Federal employees in DC are crimes against The People in Texas.

        Like

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        Let’s see. In the Districts the crimes occurred: Let me take a stab at this.

        – New York City: Trump Tower Wire tapped
        – UK….Steele Dossier McCain pickup
        – Washington DC
        – Russia, Flynn and Manafort

        Feel free add other locations of crimes. Grand jury should not be selected in DC

        Like

        Reply
  11. freddy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I would be more than happy to be wrong and drink muddy water sleep in a hollow log and eat crow and humble pie………I’m nebulous however. I learned it here …how to look at things backwards like a photo negative and be suspicious of any word plays or inconsistencies. I see some here but remember it’s your fault you made me be like this. hahahahahahahahah.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      I like the reference to “Drink Muddy Water.” Incredibly great blues/swing tune. Check out Aretha Franklin’s version of it – pure gold.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TX Guy says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Agreed. I’ll believe it when I see it.

      Note how Sessions always chooses his words very carefully, and only when prodded to speak about it. He said someone is looking into the allegations. That could mean anything. He never mentions a prosecutor. He also said today he’s *willing* to consider a special counsel? Seriously? That’s it? After all this time?

      This is not how a man on a mission speaks. And spare me the silent executioner nonsense. There’s not a single reason why he couldnt make a least one strong public statement of the severity of the allegations. Yet what was his only statement concerning the Nunes memo release? No department’s perfect (said in the best Elmer Fudd voice imitation).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        With respect have you not been paying attention… Why in the heck would Session’ signal what he is doing and how he is going about it. why would he announce who it was before its time and give liberals the opportunity to go after him or her. There are no leaks for a reason.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Firefly says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm

        You’re right to scrutinize. AG Sessions does indeed choose his words carefully. T hats why I was very concerned when Sessions brushed off the request for a special counsel by saying the IG was investigating. That was intentional deception – and rightly caused Gowdy and Goodlatte to respond with their demand – pointing out the IG can’t investigate the upissue fully. Sessions played the public for being dupes. Maybe. He has a good reason for what he said- but you can’t fault the dissonance. Because I believe Sessions chooses his words carefully this left me questioning his integrity since he intentionally misled with his statements.

        Like

        Reply
        • cozette says:
          March 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm

          Gowdy and Goodlatte were SUPPOSED to respond with a letter. The letter got them on TV which allowed them to explain to America why someone besides Horowitz needed to investigate, ie. the corruption involved State, the WH, the CIA/ODNI and people no longer in the government. At least 24 people are involved beyond the OIG’s purview. WOW. The scandal is getting bigger! Notice that right afterwards Shannon Breem reports Sessions will be on her show and oh, by the way, a member of the DOJ but a DC outsider has been investigating the matters Gowdy and Goodlatte brought up. BOOM. This was all carefully planned. Remember, we are at war with pure evil. War requires planning a strategy..

          Like

          Reply
      • Mariposa323 says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        Sessions has nothing to gain from being at the beck and call of the media or the ruling elite . What else would motivate him to not do right by the country and Trump . He has everything to lose if he loses the perception of integrity and fairness … which can seem to us like incompetence . A lesser politician as AG , would be sorely tempted to pull the trigger at the risk of jealordizing all these investigations . If you look at his long career , you can see someone who speaks little yet fights deep . Doesn’t give in to easy emotional victories , or lament losses loudly . We can be frustrated with a personality like this , but I believe it is what is needed for a historical time as this .

        Like

        Reply
  12. John K Evans says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    The list of well placed and well informed individuals who have called for Sessions to resign is impressive. Are we to believe that they are all part of some gigantic conspiracy to mislead all of us in order to allow Sessions to work undercover? Sorry, but that’s ridiculous. The man cares about two things– illegal immigration, and drugs. He never threw bombs in the Senate. To the contrary, he has a long and consistent history of respect for institutions and traditions. Until a prosecutor is appointed, a grand jury convened, and witnesses subpoenaed, I shall continue to view all of this as mere whistling in the political wind.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. donny says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Holy Cow Batman! Our Jeffwolverine has opened full warfare, 2 Fronts! One beginning in District Court of which AG Sessions said were left, liberal judges but AG Sessions said he expects to win in district court. The 2nd Front: Criminal Court.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. sobriquet4u says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    I’ll just wait right here until Deb-Untamed weighs in…heel tapping floor…nails drum rolling on table…watching crows nervously flying over. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Whitehouse Clown says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Trump took Sessions to the wood shed for a whooping and told Jeff to grow a pair of coconuts. You can be sure the next SC will be conservative and a trained killer.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Selfstarter says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    How about Michael Mulkasey, former AG and judge.

    Like

    Reply
  17. archivist says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Sessions is referring to the IG

    Like

    Reply
  18. The Boss says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I think of this article, the over 18,500 sealed case files as of March 1 in the federal court system, the other quiet investigations taking place (someone listed them yesterday) and I’m struck by the fact that there have been NO leaks. Someone has done serious housecleaning, and some serious negotiating with the parties whose names are sealed at the moment.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. joninmd22 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Well looks like I’ve got a heaping helping of crow coming. I’ll eat it happily in the hopes that the Clinton’s, Obama, and all the rest receive justice at long last.

    God bless Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Hopper Creek (@HopperCreek) says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    This is the 11 th hour before the hammer drops…..Trump is wielding the SWORD of Justice…
    God is separating the wheat from the chaff..Phew wheeee….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Alistar says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      THOUGH the mills of God grind slowly, Yet they grind exceeding small;
      Though with patience he stands waiting, With exactness grinds he all.
      Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

      In separating the wheat from the chaff, often God works things together for His good, in His time, not ours. Timing is important, I trust the key leaders working with our POTUS and AG all know this. And in case some swamp creatures slither out and the hand of justice does not bring them to account, keep in mind that ultimately, a just God sits on the throne of heaven. NO one ever gets away from His terrible justice.

      Like

      Reply
  21. trumpmaga says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Amen. Pray for justice.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sporty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    His it possible? Do I dare dream that this will be the biggest political event of our lifetimes?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Evil Elvis says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    So…. there is already a prosecuter in place being feed from IG Horowitz? If this is all true, we truely have an entirely new generation of Great Men equal to the founders. If they lose they will surely hang, if they win they will be the second generation of founders. I have a precious son, and precious daughter 3 weeks from due date to bring a precious Grandson in to this world. This good fight is personal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      Your already living in wonderful times. N.Korea neutralized, Middle East problems coming to a close, Isreal will be at peace with it’s neighbors soon. Industrial revitalized. Our troops will be coming home. Many things we have lived with for decades will be made right.
      People, trust in your President, get out the vote and do your part. Quit the nail bitting and hand ringing. Look at results not what the talking heads are saying. These are historic times.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lyon says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      See, it’s a Super Secret Super Plan.

      Jeff Sessions is an under cover Super secret Agent that is going to say Abbra Cadabbra!!!!!!!!!

      Like

      Reply
  24. Lyon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    OMG..we are on to 780th Degree Chess,

    Last I heard of Jeff Sessions is he was under his desk sucking his thumb trying to hide from his Boss Ros Rosensteinbermanowitz who was screaming at him.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Evil Elvis says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. Beenthere says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Since everyone is trying to guess who Sessions will appoint, I want to place my guess in the mix too. How about US Attorney of Eastern CA (conservative art of CA) Macgregor Scott? At the CPOA Conference, Sessions gave a short but glowing appreciation of Scott & Scott is definitely an outsider of DC.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      He’s certainly well-named for the job. Macgregor Scott has a wonderfully distinctive ring to it. The perfect name for a latter day hero of the Republic.

      Like

      Reply
  27. William R. Felder says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I do believe that some of you seem to be missing the bigger picture. Jeff Sessions is stalling, Just as he did in front of Congress, just as he does in all interviews.

    There is a plan. A plan that included his recusal and encapsulates everything from the Obama administration and the Clintons, to the deep state, the swamp, human trafficking, etc.

    President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Horowitz, Muller, Rosenstien and others are playing their parts in the plan. All will be rolled out in an orderly fashion to have the greatest impact.

    The OIG Report is the next big step in the plan. When released, there will be several days allowed for the MSM and public to digest (we know how the fake news outlets will spin it). Shortly thereafter followed by DOJ Indictments and arrests.

    There is a plan. #TrustThePlan.

    Relax and enjoy the show.

    Trump’s got this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      My problem is time. This needs to come out soon to impact the November election. We lose the House then PT gets impeached.

      If I am missing the 25D chess then fine. But don’t assume your opponent is going to lose. They are playing the game too.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Linda says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I’m shaking my head that people are still bashing Sessions. Think about what he has quietly said the past few months. He now has people investigating:

    1-Uranium One
    2-Hillary’s email server
    3-Cinton Foundation
    4-27 Leakers
    5-And now FISAgate

    He is the one who started all those investigations and appointed the investigators. I would bet that most of them have been going on for quite some time now. So what is it that you think Sessions should be fired for – not keeping you personally informed of his every move???? Forget about it! That would be a great way to totally screw them up. He’s not an Eric Holder, thank the Lord!

    At the same time, he’s been doing work on many other fronts – illegals, MS-13, sanctuary cities, medicare fraud, and on and on. Give the man a break!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. maiingankwe says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    This is only a test. My phone that is. Please ignore.

    Like

    Reply
  30. blind no longer says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Could it be Judge William Pryor??

    Like

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      Judge William Pryor – A southern conservative who speaks his mind

      Once it became apparent that President Donald Trump would be nominating a justice to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s long-vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit was widely considered to be the front-runner for the nomination. Trump mentioned Pryor by name during a primary debate shortly after Scalia’s death, and Pryor appeared on Trump’s first list of 11 potential nominees. In recent days, however, Pryor’s front-runner status has seemed to fade, as he is considered a lightning rod by many liberals, but has also come under fire from some on the right for taking an insufficiently conservative position in several cases.

      Pryor was born on April 26, 1962, in Mobile, Alabama, to William Holcombe Pryor, Sr., and his wife Laura, both Roman Catholic school teachers. He attended McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile. His father was a band director, and Pryor himself demonstrated musical talent and was an award-winning timpanist. He began college as a music major, but later switched to legal studies.

      Pryor was raised a Roman Catholic and has spoken at length about the role his faith plays in his life. His mother has said that as a child, he “was constantly around priests and nuns and brothers.” In his address Moral Duty and the Rule of Law, delivered at a National Federalist Society Student Symposium in 2007, Pryor described the importance of his faith to his professional life. Explaining that he looked to the Catholic legal icon Sir Thomas Moore for inspiration, Pryor said: “My Catholic faith is the foundation of my worldview, and my judicial duty is governed, from beginning to end, by the law. Faith properly informs the religious lawyer or judge, and morality is not in tension with fidelity to the law.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      Its not a judge. Its someone in the justice department.

      Like

      Reply
  31. G. Combs says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    This happened in January 2018
    https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-appoints-17-current-and-former-federal-prosecutors-interim-united

    Geoffrey Berman, a partner of RUDY GULIANI, was named US Attorney for southern district of New York. News Week — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday named Geoffrey Berman to succeed Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York [Manhattan] on an interim basis

    Berman, 58, was appointed Jan. 3 as the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a post that gives him oversight of more than 220 federal prosecutors who often take the lead battling wrongdoing on Wall Street and international terrorism. He had served in the office once before as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1990 to 1994. http://amp.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article196878534.html

    Washington Compost: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is naming 17 interim U.S. attorneys to run federal prosecutor shops across the country, including the premier office in Manhattan. Geoffrey S. Berman, a law partner of Rudolph W. Giuliani at the firm Greenberg Traurig and a former federal prosecutor, was named…”

    This is a listing of the Sessions appointments:
    https://search.justice.gov/search?query=sessions+appoint+attorney&op=Search&affiliate=justice

    Like

    Reply
    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      This is interesting about Bergman…
      Berman gave $5,400 to Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

      Sessions testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in October that Trump has been involved in the process of interviewing potential U.S. attorneys. Legal analysts and watchdogs have claimed that such involvement is unusual and inappropriate.

      Like

      Reply
  32. coveyouthband says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Talked to a rabid lib today who comes here on my reccomendation as he is dating a conservative so he wants to “learn”. His idea of getting news is watching the “big 3” msm so he is totally clueless but he has looked in here and his comment was we seem to eat our own. I pointed out we are not like the dems who support rapists or whatever, no matter what….We hold people accountable…… He thought we were losers because of that. What does he know ? Nothing most likely…..Anyway

    Like

    Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      “We hold people accountable” You mean like expecting folks to be personally responsible for what they say and how they act? Totally outside the Liberal realm of understanding!

      I’m sorry I don’t know you or your friend. I’m sure you are both super individuals.

      Like

      Reply
  33. lokiscout says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Sundance, Sir, you are a gentleman and better man than I. In my best CPO bark… I TOLD YOU SO!

    I am sure someone else has posted it earlier but when I saw your post I scrolled to the bottom and let ‘er rip!

    Get your crow here! Baked, Grilled, BBQ’ed or Fried! Special orders extra!

    Now I’ll go back and read the last page of comments and see if I may have to nibble on a drum stick. Got a 200 mile drive ahead of me tomorrow and have to cut my reading short tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Joyful Noise says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    There’s a plan in place for everything that is unfolding in front of our eyes. It’s so difficult to have patience. There are heroes in our government and military right now who are battling for our country. Pray for their protection and safety! God Bless President Trump! Go Q-team. Thank you, Sundance. Your articles are the best! I love this site for its high morals and intelligent posters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Since there has been some confusion, it’s important to remember that Horowitz is not the only Inspector General on the block. He’s the IG within the DOJ.

    The Inspector General Act of 1978 created IG positions in dozens of Executive departments and agencies. We’ve only been hearing and talking about the IG for DOJ. It is safe to assume that IG’s for other agencies involved in the alleged conspiracies are as busy as Horowitz, and will likely have reports forthcoming.

    Hell, even the CIA as an IG.

    https://www.cia.gov/offices-of-cia/inspector-general

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Keebler ac says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Whoever it is, one is not enough. Mueller has a whole crew of attorneys working on a fake dossier and we get one prosecutor to investigate a cabal of deeply entrenched swamp dwellers all the way to Podesta, Yates, Rice, Obama, Clintons and cast of characters wide enough to sink Hollywood itself. I understand the OIG has a lot of data which is why it was going to take too long. Rosenstein still has his thumb print slowing it down. That apres-dinner drink was too telling. I’m just saying it’s not savvy nor fair to place the burden on one prosecutor.

    Like

    Reply
  37. nottakingthisanymore says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    So why now? Let’s just say PDJT plays better 3D cjest

    Like

    Reply
  38. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    As far as timing … the appointment of an outsider must have happened right after the the various Congressional committees stopped interviewing potential perps, after having gotten word from Sessions (and not the IG). Because there was a lot of overlap during all of the second part of 2017 between the IG and Congress.

    When prosecutors get involved, that is when Congress backs off and defers.

    It seems as if hearings involving perps sorta tailed off after Fusion GPS players were grilled.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s